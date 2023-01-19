ACWA Power plans first green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in Uzbekistan 

You are here

ACWA Power already has five existing projects in Uzbekistan including four wind projects (File)
CAIRO: Saudi-based power generation and water desalination company ACWA Power has signed an agreement to develop Uzbekistan’s first green hydrogen and ammonia facilities. 

The agreement was signed with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy and Uzkimyosanoat, a state-owned chemicals company, with a targeted commissioning date of December 2024. 

The project is set to be connected to an existing ammonia plant in Chirchiq, 45 kilometers from the country’s capital Tashkent, and is expected to generate 3,000 tons of green hydrogen a year. 

“Uzbekistan has emerged as one of the most exciting growth countries for ACWA Power in recent years and is our biggest investment geography outside of the Kingdom. We are proud that our giga scale development experience in green hydrogen is making us the preferred choice of partners across the world,” Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman at ACWA Power, said. 

ACWA Power will oversee the full value chain of integration to this existing infrastructure project to green hydrogen, which is expected to improve the service factor of the facility and reduce its dependence on natural gas. 

The green ammonia project will involve the development of a 500,000-ton green ammonia feasibility study that is set to reduce Uzbekistan’s dependence on natural gas by 600 million cubic meters per year as well as cut carbon dioxide emissions by 1.5 million tons a year. 

“As the world continues to grapple with the increasing and devastating impact of climate change, the right solutions are the need of the hour. Green hydrogen is considered to be the fuel of the future and we are confident of applying our global expertise in accelerating the development of this vital source of clean energy for Uzbekistan,” Abunayyan added. 

ACWA Power already has five existing projects in Uzbekistan including four wind projects and a combined gas cycle turbine facility. Uzbekistan stands as the second largest market for ACWA Power in terms of value after Saudi Arabia. 

“We value our collaboration with our long-standing partners, ACWA Power and Uzkimyonosat, and fully support the integration of green hydrogen and its derivatives, which will serve the energy vision of our country,” said Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan. 

Verbund will use the hydrogen produced by the region’s projects as a renewable energy source for Central Europe, primarily Austria, as per the MoU.

Topics: ACWA Power Green hydrogen Green ammonia

Saudi Arabia joins WEF Jobs Consortium reinforcing Vision 2030 

Saudi Arabia joins WEF Jobs Consortium reinforcing Vision 2030 
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia joins WEF Jobs Consortium reinforcing Vision 2030 

Saudi Arabia joins WEF Jobs Consortium reinforcing Vision 2030 
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning has joined the World Economic Forum’s Jobs Consortium at the WEF annual meeting in Davos, as part of its efforts to develop the Kingdom’s labor force under Vision 2030. 

The Jobs Consortium is a union of world-class leaders with the unilateral vision of developing job creation and job transitions to reach a more promising and inclusive future in terms of employment, according to a press release. 

"People are the key driver of any successful transformation and the sustainability of its outcome. Everything we do is focused on empowering our people by equipping them with the evolving set of tools and skills, and creating the opportunities for them to capture, grow, and flourish," said the Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Al-Ibrahim at the WEF.  

The new membership supports Saudi Vision 2030 “and its commitment to building a thriving, vibrant economy that creates new sectors, hundreds of thousands of new jobs, and cross-cutting innovation,” stated the press release.   

Al-Ibrahim further mentioned a central aspect of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 in the WEF is to limit the Kingdom’s oil dependence and produce new industries thus luring talent into the country.  

“Moving forward, we expect the new sectors that did not exist in the past — we have sports, entertainment, culture and tourism — to play a big role,” Al-Ibrahim said to Reuters on the sidelines of the WEF, noting that the Kingdom planned to generate high-quality jobs faster than the rate at which people enter the labor market.   

He noted that the Saudi female participation in the labor force reached 37 percent exceeding the initial target of 30 percent by 2030, while the male unemployment rate hit a record low of 4.8 percent.   

“We reached 2.2 million private sector jobs this year, which is a record high.”  

Saudi Arabia’s execution in the esports industry illustrated the reaping of what has been sown by the Kingdom’s intended diversification efforts in that industry.   

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the National Gaming and Esports Strategy last September, revealing its aims to produce more than 30 competitive games in the Kingdom’s studios and become one of the top three countries containing the highest number of professional esports players.   

The strategy marked the start of a new era towards leading the sector and making the country a global hub for the gaming industry by 2030, according to the state news agency SPA.  

Raising the quality of life by improving players’ experience, providing new entertainment opportunities, and achieving an economic impact by contributing to the GDP by about 50 billion riyals are the strategy’s three main objectives. 

SPA’s report also suggests that this will lead to the creation of 39,000 new job opportunities by 2030. 

Topics: WEF Saudi jobs

Egyptian private equity firm B Investments to invest $67.3m in health and food sectors in 2023

Egyptian private equity firm B Investments to invest $67.3m in health and food sectors in 2023
Updated 16 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian private equity firm B Investments to invest $67.3m in health and food sectors in 2023

Egyptian private equity firm B Investments to invest $67.3m in health and food sectors in 2023
Updated 16 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian private equity firm B Investments plans to invest 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($67.3 million) in the health and food sectors in 2023, revealed the company’s top executive.  

The company’s chairman of the board of directors Hazem Barakat disclosed to Asharq that the new investments will be financed by making exits from some of its existing assets. He revealed that the company intends to complete the acquisition deal in the healthcare sector before the end of the first quarter of 2023.  

As for the second deal regarding the food sector, it is projected to be implemented during the second quarter of the year, the chairman of the board of directors added. 

He revealed that B Investments plans to finance these two new deals through part of the proceeds of its exit from petroleum firm Total Energy Egypt and telecommunications systems provider Giza Systems. 

As for the remaining proceeds, Barakat revealed that they will be distributed to the company's shareholders in cash. The Egyptian firm has agreed to sell its 6.38 percent stake for as much as $27.6 million. 

In October 2022, B Investments sold its entire stake in Giza Systems, amounting to 44.7 percent, as an indirect stake through Energy Technologies, a subsidiary, to the Arab Internet and Communications Services Co., Solutions. Saudi Telecom Co., known as STC, at a value of $119 million. 

During the same month, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed strengthening cooperation with the World Health Organization to improve the country’s healthcare sector.  

The president met with World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Cairo on the sidelines of the 69th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean. 

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Egyptian presidency, improving medical services to citizens has been a national priority under Egypt Vision 2030.  

“Ending the waiting lists for critical surgeries and providing comprehensive health insurance for all citizens across Egypt are among the top priorities,” said the Egyptian presidency spokesperson. 

Earlier, in July 2022, the Egyptian and Jordanian ministers of industry, trade, and supply met to discuss their agreement regarding food security issues in both countries, reported Egypt Today. 

Both countries aim to collaborate to develop their logistics services to ensure food security for both Egypt and Jordan, the Jordanian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply said in a statement. 

 

Topics: B Investments Egypt Health Food

Saudi crude exports fall to 7.28m bpd in November, IEF citing JODI

Saudi crude exports fall to 7.28m bpd in November, IEF citing JODI
Updated 21 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crude exports fall to 7.28m bpd in November, IEF citing JODI

Saudi crude exports fall to 7.28m bpd in November, IEF citing JODI
Updated 21 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in November fell to 7.28 million barrels per day from 7.77 million bpd in October, the International Energy Forum said on Thursday, citing data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative, according to Reuters.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

Topics: jodi Oil

SABIC pledges to process 1m metric tons through circular plastic initiative by 2030

SABIC pledges to process 1m metric tons through circular plastic initiative by 2030
Updated 54 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

SABIC pledges to process 1m metric tons through circular plastic initiative by 2030

SABIC pledges to process 1m metric tons through circular plastic initiative by 2030
Updated 54 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Chemical company Saudi Basic Industries Corp. has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating the circular carbon economy by announcing plans to process 1 million metric tons of plastics through its Trucircle solutions initiative. 

Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, acting CEO of the firm – also known as SABIC – unveiled the ambition during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Trucircle is a portfolio of products offered by SABIC which include circular and bio-based products based on second and third-generation renewable feedstock, mechanically recycled polymers, ocean and ocean-bound recycled solutions, and closed-loop services and design for recyclability. 

“At SABIC, we are committed to helping provide our customers with more sustainable solutions, and our target of one million metric tons of Trucircle solutions by 2030 intends to help usher in the new circular economy,” said Al-Fageeh.   

He added: “Driving circularity for plastics will require a rapid transformation of the entire value chain, which is only possible through collective action, innovation, and collaboration across the industry and ecosystem of waste management. Therefore, we are working hard with downstream and upstream partners to accelerate this process.” 

SABIC pioneered the industry back in Davos in 2019 when it announced plans to build a world-first small-scale commercial unit to produce certified circular polymers from the advanced recycling of used plastics. 

Since then, the company has been employing existing facilities to process smaller volumes of advanced recycled materials for brand owners and customers for various applications already available in the market. 

Construction of the company’s first commercial unit in Geleen, the Netherlands, is now entering the final stages, and deliveries of the first circular polymers are expected in 2023. 

As a next step on the roadmap to meet its new 2030 target, SABIC will upscale volumes globally of advanced and mechanical recycling and bio-based materials.  

It also announced that it is exploring a new world-scale commercial advanced recycling investment that would have a potential capacity to process around 200 kilotons of circular materials per year, as well as other projects such as a small-scale advanced recycling plant in Saudi Arabia. 

Since 2020, SABIC’s certified circular polypropylene has been used in ice cream tubs from Unilever’s A-brand ice cream brand, Magnum, the first to use recycled plastic in the ice cream industry. In another successful collaboration, the chemical major teamed up with Mars and Landbell in an innovative closed-loop recycling project designed to close the loop on Kind snack bar wrap based on certified circular polypropylene.

Topics: WEF 2023 Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Chinese companies set for biggest earnings growth in 5 years in 2023: Refinitiv data

Chinese companies set for biggest earnings growth in 5 years in 2023: Refinitiv data
Updated 19 January 2023
Reuters

Chinese companies set for biggest earnings growth in 5 years in 2023: Refinitiv data

Chinese companies set for biggest earnings growth in 5 years in 2023: Refinitiv data
Updated 19 January 2023
Reuters

BENGALURU: Chinese companies are expected to report their highest earnings growth in five years, Refinitiv data shows, as economic reopening after COVID lockdowns and accommodative monetary policy raise hopes for higher profits.

According to Refinitiv IBES data, China’s large and mid-cap companies’ profits are seen rising 16.2 percent in 2023, the fastest growth since 2017. The analysis is based on 1,164 companies with a market capitalization of at least $1 billion.

Optimism has risen after China reopened following three years of maintaining a strict zero-COVID-19 policy and Beijing pledged additional policy support to boost the ailing domestic economy.

Herald van der Linde, head of the equity strategy at HSBC, said the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and support from the property market would boost the outlook for consumer and travel-related sectors in mainland China.

The Reuters analysis showed utilities, consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors are expected to lead growth with their estimated profit growth of 34.5 percent, 33.5 percent and 27.8 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the tech sector is expected to see earnings growth of 27 percent compared with 9.4 percent in 2022 while the property sector would witness 9.4 percent higher profits after a 4.9 percent drop last year.

E-commerce company JD.com and technology infrastructure and marketing platforms provider Alibaba Group are expected to report profit growth of 28.8 percent and 18.3 percent, respectively.

Profits of tech giant Tencent Holdings are expected to rise abbout 19 percent this year after a slump in 2022.

China’s video game regulator lifted many curbs for the industry and granted multiple publishing licenses to Tencent’s games for domestic release last month.

“We expect China to outperform Asia ex-Japan due to its faster-than-anticipated reopening, continuing domestic policy support, and potential for stronger earnings growth,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note this month.

Topics: China economy

