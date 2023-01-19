You are here

British explorer Mark Evans’ ‘Heart of Arabia’ trek crosses iconic Saudi sites

British explorer Mark Evans' 'Heart of Arabia' trek crosses iconic Saudi sites
The “Heart of Arabian Peninsula” trek of British explorer Mark Evans and his team contributes to the documentation of the tourist sites in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
The “Heart of Arabian Peninsula” trek of British explorer Mark Evans and his team contributes to the documentation of the tourist sites in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
The “Heart of Arabian Peninsula” trek of British explorer Mark Evans and his team contributes to the documentation of the tourist sites in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Arab News

  • Journey follows in footsteps of legendary explorer Abdullah Philby
  • Group crossed Qiddiya mountains through Darb Al-Manjur
Arab News

AL-QUWAY’IYAH, Saudi Arabia: The ‘Heart of Arabia’ trek led by British explorer Mark Evans has crossed through some of Saudi Arabia’s most iconic historical locations.
The journey follows in footsteps of legendary British explorer Abdullah Philby, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Thursday.
The team crossed Qiddiya mountains through Darb Al-Manjur, a path that extends from the heights of Qiddiya mountains toward Dhurma.
Residents and caravans used the path throughout history to move between cities and villages. It extends westward to the village of Dasman affiliated to Al-Quway’iyah and is located on sandy ground with a bottom layer of hard rock that retains rainwater for long periods of time.
Among the distinguishing features of Dhurma, which is located within the trek, are the agricultural areas that extend to Nafud Al-Qunfudah and are located on the path of Philby’s historic journey. It is a high sandy area with a charming view of the city and a park for residents and visitors.
Within the trek’s path, there is also Nafud Dalqan, where Evans and his team stayed for a day. An uninterrupted running water stream is located east of the town of Al-Quway’iyah to Nafud Al-Sir from the east, where the sand ends.
The area is also distinguished by sand dunes that form golden curves, interspersed with types of wild plants on the slopes.

Folk groups to participate in Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performance Arts

Folk groups to participate in Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performance Arts
Updated 19 January 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Folk groups to participate in Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performance Arts

Folk groups to participate in Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performance Arts
  • The commission has chosen eight sites rich in heritage to hold daily festival activities
  • Artists from across the Arab world and the Saudi National Band and Choir will perform during the festival’s opening and closing ceremonies
Updated 19 January 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission will launch the second edition of the Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performance Arts from Jan. 20-27 in several villages across the Asir region.

During that time, visitors to the Asir region will enjoy music from both the Kingdom and abroad, with folk bands from around the world and from different cities of the Kingdom participating in the festival and offering visitors a glimpse into their celebration rituals

The commission has chosen eight sites rich in heritage to hold daily festival activities.

Each festival site will host various events and activities, including theater and music performances, kiosks serving traditional food, souvenir shops, arts and crafts exhibitions and a children’s area.

Artists from across the Arab world and the Saudi National Band and Choir will perform during the festival’s opening and closing ceremonies. There will also be a firework display and a carnival procession.

The festival will offer a cultural program for visitors, including seminars, panels and educational workshops on the traditional performance arts of mountainous regions.

Through its diverse activities, the festival aims to raise awareness of these arts, introducing their history, methods and role in bringing people together.

CEO of the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission Sultan Al-Bazie told Arab News that mountainous regions worldwide have rich legacies in performance art, especially music.

Al-Bazie added: “We found clear similarity in the arts performed along the Sarawat Mountains, from the north to the south of the Kingdom, through our experience in the first edition. There is a similarity in rhythm and movement, which was demonstrated through the harmony of the tunes between a band from Tabuk and other bands in Asir or Najran, as well as the synchronization of their movements.”

He said that this year would witness the participation of countries around the world from Asia, Europe, Africa and the Arab region, which allows for greater comparison between different mountain groups in how they practice their arts.

He pointed out that several countries have been contacted and are eager to participate after witnessing the success of the first edition.

Saudi Arabia embraces Metaverse, lauds environmental benefits

Saudi Arabia embraces Metaverse, lauds environmental benefits
Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 19 January 2023
Sara Al Shurafa

Saudi Arabia embraces Metaverse, lauds environmental benefits

Saudi Arabia embraces Metaverse, lauds environmental benefits
  • Kingdom's mega projects designed with the technology
Updated 19 January 2023
Sara Al Shurafa

DAVOS: Saudi Arabia is embracing metaverse technology and has already shown its environmental benefits with the planning and development of some of the Kingdom’s biggest projects.

This is according to Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha, who was speaking during a session on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Referring specifically to the NEOM and Red Sea projects, Al-Swaha said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had urged that all developments be tested in the “digital world first” before production could begin.

This resulted in the projects being recreated in the metaverse, to optimize planning and reduce errors and cost.

Al-Swaha said that this method was also used by Aramco and Sabic, and helped to lower carbon emissions and prevent flaring.

Echoing these views, Bernd Montag, CEO at Siemens Healthineers, who was also a participant at the WEF session, said there were significant benefits for the medical sector, with the use of “virtual human digital copies.”

Some hospitals were already using the technology for surgeries, with significantly reduced errors and greater efficiency.

Al-Swaha added that regulatory oversight is needed to ensure the technology is used to benefit society.

 

Saudi people, national transformation make Kingdom so appealing: Business coach

Saudi people, national transformation make Kingdom so appealing: Business coach
Updated 16 sec ago
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN

Saudi people, national transformation make Kingdom so appealing: Business coach

Saudi people, national transformation make Kingdom so appealing: Business coach
  • Maryia Oayda tells ‘The Mayman Show’ how she fell in love with country after move from Belarus
  • Ambitious leaders in nation’s digital, fintech sectors forging ahead at ‘supersonic speed’
Updated 16 sec ago
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN

RIYADH: The Saudi people as much as the Kingdom’s diversifying economy were what made the country so appealing, a top human subjectivity coach has said.  

Human Q Method chief executive officer and executive coach, Maryia Oayda, from Belarus, has lived in Saudi Arabia since 2016.  

But speaking on “The Mayman Show,” she revealed that her initial thoughts about moving to the Kingdom were that it would be too conservative and lacking entertainment.  

She said: “I read a couple of news articles that said women had to wear abayas. But my actual experience of Saudis was very interesting.  

“What makes Saudi Arabia is not only the national transformation that is taking place, the diversification of the economy, what makes Saudi Arabia is Saudis. You know, the people are what makes the place,” she added.  

Oayda pointed out that the nation and its people were nothing like the picture portrayed in the stories she had read and instead she was captivated by the Kingdom’s charm.  

“After a couple of months, I realized that the people were super sweet, educated, and spoke good English, and my journey just began. I found a lot of friends, and now it’s my second home.”  

It was after completing her first project in the country that Oayda said she fell in love with Saudi Arabia.  

“By the way, I also met my husband here. I think that’s where that love took a major place in my experience in Saudi Arabia,” she added.  

Her coaching method was developed after interviewing 600 movers and shakers in the region.  

She said: “My methodology was inspired by the nonlinear nature of music and from conversations with successful business magnates in Saudi Arabia, southeast Asia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Dubai as well.”  

She is currently working as an executive coach for leaders in the health, information technology, digital education, and finance sectors.  

“But I would say that the hottest sector currently in Saudi Arabia is our fintech sector, technology. Of course, it’s the sector that drives the economy, it’s a part of Vision 2030 we all know, it’s diversification of the economy, shifting the focus from oil and gas to other sectors. And so, one of those is digital, IT,” she added.  

Oayda noted the drive for success shown by many of the professionals running new companies in Saudi Arabia, particularly in the digital and fintech sectors.  

She said: “I’m working with them because these Saudi companies need more guidance and attention, as they are going at supersonic speed.”  

Saudi climate affairs envoy meets Norwegian environment minister at WEF 2023

Saudi climate affairs envoy meets Norwegian environment minister at WEF 2023
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi climate affairs envoy meets Norwegian environment minister at WEF 2023

Saudi climate affairs envoy meets Norwegian environment minister at WEF 2023
  • The officials reviewed the Kingdom's efforts to protect the environment and combat climate change
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Adel Al-Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs and the Kingdom’s climate affairs envoy, and Espen Barth Eide, Norway’s minister of climate and environment, held talks on Wednesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They discussed bilateral relations between their countries and the Kingdom’s efforts to protect the environment and combat climate change, according to the report, and reviewed other important issues on the WEF agenda.
 

Hungarian ambassador, Shoura Council committee discuss bilateral ties

Hungarian ambassador, Shoura Council committee discuss bilateral ties
Updated 18 January 2023
Rashid Hassan

Hungarian ambassador, Shoura Council committee discuss bilateral ties

Hungarian ambassador, Shoura Council committee discuss bilateral ties
Updated 18 January 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Balazs Selmeci, the Hungarian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, met with the Shoura Council’s Saudi-Hungarian Parliamentary Friendship Committee in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

“The Saudi-Hungarian Parliamentary Friendship Committee in the Shoura Council held a meeting chaired by council member Ibrahim Al-Qannas with the Ambassador of the Republic of Hungary to the Kingdom,” the council tweeted on Tuesday.

During the meeting held in the presence of members of the committee, the two sides stressed the importance of bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Hungary, and the need to boost ties in various fields. They also discussed issues of joint interest to help enhance relations at the parliamentary level.

The two countries share cordial relations and are preparing for the fourth Hungarian-Saudi Joint Economic Commission in 2023.

Through the Hungarian-Saudi Joint Economic Commission, the ambassador hopes to see Hungarian companies working in the Kingdom and contributing to Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s reform plan.

Earlier in 2014, the Hungarian Embassy organized the first Arab-Hungarian Business Forum in Riyadh with 150 domestic companies taking part.

The parliamentary friendship committees of the Shoura Council aim to strengthen ties with parliaments in friendly countries and boost cooperation at the international level.
 

