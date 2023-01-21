You are here

  • Home
  • KSA’s SAFE debuts groundbreaking security solutions at Intersec

KSA’s SAFE debuts groundbreaking security solutions at Intersec

KSA’s SAFE debuts groundbreaking security solutions at Intersec
The National Security Services Company also exhibited the world’s first AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol with third-generation intelligent lightbar device, developed by Zenith.
Short Url

https://arab.news/jght9

Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

KSA’s SAFE debuts groundbreaking security solutions at Intersec

KSA’s SAFE debuts groundbreaking security solutions at Intersec
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s National Security Services Company, referred to as SAFE, participated in the 24th edition of Intersec Dubai, a leading trade fair for safety, security and fire protection, as a strategic partner. The event was held from Jan. 17–19 at Dubai World Trade Centre, and was opened by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

The expo was held under the theme “Integrated Tech for Global Security: Protection, Disruption, Sustainability.”

Intersec brought together the global security industry for discussions about strategies and technologies that address the difficulties encountered by leaders and experts in global security while fostering cross-border cooperation, trade and innovation. International SMEs, tech companies and service providers congregated at Intersec’s several pavilions representing different countries. The pavilions were visited by thousands looking for international solutions and new agents and distributors.

SAFE, which is spearheading the evolution of the security ecosystem, was one of the participants in the exhibition. The company aims to use a consultative approach to advance and revolutionize the security services industry while altering customer views and prospective expectations, by providing top-tier security solutions and fusing cutting-edge technology with the knowledge of renowned and well-trained security personnel.

SAFE exhibited the world’s first AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol with third-generation intelligent lightbar device, developed by Zenith — a smart vehicle featuring cutting-edge technologies such as 360-degree situational awareness, automatic number plate recognition, make model color, face recognition, LIDAR speed enforcement, automated traffic infringements including real-time detection of fastened seat belt and mobile phone usage whilst driving. 

The company also displayed its other security systems consisting of facial recognition technology as well as gadgets that use 3D tech and biometrics.

SAFE is a national security services company that is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company provides a distinguished set of integrated security solutions that include all aspects of protection, allowing citizens and residents to enjoy peace of mind to live, work and invest in the Kingdom. SAFE’s ambition is to pioneer the new economy of security services and technologies throughout the Kingdom, with a focus on adhering to international standards and showing excellence through qualified cadres with professional and trained capabilities. The company has been designed to be customer centric, and the core of its vision is to protect assets, people and environments.

Oppo unveils new products to help achieve those New Year goals

Oppo unveils new products to help achieve those New Year goals
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

Oppo unveils new products to help achieve those New Year goals

Oppo unveils new products to help achieve those New Year goals
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

As 2023 begins, people everywhere have set their goals for the New Year, yet almost half expect to fall short on those resolutions before the end of January. Fortunately, there are a myriad of digital solutions to help those who are determined to stick to their goals. Global technology brand Oppo offers three skillfully developed products to help achieve those resolutions and much more:

Oppo Band 2

The Oppo Band 2 provides users with an ultra-clear large screen, colorful watch faces and a two-color strap design as well as a full range of health-based functionalities, designed to provide all fitness beginners or enthusiasts with motivating ways to lead a healthy lifestyle. The band supports more than 100 workout modes and auto-detection of four modes: walking, running, elliptical machine and rowing machine. Additionally, the lightweight gadget offers an upgraded running functionality with heart rate monitoring so users can experience a safe and efficient workout, which can be monitored through the HeyTap app. Additionally, the Oppo Band 2 allows you to receive accurate records of your health and sleep patterns. The fitness watch detects heart rate and consists of blood oxygen sensors, while also encouraging users to maintain a healthy sleep cycle, with the help of the OSleep function, which aids in setting sleep schedules, monitoring sleeping phases and oxygen levels, as well as assessing snoring risks.

Oppo Pad Air

Reconfigured to offer a great user experience, the Oppo Pad Air can be used as a notebook, or a laptop replacement, weighing only 440 g and adopting the industry’s first 3D finishing technology and exclusive metal splicing design, combining beauty and thinness. The tablet is more efficient and has smoother smart connection functions with a large-screen experience. Consumers can now work seamlessly and efficiently with a new clipboard-sharing function, where one can connect and work simultaneously from another device. More so, a file drag and drop function has been integrated where users can touch and hold files and images and float them over to another application. Additionally, users can set goals, write down tasks, plan their days and more on the Pad Air. A pen-to-paper experience is replicated through the smart stylus, which can accurately detect the pressure with its new 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and 5 g of water pressure.

Oppo Enco Buds2

With the wireless earbuds, users can listen to uplifting podcasts, delve into fantasy worlds with audiobooks, escape from reality and listen to their favorite tunes or take phone calls from anywhere through various features including powerful bass performance, live stereo sound effects, long-lasting 28-hour battery life and AI deep noise cancellation for calls.

DNI offers access to Takalam’s mental health platform

DNI offers access to Takalam’s mental health platform
Updated 2 min ago
Arab News

DNI offers access to Takalam’s mental health platform

DNI offers access to Takalam’s mental health platform
Updated 2 min ago
Arab News

Dubai National Insurance, a leading insurance company in the UAE, has partnered with Takalam, an award-winning mental health and well-being platform, offering private and easy access for individuals to choose from a variety of mental health professionals, tools and solutions as part of their DNI package.

Abdulla Al-Nuaimi, chief executive of DNI, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Takalam, an Emirati company based at Hub71, as it underlines DNI’s commitment to seeking innovative and pioneering organizations supporting our aim of ensuring our customers get the best access to tools that will support their mental well-being. Takalam, in its commitment to making access to mental health easier, is a strategic partner, providing our customers access to their extensive network of counselors and next-generation tools and platforms, and aligning with our vision to support our customers holistically.”

Under the new agreement, Takalam’s app is accessible to new customers of DNI as well as existing customers upon renewal. Customers can add Takalam’s package to their policy to access the benefits offered.

Toyota showcases pioneering hydrogen FCEVs at UAE summit

Toyota showcases pioneering hydrogen FCEVs at UAE summit
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Toyota showcases pioneering hydrogen FCEVs at UAE summit

Toyota showcases pioneering hydrogen FCEVs at UAE summit
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Toyota’s environmentally friendly mobility solutions were in the spotlight this week during the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, where the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle and a fuel cell forklift were on display throughout the three-day event. Both products utilize innovative hydrogen FCEV technology to deliver efficient performance with zero emissions, playing an important role in Toyota’s multiple pathway approach toward carbon neutrality.

Toyota began work on its hydrogen FCEV technology in 1992, which converts hydrogen and oxygen into electricity to power an electric motor and produces only water as a byproduct. The company’s commitment to continually refining this technology can be seen in the groundbreaking Toyota Mirai, which offers best-in-class efficiency with zero emissions. The FCEV delivers a class-leading cruising range of 650 km and can be refueled in under five minutes, ensuring drivers enjoy the same levels of performance and convenience associated with a traditionally powered vehicle. 

The versatility of the Toyota fuel cell system has enabled a wide range of applications in areas such as trucks, buses, boats, and stationary generators, including the FC forklift. This innovative solution has a refueling time of just two-three minutes, helping to ensure around-the-clock availability and making the FC forklift especially well-suited to multi-shift operations where trucks are constantly in use.

Kei Fujita, chief representative, Middle East and Central Asia Representative Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, said: “We are pleased to showcase two of our hydrogen-powered mobility solutions at the World Future Energy Summit, a highly significant platform that contributes to a more sustainable tomorrow. With a fueling time of less than five minutes, Toyota’s zero-emission hydrogen FCEV technology combines greater convenience with enhanced sustainability and is one of many promising solutions we have been exploring as part of our drive for carbon neutrality. I would like to extend my gratitude to the organizers of this important and timely event, the goals of which align closely with Toyota’s ongoing drive for sustainability.”

Recognized as one of the world’s most influential gatherings for the energy industry, the World Future Energy Summit brings together key stakeholders with the goal of accelerating the transition toward cleaner sources of energy. Toyota’s participation comes as part of its long-term commitment to developing carbon-neutral mobility solutions. The company successfully launched the Prius — the world’s first mass-produced hybrid electric vehicle — in 1997 and continues to explore diverse technology options to meet the diverse needs of users across the globe. Today, Toyota offers a full lineup of sustainable mobility solutions including HEVs, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles and FCEVs, and has sold more than 22 million electrified vehicles across the globe.

Fujita added: “At Toyota, we recognize that carbon neutrality is a goal with multiple pathways; there is no single best solution for all use cases in all parts of the world. By focusing on the development of diverse electrified powertrain options, we are contributing to greater choices for drivers that will increase the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles.”

The World Future Energy Summit 2023 took place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from Jan. 16-18.

Malabar Gold opens 300th global store in US

Malabar Gold opens 300th global store in US
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Malabar Gold opens 300th global store in US

Malabar Gold opens 300th global store in US
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

The inauguration of the 300th global showroom of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the sixth largest jewelry retailer globally with a retail network of 300 showrooms across 10 countries, was held in Dallas, US.

Susan Fletcher, Collin County commissioner, and Jeff Cheney, mayor of Frisco, Texas, jointly inaugurated the showroom in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, managing director — international operations. The event was virtually attended by M. P. Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group; K.P. Abdul Salam, vice chairman, Malabar Group; O. Asher, managing director — India operations; other team members and dignitaries.

“It is a moment of great pride for us as we touch the 300th mark with this new showroom in Dallas, US. We started off with a small showroom in Calicut, Kerala, India and today, in less than 30 years, we have a strong retail presence of 300 showrooms across 10 countries — all thanks to our customers, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. We will continue to strengthen our retail presence in the regions where we have established a robust presence, as well as enter new markets with our differentiated products, services and assurances. The acceptance and patronage received by the brand gives us the confidence to further speed up the expansion process in becoming the No. 1 jewelry retailer globally,” said chairman Ahammed.

Malabar Gold currently operates in 10 countries and has immediate expansion plans into the UK, Bangladesh, Australia, Egypt, Canada, Turkiye and South Africa. 

The future expansions are expected to create approximately 6,000 job opportunities in the retail, manufacturing, technical and management areas related to jewelry trade.

“Malabar Gold & Diamonds has played a vital role in making Indian jewelry more acceptable and trustworthy at the global level in recent years. We are now crafting unique experiences targeting the individual and specific preferences of our customers. As the design discovery and initial decision-making of most customers are happening online these days, we are focusing greatly on strengthening our omni-channel retail strategy, for which we are making use of the services of global technology giants like Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, E&Y, Deloitte etc.,” said vice chairman Salam.

The new showroom in Dallas has a display of more than 30,000 jewelry designs from 20 countries across gold, diamonds, precious gems and platinum.

GPRC Summit in KSA, UAE to examine loopholes in risk management

GPRC Summit in KSA, UAE to examine loopholes in risk management
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

GPRC Summit in KSA, UAE to examine loopholes in risk management

GPRC Summit in KSA, UAE to examine loopholes in risk management
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

The upcoming GPRC Summit 2023 will bring together government, risk, compliance, audit, and environment, social and governance professionals from across industries to discuss key topics such as governance, risk and compliance-related challenges faced by today’s top organizations, digital transformation, business integrated GRC, strategy execution, solutions designed to enable organizations to achieve stronger performance and alignment in mission-critical priorities, and others.

The event, hosted by Corporater — a global software company providing integrated governance, performance, risk and compliance solutions on a single platform — will take place on Jan. 23 in Riyadh, and on Jan. 25 in Dubai, and is supported by UAE Cyber Security Council and UAE Banks Federation. 

With the fast-paced digitization and mounting regulations, many new risks have emerged, demanding firms to adapt their GRC processes and capabilities, stay compliant, and enable agile and proactive decision-making.

Recent research by IBM has revealed that more than 62 percent of organizations think the shift to digital has created gaps in their GRC processes with key challenges in security, privacy and data protection. Meanwhile, according to Risk.net, the top 10 operational risk losses for 2021 totaled $15 billion globally, with an enormous mass of these losses reported in institutional finance.

According to Gartner, spending on information security and risk management products and services is forecasted to reach more than $188.3 billion in 2023. The summit will analyze key topics in GRC concerning performance and strategy in the digital age, offering insights centered around the theme of “The Future of Effective Governance.”

Hassan Al-Amri, GM of risk management and BCM, Mobily Saudi Arabia, said: “The evolution of digital business and the need of organizations to apply digital transformation have altered the risk landscape.

“Through GPRC Summit 2023, we will deliberate and highlight the main challenges organizations usually face in their digital transformation journey and how risk management can play an effective role in responding to those risks. Through the panel discussion, we will share how an organization can assess its maturity in digital transformation and what the main risk management principles should be considered to support the digital transformation’s success,” he added.

Commenting on the need for effective governance systems, Ali Almuwaijei, vice president — governance, compliance and agility at Dubai Electricity Water Authority, said: “Effective governance is key to navigating the complexities in an ever-changing and dynamic world. It ensures the stability, security and prosperity of individuals and corporations. We at DEWA are committed to achieving the vision of our wise leadership and government and strive to continuously improve our practices to cope with the rapid developments and changes.”

“Organizations must continuously revisit their operating models to ensure continued profitability and drive toward agility with internal investments toward integrated risk and performance management as part of their digital transformation journey,” said Marc Haberland, CEO and founder of Clariba SEIDOR, a technology consultancy that provides data-driven digital transformation solutions.

Latest updates

Murals beautify Makkah, depict Saudi heritage and culture for pilgrims
The beautification of Makkah continues with new murals adorning street walls on the way to the Grand Mosque. (SPA photos)
Israeli films face state funding cut for covering West Bank occupation
Israeli films face state funding cut for covering West Bank occupation
Andy Murray’s exhausting Australian Open ends with loss
Andy Murray’s exhausting Australian Open ends with loss
Riyadh turns pink for BLACKPINK
The four band members took to the stage and thanked their fans for their ongoing love, admiration, and support. (Supplied)
More MPs join sit-in inside Lebanon’s parliament amid political crisis
More MPs join sit-in inside Lebanon’s parliament amid political crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.