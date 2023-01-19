Saudi climate affairs envoy meets Norwegian environment minister at WEF 2023

You are here

RIYADH: Adel Al-Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs and the Kingdom’s climate affairs envoy, and Espen Barth Eide, Norway’s minister of climate and environment, held talks on Wednesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They discussed bilateral relations between their countries and the Kingdom’s efforts to protect the environment and combat climate change, according to the report, and reviewed other important issues on the WEF agenda.
 

RIYADH: Balazs Selmeci, the Hungarian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, met with the Shoura Council’s Saudi-Hungarian Parliamentary Friendship Committee in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

“The Saudi-Hungarian Parliamentary Friendship Committee in the Shoura Council held a meeting chaired by council member Ibrahim Al-Qannas with the Ambassador of the Republic of Hungary to the Kingdom,” the council tweeted on Tuesday.

During the meeting held in the presence of members of the committee, the two sides stressed the importance of bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Hungary, and the need to boost ties in various fields. They also discussed issues of joint interest to help enhance relations at the parliamentary level.

The two countries share cordial relations and are preparing for the fourth Hungarian-Saudi Joint Economic Commission in 2023.

Through the Hungarian-Saudi Joint Economic Commission, the ambassador hopes to see Hungarian companies working in the Kingdom and contributing to Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s reform plan.

Earlier in 2014, the Hungarian Embassy organized the first Arab-Hungarian Business Forum in Riyadh with 150 domestic companies taking part.

The parliamentary friendship committees of the Shoura Council aim to strengthen ties with parliaments in friendly countries and boost cooperation at the international level.
 

RIYADH: The international Qur’an recitation and adhan (call to prayer) competition has announced the names of jury members for its final qualifiers to be aired on the “Otr Elkalam” TV show.

A jury of five members specialized in the Qur’an, maqams and vocal pitches will evaluate contestants and help with their performances during the competition, which is the largest of its kind in the world.

The jury consists of Sheikh Ahmed Nahas, the muezzin of the Grand Mosque in Makkah; Sheikh Mishari bin Rashed Al-Afasy, a well-known reciter and imam of the Grand Mosque in Kuwait; Abdul Rahim Nabulsi, secretary-general of Reciters and Teaching Recitation in Morocco; Bahloul Saeed Abu Arqoub, an expert in maqamat and a judge in international Qur’anic competitions from Libya; and Sheikh Ahmed Mansour, leading reciter of the Al-Azhar Mosque in Egypt.

The competition, which combines adhan and recitation in one platform, has looked to diversify its evaluation committee to improve transparency and impartiality.

In addition to the main jury, Sheikh Adil Al-Kalbani, former imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, will serve as general supervisor of the competition, and Fahad Al-Andas, an imam and preacher at the King Faisal Air Academy for 27 years, will be the secretary-general of the competition.

The competition, which is being supervised by the General Entertainment Authority, will be broadcast during the month of Ramadan on the MBC TV channel and the Shahid digital platform, with prizes amounting to more than SR12 million ($3.2 million).

The contest is designed to highlight the rich diversity of cultures in the Islamic world and showcase the vocal methods of Qur’an recital as well as adhan.
 

RIYADH: More than 1,500 endangered animals will be released in AlUla as part of the Royal Commission for AlUla’s mission to reintroduce native species into their natural habitats.

The animals will be released across three of AlUla’s nature reserves: Sharaan, Wadi Nakhlah and Al-Gharameel.

This winter five-phase release includes about 650 Arabian gazelles, 550 sand gazelles, 280 Arabian oryx and 100 Nubian ibex. The first phase, on Jan. 10, saw the release of about 80 animals. The species were sourced from respected conservation facilities in the Kingdom and UAE.

Stephen Browne, wildlife and natural heritage executive director of the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “We are a growing player in conservation through biodiversity initiatives including species reintroduction, habitat restoration, protected area management and Arabian leopard conservation. RCU’s conservation and restoration initiatives are successfully moving forward in the revitalization of AlUla’s natural habitat — and one day we will reintroduce the Arabian leopard back to the wilds of AlUla.”

The reintroduction of the Arabian leopard, an apex predator classed as critically endangered, would serve as a capstone on the regeneration of the reserve. The reintroduction is targeted for 2030.

Monitoring of the newly released animals will be carried out with SMART software analysis tools, camera trapping and satellite tracking collars. It is the first time that the lightweight, solar-powered collars will be used for ungulate species in the region. RCU has conducted extensive genetic and physical screening of the animals to ensure their fitness for release into the wild.

The new release is by far the largest since RCU’s reintroduction program began in 2019. Animal reintroduction enriches RCU’s ambitious plan to activate six nature reserves while regenerating AlUla as a leading global destination for cultural and natural heritage.

RIYADH: Africa’s richest person, the Nigerian billionaire business magnate Aliko Dangote, has praised the “new rhythm” created by Saudi Vision 2030, and the opportunities it offers for trade and investment.

Dangote, president and CEO of Dangote Group, was in Riyadh with a Nigerian delegation led by Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Lai Mohammed to promote investment between the two countries.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Dangote said: “I have seen what the Kingdom is doing in line with Saudi Vision 2030. I congratulate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for turning things around.”

Dangote has been the richest person in Africa for the past 10 years, with a net worth of $13.5 billion as of Jan. 17, 2023, according to Forbes.

The Nigerian delegation’s visit is part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation, with the Saudi-Nigeria Business Council seeking to deepen trade ties between the two countries.

The council will have 10 representatives from each country, including prominent entrepreneurs from both the public and private sectors, as well as from institutional stakeholders, such as the Ministry of Trade and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“With the joint council, the two countries can make a big improvement in the level of bilateral trade and investment,” Dangote said.

Saudi Arabia is “diversifying things” and opening up for visitors, so it has become easier to conduct business in the Kingdom, he said.

“We have seen several ministers in terms of looking for investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, and also to see how we can collaborate in terms of investment outside, solely in Nigeria,” the business magnate said. 

Dangote said that he is interested in major avenues for business, including the fertilizer and food industries.

“We had some presentations from the Saudi Ministry of Investment. We want to see what are the best areas that align with our business in Nigeria and Africa.”

On trade volume between the countries, Dangote said that both countries are strongly involved in the oil and energy sector, so the scale of business is currently not large.

“That is what we are here for, to try to increase the level of bilateral trade. It depends on the entrepreneurs, and we are here to see how we can collaborate with our Saudi counterparts.

“Apart from the diplomatic relationship, which is very important, we want to make sure that the business relationship is substantial between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, because we are interlinked, based on culture, religion and a lot of other things,” he said.

RIYADH: The 13th meeting of the Saudi-Swiss Joint Economic Committee and the Saudi-Swiss Executive Investment Forum was held in Zurich, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday. 

The meeting was attended by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin, and a number of representatives from both countries’ public and private sectors. 

The meeting examined the two countries’ investment, economic, and trade relations, as well as the business environments in the Kingdom and Switzerland. It also hosted discussions on topics such as innovation, technology, tourism, energy and health. 

Participants emphasized the significance of broadening the scope of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Switzerland by capitalizing on opportunities in areas of mutual interest. 

The forum saw the signing of an agreement to launch a global company to operate and manage hotels in the Kingdom, an agreement for a joint venture in precious metals, and four memorandums of understanding in tourism, hospitality and health. 

Bilateral meetings were held at the end of the forum between government agencies, companies, and private sector representatives to discuss cooperation, review investment opportunities in the two countries and exchange experiences.

 

