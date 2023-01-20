Saudi foreign minister meets Tunisia’s prime minister at WEF 2023 in Davos

Saudi farmer invests in stevia to promote healthier food production
Hamad Mansour Al-Abbas provides alternative to sugar
Najran’s fertile soil ideal for fast-growing, hardy plant
Updated 20 January 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Many regions in the Kingdom have rich, fertile soil suitable for cultivating a variety of crops, including stevia which has been considered a natural and healthy alternative to sugar according to the European Food Safety Authority.
Hamad Mansour Al-Abbas, a Saudi farmer from Najran city in the southwestern region, with over 35 years of experience, has set aside 2,000 square meters of his 100,000-square-meter farm to grow stevia because of its health benefits.
Al-Abbas told Arab News: “It is known that the stevia plant is a herb that stays in the soil for up to seven years and is characterized by its very high sweetness. It is an alternative to sugar for those who follow a regular or keto diet or suffer from diabetes. As an admirer of natural alternatives and organic agriculture, I chose this plant because the soil fertility in Najran is high and can grow any crop.”
Stevia leaves contain natural compounds and are as sweet as traditional sugar. The plant also has considerable nutritional and therapeutic properties, is safer than artificial sweeteners, with fewer calories, and several vitamins and minerals.
Al-Abbas was able to grow 15,000 stevia plants, aiming to introduce new herbal plants and trees into the local environment for marketing and distribution inside and outside the region.
Stevia is planted in rows, spaced out at five centimeters, and can be harvested and processed every three months, which helps to provide a large amount in one year.
“The plant grows within 30 days, after that it goes through three phases including harvesting, drying away from direct sunlight, then grinding through a machine. Once it is turned into a loose green powder, it is then packed into six packs of two grams each.”
The natural sweetener is then wrapped and distributed to markets in Najran. “My farm produces 5,000 packs of pure stevia loose powder per month, and I am currently studying the idea of establishing a factory so I can distribute it throughout the Kingdom as a healthy and natural product.”
Natural green powder
The difference between the natural stevia that Al-Abbas offers and others in many stores, is that his produce is a real natural sweetener in the form of green powder made only from dried leaves. Most store-bought stevia comes in the form of white powder, which has been through a water-extraction method, is semi-processed and up to 300 times sweeter than sugar.
The greenish powder helps to maintain healthy gums and teeth, and can be used as a natural sweetener with tea and warm drinks. Al-Abbas also offers it in a white powder similar to regular sugar, which is the extract of the stevia plant with a higher concentration. He also produces organic soap made of stevia extract that is beneficial for the skin.
Apart from stevia, Al-Abbas grows a variety of vegetables, herbs and strawberries, and his farm’s rich soil — in the moderate climate, with adequate water — is ideal for organic agriculture.
Al-Abbas said the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has held many workshops on his farm for trainees and specialists. He thanked the ministry for the support, which has included fertilizers, seeds and advice.
“I would like to mention that I have grown many crops during my life as a professional farmer, and I am very happy to see many new crops prospering in the region, such as pomegranates and coffee — especially that it is being cultivated with Saudi hands, where Saudis are supervising their farms and looking after it by themselves.”
He said the ministry continues to support all types of agriculture in Najran, including rare plants, assists with streamlining supply chains, and provides training and regulatory oversight. It also helps farmers move to safer, organic farming practices without the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, or genetically modified materials, that could be harmful to consumers and the environment.
Saudi authorities bust string of drug trafficking rackets
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have foiled attempts to smuggle 18.2 tons of khat and over 1.5 tons of Hashish in separate security operations across the Kingdom in just 14 days, state news agency (SPA) reported.
Security forces arrested 309 smugglers, including 10 citizens, in a 14-day operation that was carried out from Dec. 25, 2022 – Jan. 7, 2023 in Najran, Jazan, Asir and Tabuk.
Riyadh medical conference showcases innovative hernia treatments
Proper nutrition plays a vital role in avoiding hernias, say officials
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A major international medical conference on hernias hosted in Riyadh shed light on treating patients using innovative methods, including laparoscopy and robot-assisted surgery.
The event was attended by more than 300 surgeons specialized in treating hernias in the Kingdom and Arab countries, as well as 300 healthcare workers, in addition to speakers and officials.
During the conference, speakers stressed that obesity is the most important factor in the occurrence of hernias in patients.
Proper nutrition plays a vital role in avoiding hernias, officials said.
Dr. Ashraf Maghrabi, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Society of General Surgery, said that cutting-edge medical techniques have reducing the rates of hernia complications in the Kingdom. Equipment including surgical meshes as well as robots have also advanced medical treatment, he added.
The official called on patients suffering from hernias to be examined and assessed by a surgeon or specialist doctor.
If hernias are not detected and treated at the right time, patients can suffer complications, reducing the chance of successful treatment, he warned.
Maghrabi stressed that the holding of medical conferences is crucial in promoting education and sharing experiences between specialists.
Prof. Sebastian Schoppman, honorary president of the conference and vice president of the European Foregut Society, said that the event was the largest of its kind and aided in developing the surgical skills of audience members, as well as transferring the international experiences of dealing with hernia patients, which will develop healthcare services provided to people in the Kingdom.
The conference was also attended by Dr. Haitham Al-Zamil, Dr. Ahmed Al-Buraikan, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Babtain, Dr. Bishr Murad, Dr. Hossam Al-Omari, Dr. Swailem Al-Mutairi, Dr. Shadi Saleh Al-Bahri, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Nami and Dr. Roger Gergi, president of the Emirates society of robotic surgeries.
Saudi bid for Expo 2030 ‘an investment in the future of our citizens, residents and visitors,’ RCRC chief tells Davos
The Kingdom has already earned significant support for its bid from more than 60 countries and organizations
More than 30 million people expected in Riyadh and 1 billion eyed for virtual interaction on metaverse
Updated 20 January 2023
TAREK ALI AHMAD
DAVOS: Saudi Arabia’s bid for Expo 2030 was not a one-off investment but rather one “in the future of our citizens, residents, and visitors,” the head of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Fahd Al-Rasheed, said.
“We’re thinking about the legacy of the site itself and how it can be used. It cannot be just built and then everybody packs their bags and leaves. It has to be used beyond us.
“So, we’re thinking about the design of the buildings, and we have that in this site masterplan in a way that we can use them for the future of work, the future of education, and reskilling,” he added.
Speaking with award-winning broadcaster Emma Crosby at a special fireside chat at the CNBC pavilion on the Davos promenade on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting, Al-Rasheed noted that the Expo 2030 infrastructure would come naturally given the work already being done regarding Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030.
His vision, however, for the Expo was not solely in the look and feel of the site, but in its legacy.
He said: “Our legacy from Expo 2030 is not going to be a building. It has to be mass engagement, and at a scale never seen before.
“It is literally the largest event in the world, and so what we committed to is the following; not only are we going to get 30, 40 million people to the site, which is fantastic, it’s a record. We’re going to get 1 billion people to interact with it on the metaverse and we are now translating that vision into reality.”
The virtual Expo would cater for those unable to fly to Riyadh, but the RCRC’s chief executive officer pointed out that it would be more than just a virtual tour.
“You’d give 1 billion people the opportunity to actually come and see it, and that would be the first win. The second win is they would actually come in and do something experiential about water use and energy use, learn something and apply it in their home. That will get you mass impact.
“And third, maybe even transact, do a job virtually, or meet somebody or a company, get an investment, et cetera. So again, it has to be useful to everybody for it to be used,” Al-Rasheed added.
Even then, achieving an onsite presence of more than 30 million would be a feat not yet seen before, with the Dubai Expo 2020 attracting 26 million visitors over six months.
He said: “You have to have a great site, great mobility, which we are doing already now. And the metro will connect to the site. The site is just south of the airport. So, it’s basically the gateway into the city of Riyadh. And we are going to have 140,000 rooms and hotel rooms by then anyway. And so, the Expo will come in naturally.”
Saudi Arabia is no stranger to hosting millions of visitors, given that it is home to the Two Holy Mosques which bring in millions of pilgrims every year for Hajj in Makkah.
However, that is not to say that creating such a complex site will come cheap. A whopping $8 billion of investment from the Kingdom will be going into making the plans become a reality.
“It’s a very large investment. We believe that this investment is totally justified. We have a return-on-investment target as well for it. We have a socio-economic target on jobs created both during the Expo and before and after.
“So, the government of Saudi Arabia doesn’t just put money into buildings and infrastructure and white elephants. We actually want a return on investment out of everything that we do,” Al-Rasheed added.
On the Expo’s theme, The Foresight of Tomorrow, he said: “It means that we have to take responsibility for our future, whether we are countries, companies, or individuals.
“We have to project the next two, three decades and look at the opportunities that it’s going to avail, and the challenges, and tackle them. We need to stare them right in the face.”
Within this theme lies three subthemes: A Different Tomorrow, Climate Action, and Prosperity for All.
To paint a picture of the first sub theme, Al-Rasheed gave the example of how robotics could reformat a 200-employee factory into one that only needed three employees.
“The plant is more productive, but what happens to 197 employees that you just basically moved out of a job? You have to think about reskilling. So, by confronting the problem, I immediately thought about what I need to do in order to manage from a socio-economic perspective.
“You have the same thing on the second subtheme, which is climate action. What do we need to do? Not just as countries meeting and suits, et cetera, talking about what the future would look like, but what do I as an individual contribute? How do I use water differently, energy differently? What is my role?”
And on the third subtheme, he added: “How can we provide opportunity for everyone? They may not take it, but we have to provide it.”
The capital has already begun working on climate action and sustainability, with more than $70 billion invested in such projects.
Al-Rasheed said: “We said we cannot announce a strategy of hypergrowth without having a sustainability commitment. So, last year we actually announced the real sustainability strategy.
“We love our environment, we love our city, and we have a commitment to the world. So, we will change all our systems, we will change all our plans. We will make 30 percent of our cars, electric vehicles by 2030 and 50 percent renewable energy sources by 2030.”
The fireside chat was attended by numerous WEF delegates, business executives, journalists, and investors.
Saudi Arabia submitted its bid for the World Expo 2030 in October last year, in a letter sent by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Bureau International des Expositions, the international organizing body for the global event since 1931.
The Kingdom has already earned significant support for its bid from more than 60 countries and organizations around the world, including China, France, Turkiye, Greece, Armenia, Cuba, dozens of other African nations, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
The Kingdom 's capital is competing against Busan in South Korea, Rome in Italy, and Odesa in Ukraine for Expo 2030, with a ballot to be held by the BIE in November 2023, on the principle of one country, one vote.
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM an ‘opportunity to redefine livability,’ deputy CEO tells World Economic Forum
The Kingdom’s smart city giga-project aims to attract world’s best talent, Rayan Fayez tells Davos panel
NEOM will be built according to the needs of the future with a focus on sustainability, WEF audience hears
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News
DAVOS: The Saudi megaproject NEOM is an opportunity to redefine livability, business and people’s relationship with nature, its deputy CEO said on Thursday.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum at a session titled “Bold New Cities Take the Stage,” Rayan Fayez said that most cities were designed for the needs of past generations and were facing many problems, including sprawling populations.
But the idea behind NEOM was to build according to the needs of the future with a focus on sustainability, he said.
“When you have a region that you are starting from scratch with no legacy, we have the ability to experiment and design how it should be for the future, rather than being anchored to what it was designed for in the past,” he said.
“So everything we’re doing in NEOM today is only on 5 percent of the landmass. The idea behind it is really to build not only a big and impressive real estate development, but also a real economy behind it.”
Fayez said that 95 percent of NEOM would be a nature reserve and that the city would run entirely on renewable energy, from wind and solar resources and the world’s largest hydrogen plant.
He added that although NEOM was a Saudi project, it aimed attract the best global talent to live there.
Speaking about The Line, a smart city under construction in NEOM which is designed to have no cars, streets or carbon emissions, Fayez said it would be built with glass walls to give it a timeless appeal and help it integrate with nature.
“We like to think of The Line as a city within a park,” he said. “Because The Line is actually literally in the middle of nature. And everyone will have access to nature within five minutes.”