Japan’s Foreign Minister expresses concern over Israeli-Palestinian tensions

Japan’s Foreign Minister expresses concern over Israeli-Palestinian tensions
Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa. (Supplied)
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News Japan

  • Hayashi explained Japan’s approach of assisting Palestinians in order to achieve a two-state solution
TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa held a telephone talk with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen on Friday and stated that Japan is concerned about recent unilateral measures that have caused an escalation of tensions in the region, although he did not clarify what measures he was referring to.
Hayashi explained Japan’s approach of assisting Palestinians in order to achieve a two-state solution, and asked for cooperation from Israel.
Cohen stated that Israel respects the status quo with regard to holy sites.
The two ministers exchanged views on other issues, including the situation in Ukraine and East Asia, and Minister Hayashi stated that he would like to strengthen cooperation with Israel, touching upon the importance of maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Turkiye’s opposition to announce presidential candidate in February

Turkiye’s opposition to announce presidential candidate in February
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

  • “The name of the (six-party opposition’s) presidential candidate will probably be declared sometime in February,” said Unal Cevikoz, an adviser of the main opposition Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s six-party opposition alliance is set to announce in February their presidential candidate to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 20-year rule in elections set for May, an opposition party official said on Friday.
Turkiye is heading toward one of the most consequential votes in the century-long history of the modern republic and Erdogan signaled on Wednesday that the presidential and parliament elections would be on May 14, a month ahead of schedule.
“The name of the (six-party opposition’s) presidential candidate will probably be declared sometime in February,” said Unal Cevikoz, an adviser of the main opposition Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
The six-party alliance is seeking to forge a united platform but has yet to agree a candidate to challenge Erdogan for the presidency.

FASTFACT

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s has indicated that the presidential and parliament elections would be on May 14, a month ahead of schedule.

Turkiye’s two main opposition parties, the secularist CHP and center-right nationalist IYI Party, have allied themselves with four smaller parties under a platform that would seek to dismantle Erdogan’s executive presidency in favor of the previous parliamentary system.
Cevikoz said leaders of the six opposition parties would reveal on Jan. 30 in two documents their proposals for a transitional period to a parliamentary system and their government program.
Erdogan’s supporters revere him for giving a voice to the marginalized and creating a thriving new middle class in the nation of 85 million people.
But his opponents highlight an authoritarian streak that emerged in the second decade of Erdogan’s rule.
The 68-year-old leader stamped his mark on Turkiye by rolling back a fiercely secular tradition established in the nation by its founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk one century ago.
Erdogan oversaw years of economic booms and busts as well wars and even a failed but bloody coup.
The country enters the election with much of its media under the government’s stranglehold and thousands of activists and politicians — many of them Kurds — languishing behind bars.

 

Syria’s Idlib province receives first cholera vaccines

A general view of a camp for internally displaced people, in northern rebel-held Idlib, Syria September 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
A general view of a camp for internally displaced people, in northern rebel-held Idlib, Syria September 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 19 min 56 sec ago
AFP

  • About 1.1 million others live in areas north of Idlib that are also not under the control of President Bashar Assad’s regime
BAB AL-HAWA: The first batch of cholera vaccines reached opposition-held areas in the northwest of war-ravaged Syria, where the extremely virulent disease is spreading.
Syria’s first outbreak since 2009, which the UN and local officials say has killed dozens of people since August, has been attributed in part to dilapidated infrastructure after more than a decade of conflict.
Two trucks loaded with vaccines entered Syria’s Idlib province through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing, linking Turkiye with areas under extremists’ control, an AFP correspondent said.

BACKGROUND

Syria’s first cholera outbreak since 2009, which the UN and local officials say has killed dozens of people since August, has been attributed in part to dilapidated infrastructure after more than a decade of conflict.

They carried 1.7 million doses of vaccine, said Ammar Ammar, a regional official with the UN children’s agency UNICEF, which organised the delivery.
UNICEF and the World Health Organization “have been looking at buying vaccines for the whole of Syria,” he said.
Idlib’s provincial health chief Rifaat Al-Farhat said these were the first vaccine doses shipped there since the outbreak began last year.
An inoculation drive would begin in March, Farhat said, but warned there are not enough doses for all of the province’s roughly 3 million inhabitants.
About 1.1 million others live in areas north of Idlib that are also not under the control of President Bashar Assad’s regime.
In November, 2 million vaccine doses were delivered to government-held areas.
According to the UN, Syria’s outbreak has killed 100 people since late August, and 77,561 suspected cases have been registered throughout the country by Jan. 7.
Cholera is generally contracted from contaminated food or water, and causes diarrhea and vomiting.
It can spread in residential areas lacking proper sewerage and drinking water systems.
The war in Syria since 2011 has damaged nearly two-thirds of water treatment plants, half of pumping stations and one-third of water towers, according to the UN.
Authorities in Idlib said they have registered 38,000 suspected cases, 6,000 of them in January alone.
Twenty people have died of cholera in the rebel-held province, officials said.
The Syrian regime has reported 1,634 cases and 49 deaths in areas under its control.

 

Put people with special needs at the heart of climate policy, WEF panel urges 

Put people with special needs at the heart of climate policy, WEF panel urges 
Updated 20 January 2023
Sherouk Zakaria

  • People with special needs, who number more than 1 billion worldwide, are among those most affected by climate change 
  • Speakers stressed the need for emergency response plans and infrastructure to cater to such people during natural disasters
DAVOS: People with special needs must be involved in the design of climate change policies, a panel of speakers at the World Economic Forum in Davos said on Friday.

During an open forum titled “In Case of Fire, Use Stairs,” the panel said that people with special needs, who number more than 1 billion around the world, were among those most affected by climate change.

The speakers stressed the need to create emergency response plans and infrastructure that cater to such people during natural disasters.

UAE Minister of Community Development Hessa Bint Eisa Buhumaid made reference to the operations carried out to save people with special needs during the floods in her country in July, in which seven people were killed and thousands were affected.

The UAE government used an emergency strategy set out during the COVID-19 pandemic to execute the “quick and immediate” evacuation of people with special needs, she said.

Although the strategy was designed to help deal with future pandemics, it also allowed authorities to effectively manage the natural disaster, she added.

People with special needs should be at the core of policymaking and strategies should be put in place to manage crises related to climate change, Buhumaid said.

She also referred to the UAE’s National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, which was drawn up after consultations with people with special needs, their families, caregivers and local communities. 

UAE Minister of Community Development Hessa Bint Eisa Buhumaid. (Supplied)

Designing a policy for people with special needs would help to ensure the sustainability of action, she said.

“This policy needs to be engraved within a country’s national strategy. What ensures a long-term impact and sustainability of projects is policies.”

Swiss author Christoph Keller highlighted the additional threat climate crises posed to people with special needs.

“It’s climate catastrophes, not just change, because we can adapt to change in a much slower way, but we talk about floods, monsoon, earthquakes and fires that put lives at risk. For people with special needs, it’s even more threatening,” he said.

Ashleigh Streeter-Jones, a community champion at Melbourne Hub, stressed the need to ensure people with special needs were at the heart of the decision-making process and not just on the periphery.

“No decision about us without us,” she said. “We can’t incorporate people’s perspectives without speaking to them.”

Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, said that climate change had had a disproportionate impact on people with special needs as well as those from indigenous communities, and that such groups must be fully represented at every level of society.

New technologies should be used to ensure accessibility and support for people from vulnerable communities in the event of a natural disaster, she added.

“We don’t know to what extent climate change will continue to intensify, so we have to be intensive and strategic. We don’t have to wait until the disaster happens, but we need to think ahead of time.”

Lebanese bankers and officials questioned by European delegation in financial probe

Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh. (Reuters)
Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh. (Reuters)
Updated 20 January 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Central Bank governor, relatives likely to be quizzed on next visit
  • Lebanon opened its own probe into Salameh's affairs last year
BEIRUT: A European legal team on Friday wrapped up the first round of questioning of Lebanese bankers and current and former Central Bank officials in Beirut.

The questioning is part of a probe into money laundering linked to Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.

The delegation will quiz Salameh, in addition to some of his relatives, in the second round of the investigation, said State Prosecutor Judge Ghassan Oueidat.

The European team — with representatives from France, Germany, and Luxembourg — has questioned 12 bankers as witnesses at Beirut’s Justice Palace.

It completed the first round of its probe into cases related to corruption, forgery, use of forged documents, embezzlement, money laundering and transfer of funds to banks abroad.

The team leaves Beirut on Saturday and will return at a later date,  said Oueidat.

He added that the delegation previously provided the relevant judicial authorities with a list containing 30 names requested for investigation, among which 18 are yet to be questioned.

He said: “When the delegation sets a date for its second visit, it will provide us with the names that should be informed of the interrogation dates.”

On Friday the delegation questioned Raya Al-Hassan, a former minister and the chairperson of the board of directors of Bankmed, and Ramzi Akkawi, an employee in a private audit firm.

It had previously quizzed Walid Makfour, an employee in an audit firm; Nabih Asaaf, a member of the Banking Control Commission; Pierre Kanaan, head of the Legal Affairs Department at the Central Bank; and Samir Hanna, chairman of the board of directors of Bank Audi.

Oueidat praised the way affairs had been handled by the European and Lebanese judiciaries, and respected the fact that the witnesses were quizzed by Lebanese judges.

He said: “They did a good job and they don’t need our help. We provided professional judicial assistance.”

Oueidat said the investigation was underway to find out whether Salameh had received $330 million through his brother’s company, Forry Associates.

He added: “What we know is that Lebanon’s Eurobonds debt amounts to $90 billion.

“If the commission results from the underwritten amount as said, then it’s a considerably significant commission compared with the underwritten amount.

“In other terms, there is a commission, but it is not that big.”

Arab News has learned from a judicial source that there are fears that the European delegation might take hold of the seized funds and not return them to Lebanon.

 

Japan supports Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center with medical equipment

Japan supports Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center with medical equipment
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News Japan

  • The hospital plays a pivotal role in the Lebanese health care sector
  • This assistance will help more than 2,000 patients annually access essential medical services at affordable rates
BEIRUT: Japan, through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP), will provide the Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center, with specialized medical equipment.
On Friday, Ambassador Magoshi Masayuki signed a grant contract with Sister Hadia Abi Chebli, Director of the Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center.
The hospital, located in Ashrafieh, and which was badly damaged by the Beirut port explosion in 2020, plays a pivotal role in the Lebanese health care sector.
Considering the significant number of patients who rely on this hospital, as well as the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable medical services, Japan has decided to support the hospital through the provision of an advanced ultrasound machine that can carry out more accurate examinations for various diseases.
This assistance will help more than 2,000 patients annually access essential medical services at affordable rates.
At the signing ceremony, Ambassador Magoshi said that Japan will spare no effort to help Lebanon, and stressed the importance of this project.
As for Sister Abi Chebli, she explained how the hospital was affected by the latest economic and security developments in the country and thanked Japan for allowing the hospital to keep its historical and humanitarian role.

