French Algerian model Loli Bahia announced as Yves Saint Laurent Beauty brand ambassador  

French Algerian model Loli Bahia announced as Yves Saint Laurent Beauty brand ambassador  
French Algerian model Loli Bahia has walked the runway for a number of prestigious labels. (Getty Images)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

French Algerian model Loli Bahia announced as Yves Saint Laurent Beauty brand ambassador  

French Algerian model Loli Bahia announced as Yves Saint Laurent Beauty brand ambassador  
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian model Loli Bahia has been named as one of Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s brand ambassadors.  

The rising star, who is based in Paris, took to Instagram to share the news with her 62,000 followers, sharing a picture from her latest shoot with the French luxury label.  

“Super happy to be one of the YSL Beauty ambassadors,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.  

The 19-year-old model posed wearing a black leather suit with a black top. Her makeup was soft with a neutral matte lip. 

In the pictures shared on YSL Beauty’s Instagram page, Bahia posed holding the brand’s Slim Matte lipstick, which are said to be pigmented, long-lasting and weightless.  

Bahia starred in the campaign alongside Chinese model Tao Ye — who is signed with Heroes Model Management — who was also announced as one of the brand’s ambassadors.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @lolibahiaa

YSL Beauty congratulated the two stars by sharing pictures of the campaign on its Instagram Stories. “Welcome to the YSL Beauté family,” the three consecutive Stories read.  

At just 19, Bahia is quickly shaping up to be one of the most in-demand models in the industry, becoming a runway fixture in just a few months after a breakthrough Spring 2022 fashion season, where she walked in 65 shows. 

The catwalk star has strutted down the catwalks of a host of prestigious labels, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Givenchy, Lanvin and Valentino, to name but a few. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @lolibahiaa

Bahia, who is signed to Women Management Paris, made her runway debut in 2020 at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2021 show. She would go on to star in the Parisian luxury house’s advertising campaign for Fall 2021. 

She has also featured in campaigns for Saint Laurent, Courreges and Max Mara in addition to starring on the cover of Vogue Italia. 

One of her recent campaigns was with British luxury label Burberry. She nabbed a starring role in the Autumn/Winter 2022 campaign.  

In the pictures, Bahia was spotted wearing multiple outfits including a red pleated dress, a beige trench coat with chain details, a pink set and a beige skirt and top with the brand’s logo printed on it.  

Topics: Loli Bahia Yves Saint Laurent Beauty

Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo enjoy date night in Riyadh

Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo enjoy date night in Riyadh
Updated 33 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo enjoy date night in Riyadh

Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo enjoy date night in Riyadh
Updated 33 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo, who now call Saudi Arabia home after the latter's record-breaking deal with football team Al-Nassr, enjoyed a romantic date night in the Kingdom. 

Rodriguez, 28, shared pictures from the intimate evening, complete with flowers and big smiles. “Dinner with love,” she captioned the post, along with flower and fire emojis. 

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo on date night. (Instagram)

Previously, Argentine model Rodriguez shared a series of photographs on Instagram taken during the fun-filled day, with a caption that read: “Riyadh, how beautiful you are.” 

In one of them, she is seen holding large stuffed animals as she stood in front of the Sky Loop ride at Boulevard World.  

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been in a relationship since 2016. They have two children together and Rodriguez is stepmother to his three other children. 

Topics: Georgina Rodriguez Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr

An Afro-Arab musical ensemble in Istanbul contributes to social harmony

An Afro-Arab musical ensemble in Istanbul contributes to social harmony
Updated 17 January 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

An Afro-Arab musical ensemble in Istanbul contributes to social harmony

An Afro-Arab musical ensemble in Istanbul contributes to social harmony
  • Turkish and Arabic music have been in constant interaction for centuries, chief vocalist tells Arab News
  • Hatice Gulbahar Hepsev: During these musical gatherings, an emotional bond is formed between the musicians and the audience
Updated 17 January 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Istanbul has been hosting for a year a special gathering that uses Afro-Arab musical traditions to boost mutual understanding and social integration in Turkiye.

Since 2019, Jan. 24 has been celebrated as the World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture, and for its part, a unique group has taken root in Turkiye that combines the musical traditions of Africa and the Arab world.

The musical ensemble, comprising 10 musicians, performs Arab Sufi and meshk music under the leadership of Abdullah Kaymak, gathering each Sunday in Istanbul’s Uskudar neighborhood, on the Anatolian side.

The group meets in a cozy environment in the city where musicians — from percussionists, cellists and violinists to vocalists and players of traditional Eastern instruments like the oud, ney and rebab — and the audience sit in a circle and chat with each other in an open format.

Each musical gathering, called meshk, is free of charge and open to all.

During sessions, traditional Afro-Arabic Sufi hymns are sung with the participation of the audience, who act as a spontaneous chorus.

The songs are selected from the well-known musical repertoire of the Arab world, especially from the Gulf states, the Maghreb region, Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Libya.

The group made its first appearance during last Ramadan, and the positive feedback from the audience encouraged them to continue their project together.

They are planning to reach a wider audience without sacrificing the qualities that render them unique and have begun receiving invitations from abroad as well.

Upon the invitation of Chishtiya Ribbat Sufi Studies Centre in Pakistan, they will be performing in Pakistan in late January and conducting several interactive meshk sessions.

“Turkish and Arabic music have been in constant interaction for centuries. Not only the instruments but also the subjects, manners and musical traditions coincide,” Kaymak, the chief vocalist and group’s leader, told Arab News.

“If the regional politics support peace, multiculturalism and the universal values of the humanities, music also becomes an instrument to achieve this goal,” Kaymak said.

Kaymak, who comes from Mauritania, learned Arabic during the years he lived in Egypt, which accords him fluency in the lyrics and pronunciation.

From his childhood, he remembers different meshk sessions under the leadership of his father, who performed music from the Maghreb region as well as hymns from the Gulf region, Iraq and Libya.

Before his latest stop in Istanbul, he performed in these musical gatherings in Madinah, Cairo, Alexandria, Jordan and Mauritania, as well as in Turkiye’s southern province of Adana.

Another member of the group is Hatice Gulbahar Hepsev. During the meshk, she plays the rebab, a wooden lute-like instrument of Arab origin that is performed with a bow.

“During these musical gatherings, an emotional bond is formed between the musicians and the audience,” she told Arab News.

“When you get to know a person in a meshk, you invite him or her to the next gathering, and the audience constantly grows,” she said.

Those who join a meshk for the first time are understandably surprised by the participatory element and the unique atmosphere of the multicultural gathering, but the universal power of music inevitably wins them over.

Audiences are mainly composed of youths and middle-aged guests, who hail from different parts of the world, including Turkiye, the Arab region, Europe and the US.

As a reflection of the musical and linguistic richness of Istanbul, the gathering has become something of a tourist attraction over recent months.

“The common feature of the audience is that they do not restrict themselves to narrow contexts. They are rather interested in different cultures and are enthusiastic about knowing each other’s backgrounds,” Kaymak said.

“Therefore, the profile of our audience is composed of those who love — rather than simply tolerate — multiculturalism and multilingualism.”

The project has made an important contribution to mutual understanding in Turkish society, where Arabs and Africans have always been associated with refugees and asylum-seekers who allegedly disturb the social fabric.

According to rebab player Hepsev, some members of the audience learn new Arabic hymns during these gatherings and feel at home.

“Turkish listeners learn new hymns from African and Arabic worlds, which gives them the opportunity to know new cultures and to enrich their exchanges with people from Arab countries. In this way, our musical gatherings play an important role in social integration in Turkiye,” she said.

Before joining the group, Hepsev played in different projects in Istanbul where she performed Ottoman, Central Asian and Turkish Sufi music.

At the opening of each musical gathering, Kaymak usually makes a speech and encourages the listeners to accompany him in the reprises of the hymns.

“The applause and the participation of the audience boost the positive atmosphere and the harmonious flow of the gathering,” Hepsev said.

Each week, new vocalists and new instrumentalists join the meshk, making it a dynamic project in continuous development.

Topics: Turkiye Afro-Arab music Abdullah Kaymak Hatice Gulbahar Hepsev

Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Diamond Foundry collaborates with UAE brand Etika Jewels

Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Diamond Foundry collaborates with UAE brand Etika Jewels
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Diamond Foundry collaborates with UAE brand Etika Jewels

Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Diamond Foundry collaborates with UAE brand Etika Jewels
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: California-based manufacturer the Diamond Foundry, backed by US Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, has partnered with Dubai-based jewelry retailer Etika Jewels to offer carbon-free diamonds in the UAE for the first time.

The partnership will expand Etika Jewels’ offerings to include carbon-neutral lab-grown diamonds in addition to its existing lab-grown diamond collection.

Basma Chaieri founded Etika Jewels in 2022. (Supplied)

The new offerings, which will be produced in the US, will feature carbon-neutral diamond options in an array of solitaires from 0.8 carats and above. Rings also come with certificates from the Diamond Foundry.

The UAE startup, founded by Basma Chaieri in 2022, aims to empower customers to make more mindful choices when purchasing trendy and timeless jewelry.

She said: “Our mission at Etika Jewels is to give customers access to responsible jewelry with distinctive features while empowering them to spend consciously.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Etika Jewels(@etika_jewels)

“As part of our continued commitment to sustainability, we are excited to partner with the best innovators in the sector like Diamond Foundry and be the first to offer a revolutionary diamond concept in the UAE.

“By providing carbon-free lab-grown diamonds that are celebrity approved, we hope to inspire change in the local diamond industry and give customers a chance to look their best with standout pieces, without worrying about impacts on the environment and other stakeholders,” Chaieri added.

Lab-grown diamonds are visually, physically, and chemically identical to mined diamonds, but have minimum adverse effects on the planet.

These machines make carbon-free diamonds. (Supplied)

The Diamond Foundry uses cutting-edge technology to grow diamonds in laboratories with zero-carbon emissions using a hydropower-led process. By replicating extreme natural conditions, the technology forms diamonds of the highest quality and avoids the environmental and ethical tolls of mining.

Topics: Diamond Foundry Leonardo DiCaprio Etika Jewels

Review: 'Alice, Darling' offers a dark exploration of psychological abuse

English actress and filmmaker Mary Nighy’s debut full-length feature “Alice, Darling” i coming to theaters in the Middle East in
Updated 17 January 2023
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Review: ‘Alice, Darling’ offers a dark exploration of psychological abuse

English actress and filmmaker Mary Nighy’s debut full-length feature “Alice, Darling” i coming to theaters in the Middle East in
  • Anna Kendrick plays lead, and is executive producer
  • Mary Nighy’s directorial debut with first feature film
Updated 17 January 2023
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHNNAI: English actress and filmmaker Mary Nighy’s debut full-length feature “Alice, Darling,” coming to theaters in the Middle East in early February, takes a close and horrifying look at a woman psychologically imprisoned and abused by her partner.

Anna Kendrick — who bags her second feature film executive producer credit with the psychological thriller — plays the titular Alice.

Wunmi Mosaku, Anna Kendrick and Kaniehtiio Horn in ‘Alice, Darling.’ (Supplied) 

Alice lives under the illusion that her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick) loves her, but a vacation away with her two close girlfriends (Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku) makes her slowly realize that he is a jealous and possessive man — to the extent that the relationship begins to smother her.

The movie examines how, with the help of her friends, reality gradually dawns on Alice. Kendrick’s exploration of the trauma and abuse is as deeply disturbing as it is illuminating.

Pened by Alanna Francis, “Alice, Darling” digs deep into Alice's mental anguish and torment — criticized and abused by Simon over the years as we are shown in a series of flashbacks.

Smart editing by Gareth C. Scales helps to make the movie feel current and alive. We are shown how an intelligent woman has been brainwashed into submissiveness. Caught in a web of coercion, she constantly has negative thoughts about herself, and, at one point, begins to have doubts about her own capabilities.

Interestingly, the film has seamlessly woven in a subplot about a missing girl, who somehow begins to hold a fascination for Alice. There is a covert suggestion that the protagonist sees in this girl a fellow troubled woman. Alice wants to help her, and it is then that she realizes that she herself needs help and lots of it.

Carrick, in an outstanding performance, plays Simon the cad, who has an abundance of charm, and a magnetism that is endearing and deceptive. It is a pointed reflection that tells us how some men can have convincing facades that cover their darker motives, only to be revealed after they have complete control of their victims.

Topics: Alice darling Anna Kendrick

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoy family day out at Riyadh's Boulevard World

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoy family day out at Riyadh’s Boulevard World
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoy family day out at Riyadh’s Boulevard World

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoy family day out at Riyadh’s Boulevard World
  • ‘Riyadh, how beautiful you are,’ Rodriguez wrote in the caption her photos taken at the entertainment zone
  • In some of the pictures she is seen having fun with her daughters, riding a merry-go-round with them and making slime together
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoyed a fun-packed family day out with their children at Boulevard World in Riyadh on Monday.

The massive entertainment zone, which is part of the Riyadh Season festivities, is packed with fun attractions and activities for visitors of all ages, including cable cars, amusement rides, carnival games and obstacle courses. 

Rodriguez, a Spanish social media influencer and model, shared a series of photographs on Instagram taken during the fun-filled day, with a caption that read: “Riyadh, how beautiful you are.”

In one of them, she is seen holding large stuffed animals as she stands in front of the Sky Loop ride, which at a height of 43 meters holds the Guinness World Record as the world’s tallest portable rollercoaster.

For her outfit, Rodriguez chose an elegant black and white ribbed-knit cardigan by Cayet, paired with a pair of gray jeans and black, knee-high, pointed stiletto boots. She wore her hair swept up in a simple but chic bun.

Other photos showed her having fun with her daughters, riding a merry-go-round with them and making slime together. In another, her son posed alongside characters from Marvel’s Avengers and X-Men movies.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo posted a family group photo taken in front of the world’s largest man-made lake, and a photo of himself and Rodriguez at an aquatic center. He captioned his photos: “Quality time with my loves.”

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been in a relationship since 2016. They have two children together and Rodriguez is stepmother to his three other children.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez Boulevard World

