Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports at 5-month low in November: JODI data 
The Kingdom’s crude production went down by 489,000 bpd in November to 10.47 million bpd, which also resulted in a decline in global crude production by 599,000 bpd. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports hit a five-month low in November 2022, as it declined to 7.28 million barrels per day from 7.7 million bpd in October, the International Energy Forum said on Thursday, citing data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative. 

According to the report, the Kingdom’s crude production went down by 489,000 bpd in November to 10.47 million bpd, which also resulted in a decline in global crude production by 599,000 bpd. 

JODI data indicated that global oil demand climbed seasonally by 1.7 million barrels per day in November to its highest level since February 2022, primarily driven by gains in China, Japan, and India.  

Oil demand in China rebounded by nearly one million bpd month-on-month, and the Asian giant’s crude imports soared 1.22 1.2 million bpd to a 20-month high. 

Global demand was at 100 percent of pre-pandemic levels in November, while crude production was at 97 percent of pre-pandemic levels, the report noted. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s crude inventories increased by 3 million barrels in November, but product inventories fell by 2.5 million barrels. 

Earlier in December, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to maintain the status quo on output. 

In October, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023. 

The JODI data suggested that US crude production in November decreased by 261,000 bpd to 12.12 million bpd, while total product demand declined by 203,000 bpd. 

Meanwhile, the combined natural gas inventories of the UK and EU declined by 2.2 billion cubic meters in November, less than the seasonal average draw of 7 bcm. Inventories stood at 93 percent full at the end of the month, the report further stated. 

JODI updated the oil and gas database on Jan. 19 with 50 countries reporting data for the latest month of November 2022. Interestingly, this month’s data did not include updates from Russia, one of the world’s largest energy producers. 

On Jan. 17, OPEC, in its monthly report said that global oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.22 million bpd, or 2.2 percent. 

“The global momentum in the fourth quarter of 2022 appears stronger than previously expected, potentially providing a sound base for the year 2023,” OPEC said in the report. 

OPEC also noted that its crude oil output in December rose by 91,000 bpd to 28.97 million bpd.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning has joined the World Economic Forum’s Jobs Consortium at the WEF annual meeting in Davos, as part of its efforts to develop the Kingdom’s labor force under Vision 2030. 

The Jobs Consortium is a union of world-class leaders with the unilateral vision of developing job creation and job transitions to reach a more promising and inclusive future in terms of employment, according to a press release. 

"People are the key driver of any successful transformation and the sustainability of its outcome. Everything we do is focused on empowering our people by equipping them with the evolving set of tools and skills, and creating the opportunities for them to capture, grow, and flourish," said the Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Al-Ibrahim at the WEF.  

The new membership supports Saudi Vision 2030 “and its commitment to building a thriving, vibrant economy that creates new sectors, hundreds of thousands of new jobs, and cross-cutting innovation,” stated the press release.   

Al-Ibrahim further mentioned a central aspect of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 in the WEF is to limit the Kingdom’s oil dependence and produce new industries thus luring talent into the country.  

“Moving forward, we expect the new sectors that did not exist in the past — we have sports, entertainment, culture and tourism — to play a big role,” Al-Ibrahim said to Reuters on the sidelines of the WEF, noting that the Kingdom planned to generate high-quality jobs faster than the rate at which people enter the labor market.   

He noted that the Saudi female participation in the labor force reached 37 percent exceeding the initial target of 30 percent by 2030, while the male unemployment rate hit a record low of 4.8 percent.   

“We reached 2.2 million private sector jobs this year, which is a record high.”  

Saudi Arabia’s execution in the esports industry illustrated the reaping of what has been sown by the Kingdom’s intended diversification efforts in that industry.   

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the National Gaming and Esports Strategy last September, revealing its aims to produce more than 30 competitive games in the Kingdom’s studios and become one of the top three countries containing the highest number of professional esports players.   

The strategy marked the start of a new era towards leading the sector and making the country a global hub for the gaming industry by 2030, according to the state news agency SPA.  

Raising the quality of life by improving players’ experience, providing new entertainment opportunities, and achieving an economic impact by contributing to the GDP by about 50 billion riyals are the strategy’s three main objectives. 

SPA’s report also suggests that this will lead to the creation of 39,000 new job opportunities by 2030. 

RIYADH: Egyptian private equity firm B Investments plans to invest 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($67.3 million) in the health and food sectors in 2023, revealed the company’s top executive.  

The company’s chairman of the board of directors Hazem Barakat disclosed to Asharq that the new investments will be financed by making exits from some of its existing assets. He revealed that the company intends to complete the acquisition deal in the healthcare sector before the end of the first quarter of 2023.  

As for the second deal regarding the food sector, it is projected to be implemented during the second quarter of the year, the chairman of the board of directors added. 

He revealed that B Investments plans to finance these two new deals through part of the proceeds of its exit from petroleum firm Total Energy Egypt and telecommunications systems provider Giza Systems. 

As for the remaining proceeds, Barakat revealed that they will be distributed to the company's shareholders in cash. The Egyptian firm has agreed to sell its 6.38 percent stake for as much as $27.6 million. 

In October 2022, B Investments sold its entire stake in Giza Systems, amounting to 44.7 percent, as an indirect stake through Energy Technologies, a subsidiary, to the Arab Internet and Communications Services Co., Solutions. Saudi Telecom Co., known as STC, at a value of $119 million. 

During the same month, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed strengthening cooperation with the World Health Organization to improve the country’s healthcare sector.  

The president met with World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Cairo on the sidelines of the 69th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean. 

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Egyptian presidency, improving medical services to citizens has been a national priority under Egypt Vision 2030.  

“Ending the waiting lists for critical surgeries and providing comprehensive health insurance for all citizens across Egypt are among the top priorities,” said the Egyptian presidency spokesperson. 

Earlier, in July 2022, the Egyptian and Jordanian ministers of industry, trade, and supply met to discuss their agreement regarding food security issues in both countries, reported Egypt Today. 

Both countries aim to collaborate to develop their logistics services to ensure food security for both Egypt and Jordan, the Jordanian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply said in a statement. 

 

RIYADH: Chemical company Saudi Basic Industries Corp. has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating the circular carbon economy by announcing plans to process 1 million metric tons of plastics through its Trucircle solutions initiative. 

Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, acting CEO of the firm – also known as SABIC – unveiled the ambition during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Trucircle is a portfolio of products offered by SABIC which include circular and bio-based products based on second and third-generation renewable feedstock, mechanically recycled polymers, ocean and ocean-bound recycled solutions, and closed-loop services and design for recyclability. 

“At SABIC, we are committed to helping provide our customers with more sustainable solutions, and our target of one million metric tons of Trucircle solutions by 2030 intends to help usher in the new circular economy,” said Al-Fageeh.   

He added: “Driving circularity for plastics will require a rapid transformation of the entire value chain, which is only possible through collective action, innovation, and collaboration across the industry and ecosystem of waste management. Therefore, we are working hard with downstream and upstream partners to accelerate this process.” 

SABIC pioneered the industry back in Davos in 2019 when it announced plans to build a world-first small-scale commercial unit to produce certified circular polymers from the advanced recycling of used plastics. 

Since then, the company has been employing existing facilities to process smaller volumes of advanced recycled materials for brand owners and customers for various applications already available in the market. 

Construction of the company’s first commercial unit in Geleen, the Netherlands, is now entering the final stages, and deliveries of the first circular polymers are expected in 2023. 

As a next step on the roadmap to meet its new 2030 target, SABIC will upscale volumes globally of advanced and mechanical recycling and bio-based materials.  

It also announced that it is exploring a new world-scale commercial advanced recycling investment that would have a potential capacity to process around 200 kilotons of circular materials per year, as well as other projects such as a small-scale advanced recycling plant in Saudi Arabia. 

Since 2020, SABIC’s certified circular polypropylene has been used in ice cream tubs from Unilever’s A-brand ice cream brand, Magnum, the first to use recycled plastic in the ice cream industry. In another successful collaboration, the chemical major teamed up with Mars and Landbell in an innovative closed-loop recycling project designed to close the loop on Kind snack bar wrap based on certified circular polypropylene.

BENGALURU: Chinese companies are expected to report their highest earnings growth in five years, Refinitiv data shows, as economic reopening after COVID lockdowns and accommodative monetary policy raise hopes for higher profits.

According to Refinitiv IBES data, China’s large and mid-cap companies’ profits are seen rising 16.2 percent in 2023, the fastest growth since 2017. The analysis is based on 1,164 companies with a market capitalization of at least $1 billion.

Optimism has risen after China reopened following three years of maintaining a strict zero-COVID-19 policy and Beijing pledged additional policy support to boost the ailing domestic economy.

Herald van der Linde, head of the equity strategy at HSBC, said the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and support from the property market would boost the outlook for consumer and travel-related sectors in mainland China.

The Reuters analysis showed utilities, consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors are expected to lead growth with their estimated profit growth of 34.5 percent, 33.5 percent and 27.8 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the tech sector is expected to see earnings growth of 27 percent compared with 9.4 percent in 2022 while the property sector would witness 9.4 percent higher profits after a 4.9 percent drop last year.

E-commerce company JD.com and technology infrastructure and marketing platforms provider Alibaba Group are expected to report profit growth of 28.8 percent and 18.3 percent, respectively.

Profits of tech giant Tencent Holdings are expected to rise abbout 19 percent this year after a slump in 2022.

China’s video game regulator lifted many curbs for the industry and granted multiple publishing licenses to Tencent’s games for domestic release last month.

“We expect China to outperform Asia ex-Japan due to its faster-than-anticipated reopening, continuing domestic policy support, and potential for stronger earnings growth,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note this month.

RIYADH: Oil futures fell as much as 1 percent on Thursday over recession fears as a sharp decline in US retail sales and manufacturing output muddied the outlook for demand. 

Brent crude futures were down 86 cents, or 1.01 percent, to $84.12 a barrel at 10.30 a.m. Saudi time, after losses of around 1 percent on Wednesday.  

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also declined 91 cents, or 1.14 percent, to $78.57 a barrel. 

Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand’s PTT 

Oman LNG has agreed to supply up to 1.6 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas to France’s TotalEnergies and Thai state-owned firm PTT, the Omani state news agency reported on Wednesday. 

TotalEnergies and PTT will each receive 800,000 tons of LNG per year, with the French firm commencing a 10-year deal in 2025 and the Thai company taking supply for nine years beginning in 2026, the news agency said. 

Thailand, a net oil and gas importer, needs to increase imports of LNG to offset a steep production fall at its largest gas field and as sanctions threaten its supplies from Myanmar. 

Spikes in gas prices last year Thailand to search for alternative energy sources, ranging from coal to renewables, an official from the Energy Regulatory Commission said in October. 

Global gas prices rose to record levels in 2022 as Russia’s supply cuts placed enormous strain on the European and global markets. 

Harbor Energy says it will cut jobs due to UK windfall tax 

The British North Sea’s biggest oil and gas producer Harbor Energy told its staff that it plans job cuts due to a windfall tax on the sector imposed last year, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. 

The jobs would be cut in Aberdeen, Scotland, and the extent of the cuts is yet to be decided, the spokesperson added. 

(With input from Reuters) 

