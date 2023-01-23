India blocks ‘hostile’ BBC documentary on PM Modi

You are here

Modi is accused of ordering police to turn a blind eye to the orgy of violence that left at least 1,000 people dead, most of whom were minority Muslims. (AFP/File)
Updated 23 January 2023
AFP

  • Ban was imposed after government used emergency power
  • Documentary covers 2002 sectarian riots in Gujarat and role of premier of state at the time Narendra Modi
NEW DELHI: India’s government said it has blocked videos and tweets sharing links to a BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role during deadly 2002 sectarian riots, calling it “hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage.”
The British broadcaster’s program alleges that the Hindu nationalist Modi, premier of Gujarat state at the time, ordered police to turn a blind eye to the orgy of violence there that left at least 1,000 people dead, most of them minority Muslims.
Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the government, tweeted on Saturday that the Indian government used emergency powers under IT rules to block the documentary and its clips from being shared on social media.
“Videos sharing @BBCWorld hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage, disguised as ‘documentary’, on @YouTube and tweets sharing links to the BBC documentary have been blocked under India’s sovereign laws and rules,” he said.
Orders were also issued to Twitter to block over 50 tweets with links to YouTube videos.
Both YouTube and Twitter have complied with the instructions, Gupta said.
Neither firm was available for comment on Sunday.
Several tweets with clips of the documentary, “India: The Modi Question,” which has not been aired in the world’s largest democracy, were still available on Sunday.
The 2002 riots in Gujarat began after 59 Hindu pilgrims were killed in a fire on a train. Thirty-one Muslims were convicted of criminal conspiracy and murder over that incident.
The BBC documentary cited a previously classified British foreign ministry report quoting unnamed sources saying that Modi met senior police officers and “ordered them not to intervene” in the anti-Muslim violence by right-wing Hindu groups that followed.
The violence was “politically motivated” and the aim “was to purge Muslims from Hindu areas,” the foreign ministry report said.
The “systematic campaign of violence has all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing” and was impossible “without the climate of impunity created by the state Government... Narendra Modi is directly responsible,” it concluded.

Modi, who ran Gujarat from 2001 until his election as prime minister in 2014, was briefly subject to a travel ban by the United States over the violence.
A special investigative team appointed by the Indian Supreme Court to probe the role of Modi and others in the violence said in 2012 it did not find any evidence to prosecute the then chief minister.
Gupta said multiple ministries had examined the documentary and “found it casting aspersions on the authority and credibility of Supreme Court of India, sowing divisions among various Indian communities, and making unsubstantiated allegations.”
“Accordingly, @BBCWorld’s vile propaganda was found to be undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India, and having the potential to adversely impact India’s friendly relations with foreign countries as also public order within the country,” he said.

Topics: BBC documentary Narendra Modi Gujarat India propaganda Hindu-Muslim violence

  • Sources reported Melika Hashemi, Saideh Shafiei and Mehrnoush Zarei have been transferred to Evin prison, no details given on the reasons for arrest
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested three female journalists in the past two days, local media said Monday, amid months of protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Iran has been gripped by protests since the September 16 death of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who had been arrested by morality police for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code for women.
Authorities say hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed and thousands arrested during what they label as “riots” incited by the “enemies” of the Islamic republic.
“In the past 48 hours, at least three female journalists, namely Melika Hashemi, Saideh Shafiei and Mehrnoush Zarei, have been arrested in Tehran,” reformist newspaper Etemad quoted the Tehran journalists’ union as saying.
The paper said the three women had been transferred to Evin prison, where many of those arrested in connection with the protests are being held.
It estimated that about 80 journalists have been arrested since the start of the unrest in the country four months ago.
No details were given on the reasons for the latest arrests.
Shafiei is a freelance journalist and novelist, while Zarei writes for various reformist publications and Hashemi works for an outlet named Shahr, according to local media.
In late October, more than 300 Iranian journalists signed a statement criticizing the authorities for “arresting colleagues and stripping them of their civil rights,” local media said at the time.

Topics: Iran Journalists women

  • Swedish-music platform becomes latest tech company to lay off employees amid industry-wide slowdown
LONDON: Spotify Technology is planning layoffs as soon as this week to cut costs, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, joining the likes of Alphabet Inc. , Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp. who have cut thousands of jobs recently.
The report, which cited sources, said that the number of jobs being eliminated was not specified.
Spotify did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.
Tech firms shed jobs last year as a demand boom during the pandemic rapidly fizzled, and layoffs have continued this year with companies looking to rein in costs to ride out the economic downturn.
In the last few weeks, Google parent Alphabet said it would eliminate 12,000 jobs, while Microsoft said it would eliminate 10,000. Amazon’s layoff round will impact more than 18,000 roles.
Other tech companies like Facebook-parent Meta and Elon Musk’s Twitter laid off thousands late last year.

Topics: Spotify Alphabet Inc Meta Twitter Amazon job cuts

  • Move a radical change in the business model from Twitter, which has so far relied on targeted advertising to generate revenue
WASHINGON: Twitter boss Elon Musk announced in a series of tweets Saturday that the company’s subscription service would show less advertising to users, including an ad-free tier.
The announcement comes as the social network has faced major economic uncertainty since its takeover by Musk in October.
“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Musk posted to his Twitter account Saturday.
And for those who choose it, “there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads,” Musk added.
That would be a radical change in business model from Twitter, which has so far relied on targeted advertising to generate revenue, before launching a paid subscription service in mid-December.
But advertising has been a question mark for Twitter lately, after Musk fired about half of the company’s 7,500-strong workforce late last year. The move sparked concern that the company was insufficiently staffed to carry out content moderation and spooking governments and advertisers.
Musk said his strategy was to massively reduce costs while building up revenue, and that a new subscription service called Twitter Blue, which grants users a sought-after blue verification tick for a fee, would help reach that goal.
The service costs $11 a month in the United States and is available on Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android mobile operating systems, according to a page on the company’s website.
Web subscriptions are also available for $8 per month or, at a discount, $84 per year.
Twitter Blue is currently available in the United States, Canada, Britain, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.
Musk-led Twitter has been riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.
Musk’s takeover also saw a surge in racist or hateful tweets, drawing scrutiny from regulators and chasing away big advertisers, Twitter’s main source of revenue.
 

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

  • CEO Sundar Pichai said layoffs reflect a “rigorous review” carried out by Google of its operations
LONDON: Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6 percent of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed.
CEO Sundar Pichai informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the cuts in an email that was also posted on the company’s news blog.
The firings adds to tens of thousands of other job losses recently announced by Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta and other tech companies as they tighten their belts amid a darkening outlook for the industry. Just this month, there have been at least 48,000 job cuts announced by major companies in the sector.
“Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” Pichai wrote. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”
He said the layoffs reflect a “rigorous review” carried out by Google of its operations.
The jobs being eliminated “cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions,” Pichai said.
In a regulatory filing late last year, the company said that it employed nearly 187,000 people.
Pichai said that Google, founded nearly a quarter of a century ago, was “bound to go through difficult economic cycles.”
“These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities,” he wrote.
There will be job cuts in the US and in other countries, according to Pchai’s letter.
Earlier this week, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts, or nearly 5 percent of its workforce. Amazon has said its cutting 18,000 jobs, although that’s a fraction of its 1.5 million strong workforce. Facebook parent Meta is shedding 11,000 positions, or 13 percent of its workers, while business software maker Salesforce is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10 percent of the total. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has slashed jobs at the company after he acquired it last fall.
Employment in the US has been resilient despite signs of a slowing economy, and there were another 223,000 jobs added in December. Yet the tech sector grew exceptionally fast over the last several years due to increased demand as employees began to work remotely.
CEOs of a number of companies have taken blame for growing too fast, yet those same companies, even after the latest round of job cuts, remain much larger than they were before the economic boom from the pandemic began.

Topics: Google job cuts Microsoft Amazon Meta

As the countdown to the 30th anniversary of Raw continues, WWE Hall of Famers are set to join the celebrations on Monday evening.

Alongside a match card filled with enticing encounters, the icons of WWE will be out in force with WWE Legends including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle and The Bella Twins joining the historic occasion on 23rd January.

As Roman Reigns continues his dominant streak as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns and his loyal following of The Bloodline will hold an official Acknowledgement Ceremony.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos will defend their titles against The Judgement Day while United States Champion, Austin Theory will take on Bobby Lashley in a title bout to determine the national champion in front of the Hall of Fame cast joining the Raw 30 celebrations.

After a war of words, Becky Lynch and Bayley will face off inside the Steel Cage to settle the score in an explosive contest adding to anniversary celebrations in Philadephia. The duo will be enclosed inside the cage without the added distraction of Bayley’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY who were banned by officials from the ringside.

WWE fans in the Middle East can tune in to the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special from 4 a.m. KSA on Tuesday, live and exclusively on Shahid.

Topics: WWE wrestling

