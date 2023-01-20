You are here

UAE keeps its position as one of the safest countries in the world

UAE keeps its position as one of the safest countries in the world
The UAE has maintained its position and first place in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) for the fourth consecutive year. (Shutterstock)
2023-01-20
Arab News

  • Country takes effective measures to combat terrorist and extremist activities
  • Ranking based on findings from think tank
ABU DHABI: The UAE has maintained its position as one of the safest places in the world, according to the Global Terrorism Index.
The GTI provides a comprehensive summary of global trends and patterns that have influenced terrorism over the past two decades, based on an analysis of various social and economic conditions, and influential geopolitical factors.
Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday that the UAE is one of the safest countries worldwide, with a “very low” risk of the spread of terrorist activities.
It is also considered one of the most effective countries in taking measures to combat terrorist and extremist activities.
The ranking is based on findings from the Institute for Economics and Peace, which is responsible for the index and publishes its results annually.
The GTI is one of the indicators monitored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Its data is supported by the Global Peace and Stability Initiative.
MoFAIC provides national reports on the UAE’s efforts to combat terrorism, illustrating the ministry’s active role, concerned agencies, and governmental technical committees in the fight against extremism.

Bank chairman says Palestine must triple efforts to protect economy, ideals, resilience

Bank chairman says Palestine must triple efforts to protect economy, ideals, resilience
Updated 19 January 2023
Zaynab Khojji

  • Shawa told the forum he was proud to say that the bank is the first to be gender-balanced at board level in the Middle East and North Africa region
LONDON: Efforts to protect the Palestinian economy, ideals, and resilience must be tripled as fears rise that the two-state solution to the conflict with Israel is becoming increasingly unlikely, the Chairman of the Bank of Palestine Hashim Shawa said on Thursday.

Speaking at a session called “For the Sake of Peace: Jumpstarting the Palestinian Economy” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Shawa said both Israelis and Palestinians are worried that the two-state solution will not materialize in the current political climate.

Israel’s most right-wing government in history took power last month and the Palestinian prime minister accused it of blocking “even the most non-violent ways of fighting the occupation.”

Shawa said: “We’re all worried that we’re seeing almost the end of a two-state solution. And we saw with the recent elections in Israel what’s going on, and I don’t know where things are going. 

“Everyone’s waiting and seeing, but things don’t look good.

“So that’s why we must raise the alarm. However, not in a state of panic, but to double and triple our efforts to protect our ideals, our values of democracy, international law, [and to] protect the economy and our resilience.”

He said that for every $1 of aid that Palestine had received, there had been $2.50 to $3 of investment by the private sector.

He added: “Don’t forget, there are 5 million Palestinians on the ground that are still there day in, day out, taking their kids to school, educating their kids and investing their capital and their wealth into their businesses from the small to the big, and that is not going to end.

“That gives us hope and is something that the bank with its partners has been scaling up on all levels.”

Shawa added that he was proud to say that the bank is the first to be gender-balanced at board level in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“If more women are in policymaking, decision-making, impactful jobs, whether it’s in government or private sector, you can get transformational change,” he said.

The chairman added that structuring the bank in that way proves that you can do good, be gender-balanced, make lots of profit, succeed, and be more resilient “even under a terrible occupation that strips you from freedoms.”

He said: “Women suffer the worst from the occupation in terms of the issues that they face under any military conflict. They always suffer the worst.

“By including them in the economy, by giving them access to finance, empowering them, making them more involved in decision making, that gives you a balanced approach to running the business and solving problems.”

Abyan operations aim to wipe out Al-Qaeda terrorists

Abyan operations aim to wipe out Al-Qaeda terrorists
Updated 19 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

  • 68 Yemeni soldiers killed in attacks since August
  • ‘We are up against a disguised foe’: Commander
  • Military unit chief from Security Belt forces, 2 companions killed in action
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Three Yemeni troops, including a military commander, have been killed by a roadside bomb set by Al-Qaeda militants in a hilly region of the southern province of Abyan, local officials said.
The latest deaths raise the total number of soldiers killed in such assaults since August to 68.
Abdul Raham Muthana, commander of a military unit belonging to the Security Belt forces, and two of his companions died and three more were injured when their vehicle ran over a roadside bomb while patrolling the Omaran valley in Abyan province on Wednesday.
Al-Qaeda claimed responsibility for the incident on social media sites and threatened to conduct other strikes.
Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesman for the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council, which commands the military operations in Abyan, told Arab News on Thursday that the deaths of the three troops on Wednesday upped the number of fatalities among its forces to 68 and injuries to at least 170 since the beginning of a military assault in August to remove Al-Qaeda from Abyan.
Despite mounting casualties, Al-Naqeeb ruled out any withdrawal from the valley and other rural regions in Abyan as had happened in 2019, instead saying that military operations would continue until Al-Qaeda terrorists had been entirely crushed.
He said: “The battle against terror is protracted and calls for significant sacrifices. We are up against a disguised foe who is laying explosive devices and running away.”
After a series of violent assaults and kidnappings of residents and humanitarian workers, pro-independence forces in southern Yemen started a military push some months ago to remove Al-Qaeda from its long-standing strongholds in the southern provinces of Abyan and Shabwa, where the militants conceal captives, recruit and train recruits, and organize attacks on government targets.
The Yemeni military and security forces were able to capture control of a broad swathe of territory in Shabwa and advanced further into the rocky and expansive mountains and valleys of Abyan, including the Omaran valley.
Al-Qaeda members escaped to other Yemeni strongholds or hid in civilian areas, using guerrilla tactics such as land mine installation, roadside bombings, and hit-and-run operations.
Terrorism specialist and mistress of Girton College, University of Cambridge, Dr. Elisabeth Kendall, told Arab News that the militants’ counterattacks against the southern forces since September had been dubbed Arrows of Truth and included dozens of insurgent operations.
She pointed out that the militants could not have sustained such losses against the southern forces without the assistance of local factions.
“Dozens of guerrilla operations have been conducted by Al-Qaeda over the past four months, which Al-Qaeda claims have killed or injured over 200 southern forces, including 10 commanders.
“It is likely that Al-Qaeda has managed to collaborate with some warring factions on the ground to sustain its activity,” she said.
Kendall noted that it would be difficult for the separatists’ regular army to combat an insurgent organization such as Al-Qaeda that was familiar with local people and utilized their hatred against the local administration.
“It is very hard for traditional military forces to fight guerrilla forces, especially when the latter have found ways to harness local grievances and have more experience and longevity in communities,” she added.

Israeli attack in West Bank kills 2, including schoolteacher, 57

Israeli attack in West Bank kills 2, including schoolteacher, 57
Updated 19 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

  • Palestinian PM calls on countries to intervene to stop crimes against civilians
  • Emotional welcome in village for prisoner Maher Younis, released after 40 years
RAMALLAH: Israeli troops shot dead two Palestinians, including a 57-year-old schoolteacher, in the occupied West Bank on Thursday during a dawn raid in the flashpoint city of Jenin, officials and medics have said.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on the world’s countries to intervene and try and prevent the crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

He also held Israel fully responsible for the continuation of such crimes.

Teacher Jawad Bawakna, the father of six, and Adham Jabarin, 28, were both shot in the Jenin refugee camp.

The two deaths bring to 17 the number of Palestinian fatalities since the start of the year, including four children. Nine of the fatalities have been in Jenin.

Fifteen people were arrested during the raid.

A large force of the Israeli army stormed the camp and deployed snipers on the roofs of several houses and buildings overlooking it.

Special Israeli units infiltrated a residential building at the camp’s entrance, stormed several apartments, and detained residents, seizing their mobile phones.

Ata Abu Rumaila, Fatah secretary in Jenin, said that Israeli forces opened fire on the teacher while he was trying to provide first aid to Jabarin.

Ambulance crews were prevented from entering the camp to provide treatment and transfer the injured to the hospital, and they were moved in a private vehicle.

Violent confrontations then broke out between the young men in the camp and the Israeli forces, and three people were wounded by live ammunition as the army arrested citizens.

The Fatah movement and resistance forces in Jenin have declared a period of mourning for the two dead.

Wissam Bakr, director of Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin, said that the Israeli army fired bullets at the hospital, which threatened the lives of patients and doctors.

Shtayyeh condemned the occupation forces’ targeting of the hospital and called on the World Health Organization and other international bodies to condemn the crimes.

Mahmoud Al-Aloul, the Fatah movement’s deputy leader, said that the occupation forces’ actions illustrated that it was no longer acceptable for the status quo to continue.

He said several scenarios were being discussed within the leadership, but pointed out that resistance to the occupation was the most viable option.

Maj. Gen. Akram Rajoub, governor of Jenin, said that executing citizens in the Jenin camp showed that killing was the priority of the Israeli government.

He told Arab News: “It is clear that there is more targeting of Jenin than any other city in the West Bank, and the ferocity, violence, and number of incursions are increasing in an unprecedented way.

“The volume of forces and military vehicles that storm the city, its camp, and its villages increases every time.”

He added that the state of violence in Jenin negatively impacts all aspects of security, economic and social life in the city.

He added: “Currently, I am walking in the streets of Jenin, and all the stores are closed.

“In such an atmosphere, no one comes to shop in the city, not even the Palestinians who live in neighboring Israeli cities. They had got used to coming to shop and reviving the city’s economy.

“Jenin, after these heinous killings, is like a ghost city.”

Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee Secretary-General, Hussein Al-Sheikh, said that President Mahmoud Abbas planned to ask US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to encourage the Israelis to cease their crimes, when the two meet in Ramallah.

Separately, Maher Younis, 65, was released from an Israeli prison on Thursday after serving 40 years.

Younis was released from Beersheba Prison in southern Israel shortly after dawn, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.

Younis was sentenced on Jan. 18, 1983, following his resistance to Israel and his affiliation with the Fatah movement.

He said: “I was hoping that when I got out of captivity after 40 years, I would see my country liberated. I wish freedom for all prisoners.”

The Israeli police prevented Younis’ family from celebrating his release.

However, large crowds from the village of Ara and the Arab community flocked to the family’s house to celebrate his freedom despite police threats.

Jordan hosts international conference on restorative justice

Jordan hosts international conference on restorative justice
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

  • Three-day event aims to support transition to modern criminal justice
  • Head of Judicial Council hopes it will ‘help develop future criminal policies’
DEAD SEA, Jordan: More than 200 public prosecutors and justice experts from Arab nations and Europe are taking part in an international conference in Jordan.
Organized by the Jordanian Judicial Council, in cooperation with the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, the event is the first of its kind for the country.
It is being held at the King Hussein Convention Center in the Dead Sea under the title “Restorative Justice in Modern Criminal Policy.”
The three-day conference aims to ease the transition to modern criminal justice and brings together public prosecutors from Jordan and other Arab countries, as well as experts in restorative justice and representatives of organizations from around the world.
It will feature discussions on the various challenges of introducing restorative justice and provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise.
Restorative justice is the process by which there is communication between those harmed by crime or conflict and those responsible for it.
Inaugurating the event on behalf of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Judicial Council President Mohammad Ghazou said he hoped the conference and its research papers would “help develop future criminal policies in our countries.”
Chief Attorney General Yousef Thiabat said the Public Prosecution Office chose restorative justice as its main topic to keep pace with modern criminal policies.
NAUSS President Abdelmajeed Al-Banyan said the conference was born out of an agreement signed with Jordan’s public prosecutors to exchange expertise on the “important subject of restorative justice.”
 

Jordan, Iraq call for greater cooperation among Arab nations

Iraq’s President Abdulatif Rashid and Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Hani Al-Khasawneh (L) speaking at the World Economic Forum
Iraq’s President Abdulatif Rashid and Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Hani Al-Khasawneh (L) speaking at the World Economic Forum
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

  • Amman-Baghdad-Cairo mechanism will benefit region, leaders say
  • Progress rests on ‘foundation of collective action,’ Jordan’s Al-Khasawneh says
DAVOS: The leaders of Jordan and Iraq have called for deeper Arab collaboration in the energy, agriculture and oil sectors to achieve regional prosperity.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Iraq’s President Abdulatif Rashid and Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Hani Al-Khasawneh said the Amman-Baghdad-Cairo mechanism would benefit the broader regional economy.

Rashid said that after years of wars, civil conflicts and terrorism, Iraq was ready to embark on a new journey of achieving peace and stability at home, while contributing to a better reality for the region.

He pointed to an “optimistic” outlook if the Middle East was “able to solve its conflicts without foreign interference.”

The newly formed Iraqi government planned to increase oil, gas and agriculture projects to help advance the regional economy, which has been reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation, he added.

But Iraq needed “regional cooperation and some international help in terms of investment and contracts,” Rashid said.

“We get most of our water from neighboring countries. In many cases, we share oil fields with Kuwait, Iran and other countries. We don’t have many ways but to cooperate along these lines, but in Iraq, we are lucky to have agriculture, tourism, oil fields and gas.”

Al-Khasawneh said the war between Ukraine and Russia had “reinforced beliefs in Jordan that the key to progress rests upon the foundation of collective action.”

But, he said, the region suffered from a serious deficiency in inter-Arab trade, which “does not exceed 13 percent of the total volume of Arab countries’ trade.”

“All synergies are fundamental and essential to the advancement of the economies of the region and in dealing with the challenges that respective countries face,” he added.

Al-Khasawneh said that the Amman-Baghdad-Cairo mechanism “does not exist in the void, and it’s open to all interested parties in the region.”

The mechanism essentially focuses on building an industrial zone on the Jordanian-Iraqi border and establishing a pipeline to carry oil and gas from Iraq to the borders of Jordan and Egypt.

Al-Khasawneh said that for a country that lacked natural resources, building on its human capital and establishing ties with neighboring countries in the region had been essential to achieving Jordan’s national objectives.

Due to collaborations with the International Monetary Fund and other regional and international institutions, the country had been able to keep its inflation rate at 4.2 percent, which, according to Al-Khasawneh, was a “low number compared to neighboring countries with the exemption of those with natural resources.”

Meanwhile, Rashid stressed the need to encourage private enterprise and modernize financial laws and banking regulations.

The Middle East was interconnected and needed to prioritize work for the stability of populations, he said.

