KSA’s SAFE debuts groundbreaking security solutions at Intersec

Saudi Arabia’s National Security Services Company, referred to as SAFE, participated in the 24th edition of Intersec Dubai, a leading trade fair for safety, security and fire protection, as a strategic partner. The event was held from Jan. 17–19 at Dubai World Trade Centre, and was opened by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

The expo was held under the theme “Integrated Tech for Global Security: Protection, Disruption, Sustainability.”

Intersec brought together the global security industry for discussions about strategies and technologies that address the difficulties encountered by leaders and experts in global security while fostering cross-border cooperation, trade and innovation. International SMEs, tech companies and service providers congregated at Intersec’s several pavilions representing different countries. The pavilions were visited by thousands looking for international solutions and new agents and distributors.

SAFE, which is spearheading the evolution of the security ecosystem, was one of the participants in the exhibition. The company aims to use a consultative approach to advance and revolutionize the security services industry while altering customer views and prospective expectations, by providing top-tier security solutions and fusing cutting-edge technology with the knowledge of renowned and well-trained security personnel.

SAFE exhibited the world’s first AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol with third-generation intelligent lightbar device, developed by Zenith — a smart vehicle featuring cutting-edge technologies such as 360-degree situational awareness, automatic number plate recognition, make model color, face recognition, LIDAR speed enforcement, automated traffic infringements including real-time detection of fastened seat belt and mobile phone usage whilst driving.

The company also displayed its other security systems consisting of facial recognition technology as well as gadgets that use 3D tech and biometrics.

SAFE is a national security services company that is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company provides a distinguished set of integrated security solutions that include all aspects of protection, allowing citizens and residents to enjoy peace of mind to live, work and invest in the Kingdom. SAFE’s ambition is to pioneer the new economy of security services and technologies throughout the Kingdom, with a focus on adhering to international standards and showing excellence through qualified cadres with professional and trained capabilities. The company has been designed to be customer centric, and the core of its vision is to protect assets, people and environments.