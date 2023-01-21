Shami helps India hammer New Zealand to clinch ODI series

You are here

India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell during the second one-day international cricket match between them in Raipur, India, on Jan. 21, 2023. (AP)
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

  • Shami, India's pace spearhead, returned figures of 3-18 to help dismiss the Black Caps for 108
  • At the toss Rohit took a while to announce his decision to field and told the presenter he "forgot" about the team call
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

RAIPUR, India: Mohammed Shami led an inspired pace attack to set up a crushing eight-wicket, series-clinching win for India in the second one-day international against New Zealand on Saturday.
Shami, India’s pace spearhead, returned figures of 3-18 to help dismiss the Black Caps for 108 after the hosts elected to bowl first in Raipur.
Skipper Rohit Sharma made 51 and Shubman Gill an unbeaten 40 as India romped home in 20.1 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
At the toss Rohit took a while to announce his decision to field and told the presenter he “forgot” about the team call.
But things soon turned serious when Shami struck in the first over and with his fellow quicks had the tourists reeling at 15-5 by the 11th over.
Glenn Phillips made 36 as he combined with the middle- and lower-order batsmen including Michael Bracewell (22) and Mitchell Santner (27) to take the total past 100, but the innings lasted only 34.3 overs.
After Shami’s opening-ball heroics, fellow quick Hardik Pandya and spinner Washington Sundar took over to return two wickets each.
Shami bowled Finn Allen on the fifth ball of the first over at a venue making its international debut.
Mohammed Siraj sent back Henry Nicholls, caught at slip for two, before Shami and Pandya took two wickets caught-and-bowled to rattle the visitors, whose skipper Tom Latham fell for one.
Phillips and Bracewell attempted to rebuild and hit back in a 41-run sixth-wicket stand before Shami broke through.
He got Bracewell, who hit 140 in his team’s 12-run loss in the opener, caught behind.
Phillips kept up the defiance in another partnership with the left-handed Santner. The pair put on 47 before Pandya bowled Santner.
Phillips departed in an attempt to hit out spinner Sundar only to be caught at mid-wicket, and the innings soon folded.
The Indian openers Rohit and Gill, who hit a match-winning 208 in the opener, put on 72 runs for the opening wicket.
Rohit struck some delightful boundaries including a six off his trademark hook shot to ease into the target.
He kept up the charge as he reached his 50 in 47 balls but soon fell lbw off fast bowler Henry Shipley.
Virat Kohli hit a few boundaries before he was stumped by Latham off Santner for 11.
Gill hit the winning four with the left-handed Ishan Kishan at the other end.
The final match is on Tuesday in Indore.

Updated 21 January 2023
AP

  • Referee Michael Salisbury instructed all players to leave the field minutes before the scheduled halftime break
Updated 21 January 2023
AP

SOUTHAMPTON, England: The English Premier League game between Southampton and Aston Villa was briefly halted after a drone was spotted flying around St. Mary’s Stadium late in the first half on Saturday.
Referee Michael Salisbury instructed all players to leave the field minutes before the scheduled halftime break, and match officials waited near the tunnel.
A short time later, the drone was gone and play resumed.
A similar incident occurred one year ago in London when play was suspended for nearly 20 minutes in the first half of a league match between Brentford and Wolverhampton because a drone was hovering above the field.

Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

  • Both sides remain nine points adrift of the Champions League places after a poor game that summed up their struggles this season
  • Klopp took heart from a first Premier League clean sheet since October after a 3-0 thrashing at Brighton last weekend
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp said a 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Saturday is a step in the right direction for Liverpool despite the point doing little for their chances of catching the top four.
Both sides remain nine points adrift of the Champions League places after a poor game that summed up their struggles this season.
Chelsea had a goal scored by Kai Havertz ruled out for offside early on and there were promising flashes from new 100 million euro ($108 million) signing Mykhailo Mudryk off the bench.
But the Blues remain in 10th, without an away league win since October.
Liverpool edge up to eighth, above Brentford on goal difference.
But Klopp took heart from a first Premier League clean sheet since October after a 3-0 thrashing at Brighton last weekend that he described as the worst performance of his managerial career.
“For me it is clear, in this situation you have to be ready for little steps and this was a little step today,” said Klopp after his 1,000th game in charge of Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool.
“That’s how it is. I expect progress and I think from the last league game it was progress, definitely, and that’s important.
“I know we have to do the good things even better and longer, in an ideal world for the full 95 or 100 minutes and then we are there. We will go in that direction, I am sure.”
Klopp made sweeping changes with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold among those left on the bench.
The change in personnel did little to ignite a drastically improved performance as the Reds were penned back in the first 45 minutes by a similarly out of sorts Chelsea.
“We wanted to win but we take the point and move forward,” said Chelsea boss Graham Potter. “I liked the energy of the team and what we tried to do.”
The visitors had the ball in the net after just three minutes when Havertz slotted in after Thiago Silva hit the post from a corner.
However, the German was ruled offside after a VAR review.
Cody Gakpo twice blazed over with Liverpool’s two best sights of goal before the break, but it was Potter’s men who came closest to breaking the deadlock when Benoit Badiashile’s header was well saved by Alisson Becker from another dangerous set-piece.
Mudryk was made to wait for his debut, but the Ukrainian’s introduction 10 minutes into the second half sparked Chelsea into life as he fired into the side-netting after some quick footwork.
“He will only get better the more he is with us, and the more we understand each other, but promising signs,” added Potter.
“He will get supporters off their seats. His dribbling action is really high and he knows where the goal is.”
Darwin Nunez’s arrival off the bench had a similar impact on the Liverpool attack, but the Uruguayan also failed to find a way through.
After a rampaging run, Nunez’s shot lacked the power to beat Kepa Arrizabalaga before he teed up Alexander-Arnold to slice Liverpool’s best chance of the game wide.
After stalemates in both last season’s League and FA Cup finals, which Liverpool won on penalties, a third consecutive meeting between the sides ended goalless.

Updated 21 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

  • The head coach insists the well-used striker must be replaced before Jan. 31
Updated 21 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has sent the Newcastle United owners a January transfer window warning following the departure of Chris Wood.

The head coach insists the well-used striker must be replaced before Jan. 31 if the Magpies are to maintain their charge in the Carabao Cup and Premier League.

On Friday, Wood left St. James’ Park just 12 months after signing. The New Zealander was a winter-window buy last year, seen very much as a forward to help the Magpies pull away from the bottom end of the top flight.

And having more than served his purpose, as well as dropping to third choice behind Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, the veteran frontman has signed a six-month loan with Nottingham Forest, which has an obligatory buy clause inserted for the end of the campaign.

It is understood that United will recoup about $18 million of the $31 million they shelled out in 2022, as well as a substantial loan fee and his wages covered in full.

Howe said: “He’s been a huge player for us. He has been outstanding in every way.

“When we signed him, we were in a very difficult league position and he played a huge part on the pitch to help transform the team. This season, he’s been excellent both on and off the pitch in terms of his leadership and positivity, even when he’s not played. We can’t underestimate the role he’s played. It was a difficult decision because you have to take into account the player and his wishes. But also, I think it’s a very good deal financially for the football club.”

On dipping into the market for replacements, Howe had this message for the club’s owners: “We’re hopefully planning to replace him. Certainly from my side, there was no thought of letting a player go and not replace him because I think that would leave us dangerously short of players but there are no guarantees.

“I don’t think we’ll necessarily replace Chris with another Chris if that makes sense. His type of player, I don’t necessarily think is in the market. His unique skills that he has, I think we needed that this time last year. He was a focal point for us, he enabled us to play in a way that I thought took the pressure off the players at that time, he brought other players into play and made them look better. We’re not necessarily looking at that type of player in the market. We’ll see what we can do with 11 days to go. It’s not long, but it’s got to be the right player. That’s always so important in any transfer deal we have to do.

“We do have a pool of players that we like. Let’s see how we go.”

Meanwhile, in shock injury news, the Magpies are set to see Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes return to action this weekend, despite fears that his ankle injury could keep him out for weeks.

The 25-year-old left the field in tears midway through the 1-0 Premier League win over Fulham last weekend. However, he has traveled with the squad for this weekend’s game at Crystal Palace, Arab News understands.

Elsewhere, Newcastle have confirmed Loris Karius will remain with the club until the end of the 2022/23 season. The German goalkeeper initially joined the Magpies on a short-term deal in September 2022 with an option to extend his stay until June 2023.

The 29-year-old, who represented Stuttgart and Manchester City at youth level, has previously played for Mainz, Liverpool, Besiktas and Union Berlin.

Updated 21 January 2023
AP

  • Warriors coach Steve Kerr rested Curry along with fellow first-teamers Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins following Golden State’s stinging 3-point overtime loss Thursday night in Boston
Updated 21 January 2023
AP

CLEVELAND, Ohio: The shots splashed through the net like they almost always do for the Golden State Warriors.
However, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson didn’t launch any.
Jordan Poole scored 32 points, Ty Jerome added 22 and the Warriors dropped 23 3-pointers while Curry and three other starters sat on the bench in a 120-114 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
Poole (5) and Jerome (3) combined for eight 3-pointers as the defending NBA champs ended a five-game trip with an improbable win.
“We kind of hung on for dear life down the stretch, but got it done,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It was just one of those nights. You play 82 games, so you know you’re going to have a few of these.”
Following Golden State’s stinging three-point overtime loss Thursday night in Boston, Kerr rested Curry along with fellow first-teamers Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
It didn’t matter. Even with their top players on the bench in street clothes, the short-handed Warriors came out firing and barely slowed down.
“The biggest thing is, even without our guys, we expect to win,” said Jerome, who is on a two-way contract with Golden State and Santa Cruz. “Everyone that played was good tonight and that’s awesome for us.”
Darius Garland scored 31 points to lead the Cavs, who were without star Donovan Mitchell because of a strained groin and suffered their most embarrassing loss this season. Caris LeVert added 22 points and Evan Mobley 17 for Cleveland.
Afterward, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn’t mince words in describing his team’s dismal performance.
“We didn’t respect the game. It’s that simple,” he said. “They’ve got champions over there, and we thought some of those guys were out so we were going to take it lightly and we got what we deserved.”
Golden State made a season-high 14 3-pointers in the first half — tying the most ever by a Cavs opponent for a half — to take a 64-59 halftime lead.
Although Bickerstaff stressed limiting Golden State’s outside attack at halftime, his team didn’t get the message as the Warriors made five 3s in the first five minutes to open a 20-point lead.
The Cavs, who have 11 comeback wins when trailing by double digits, fought back and pulled within 114-110. But Jerome dropped the Warriors’ final 3-pointer with 1:39 left.
“They’re good basketball players, and if you’re going to disrespect them, they’re going to make you pay,” Bickerstaff said. “We came out of the gate soft and disrespectful and they were out there shooting warmup shots with no contest, no challenges, nobody in their space and they gave us what we deserved.”
MEMORY LANE
Kerr has an emotional attachment to Cleveland.
He played in the city from 1989-92 and his oldest son was born here. It’s also where he won NBA titles as a coach in 2015 and 2018 as the Warriors and Cavs met four straight times in the finals.
“This building will always be special for us,” he said. “Just coming in here, feeling the vibe, feeling the juice from those days. They were incredible games. Just an amazing rivalry, two great teams. The level of play was just so high. I will always think of those Finals when I come in here.”
TIP-INS
Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo added 17 points and Kevin Looney had 17 rebounds. ... Golden State opened 7 of 8 on 3-pointers. ... The 23-year-old Poole reached 500 career 3-pointers, surpassing Thompson as the youngest player in team history to reach the plateau. ... F Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain) returned after missing eight games and scored 10. F JaMychal Green (right lower leg infection) saw his first action in 15 games and had 13 points.
Cavaliers: G Ricky Rubio got the night off as part of the maintenance plan for him after returning from knee surgery. He’s averaging 5.3 points and 13.1 minutes in four games back. ... Mobley is one of three players averaging 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocked shots while shooting better than 50.0 percent from the field. 76ers C Joel Embiid and Lakers C Anthony Davis are the others. … Cavs assistant coach Luke Walton went 39-4 as Golden State’s acting head coach in 2015-2016 while Kerr recovered from back surgery.
UP NEXT:
Warriors: Host Brooklyn on Sunday.
Cavaliers: Host Milwaukee on Saturday night.
 

Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

  • Handed the Arsenal captaincy before this season, Odegaard has emerged as one of the central figures in the team's surge to the top of the English Premier League
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: Martin Odegaard is leading Arsenal’s unexpected charge toward the Premier League title as the Norway midfielder finally fulfils the potential he showed as a teenage wonderkid.
When table-toppers Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday, Odegaard will be center stage in the kind of glamor fixture that was supposed to be his birthright.
Hailed as the most gifted teenager of his generation, Odegaard made his senior debut for Stromsgodset in 2014 at the age of 15 and became Norway’s youngest-ever player later that year.
He chose Spanish giants Real Madrid from a host of suitors in 2015 and became the youngest player in the club’s history, aged 16 years and 157 days.
But he struggled to live up to the hype in the unforgiving Madrid glare and was sent out on loan a number of times.
Those spells in relative obscurity at Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad suggested Odegaard might not fulfil his early promise but he was thrust back into the spotlight when Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta took him on loan for the second half of the 2020/21 season.
Even then, Real’s decision to sell him to the Gunners for about £30 million ($37 million) in 2021 was interpreted as evidence he would not make the grade at the highest level.
But with his career in need of a major reset, Odegaard has seized his chance in the Premier League.
Handed the Arsenal captaincy by Arteta before this season, Odegaard has rewarded his manager’s faith, emerging as one of the central figures in their surge to the top of the Premier League.
The 24-year-old has already scored eight goals and provided five assists in 17 league games this season.
To put Odegaard’s breakthrough campaign into perspective, he finished last season with seven goals and four assists in the league. 

Odegaard, who won the Premier League’s player of the month award for November and December, impressed Arteta with his masterclass in last Sunday’s 2-0 win at north London rivals Tottenham.
“Especially in the first half, I think he was incredible,” he said. “He’s really showing a different kind of presence.
“It’s the way he’s influencing the game, just the feeling, the way he moves. What he transmits on the pitch is different. It’s a big credit to him.”
Previously a low-key personality on the pitch, Odegaard has embraced the captaincy, growing into a more vocal and demonstrative presence.
Emphasising the point, Odegaard put Arsenal in control at Tottenham with a fine long-range goal late in the first half.
And, as Tottenham fans seethed, Odegaard showed his new-found confidence as he celebrated with a basketball style “jump-shot” celebration alongside team-mate Bukayo Saka.
The seeds of Odegaard’s renaissance were planted months ago during in-depth talks with Arsenal’s coaching staff about his mental approach.
“It’s about how we play and my role in the team and my focus. I’ve worked on it a lot,” he said.
“I’ve talked a lot with the coaches about getting into the right areas of the field. It’s a lot about the mindset. It’s nice that hard work pays off.”
From the ashes of their collapse to a fifth-place finish last term, Odegaard and company are chasing Arsenal’s first title since 2004.
That would be a fairytale ending to an incredible season, a campaign that former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said could climax with Odegaard being crowned player of the year.
“Do you know, what I like about Odegaard is his journey. He was a child superstar at 16, bought by Real Madrid, everyone was saying this kid’s the next big thing,” Ferdinand told Vibe with Five.
“He’s had trials and tribulations. He might not be the guy he is now without that part of his history.
“I’d go as far as to say right now, he’s probably my player of the year.”

