Louis Vuitton presents new collection to Arabic song 

Updated 21 January 2023
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: As his fingers swept over the 11 strings of his oud, the late Syrian-Egyptian composer and singer Farid Al-Atrash healed broken hearts and inspired beautiful love stories.
Al-Atrash, dubbed the “King of Oud,” is one of the Arab worlds’ most significant cultural figures. He was a composer, singer, instrumentalist, actor and film producer who released more than 220 original songs and acted in 31 musical films.
He earned his nickname for his extraordinary prowess on the Middle Eastern stringed instrument. His work includes numerous Arab music classics, including “Nora Ya Nora,” “Awel Hamsa” and “Alby w Mofatho.”
Al-Atrash was born on Oct. 19, 1910, to a Syrian father and Lebanese mother in Suwayda, Syria. He emigrated to Egypt with his mother and siblings — the legendary singer Asmahan (Amal Al-Atrash) and film producer Fouad Al-Atrash — to escape French occupation, as their family played a major role in the Syrian resistance movement. They later received Egyptian citizenship.
Al-Atrash’s inspiration was his mother, Aliya Bent Al-Monthir, a singer and a musician, whose talent helped to provide for her family in Egypt. She pushed him to pursue an education in music at Egypt’s music conservatory. Al-Atrash always said his instructor Riad El-Sunbati was his true musical mentor. While studying at the conservatory, Al-Atrash sold textiles to help his family.
His professional career began when he met composer Farid Ghosn and Egyptian singer and actor Ibrahim Hamouda. He joined Hamouda’s band as an oudist. By the time Al-Atrash was in his early 30s, he was already regularly performing on Egyptian radio.
“There is no doubt that Farid Al-Atrash is one of the greatest musicians,” the award-winning Iraqi oud player Naseer Shamma told Arab News. “He is considered a member of the Eastern school (of oud playing). He is a true icon — one of the three best musicians after Riad Al-Sunbati and Mohamed El-Qasabgi.”
Shamma believes that Al-Atrash helped to raised the public profile of the oud and its players.
“He presented endings to his musical compositions that people would long for and applaud,” he said.
Al-Atrash’s big break as an actor came when he starred in the 1941 film “Intisar Al-Shabab” (Triumph of Youth) with his sister Asmahan. He composed all the songs for the movie. He went on to star in some of the most beloved Arab movies of all time, including “Habib El-Omr,” “Lahn El-Kholoud,” “Afreeta Hanem,” “Bolbol Afandy,” “Resala Men Emraa’ Maghoola” and “Hekayet El-Omr Kolo.”
Al-Atrash’s love affair with Egyptian actress and bellydancer Samia Gamal is one of the most famous romances in Arab pop-culture. The couple never married because, according to Al-Atrash, marriage was like a death certificate for his emotions, which were the main inspiration for his admired music.
In an interview with a Syrian TV channel, Al-Atrash said: “I tried to get married multiple times in my life, but it was God’s will to not build a family and have children. But, trust that I tried to find a wife, and I did.
“An artist lives a life that is (not) an ordinary life,” he explained to the host. “My life is full of adventures. I am not stable. I am here today, tomorrow I’ll be in London. (I’m busy) with trips, concerts, interviews, TV, radio… So what woman would be able to stand a husband that stays out all night and comes home early in the morning, sleeps all morning then goes for interviews and for work? Our life is unstable and unorganized.”
As Al-Atrash’s career went on, competition in the music industry increased, as renowned musicians including Mohammed Abdel Wahab, Mohammed Al-Mougui, Kamal Al-Taweel and Baligh Hamdi started to make their mark. However, Al-Atrash’s star did not wane.
“During that time, Al-Atrash presented great songs like ‘La Wa Ainaiki,’ which (confirmed) the rise of a great musician and a top-notch composer. He was able to remain successful until his career ended,” Shamma said.
“If he wasn’t a composer and a singer, he would probably have been an oud player at a completely different level,” he continued. “But, he (only) gave part of his time to the oud — although this time was critical to Oriental music. Even today, he remains an inspiration to many students and oud lovers. He inspired many oudists to enter the music world.”
Shamma said he often advises aspiring oud players to practice several of Al-Atrash’s songs, including “Adhnaytani Bel Hajr,” “Banady Alaik,” “Ana Wenta Wel Hob” and “Habeeb El-Omr.”
“I wish these songs would get remade today by the beautiful voices of the youth,” he said. “I don't know why singers are scared to approach Farid Al-Atrash’s work. Fareed’s work could give them great exposure because he has so many fans in the Arab world.
“Farid Al-Atrash is an icon who can never be replaced. Not as an artist, a creative, a musician, a composer, nor as a person,” Shamma continued. “As a person, he was amazing. He was very kind, decent and generous.”
Kendall Jenner, Jay Z celebrate opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US model Kendall Jenner, US rapper Jay-Z and British singer Liam Payne were spotted on Friday celebrating the opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai this weekend.
The stars are in the UAE city for an eventful weekend.
Jenner wore a green Victoria Beckham dress that Palestinian Dutch supermodel Bella Hadid debuted on the runway. The dress, from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, featured flouncy sleeves and was clinched to her waist.
Jenner wore the dress the same way Hadid debuted it on the red carpet, with black latex gloves and boots.
Payne wore a grey suit as he posed next to Kate Cassidy.
The Friday event was also attended by US reality television personality Jonathan Cheban, influencer Hofit Golan, the “Dubai Bling” star Farhana Bodi, Egyptian actress Enjy Kiwan, the “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Caroline Stanbury, Lebanese influencer and entrepreneur Karen Wazen and more.
On Saturday, the VIP guests, coming from around the world, will pose on the red carpet and attend a gala dinner.
The A-list celebrities are rumored to include Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi, US model Olivia Culpo, Indian actor Aamir Khan, British actress Michelle Keegan and the “Emily In Paris” star Ashley Park.
The top-notch list of invitees will attend US superstar Beyonce’s private concert, which will be her first full-length show in four years.
The backdrop of her show will be the “School of Athens” painting by Italian Renaissance artist Raphael.
British rapper Bree Runway took to Twitter to comfort fans who are not able to attend saying that “invited guests will be allowed to take content,” meaning Beyonce’s supporters can get a sneak peak at the event.
“Soooooooo excited to see Beyonce!!!!” she tweeted. “I’ll take LOTSSSSSS of videos!!! Prepare to be SICK.”
After Beyonce’s highly anticipated performance, guests will be treated to a breathtaking fireworks show and an afterparty that will be headlined by music supergroup Swedish House Mafia.
Beauty, diversity of Muslim experience ‘brought to life’
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The Kingdom’s inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale, hosted by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, announced on Thursday that it would showcase the work of 18 Saudi artists.
The event, set to “Bridge the Past, Present, and Future,” will take place at the iconic Aga Khan award-winning Western Hajj Terminal in Jeddah from Jan. 23 to Apr. 23.
The participating artists include Abdelrahman El-Shahed, Sarah Al-Abdali, Sarah Brahim, Sultan bin Fahad, Ayman Zedani, Basmah Felemban and Leen Ajlan.
The biennale will feature over 40 artworks and more than 200 artefacts from Saudi institutions.
Held under the theme “Awwal Bait,” meaning “First House,” referencing the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, the biennale aims to highlight the beauty and diversity of the Muslim experience.
The event is being curated by a multi-disciplinary panel of experts, including Dr. Saad Al-Rashid, a leading Saudi scholar and archaeologist; Dr. Omniya Abdel Barr, Barakat Trust Fellow at the Victoria and Albert Museum; Dr. Julian Raby, director emeritus of the National Museum of Asian Art, Smithsonian Institution, Washington D.C.; and Artistic Director Sumayya Vally, principal of Counterspace, and honorary professor of practice, UCL.
Aya Al-Bakree, CEO of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, said in a statement: “The Diriyah Biennale Foundation has placed a special emphasis on nurturing and providing a platform for homegrown talent in its inaugural edition.
“It’s an exciting, first-of-its kind new stage for the local, regional and international art community to get inspired by fresh, thought-provoking perspectives on the diversity of the past, present, and future of the Islamic arts from around the world,” she added.
“Local artists from Saudi Arabia have done an incredible job in bringing the sacred aspects of Islam to life through indigenous and modern techniques and media. We are keen for people to join the dialogue and experience, firsthand, the sense of community that the faith can evoke, through art.”
French Tunisian actor Adam Bessa discusses his role in award-winning film ‘Harka’
‘It’s heartbreaking. But it’s the truth,’ says Adam Bessa
Updated 20 January 2023
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: “Your duty as an artist is to be the voice of people who don’t have a voice,” says French-Tunisian actor Adam Bessa. “The reality of the world is pretty simple. You have money, you exist. You don’t have money, you don’t exist.”
Bessa is discussing “Harka,” director Lotfy Nathan’s powerful narrative debut. It’s a film that took both an emotional and physical toll on Bessa, who lived with gasoline smugglers on the border with Libya and isolated himself from the outside world in preparation for his role as an impoverished Tunisian street-seller.
“You have to try to show the beauty, the importance, the struggle,” he adds. “Maybe the film is a comedy, so you show how funny people are. Maybe it’s a drama, so you show the reality of people’s lives. It’s just your duty to be the voice of those who don’t have one.”
Bessa’s extraordinary performance in “Harka,” which had its Middle East and North Africa premiere at the RSIFF, has attracted widespread acclaim. In May he won the best performance prize at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard (shared with Vicky Krieps for “Corsage”), and last month picked up the Red Sea Competition Best Actor award in Jeddah.
Working closely with Nathan, who won the Red Sea Competition Best Director accolade, Bessa spent the best part of four months preparing for the role of Ali, a young man who sells black market gasoline on the streets of Sidi Bouzid. When his father dies, Ali not only finds himself burdened with his father’s debts, he is also responsible for the wellbeing of his two sisters. Risking his life to buy gasoline on the border with Libya in a bid to make ends meet, he is nevertheless forced to turn over most of his earnings in extortion payments to the police.
“We knew we had to take time to prepare, so we talked about the script and the character and then I went to Tunisia for maybe three weeks,” says Bessa, who was born in Paris to Tunisian parents. “I isolated myself and started to put myself in character. Then I spent two weeks on location with the smugglers. I spent time with them, went to Libya, really lived with them and then during the shoot I never stopped being Ali, because for me it was very hard to disconnect. He’s so special and so complex and he vibrates on something very special, so, for me, that was the way it had to be done.”
Inspired by the true story of Mohamed Bouazizi, whose self-immolation triggered Tunisia’s Jasmine Revolution and the wider Arab Spring, the film doesn’t offer any answers and certainly doesn’t provide any balm. Ali’s existence is harsh and upsetting, although for much of the film Bessa’s performance is remarkably restrained. He is often silent, or converses with only the minimal use of words. When we first meet Ali, he is siphoning petrol from one can to another and living a solitary existence in an abandoned construction site.
Only Bessa’s face hints at the character’s inner desperation. When Ali does reach breaking point much later in the film, it’s a powerful and uncomfortable scene to watch. Bessa’s previously contained anger explodes with a level of ferocity that is disquieting.
“Mentally, it was tough,” admits Bessa. “You put yourself out there and wherever curiosity takes you, you go. And characters like Ali, they live with you forever. Because it’s upsetting. Maybe it’s upsetting because that’s how the world works. Every day the things that happen to Ali are happening somewhere and it’s a burden for every one of us to admit it. Because as much as we live our lives, we’re all connected. So it’s hard to accept and it’s heartbreaking and sometimes it’s depressing. But it is the truth.”
A self-taught actor, Bessa was the film’s only representative at the Red Sea International Film Festival, undertaking interviews with patience and humility and attending the movie’s two screenings. He was also ranked among Screen Daily’s Arab Stars of Tomorrow, alongside the likes of Moroccan writer and director Sofia Alaoui and Lebanon’s Dania Bdeir.
Bessa’s success is all the more remarkable when you consider his backstory. He received his acting break in Algerian director Sofia Djama’s “Les Bienheureux” while working as a fishermen in the south of France.
“It’s not that easy, you know,” he says. “I wanted to be a football player, it didn’t work. I studied law, I didn’t like it. Then I started working. I was passionate about cinema and tried to get into the business, but it was very complicated, so I stopped trying and went to work as a real estate agent. You make a living for yourself and then all of a sudden you get an opportunity. For me, that opportunity was Sofia Djama’s film.”
A friend of Bessa’s told him there was a casting call for “Les Bienheureux,” so he sent off a tape and eventually met the director in Paris. He hasn’t looked back since.
“For most people there’s a certain path. But so many stories don’t follow a set path. If you’re passionate about something and you don’t really listen to what everybody tells you to do and you just follow what you want to do, your road becomes weird and narrow and people are like, ‘Oh, what a journey’. But I think everybody would have a weird journey if they just followed their heart. If you follow what you like and what is inspiring to you, then your road becomes something special.”
He went on to star in the Matthew Michael Carnahan-directed “Mosul,” which followed an Iraqi police unit during the battle to liberate the city from ISIS, and will soon reprise his role as Yaz Kahn in Netflix’s “Extraction 2” alongside Chris Hemsworth. He is also set to star in Tunisian-Canadian film director Meryam Joobeur’s “Motherhood,” which is due for release this year.
“The clear idea is always to follow my instinct,” says Bessa of the directors he works with. “That’s how I went through life, how I grew up and why I’m where I am now. I follow my instincts. Good story, good director, whatever the name is. I don’t go by names, I don’t go by hype, I go by feeling. If the people inspire me then I’ll work with them. If I feel like we can do something great together, then I’ll do it. If I don’t feel it, then I don’t do it, you know? Even if you fail, when you chose something yourself it doesn’t feel like a failure, it just feels like your life. When you listen to others and you fail, you have regrets, and I hate regrets.”
What’s next? More films, for sure. But maybe directing one day?
“Absolutely, why not?” he replies. “Not now, but maybe in the future. It’s a question of stories. It’s not a question of doing things because you’ve got to tick boxes. Maybe I’ll create a brand, maybe I’ll do something else. Maybe I’ll edit books. I don’t know what I’ll do. It’s what inspires me. That’s how I work. I hear stories, I hear people, so if I have an idea or if I meet someone who pitches me a story that I love and I’m comfortable, I’ll do it. It’s a question of people and the right time, the right moment — doing the right thing.”