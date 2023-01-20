ABU DHABI: The UAE has maintained its position as one of the safest places in the world, according to the Global Terrorism Index.
The GTI provides a comprehensive summary of global trends and patterns that have influenced terrorism over the past two decades, based on an analysis of various social and economic conditions, and influential geopolitical factors.
Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday that the UAE is one of the safest countries worldwide, with a “very low” risk of the spread of terrorist activities.
It is also considered one of the most effective countries in taking measures to combat terrorist and extremist activities.
The ranking is based on findings from the Institute for Economics and Peace, which is responsible for the index and publishes its results annually.
The GTI is one of the indicators monitored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Its data is supported by the Global Peace and Stability Initiative.
MoFAIC provides national reports on the UAE’s efforts to combat terrorism, illustrating the ministry’s active role, concerned agencies, and governmental technical committees in the fight against extremism.
UAE keeps its position as one of the safest countries in the world
https://arab.news/9nnrt
UAE keeps its position as one of the safest countries in the world
- Country takes effective measures to combat terrorist and extremist activities
- Ranking based on findings from think tank
ABU DHABI: The UAE has maintained its position as one of the safest places in the world, according to the Global Terrorism Index.