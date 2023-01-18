You are here

FTX says $415 million in crypto was hacked

FTX says $415 million in crypto was hacked
Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, departs from his court hearing at a federal court in New York City's Manhattan, US. (Reuters)
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

FTX says $415 million in crypto was hacked

FTX says $415 million in crypto was hacked
  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been accused of stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts incurred by his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said in a report to creditors on Tuesday that about $415 million in cryptocurrency had been stolen as a result of hacks.
Some $323 million in crypto had been hacked from FTX’s international exchange and $90 million had been hacked from its US exchange since it filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, CEO John Ray said in a separate statement on Tuesday.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been accused of stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers to pay debts incurred by his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges.
FTX told a bankruptcy judge in Delaware last week that it had recovered over $5 billion in crypto, cash and liquid securities, nine weeks after declaring bankruptcy.
The company provided additional details on Tuesday, saying it had recovered $1.7 billion in cash, $3.5 billion in liquid cryptocurrency and $300 million in liquid securities.
FTX did not provide an estimate of total liabilities, but said it had identified important significant shortfalls at both its international and US crypto exchanges.
“We are making progress in our efforts to maximize recoveries, and it has taken a Herculean investigative effort from our team to uncover this preliminary information,” Ray said in the statement.
The crypto assets recovered to date include $685 million in Solana, $529 million in FTX’s proprietary FTT token and $268 million in bitcoin, based on crypto prices on Nov. 11, 2022. Solana, which was lauded by Bankman-Fried, lost most of its value in 2022.
During FTX’s initial investigation into hacks of its system, it uncovered a November asset seizure by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, which led to a dispute between FTX’s US-based bankruptcy team and Bahamian regulators.
The two sides settled their differences in January, and Ray said on Tuesday that the Bahamian government was holding $426 million for creditors.
Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis referenced the dispute during a Tuesday event at the Atlantic Council in Washington, saying that Ray’s team had “come around” and accepted that the Bahamian asset seizure “was appropriate and perhaps has saved the day for many of the investors in FTX.”

Topics: FTX CRYPTO Sam Bankman-Fried

Industrial, manufacturing sector development can turn Saudi Arabia into global hub, Bandar Alkhorayef tells WEF

Plans under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy will make Saudi Arabia a hub for global manufacturing
Plans under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy will make Saudi Arabia a hub for global manufacturing
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Industrial, manufacturing sector development can turn Saudi Arabia into global hub, Bandar Alkhorayef tells WEF

Plans under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy will make Saudi Arabia a hub for global manufacturing
  • Alkhorayef said disruption seen over the past few years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, raises challenges but also opportunities for countries such as Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

DAVOS: Plans under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy to make the Kingdom a hub for global manufacturing, which will transform its industrial base, are well underway, the Saudi industry and minerals minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bandar Alkhorayef said: “We will see more complexity, more advanced products.”

He added: “We will be able to utilize the natural resources that we have, be it oil and gas or minerals, for more advanced productivity, which will add value to the country.”

Alkhorayef said disruption seen over the past few years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, raises challenges but also opportunities for countries such as Saudi Arabia.

“With our great location, access to different markets (and natural resources), as well as our most important asset — our people and our talent — we can be a serious player in attracting investments in manufacturing,” he added.

“We are betting on technology. We believe that technology will allow us to leapfrog into the future, so advanced manufacturing is key.

“Artificial intelligence, 3D printing and so on will allow us to create the right jobs for the future, the jobs we want to see for our children and their children.”

Alkhorayef said the Saudi government’s view is that it should act as an “enabler” for investments in the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

He outlined three key ways in which governments can achieve similar results: Ensuring there is a proper regulatory framework for investments; having a solid connectivity infrastructure to create “factories of the future”; and developing human capital by ensuring education and training.

The ambition, Alkhorayef said, is to create a “global citizen” who “would not only have opportunities in Saudi Arabia, but be able to work anywhere else.”

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) Saudi Arabia manufacturing industry

Regime in Tehran must face maximum pressure over crackdown on women's rights, WEF panel hears

Regime in Tehran must face maximum pressure over crackdown on women’s rights, WEF panel hears
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Regime in Tehran must face maximum pressure over crackdown on women’s rights, WEF panel hears

Regime in Tehran must face maximum pressure over crackdown on women’s rights, WEF panel hears
  • Governments must commit to targeted sanctions, Human Rights Watch chief tells World Economic Forum 
  • Protests have raged across Iran since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in morality police custody last September 
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

DAVOS: The international community must apply maximum pressure on the Iran regime to end the violent crackdown on protesters in the country, the executive director of Human Rights Watch has told a Davos panel.

Tirana Hassan on Tuesday told the World Economic Forum: “At this particular point, the international community needs to put as much pressure as possible on the Iranian regime — the message needs to come across that violence will not be tolerated.

During a panel discussion on women’s rights in Iran, Hassan called on governments around the world to commit to targeted sanctions against the Iran regime to ensure that “the pressure is consistent.”

She added: “At this point in time, it’s about political stamina in the long run.”

Tirana Hassan, Acting Executive Director, Human Rights Watch, speaking in the Women’s rights in Iran session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 17 January. (WEF/Manuel Lopez)

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian US journalist, author and women’s rights activist, told the panel: “It has been almost four months (but) none of the European countries who claim that they care for women’s rights, equality, dignity, have sanctioned Ali Khamenei.”

The Iranian supreme leader is not only “ordering the massacre and killing of Iranian teenagers,” but is “also the one sending drones to Putin to kill innocent Ukrainians,” Alinejad added, urging G7 leaders to “recall their ambassadors and kick out Iranian diplomats.”

Masih Alinejad, Journalist and Activist, US Agency for Global Media, speaking in the Women’s rights in Iran session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 17 January. (WEF/Manuel Lopez)

Hassan said: “We have seen in the response to Ukraine, for example, what can happen and what can be achieved by standing up to the most powerful of regimes if the international community works together.

People in Iran “expect the same sort of solidarity, the same sort of action, and the same sort of unity coming from international actors,” she added.

The executive director said that a major struggle facing HRW in its work on Iran “is that there is very little accurate information coming out on the number of people that are killed.

“We can’t verify all this information,” she added, suggesting that local journalists in Iran “be empowered to provide information by reporting from the ground.”

To “relieve the pressure valve” in the short term, Hassan said, the international community can help by providing “certain remittances to be able to go into the country and support protesters.

“These small changes can be very powerful,” Hassan said.

Iranian British actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi told the panel: “If you look at history — Argentina, to Chile, to the Philippines — when women are at the center of a movement, the likelihood of it succeeding and of democracy prevailing increases.”

This is because women “have access to lead as a power in society that men, frankly, don’t have access to,” she added.

“We have the access to tell our sons and everybody else in society that this is not OK — and that is contagious. Courage is contagious,” Boniadi said.

The actress added: “For every person killed, a thousand rise behind them.

“This is not just a political issue, there is a huge economic component here. The Iranian diaspora — in its millions — is worth about $2.5 trillion dollars.

“We have a lot of power that we have not tapped into, and we live all across the world,” she added. “We are responsible, I think, for engaging our world leaders and tapping into that resource.”

Nazanin Boniadi, Human Rights Activist, speaking in the Women’s rights in Iran session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 17 January. (WEF/Manuel Lopez)

Hassan warned that the Iran regime will continue to “meet the resistance with increasing violence,” warning that authorities had already “talked about the use of pellet guns.

“It is called non-lethal weaponry, but these tiny pellets lodge in the eyes of many protesters and they will blind people,” she said, urging the international community to hold the regime accountable in the long term.

 

Topics: WEF 2023

400,000 Saudis employed through Hadaf in 2022

400,000 Saudis employed through Hadaf in 2022
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

400,000 Saudis employed through Hadaf in 2022

400,000 Saudis employed through Hadaf in 2022
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Development Fund, also known as Hadaf, helped get 400,000 Saudis jobs in the private sector in 2022 through its various program and initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The report quoted the fund’s Director General Turki Al-Jawini as saying that more than 1.49 million Saudis benefitted from training, empowerment and guidance programs and services provided by Hadaf last year.

HADAF runs several initiatives including training programs to drive employability among Saudis while supporting establishments in various activities, sectors and professions, as the Kingdom pursues its localization goals outlined in Vision 2030.

These programs include Tamheer, an on-the-job training program; the 9/10ths startup accelerator, which provides early-stage mentorship and funding; Wusool, which promotes women’s participation in the workplace through subsidized transportation; the child support program Qurrah; and other initiatives to localize sectors in the labor market.

The fund spent SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) on training and support programs in 2022, Al-Jawini said.

The number of establishments that benefited from the fund’s services during the same year exceeded 138,000 across various sectors of the labor market and different areas in the Kingdom, he added.

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

Future of trade is 'digital, green, inclusive,' WTO chief says at WEF

Future of trade is ‘digital, green, inclusive,’ WTO chief says at WEF
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Future of trade is ‘digital, green, inclusive,’ WTO chief says at WEF

Future of trade is ‘digital, green, inclusive,’ WTO chief says at WEF
  • World leaders should rethink trade agenda, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urges
  • Deglobalization, fragmentation pose threat to economic growth, inclusion
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

DAVOS: Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said that the “future of trade is services, it is digital, it is green, and it should be inclusive,” while addressing the World Economic Forum.

Okonjo-Iweala argued that the challenge surrounding trade was not only slowing global growth, but the different approaches adopted by many countries had led some leaders to question the future of globalization.

She urged world leaders to rethink a new agenda for global growth, and warned against deglobalization, saying it would negatively impact the world and its emerging economies.

With several countries seeking bilateral trade agreements, the WTO has been quick to warn of the dangers of global trade fragmenting into economic blocs.

The conflict in Ukraine, COVID-19, and the fragility of the supply chain has pushed many countries to relocate manufacturing closer to consumers’ demand, Okonjo-Iweala said.

This protectionist trend had been further accelerated when many countries questioned their reliance on specific areas for key goods and services, such as European dependence on Russian energy.

This trajectory, according to Okonjo-Iweala, which prioritizes national security concerns over trade inclusion, risks favoring certain players over others, creating an unequal distribution of income and economic growth.

She said: “When we talk of friend-sharing, I don’t know who is a friend. I don’t ever hear countries in Africa mentioned.”

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said coordination is crucial if the world is serious about hitting environmental targets.

He emphasized how industrial policy has become a major focus for many nations rethinking their approach to trade, and how certain industries have been overhauled due to new pressures to increase resilience and national security.

“Five years ago [industrial policy] was not a very sexy topic. Today it is top of the agenda,” he said.

Topics: WEF 2023 Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala World Trade Organization (WTO) Davos

Financial institutions hold key to helping Mideast reach net-zero, says report

Financial institutions hold key to helping Mideast reach net-zero, says report
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Financial institutions hold key to helping Mideast reach net-zero, says report

Financial institutions hold key to helping Mideast reach net-zero, says report
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: As Middle Eastern countries are set to face funding gaps in achieving their energy transition goals, regional regulators, development banks, and financial institutions hold the key to reaching net zero in the region, noted Boston Consulting Group in its latest sustainability report. 

The group said out of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries only Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have made clear decarbonization commitments, but even they face funding gaps as the amount needed to achieve national net-zero goals is “enormous.” 

Giving an example of the UAE, Boston Consulting said the emirate has already committed $163 billion to its net-zero pledges, but independent analysis suggests that the total investment needed is $680 billion, leaving a gap of more than $500 billion. 

Shelly Trench, managing director and partner at BCG and co-author of the report, said: “The Middle East banking sector has an opportunity to benefit significantly from financing the transition of the oil and gas industry and other strategically important sectors to cleaner, more sustainable technologies.”  

Even though the climate crisis poses a significant threat to banks’ portfolios, Boston Consulting said the regulatory pressure in most of the region is not yet strong enough to push banks into taking immediate action.  The comparative lack of regulation of green financial instruments in the Middle East poses a significant challenge in seizing its potential for growth.  

Trench noted that regulators and policymakers could address this challenge by establishing carbon prices that adequately represent the cost of greenhouse gases and are aligned with international carbon price levels. “In addition, they could create financial and other incentives to support decarbonization and develop environmental and industrial policies that align with climate objectives,” she added.  

The report noted that overall issuance of green and sustainability-linked debt in the region quadrupled in 2021 compared to the four years prior and continues to grow despite the lack of regulation of financing instruments in the region.  

Governments in the region drove 97 percent of green bonds in 2020 compared to only 13 percent in 2016, showed the report.  

“With time, as climate finance regulation is rolled out and green projects become more bankable, banks and financial institutions will become the key source of funding for the climate transition,” stated Aytech Pseunokov, project leader at BCG.  

He explained that financial institutions must take the necessary steps toward becoming the key funding sources, or else put their portfolios at risk.  

He added that until they are suited to be the main source of funding, “Middle Eastern banks would benefit from reviewing the impact of transition risk on their portfolios and preparing themselves for the future by declaring portfolio emissions reduction targets and joining global alliances to exchange best practices.”

Topics: Net Zero

