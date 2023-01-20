You are here

  • Home
  • Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 3.2M copies in 1st week

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 3.2M copies in 1st week

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 3.2M copies in 1st week
The total sales announced for “Spare” are for print, audio and digital editions in the major English-language markets. ()
Short Url

https://arab.news/z7r8j

Updated 20 January 2023
AP

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 3.2M copies in 1st week

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 3.2M copies in 1st week
Updated 20 January 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Prince Harry’s “Spare” sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication and will likely rank among the bestselling memoirs of all time.
Penguin Random House announced Thursday that Prince Harry’s headline-making memoir sold 1.6 million copies in the US alone. It’s a number comparable to first week sales for blockbusters such as former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” and former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,” which has sold more than 17 million copies since coming out in 2018.
The British publisher announced last week that “Spare” sold 400,000 copies in the United Kingdom in all formats — hardback, e-book and audio — on its first day.
The total sales announced for “Spare” are for print, audio and digital editions in the major English-language markets: the US, UK, Canada and Australia. The book has come out in 15 other languages, and editions in 10 additional languages are expected.
“Spare” may set records for nonfiction, but no book in memory approaches the pace of the final Harry Potter novel, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” which in 2007 sold more than 10 million copies in its first 24 hours.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, worked on his book with American novelist J.R. Moehringer, who also helped write Andre Agassi’s acclaimed “Open” and is the author of “The Tender Bar,” a memoir adapted by George Clooney into a movie starring Ben Affleck.

Topics: Prince Harry

Netflix soars to 230 million subscribers, co-founder steps down

Netflix soars to 230 million subscribers, co-founder steps down
Updated 20 January 2023
AFP

Netflix soars to 230 million subscribers, co-founder steps down

Netflix soars to 230 million subscribers, co-founder steps down
  • Co-founder Reed Hastings standing down as CEO ends a two-decade long leadership that saw the company grow from a rent-by-mail DVD service to an entertainment juggernaut
Updated 20 January 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: US streaming giant Netflix on Thursday said it ended last year with more than 230 million global subscribers, beating analysts’ expectations as hits such as “Wednesday” and “Harry & Meghan” enticed new viewers.
“2022 was a tough year, with a bumpy start but a brighter finish,” the company said in a letter announcing bumper fourth quarter earnings.
Netflix also announced that co-founder Reed Hastings was standing down as CEO, ending a two-decade long leadership that saw the company grow from a rent-by-mail DVD service to an entertainment juggernaut.
Hastings ceded everyday control of Netflix to his two longtime associates Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos, who has been the face of Netflix in Hollywood and had already been named co-CEO.
“Our board has been discussing succession planning for many years (even founders need to evolve!)” Hastings said in a blog post.
He said he would hold the new job of executive chairman, noting this was a role that tech giant founders often take, using Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates as examples.
The changing of the guard was announced as Netflix posted added subscribers that blew past even the most optimistic expectations.
The streaming giant said it enticed 7.7 million new members in three months, bringing Netflix membership around the world to 230 million people.
Netflix praised a successful slate of new content that included horror-themed comedy “Wednesday,” saying the “Addams Family” spinoff was the company’s third most popular series ever.
Royal tell-all documentary “Harry & Meghan” also scored, Netflix said, as well as “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” starring Daniel Craig.
“This is in stark contrast to the first half of the year. Creating the next biggest blockbuster drives subscribers,” said tech and media analyst Paolo Pescatore.

The fresh titles helped attract users to a new lower-priced “Basic with Ads” subscription, as consumers cut back on their entertainment spending amid soaring inflation and an uncertain economy.
Revenue in the October to December period, at $7.85 billion, was in line with estimates and helped send shares in Netflix up by more than six percent after the announcement.
Netflix insists that counting new users is no longer the most important criteria for assessing the company’s health and that revenue should instead be the main metric.
“What may be getting lost in the mix is that some number of new subscribers — we don’t know how many — likely came in on Netflix’s ad-supported tier,” said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Paul Verna.
“That means, most likely, lower average revenue per subscriber, which is a measure Wall Street will be paying more attention to as Netflix’s ad businesses scales up,” he said.
After years of standing alone as the world’s premiere streaming site, Netflix now faces strong competition from deep-pocketed rivals, including Disney +, which has also introduced an ad-based subscription.
But despite the new challenges, Netflix is one of the rare tech giants to have garnered confidence from Wall Street with its share price up almost 50 percent in the past six months.
Other tech giants, and streaming rival Disney, have been hammered on the markets as firms lay off employees and cut costs after a massive hiring and spending spree at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
 

Topics: Reed Hastings Netflix

Related

Netflix announced that it will renew Palestinian American comedian Mohammed Amer’s hit show “Mo” for a second season
Lifestyle
Netflix renews US Palestinian comedian Mo Amer’s ‘Mo’ for second season  

Saudi, UAE organizations prime targets of cybercrime in GCC

Saudi, UAE organizations prime targets of cybercrime in GCC
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi, UAE organizations prime targets of cybercrime in GCC

Saudi, UAE organizations prime targets of cybercrime in GCC
  • Report reveals 42 ransomware attacks in 12 months on companies in region
  • More victims refusing to pay ransoms
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Organizations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the most targeted by cyberattacks among Gulf Cooperation Council countries between mid-2021 and mid-2022, according to a report published by cybersecurity firm Group-IB.

According to the research, ransomware operations continue to be the most serious cyber threat to businesses and organizations throughout the world, including the Middle East and North Africa area.

“Ransomware is likely to remain the major threat for business and governments across the globe in 2023,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO at Group-IB.

“Ransomware gangs have been able to craft a stable market for their criminal enterprises, and the ransom demands issued to companies once they have been attacked are continuing to rise rapidly.”

Ransomware is a type of malware that prevents a targeted organization or individual from accessing devices and the data stored on them by encrypting the files.

Criminal groups in most cases demand a ransom in exchange for decryption, and if the ransom is not paid, the stolen data may be exposed publicly or deleted.

The research revealed that there were 42 ransomware attacks in the GCC between the second half of 2021 and first half of 2022, with organizations from the UAE and the Kingdom heading this particular chart, with 33 percent of targets in the UAE and 29 percent in Saudi Arabia.

The report also highlighted how energy, telecoms, IT and manufacturing sectors were the most targeted by cyber gangs.

Roland Daccache, systems engineering manager at Group-IB, said: “The Gulf is not the only target, but it’s one of the primary ones.”

According to data published on dedicated leak sites, which are websites created by a particular ransomware gang to publish stolen information, in the same period there were 2,886 companies across the world targeted by attacks.

The figures reveal a 22 percent increase over the previous year.

However, according to American blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, cybercrime gangs have seen a 40 percent drop in earnings as victims are increasingly refusing to pay ransoms.

Experts at Chainalysis estimated on Thursday that cybercriminals extorted at least $457 million from victims in 2022, $311 million less than the previous year.

Most cybercriminals are thought to be based in Russia and Iran.
 

Topics: Cybersecurity

Meta slapped with 5.5 mn euro fine for EU data breach

Meta slapped with 5.5 mn euro fine for EU data breach
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

Meta slapped with 5.5 mn euro fine for EU data breach

Meta slapped with 5.5 mn euro fine for EU data breach
  • Penalty follows a far larger 390-million-euro fine for Meta’s Instagram and Facebook platforms earlier in January
  • DPC said Meta acted “in breach of its obligations in relation to transparency”
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

DUBLIN: Social media giant Meta has been fined an additional 5.5 million euros ($5.9 million) for violating EU data protection regulations with its instant messaging platform WhatsApp, Ireland’s regulator announced Thursday.
The penalty follows a far larger 390-million-euro fine for Meta’s Instagram and Facebook platforms two weeks ago after they were found to have flouted the same EU rules.
In its new decision, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) found the group acted “in breach of its obligations in relation to transparency,” the watchdog said in a statement.
In addition, Meta relied on an incorrect legal basis “for its processing of personal data for the purposes of service improvement and security,” the DPC added, giving the group six months to comply.
The fine was imposed by the Irish regulator because Meta — along with other US tech firms — has its European headquarters in Dublin.
In response on Thursday, Meta said it was opposed to the DPC decision and would look to overturn it.
“We strongly believe that the way the service operates is both technically and legally compliant,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.
“We disagree with the decision and we intend to appeal.”
The breaches are similar to those explained in the regulator’s action against Meta earlier in January.
But the earlier decision also accused the Meta platforms of breaking rules over the processing of personal data for the purpose of targeted advertising.
In that instance the company, co-founded by social media magnate Mark Zuckerberg, was given only three months to respond to comply with the Irish regulator.
Meta announced its intention to appeal the 4 January decision, adding the regulatory ruling did not prevent targeted or personalized advertising.
The DPC said its more recent fine was considerably less because of a 225 million euro fine imposed on WhatsApp for “for breaches of this and other transparency obligations over the same period of time.”
Thursday’s Whatsapp fine was also far lower because it did not relate to targeted advertising.
The Irish regulator had fined Meta 405 million euros in September for failures in handling the data of minors, and 265 million euros in November for not sufficiently protecting users’ data.
This latest round of fines follows the adoption of three binding decisions by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), the EU’s data protection regulator, in early December.
The Vienna-based privacy group NOYB, which brought the three complaints against Meta in 2018, had accused the social media behemoth of reinterpreting consent as a civil law contract, which stopped users from refusing targeted advertising.
In reaction to Thursday’s news, NOYB criticized the “tiny” size of the latest fine — and slammed the DPC for ignoring how WhatsApp shares data within the group for advertising purposes.
“We are astonished how the DPC simply ignores the core of the case after a 4.5-year procedure,” said NOYB founder Max Schrems.
In October 2021, the Irish authority had proposed a draft decision that validated the legal basis used by the group and suggested a fine of up to 36 million euros for Facebook and up to 23 million euros for Instagram, over their lack of transparency.
France’s CNIL regulator and other European bodies disagreed with the draft sanction, which they considered to be far too low.
They asked the EDPB to judge the dispute with the EU data regulator deciding in their favor.
The EDPB has also asked the Irish regulator to investigate Meta’s use of personal data.
However in its statement the DPC pushed back saying the EU body does not have the power to “direct an authority to engage in open-ended and speculative investigation.”
The regulator said it will seek to annul the EDPB’s request before the European Union’s Court of Justice.

Topics: Meta WhatsApp Data Protection Commission EU

Related

Meta sues surveillance firm for collecting user data via fake accounts
Media
Meta sues surveillance firm for collecting user data via fake accounts
Meta’s Oversight Board tells company to allow ‘death to Khamenei’ posts
Media
Meta’s Oversight Board tells company to allow ‘death to Khamenei’ posts

Twitter prices Blue for Android at $11 per month; launches annual web plan

Twitter prices Blue for Android at $11 per month; launches annual web plan
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

Twitter prices Blue for Android at $11 per month; launches annual web plan

Twitter prices Blue for Android at $11 per month; launches annual web plan
  • The once-exclusive blue check mark is now available to anyone willing to pay
  • Company also actioned off 'surplus corporate office assets'
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Twitter Inc. said on Wednesday it would price Twitter Blue subscription for Android at $11 per month — the same as for iOS subscribers — while offering a cheaper annual plan for web users when compared to monthly charges.
The blue check mark — previously free for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures — will now be open to anyone prepared to pay.
It was rolled out last year to help Twitter grow revenue as owner Elon Musk fights to retain advertisers.
Google’s Android users will be able to purchase Twitter Blue’s monthly subscription for $11, the same price as for Apple’s iOS users, Twitter said on its website.
The higher pricing for Android users is likely to offset fees charged by Android’s Google Play Store, like Apple’s App Store.
The annual plan for subscription to Blue, only available on the web, was priced at $84, a discount to the monthly web subscription price of $8.
Twitter did not respond to a request for comment on its Android pricing strategy.
The discount for web users would be available in countries including United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, Twitter said.
Earlier in December, Musk added that Twitter’s basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and the social media platform will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.
The announcement comes amid growing uncertainty over Musk's strategy Musk which focuses on massively reducing costs while building up revenue.
On Wednesday the company auctioned off furniture, decorations, kitchen equipment and more from the tech firm's downtown San Francisco headquarters.
The online auction of "surplus corporate office assets" included a Twitter bird statue that fetched $100,000, a 10-foot neon light in the shape of Twitter's bird logo, which sold for $40,000, bicycle-powered charging stations, pizza ovens and espresso machines.

With agencies

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk twitter blue android auction

Related

Taliban buying Twitter blue ticks, investigation reveals
Media
Taliban buying Twitter blue ticks, investigation reveals
Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform
Media
Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform

MBC Group, Warner Bros. Discovery extend partnership

MBC Group, Warner Bros. Discovery extend partnership
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

MBC Group, Warner Bros. Discovery extend partnership

MBC Group, Warner Bros. Discovery extend partnership
  • Deal will allow MBC to offer Hollywood, Cartoon Network content until 2026
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: MBC Group on Thursday announced the extension of a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to continue offering Hollywood titles on its platforms.

The Riyadh-based media company said that it struck an agreement to add Cartoon Network shows to its catalog for audiences across the MENA region.

“We have had a strong relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery for two decades and this deal cements it for years to come,” said Sam Barnett, CEO of MBC Group.

“The deal allows MBC Group to show some of the biggest theatrical titles by Warner Bros. to our audiences across the Middle East and North Africa, and to expand our Cartoon Network offering across the region,” he said.

The newly extended partnership will allow the media company to continue offering the latest Hollywood blockbusters on MBC2 until 2026.

Viewers will be able to stream “first-run” box office hits, such as “Tenet,“ “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Joker,” as well as major franchises including Batman, Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, and Lord of the Rings.

The collaboration will also see the launch of Cartoon Network Arabia channel made available on MBC Group’s Arabic streaming platform Shahid until September 2023.

English-language content will also be made available, with an additional 250 episodes of Cartoon Network content expected to be added to a Shahid Kids SVoD hub.

“MBC is a highly valued and longstanding partner for Warner Bros. Discovery in MENA. We are happy to have found new ways to deepen our longstanding relationship while reinforcing our commitment to free TV,” Jamie Cooke, GM CEE, Middle East and Turkiye of Warner Bros. Discovery, said.

Topics: MBC Group Warner Bros. Discovery Cartoon Network Shahid Shahid Kids

Related

MBC Group to expand Shahid catalog with hit anime titles
Media
MBC Group to expand Shahid catalog with hit anime titles
Special moments as the curtain rises on first season of MBC’s Saudi Idol
Media
Special moments as the curtain rises on first season of MBC’s Saudi Idol

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge
Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge
Celtics down Warriors in NBA Finals rematch, Bulls shine in Paris
Celtics down Warriors in NBA Finals rematch, Bulls shine in Paris
Rookie Thompson soars to American Express lead with two eagles
Rookie Thompson soars to American Express lead with two eagles
Undocumented workers from Paris 2024 Olympic sites speak out
Undocumented workers from Paris 2024 Olympic sites speak out
Saudi foreign minister meets Tunisia’s prime minister at WEF 2023 in Davos
Saudi foreign minister meets Tunisia’s prime minister at WEF 2023 in Davos

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.