TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa held a telephone talk with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen on Friday and stated that Japan is concerned about recent unilateral measures that have caused an escalation of tensions in the region, although he did not clarify what measures he was referring to.
Hayashi explained Japan’s approach of assisting Palestinians in order to achieve a two-state solution, and asked for cooperation from Israel.
Cohen stated that Israel respects the status quo with regard to holy sites.
The two ministers exchanged views on other issues, including the situation in Ukraine and East Asia, and Minister Hayashi stated that he would like to strengthen cooperation with Israel, touching upon the importance of maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law.
Japan's Foreign Minister expresses concern over Israeli-Palestinian tensions
