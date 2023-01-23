US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests

You are here

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it had designated the IRGC Cooperative Foundation.
  US Treasury Department in a statement said it designated the IRGC Cooperative Foundation
  Also targeted were five of its board members, the deputy minister of intelligence and security, and four senior IRGC commanders in Iran
WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation and senior Iranian officials, stepping up pressure on Tehran over its crackdown on protests.
The move, taken in coordination with Britain and the European Union, is the latest Washington response to the Iranian deadly clampdown on unrest after the death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in September.
The protests by Iranians from all walks of life mark one of the boldest challenges to the ruling theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran accuses Western powers of fomenting the unrest, which security forces have met with deadly violence.
Monday’s action targets a “key economic pillar of the IRGC, which funds much of the regime’s brutal suppression; as well as senior security officials coordinating Tehran’s crackdown at the national and provincial levels,” the US Treasury Department said in a statement.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Treasury described the IRGC Cooperative Foundation as an economic conglomerate established by senior officials of the group to manage its investments and presence in sectors of Iran’s economy.
The Treasury accused the IRGC Cooperative Foundation of having become “a wellspring of corruption and graft” and said funds from it have supported the IRGC’s military adventures abroad.
The IRGC Cooperative Foundation was previously designated by Washington under different sanctions authorities, but was designated under a human rights authority in Monday’s action.
Washington accused the IRGC of continuing to aggressively crack down on peaceful demonstrations and said it has played “a leading role in suppressing protests through extensive human rights abuses.”
Also targeted in Monday’s action were five of the IRGC Cooperative Foundation’s board members, Deputy Minister of Intelligence and Security Naser Rashedi, and four senior IRGC commanders in Iran, the Treasury said.
“Along with our partners, we will continue to hold the Iranian regime accountable so long as it relies upon violence, sham trials, the execution of protesters, and other means of suppressing its people,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.
Monday’s action freezes any US assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. People who engage in certain transactions with those targeted also risk being hit with sanctions.
Britain imposed sanctions on more Iranian individuals and entities on Monday over the country’s “brutal repression” of its people. The European Union also introduced new sanctions against Iran on Monday for a “brutal and disproportionate use of force” against protesters.

Saudi artist optimistic about KSA’s growing music industry

Talal Alshehail at Trip Loon’s debut show organized by Capital Entertainment at Jax district in Riyadh last week. (Supplied)
Talal Alshehail at Trip Loon’s debut show organized by Capital Entertainment at Jax district in Riyadh last week. (Supplied)
Updated 23 January 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi artist optimistic about KSA’s growing music industry

Talal Alshehail at Trip Loon’s debut show organized by Capital Entertainment at Jax district in Riyadh last week. (Supplied)
  • Musician Talal Alshehail grateful for new opportunities
  • Highlights need for business, technical skills development
Updated 23 January 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Talal Alshehail becomes quite emotional when he speaks about his debut show that opened up in Riyadh last week because it has been such a challenge to get his work out for the past 13 years.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the creative director of the Riyadh-based company, Capital Entertainment, said that the Kingdom is now providing opportunities, which was once a distant dream for artists. He admitted, though, that it is a nascent industry and more needs to be done for creatives to develop business and technical skills.

He said he experienced a rush of emotions, including a great deal of gratitude, when his band Trip Loon performed in Jax District last week. “This was 13 years in the making. I started this project 13 years ago. The band changed its name four times with different lineups. It was so hard to get it up and running and to do a show,” he said.

“Now that we know Saudi Arabia has changed we don’t have these problems of music, now it’s allowed. Ever since we started working on getting a band together, we have worked hard. Now there are resources in the country. There is infrastructure for that. So I thought, it’s time to get the debut up and running,” Alshehail said.

HIGHLIGHT

Musician Talal Alshehail is grateful for new opportunities being created by the Saudi government for musicians and artists in the Kingdom. He emphasized the need to develop business and technical skills development within the Saudi music industry.

Alshehail graduated from three programs at the New York Film Academy — two Master of Fine Arts qualifications in filmmaking and producing respectively, and a diploma in cinematography.

His career highlights include directing a critically acclaimed music video in the US that was featured in both Yahoo Music and Rolling Stone’s Top 20 List of Most Awesome Music Videos in 2014 and the Saudi Arabian Pioneers Marketing Award for Best Video Commercial in 2018.

Alshehail said that his music journey started when he was in college in the UAE with his best friend Mohammed Alshaibi, who is currently a member of Trip Loon. Alshaibi had quit their initial band because he thought a music career was not possible, and decided to get married.

Alshehail, in contrast, persisted and wanted to live and work in the US but could not get an artist visa. “I couldn’t get a run over there. Then I came back and everything was allowed, but there was no infrastructure. Now everything is allowed and there is the infrastructure. So now everything seems possible,” he said.

Debut is roaring success

“We came up with a team that performed at the debut show, they were all Saudis. If the band members stay committed to me for at least one album cycle of development, production, promotion and touring, and they seem like they are committed, then we are going to change the band name, from my name to a band name,” said Alshehail, who was joined during the interview by Capital Entertainment’s founder Turki Alshagroud and co-founder AlWaleed AlShehail.

Talal Alshehail, Creative Director of the Capital Entertainment at Jax District, Riyadh. (AN photo)

The debut show was a roaring success. “The reason for such a good response from the people is because so many of the biggest names in Rock ’n Roll in Saudi Arabia participated in this project, and also from (other) music genres … they all encouraged us. “Few musicians in America and Amro Hawari, a legend in the rock scene in Saudi Arabia participated in this and supported us,” said the artist.

He said the plan is to tour the Kingdom with Trip Loon, which includes producing more music and performing at wrestling shows. “Our next plan is (also) to have a single out. We just want to have one single, and then we are gonna focus on finishing the first album.

“We have nine of the 10 songs written for the first album, and then we will finish it. It’s a matter of just getting the budget for tracking it, and then we can have it released,” he said.

Alshehail believes that there is a lot to look forward to. “This should not be an opportunity that we should take lightly, we should focus on making really good material with a lot of merit, and not just prematurely develop things just because there are opportunities just to have a release out.

“I think all the artists have to really take this opportunity seriously and make songs that are really thought out and that have a really powerful effect on its listeners,” he said.

Capital Entertainment’s slogan is “Merit before Hype,” which encapsulates the aim to “train and to co-create content with upcoming Saudi artists in order to attract popular and critical acclaim, both locally and globally.

“We want to professionalize the industry. The resources are there, but we have to professionalize the music business, sound engineering, and live sound skills. All of that needs some training and workshops, and conferences, like there was the XP Music Conference held recently in Riyadh,” he said.

 

Meet the woman who jumps out of planes for fun

Razan Al-Ajami is one of the first licensed female skydivers who dreams of seeing the sport expand in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Razan Al-Ajami is one of the first licensed female skydivers who dreams of seeing the sport expand in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Updated 22 min 50 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Meet the woman who jumps out of planes for fun

Razan Al-Ajami is one of the first licensed female skydivers who dreams of seeing the sport expand in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
  • She told Arab News: “I first fell in love with skydiving when I tried it a few months ago at an event organized by the Ministry of Sport
  • KSA’s only licensed female skydiver wants to make Saudi Arabia the sport’s global hub
Updated 22 min 50 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: In a jumpsuit and safety helmet, Razan Al-Ajami is ready to fly, as the young Saudi woman is the first in the Kingdom to get a skydiving license.

Al-Ajami obtained a freestyle skydiving license and indoor skydiving license from the UAE, where the sport is quite popular. However, she first tried the sport in Saudi Arabia.

She told Arab News: “I first fell in love with skydiving when I tried it a few months ago at an event organized by the Ministry of Sport. I figured, why not give it a shot, so I got professional training and did three jumps before realizing that this is what I want to do.”
Al-Ajami is now pursuing her goal of becoming a professional skydiver. Although she was afraid at first, with perseverance and diligent training sessions, she has been able to overcome her worries.

She described the skydiving experience: “At first, the feeling of the wind on your face and your body floating in the air is frightening, but once you get used to it, you’ll want to leap out of a plane once more.”

I want to create a team that will represent Saudi Arabia. Razan Al-

Ajami, Skydiver

In the process of learning more about skydiving and obtaining her license, Al-Ajami faced challenges such as the lack of local avenues for skydiving, and the initial fear of jumping.

She is hopeful about the sport’s future in the Kingdom. “I’m glad to be one of the few licensed Saudi skydivers and hope that this sport will become more well-known in the near future. Freestyle skydiving is not a widespread sport in Saudi Arabia, and I had to travel to other locations, like Dubai, to practice it.

“There are certified clubs in Dubai where you may receive training and a skydiving license. I later obtained a license for indoor skydiving and I am currently working at the Superfly indoor skydiving program in Boulevard World.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Razan Al-Ajami is passionate about skydiving and currently works as an instructor for Superfly at Boulevard World in Riyadh.

• According to Al-Ajami, the lack of an official Saudi women’s skydiving team prevents her from competing in the sport internationally. She aims to create a team that will represent Saudi Arabia in the global arena.

Al-Ajami has been encouraging and inviting more Saudi women to try the sport, and the Superfly at Boulevard World is an amazing opportunity to do so.

“The majority of visitors to this enjoyable indoor flying experience are children, and I adore their reactions since they are always so joyful. Everyone is welcome to participate as long as they weigh less than 140 kg,” she added.

Al-Ajami shared that her ultimate dream is to represent Saudi Arabia while competing at the skydiving world championship. She wants to leave a mark and make Saudi Arabia a global hub for the sport.

As an ambitious young woman, she is striving to start the country’s first skydiving club and form a women’s team.

“The lack of a Saudi women’s team prevents me from competing abroad. I want to create a team that will represent Saudi Arabia,” she said.

 

 

Saudi prosecutors call for tougher sentencing on health worker who assaulted infants

Health worker who assaulted infants faces tougher punishments according to Saudi prosecutors. (SPA)
Health worker who assaulted infants faces tougher punishments according to Saudi prosecutors. (SPA)
Updated 32 min 5 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi prosecutors call for tougher sentencing on health worker who assaulted infants

Health worker who assaulted infants faces tougher punishments according to Saudi prosecutors. (SPA)
  • Nadia Alsaif, former president of the Scientific Society for Child Welfare, told Arab News: “The health and psychological effects on abused infants are painful and unfortunately long term
Updated 32 min 5 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi public prosecutors have called for a tougher sentence to be imposed on a female health worker given five years in prison and a SR100,000 ($27,000) fine for assaulting infants.

The court that handed down the sentence had been told that the children were in the woman’s care at a neonatal custody department in the Kingdom when the attacks took place.

An official source from the Saudi Public Prosecution service, which has appealed the sentencing, revealed that the woman had been caught on CCTV footage using “grave force and violence on the body of an infant without regard for the prescribed medical controls and standards … as well as the three-fold assault on the face of a newborn.”

Nadia Alsaif, former president of the Scientific Society for Child Welfare, told Arab News: “The health and psychological effects on abused infants are painful and unfortunately long term.

“Exposing an infant to violence at a time when it is most necessary for them to feel physically and psychologically safe is an offense against the victim as they need safety, intensive care, and attention that helps him or her develop properly.

“Neglect and violence inhibit growth and may cause hidden biological injuries that do not appear externally, and may appear later,” she said.

Alsaif, a member of the National Family Safety Program board, noted that the program aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of shaking infants which could cause brain damage, adding that the highest standards of health and safety needed to be applied when dealing with very young children.

The Saudi Human Rights Commission recently implemented a training program to highlight the basic rights of children.

 

Newly launched Riyadh Space Fair celebrates man and the universe

Newly launched Riyadh Space Fair celebrates man and the universe
Updated 23 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Newly launched Riyadh Space Fair celebrates man and the universe

Newly launched Riyadh Space Fair celebrates man and the universe
  • These experiences include entertaining educational games, interactive simulators such as “Walking on Mars,” and experimentation with tools used to study the universe, such as telescopes and satellites
Updated 23 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Riyadh Space Fair, which has the theme “Man and Space,” is running at the King Salman Science Oasis until the end of February.

The fair, which opened its doors on Sunday, offers live educational and immersive experiences that enable visitors of all ages to learn about space science and its discoveries.

The fair offers live educational and immersive experiences that enable visitors of all ages to learn about space science and its discoveries. (AN photo by Omar Al-Hoqail)

It expands on the relationship between man and the universe, giving visitors the chance to explore the wonders of space while learning about the great achievements that made a difference in mankind’s understanding of the cosmos.

The fair showcases scientific developments that have allowed people to explore the world beyond our planet. It includes seven stations of live experiences full of information and entertainment.

The fair offers live educational and immersive experiences that enable visitors of all ages to learn about space science and its discoveries. (AN photo by Omar Al-Hoqail)

These stations take visitors on a journey to explore developments in astronomy, cosmology, and contemporary scientific theories about the nature of the universe.

These experiences include entertaining educational games, interactive simulators such as “Walking on Mars,” and experimentation with tools used to study the universe, such as telescopes and satellites.

The fair offers live educational and immersive experiences that enable visitors of all ages to learn about space science and its discoveries. (AN photo by Omar Al-Hoqail)

Haifa Al-Idrisi, director of the event, told Arab News: “The fair aims to educate on everything related to space, through the pioneering experience of seven different areas that exist in the real world.

“The experience of seven different zones will be presented in both interactive and educational ways. It will be through a moving exhibition containing holdings from several places, all related to space science, spacecraft, zero gravity, and interaction through simulators.”

Khalid Al-Hazani, supervisor of the lifestyle sector at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said the fair mixes science and entertainment while contributing to enriching the scientific and cultural life among residents and visitors of the city. It has also helped to create job opportunities in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The fair is organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Saudi Space Commission, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and the King Salman Science Oasis.

The event opens daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets can be booked from riyadhspacefair.com.

 

 

What We Are Reading Today: The Scythian Empire

What We Are Reading Today: The Scythian Empire
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Scythian Empire

What We Are Reading Today: The Scythian Empire
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Christopher I. Beckwith 

In the late 8th and early 7th centuries BCE, Scythian warriors conquered and unified most of the vast Eurasian continent, creating an innovative empire that would give birth to the age of philosophy and the Classical age across the ancient world - in the West, the Near East, India, and China.

Mobile horse herders who lived with their cats in wheeled felt tents, the Scythians made stunning contributions to world civilization - from capital cities and strikingly elegant dress to political organization and the world-changing ideas of Buddha, Zoroaster, and Laotzu-Scythians all.

In “The Scythian Empire,” Christopher I. Beckwith presents a major new history of a fascinating but often forgotten empire that changed the course of history.

At its height, the Scythian Empire stretched west from Mongolia and ancient northeast China to northwest Iran and the Danube River, and in Central Asia reached as far south as the Arabian Sea. The Scythians also ruled Media and Chao, crucial frontier states of ancient Iran and China.

By ruling over and marrying the local peoples, the Scythians created new cultures that were creole Scythian in their speech, dress, weaponry, and feudal socio-political structure.

