You are here

  • Home
  • Norway wants to talk to asylum-seeker from Wagner Group

Norway wants to talk to asylum-seeker from Wagner Group

Andrei Medvedev, a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, is seen in Oslo, Norway, in an image taken from video released January 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
Andrei Medvedev, a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, is seen in Oslo, Norway, in an image taken from video released January 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m4xyx

Updated 18 January 2023
AP

Norway wants to talk to asylum-seeker from Wagner Group

Andrei Medvedev. (REUTERS)
  • In the video interview with France-based Gulagu, the ex-fighter says he feared experiencing the same fate as another recruit whose head was reportedly smashed in by a sledgehammer by the Wagner Group in a public execution
Updated 18 January 2023
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: The Norwegian police unit that investigates war crimes said Tuesday that it wants to talk to a Russian asylum-seeker who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the private Russian military contractor Wagner Group.
Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, which takes part in the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court, said it was in contact with Andrey Medvedev and his Norwegian lawyer and “would like to conduct an interrogation of him in the near future. Medvedev has the status of a witness.”
Last week, Medvedev, who says he’s fears for his life, fled to Norway where he sought asylum. In a video posted by the Russian dissident group Gulagu.net, Medvedev said he came under Russian gunfire before he crossed into the Scandinavian country.
Medvedev explained he had left the Wagner after his contract, initially from July to November, was extended without his consent, and was willing to testify about any war crimes he witnessed and denied he had participated in any.
In the video interview with France-based Gulagu, the ex-fighter says he feared experiencing the same fate as another recruit whose head was reportedly smashed in by a sledgehammer by the Wagner Group in a public execution. In a segment apparently filmed before he fled Russia, he asks for help from Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Federal Security Service, or FSB, among others. Gulagu’s Vladimir Osechkin said that Medvedev and another man reached out for help in December.
“He himself has said that he has been part of the Wagner Group, and it is interesting for the National Criminal Investigation Service to get more information about this period,” the Norwegian police said in a statement.
Last week, police in Arctic Norway said a person had illegally entered from Russia by crossing the border, which is 198 kilometers (123 miles) long.
The man was detained by Norwegian border guards and the arrest was undramatic, police said, adding that he went to a private house in the border area and asked for help. Police in Norway said that they had been notified late Thursday by Russian border guards who discovered traces in the snow that could indicate that someone had crossed the border illegally.
The Wagner Group, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with ties to Putin, includes a large number of convicts recruited in Russian prisons who have spearheaded attacks in the war with Ukraine. The group has has become increasingly influential in Africa, where it has been pushing Russian disinformation, building alliances with governments and gaining access to oil, gas, gold, diamonds and valuable minerals.

 

Topics: Russia Ukraine Norway

Related

Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control
World
Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control
Russia’s Wagner Group says it found body of a missing Briton in Ukraine
World
Russia’s Wagner Group says it found body of a missing Briton in Ukraine

Qantas plane over ocean makes mayday call approaching Sydney

Updated 7 sec ago

Qantas plane over ocean makes mayday call approaching Sydney

Qantas plane over ocean makes mayday call approaching Sydney
Updated 7 sec ago
SYDNEY: A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney issued a mayday call over the ocean Wednesday, and emergency services were responding.
Qantas Flight 144 was due to land at 3:30 p.m. (430 GMT) at Sydney Airport.
Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure. Boeing 737 jets have two engines.
New South Wales Ambulance confirmed its paramedics were responding to the mayday alert.
FlightRadar indicated the flight is currently over the Pacific Ocean.
A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

Philippines’ Nobel laureate Ressa cleared of tax evasion, calls verdict win for justice

Philippines’ Nobel laureate Ressa cleared of tax evasion, calls verdict win for justice
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

Philippines’ Nobel laureate Ressa cleared of tax evasion, calls verdict win for justice

Philippines’ Nobel laureate Ressa cleared of tax evasion, calls verdict win for justice
  • “This acquittal is not just for Rappler it is for every Filipino who has ever been unjustly accused,” Ressa said after the verdict, describing it as a win for justice and the truth
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted by a court of tax evasion charges on Wednesday, a judge said, handing Ressa a victory in a case the veteran journalist has described as part of a pattern of harassment.
Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside a Russian journalist in 2021, is head of Rappler, which earned a reputation for its in-depth reporting and tough scrutiny of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly war on drugs.
“This acquittal is not just for Rappler it is for every Filipino who has ever been unjustly accused,” Ressa said after the verdict, describing it as a win for justice and the truth.
“These charges... were politically motivated... A brazen abuse of power,” she said.
The tax evasion case stemmed from accusations by the state revenue agency that Rappler had omitted from its tax returns the proceeds of a 2015 sale of depositary receipts to foreign investors, which later became the securities regulator’s basis to revoke its license.
The Philippine’s justice department said it respected the decision of the court.
Ressa, 59 is currently on bail as she appeals a six-year prison sentence handed down in 2020 for a libel conviction.
She has been fighting a string of government lawsuits that have stoked international concern about media harassment in the Philippines, one of Asia’s most dangerous places for journalists.
The Philippines ranked 147 out of 180 countries in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index, and the Committee to Protect Journalists ranks the Philippines seventh in the world in its 2021 impunity index, which tracks deaths of media members whose killers go free.

 

Topics: Philippines Maria Ressa

Related

Update Philippines’ Nobel laureate Maria Ressa loses appeal of cyber libel conviction
Media
Philippines’ Nobel laureate Maria Ressa loses appeal of cyber libel conviction
Special Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet
World
Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet

Blinken says US ‘appalled’ by execution of British-Iranian national

Blinken says US ‘appalled’ by execution of British-Iranian national
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

Blinken says US ‘appalled’ by execution of British-Iranian national

Blinken says US ‘appalled’ by execution of British-Iranian national
  • Akbari, 61, a British-Iranian national who once served as Tehran’s deputy defense minister, was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States is appalled by Iran’s execution of Alireza Akbari, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, vowing that Tehran’s abuses in its crackdown of widespread demonstrations will not go unpunished.
“We were appalled by the execution of Mr. Akbari just as we’ve been appalled by everything we’ve been seeing on the streets of Iran over the last months since these protests began: mass arrests, sham trials, the executions, the use of sexual violence as a tool for protests’ suppression,” Blinken said at a news conference.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, speaks during a news conference in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the State Department, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP)

“These abuses will not go without consequence. Together with many other countries, we’ve been moving forward with a variety of unilateral actions, multilateral measures, using UN mechanisms, to try to hold Iran to account,” he added.
Akbari, 61, a British-Iranian national who once served as Tehran’s deputy defense minister, was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
London has said the charges against him were politically motivated. It repeatedly called for his release. Following the execution, it imposed sanctions on Iran’s Prosecutor General
The execution drew widespread condemnation and looks set to further worsen Iran’s long-strained relations with the West, which have deteriorated since talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal hit deadlock and after Tehran unleashed a deadly crackdown on protesters last year.
At the same news conference, British foreign minister James Cleverly said the United Kingdom would not limit itself to the response that it had already announced, although he declined to detail what more it might do.

Topics: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Iran Alireza Akbari

Related

EU’s Von der Leyen backs listing Iran’s Guards as terrorist group
World
EU’s Von der Leyen backs listing Iran’s Guards as terrorist group
France concerned for health of French-Irish citizen held in Iran
World
France concerned for health of French-Irish citizen held in Iran

Brazil charges dozens in pro-Bolsonaro riots; more expected

Brazil charges dozens in pro-Bolsonaro riots; more expected
Updated 18 January 2023
AP

Brazil charges dozens in pro-Bolsonaro riots; more expected

Brazil charges dozens in pro-Bolsonaro riots; more expected
  • A lawsuit claims Brokerarte Capital Partners LLC and its sole proprietor, Gustavo Soter of Brazil, acquired the painting in 2017 for $3.7 million but that a “third party” took possession of the art, which has been missing for nearly six years
Updated 18 January 2023
AP

BRASILIA, Brazil: The office of Brazil’s prosecutor-general has presented its first charges against some of the thousands of people who authorities say stormed government buildings in an effort to overturn former President Jair Bolsonaro's loss in the October election.
The prosecutors in the recently formed group to combat anti-democratic acts also have requested that the 39 defendants who ransacked Congress be imprisoned as a preventive measure, and that 40 million reais ($7.7 million) of their assets be frozen to help cover damages.
The defendants have been charged with armed criminal association, violent attempt to subvert the democratic state of law, staging a coup and damage to public property, the prosecutor'general's office said in a written statement Monday night. Their identities have not yet been released.
More than a thousand people were arrested on the day of the Jan. 8 riot, which bore strong similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Congress by mobs who wanted to overturn former President Donald Trump's loss in November's election.
Rioters who stormed through the Brazilian Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in the capital, Brasilia, sought to have the armed forces intervene and overturn Bolsonaro's loss to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
The rioters “attempted, with the use of violence and serious threat, to abolish the democratic rule of law, preventing or restricting the exercise of constitutional powers,” according to an excerpt of charges included in a statement. “The ultimate objective of the attack ... was the installation of an alternative government regime.”
The attackers were not charged with terrorism because under Brazilian law such a charge must involve xenophobia or prejudice based on race, ethnicity or religion.
The prosecutor-general’s office sent its charges to the Supreme Court after the Senate’s president, Rodrigo Pacheco, last week provided a list of people accused of rampaging through Congress. Additional rioters are expected to be charged.

 

Topics: Brazil

Related

Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
World
Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
‘No amnesty!’: Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
World
‘No amnesty!’: Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters

45 dead, 20 missing as Ukraine ends tower block search

45 dead, 20 missing as Ukraine ends tower block search
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

45 dead, 20 missing as Ukraine ends tower block search

45 dead, 20 missing as Ukraine ends tower block search
  • Several hundred Dnipro residents gathered to pay their last respects to Mykhaylo Korenovsky, a Ukrainian boxing coach who died in the barrage
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

DANIPRO, Ukraine: Rescuers called off the search Tuesday for victims of the Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, with 20 people still missing and funerals being held in the grief-stricken community.
After the carnage, Ukrainians pressed ahead with talks to obtain more Western weapons, and Ukraine’s army chief Valery Zaluzhny met Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, for the first time in person in Poland.
Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday the Russian strike in the eastern city of Dnipro at the weekend killed at least 45 people including six children.
The youngest was 11 months old, officials said, and one of the bodies recovered from the rubble Tuesday was that of a child.
The toll made Saturday’s attack one of the deadliest since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine last February.
The Kremlin has denied responsibility for the strike that also injured 79 people.
Several hundred Dnipro residents gathered to pay their last respects to Mykhaylo Korenovsky, a Ukrainian boxing coach who died in the barrage.
“He gave many a start in life,” said Taras Ivanov, whose son trained with Korenovsky.
“Everything inside me is shaking,” the father told AFP, calling the coach a “legend.”
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his pledge that everyone who “caused this terror” would be found and held to account.
At 1:00 p.m. (1100 GMT), emergency services said the search and rescue operations at the site were completed.
“Twenty people are still missing,” they said.
In Moscow, at a monument to Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka, a few residents laid flowers in the snow in memory of those killed in Dnipro.

Kyiv has called for more weapons to defend itself, and at the weekend received pledges of British tanks. On Tuesday Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny said he had met in Poland with Milley and “outlined the urgent needs of the armed forces of Ukraine.”
The pair “discussed the unprovoked and ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and exchanged perspectives and assessments,” said Joint Staff spokesperson Dave Butler.
“The chairman reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Germany announced on January 5 it was following the United States in sending a Patriot missile defense battery to Ukraine.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signalled his “intention” Tuesday during a meeting with President Joe Biden to assist in the effort.
“We have the intention to join what you’re doing with Germany on the Patriots project, the air-defense system,” Rutte told Biden in the White House.
Putin warned more armaments would only intensify fighting and the Kremlin vowed to burn the materiel.
US elder statesman Henry Kissinger said Tuesday that Russia’s invasion showed there was no longer a point to keeping Ukraine out of NATO, Kyiv’s long-held aspiration which he had previously opposed.

The Dnipro attack triggered the resignation of a high-profile Ukrainian official who had sparked outrage by suggesting air defense could have been responsible by intercepting a Russian missile, which then fell on the building.
Ukraine’s army said the apartment block was hit by an X-22 Russian missile that it does not have the capacity to shoot down.
Meanwhile fighting was continuing across the frontline Tuesday, with AFP journalists in the eastern town of Bakhmut witnessing heavy shelling.
Outside the city, servicemen dug new trenches while tanks and armored vehicles rolled past.
“It’s like Verdun out there,” said Ivan, a military ambulance driver, referring to the notorious World War I battle.
Even as the booms of shelling echoed down Bakhmut’s streets, volunteers were busy Tuesday providing food and shelter to the roughly 8,000 people still living in the city, many without electricity or gas but defying recommendations to evacuate.
Among them was Tetyana Starkova, 67, who cradled a paper cup of steaming tea in a busy humanitarian hub where a Baptist group sang religious songs and residents charged phones and warmed themselves by a stove.
“We sit here while it’s warm then we go home and get under the blankets,” she said.
Nearby, uncertainty still surrounded the fate of the war-scarred town of Soledar that Russia claims to have seized.
Capturing Soledar could improve Russian forces’ position as they push toward what has been their main target since October, the nearby transport crossroads of Bakhmut.
Both sides have conceded heavy losses in the battle for the town, and a Ukrainian military spokesman said Tuesday that fighting was ongoing.
The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said two people died in Russian shelling of southern regions Mykolaiv and Kherson.
He also said two civilians were killed in Donetsk, the eastern region at the epicenter of recent fighting.
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Over 9,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded — WEF 2023 told
World
Over 9,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded — WEF 2023 told
Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022
World
Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022

Latest updates

Qantas plane lands safely after issuing mayday over ocean
Qantas plane lands safely after issuing mayday over ocean
Philippines’ Nobel laureate Ressa cleared of tax evasion, calls verdict win for justice
Philippines’ Nobel laureate Ressa cleared of tax evasion, calls verdict win for justice
World’s oldest known person dies aged 118: spokesman
World’s oldest known person dies aged 118: spokesman
Saudi Forum stresses importance of media in society
The award aims to develop media in Saudi Arabia, stimulate competition and honor creatives. (SPA)
Cremonese stun Napoli in Italian Cup after penalties
Cremonese stun Napoli in Italian Cup after penalties

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.