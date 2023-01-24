You are here

  • Home
  • Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cbnc8

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power.
The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas; David Moerschel of Punta Gorda, Florida; and Edward Vallejo of Phoenix comes weeks after after a different jury convicted the group’s leader, Stewart Rhodes, in the mob’s attack that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
It’s another major victory for the Justice Department, which is also trying to secure sedition convictions against the former leader of the Proud Boys and four associates. The trial against Enrique Tarrio and his lieutenants opened earlier this month in Washington and is expected to last several weeks.
The Washington jury deliberated for about 12 hours over three days before delivering their guilty verdict on the rarely used charge, which carries up to 20 years in prison. The four were also convicted of two other conspiracy charges as well as obstructing an official proceeding: Congress’ certification of the 2020 election. Minuta, Hackett and Moerschel were acquitted of lesser charges.
The judge didn’t immediately set a date for sentencing. The judge denied prosecutors’ bid to lock up the men while they await sentencing, finding them not to be a risk of flight. They were ordered to remain in home detention with electronic monitoring.
It was one of the most serious cases brought so far in the sweeping Jan. 6 investigation, which continues to grow two years after the riot. The Justice Department has charged nearly 1,000 people in the riot and the tally increases by the week.
Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters after the verdict that he is “grateful to the prosecutors, agents and staff for their outstanding work.”
Oath Keepers leader Rhodes and Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs were convicted of seditious conspiracy in the previous trial that ended in November. They were the first people in decades found guilty at trial of the Civil War-era charge. Three other Oath Keepers were cleared of the charge in that case but were found guilty of other serious crimes. They are all awaiting sentencing.
Lawyers for Moerschel and Minuta suggested after the verdict that their clients were hurt by not being able to stand trial alongside Rhodes because the judge split the case into two groups. Moerchel’s lawyer, Scott Weinberg, said he could have pointed to Rhodes as the “real bad guy.”
“I think it would be easier to be a low-level person in the same case as Stewart Rhodes, who is basically the figurehead of of this organization,” Weinberg said.
William Shipley Jr., Minuta’s attorney, said he was disappointed and “somewhat puzzled” by the verdict. He said the government’s witnesses didn’t stand up to scrutiny and there were gaps in the evidence presented.
“We didn’t really think that in the 15 days of trial testimony the government really had a good day,” Shipley said.
Vallejo left the courthouse without speaking to reporters. Joseph Hackett’s attorney, Angela Halim, declined to comment after the verdict.
“We got a trial by residents of a small judicial district who in one way or another were almost all impacted by the events of January 6th,” Shipley said. “I think that raises some real troubling issues.
Prosecutors told jurors that Rhodes and his band of extremists began shortly after the 2020 election to prepare an armed rebellion to keep Trump in power. Messages show Rhodes and the Oath Keepers discussing the prospect of a “bloody” civil war and the need to keep Biden out of the White House.
“Our democracy was under attack, but for the defendants it was everything they trained for and a moment to celebrate,” prosecutor Louis Manzo told jurors in his closing argument.
Prosecutors alleged that the Oath Keepers amassed weapons and stashed them at a Virginia hotel for so-called “quick reaction force” teams that could quickly shuttle guns into Washington to support their plot if they were needed. The weapons were never used.
Defense attorneys sought to downplay violent messages as mere bluster and said the Oath Keepers came to Washington to provide security at events before the riot. They seized on prosecutors’ lack of evidence that the Oath Keepers had an explicit plan to storm the Capitol before Jan. 6 and told jurors that the extremists who attacked the Capitol acted spontaneously like thousands of other rioters.
“They left evidence out and they picked and chose what they wanted,” said William Lee Shipley, an attorney for Minuta.
Prosecutors argued that while there is not evidence specifically spelling out a plan to attack the Capitol, the Oath Keepers saw the riot as a means to an end and sprung into action at an apparent opportunity to help keep Trump in power.
Hackett, Moerschel and other Oath Keepers approached the Capitol in a military-style stack formation before they entered the building, according to prosecutors. Minuta and his group from a second stack of Oath Keepers clashed with police after heeding Rhodes’ call to race to the Capitol, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said that Vallejo, a US Army veteran and Rhodes ally, drove from Arizona to prepare with the “QRF” — the quick reaction force — at the hotel outside Washington. Jurors heard an audio recording of Vallejo talking about a “declaration of a guerilla war” on the morning of Jan. 6.
Three other Oath Keepers have pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the hopes of getting a lighter sentence. They are among about 500 people who have pleaded guilty to riot-related charges.

Topics: US Capitol riots Oath Keepers

COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: UN

COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: UN
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: UN

COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: UN
  • Trafficking for sexual exploitation saw the sharpest drop of 24 percent
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

VIENNA: The COVID-19 pandemic led to the first drop in the known number of human-trafficking victims in 20 years as trafficking opportunities and policing were reduced, but the Ukraine war has probably now caused a new surge, a UN report said on Tuesday.
The number of detected trafficking victims fell 11 percent in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available in most countries, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its seventh Global Report on Trafficking in Persons.
“In 2020, for the first time, the number of victims detected globally decreased,” the UNODC said in a summary of the report, adding that the biggest drops were reported in low- and middle-income countries, particularly in south and central America but also sub-Saharan Africa, east Asia and the Pacific region.
“This change in trends could be the result of three different factors affecting especially low- and medium- income countries during the pandemic: lower institutional capacity to detect victims, fewer opportunities for traffickers to operate due to COVID-19 preventive restrictions, and some trafficking forms moving to more hidden and less likely to be detected locations,” it said.
Initial data for 2021 from just 20 countries suggests a further fall in 2021 in parts of southeast Asia, central America and the Caribbean, it said.
Trafficking for sexual exploitation saw the sharpest drop of 24 percent. For the first time since the UNODC started collecting data, detected trafficking in this category as a percentage of the whole was roughly the same level as that of trafficking for forced labor, at around 39 percent each, the report said.
“Sexual exploitation may have reduced due to the (pandemic-related) closure of public spaces and it may have also been pushed into less visible and less safe locations, making this form of trafficking more concealed and harder to be detected,” the UNODC said.
Conflicts tend to increase trafficking and the war in Ukraine is unlikely to be an exception, it added.
“The refugee emergency in Ukraine is elevating risks of trafficking for the Ukrainian displaced population. The 2014 conflict in Ukraine quadrupled the number of Ukrainian victims detected in Western Europe in 2016,” it said, referring to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
It expects an even larger number of trafficking victims following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, it added.

 

Topics: human trafficking United Nations

Related

Influencer Andrew Tate held in Romania for human trafficking
Media
Influencer Andrew Tate held in Romania for human trafficking

Japan PM says tackling birth rate crisis ‘cannot wait’

Japan PM says tackling birth rate crisis ‘cannot wait’
Updated 24 January 2023
AFP

Japan PM says tackling birth rate crisis ‘cannot wait’

Japan PM says tackling birth rate crisis ‘cannot wait’
  • Japan has a population of 125 million and has long struggled with how to provide for its fast-growing number of elderly residents
Updated 24 January 2023
AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s low birth rate and aging population pose an urgent risk to society, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday, pledging to address the issue by establishing a new government agency.
Birth rates are declining in many developed countries, but in Japan the issue is particularly acute because it has the world’s second-highest proportion of people aged 65 and over, after the tiny state of Monaco, according to World Bank data.
“The number of births dropped below 800,000 last year, according to estimates,” Kishida told lawmakers in a policy address marking the start of a new parliament session.
“Japan is standing on the verge of whether we can continue to function as a society,” he said.
“Focusing attention on policies regarding children and child-rearing is an issue that cannot wait and cannot be postponed.”
The conservative leader said his policies — including launching the new Children and Families Agency in April — were designed to support parents and ensure the “sustainability” of the world’s third-largest economy.
Kishida added that he eventually wants the government to double its spending on child-related programs.
“We must build a child-first social economy to reverse the (low) birth rate,” he said.
Japan has a population of 125 million and has long struggled with how to provide for its fast-growing number of elderly residents.
Birth rates are slowing in many countries including Japan’s closest neighbors, due to factors including rising living costs, more women entering the workforce and people choosing to have children later.
Official data showed last week that China’s population shrank in 2022, for the first time in more than six decades.
 

 

Topics: Japan population Birth rates

Related

US population growth inches higher in 2022, driven by immigration
World
US population growth inches higher in 2022, driven by immigration

Norway detains former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum

Norway detains former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum
Updated 24 January 2023
AP

Norway detains former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum

Norway detains former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum
  • The Wagner Group, which has spearheaded attacks against Ukrainian forces, includes a large number of convicts recruited from Russian prisons
Updated 24 January 2023
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: A former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway is in custody on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally, authorities said Monday.
Russian Andrey Medvedev “has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it is being assessed whether he should be produced for detention,” Jon Andreas Johansen of Norwegian immigration police told The Associated Press. Norway’s VG newspaper said detaining him isn’t intended as a a punishment, but a security measure.
Medvedev, who says he fears for his life if he returns to Russia, is believed to have illegally entered Norway after crossing the country’s 198 kilometer-long (123-mile) border with Russia earlier this month.
Vladimir Osechkin of the Russian dissident group Gulagu.net, which helped Medvedev flee Russia, said he had been in protective custody in a safe house and was moved without explanation to a secured immigration facility.
Medvedev’s Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, insisted on broadcaster NRK that his client is not suspected of any offense and that he’s unaccustomed to Norway’s new, stricter security measures for him.
“Significant security measures have been introduced. Medvedev has problems adapting to them,” Risnes told NRK.
In a video posted by Gulagu, Medvedev said he came under Russian gunfire before crossing into the Scandinavian country. Norwegian police said they were notified by Russian border guards about tracks in the snow indicating that someone may have crossed illegally.
Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, which takes part in the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine said it’s questioning Medvedev who “has the status of a witness.” Osechkin said the former fighter spoke to investigators on Friday.
Medvedev, who has been on the run since he defected from the Wagner Group, has reportedly told Gulagu.net that he is ready to tell everything he knows about the shady paramilitary group and its owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Medvedev said he left the Wagner Group after his contract was extended beyond the July-November timeline without his consent. He said he’s willing to testify about any war crimes he witnessed and denied participating in any.
The Wagner Group, which has spearheaded attacks against Ukrainian forces, includes a large number of convicts recruited from Russian prisons. The group has has become increasingly influential in Africa.

 

Topics: Wagner group Russia Norway

Related

US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’
World
US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’
Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
World
Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets

Maryam Forum Foundation organises ‘Investing in Nature’ panel at Davos

Maryam Forum Foundation organises ‘Investing in Nature’ panel at Davos
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Maryam Forum Foundation organises ‘Investing in Nature’ panel at Davos

Maryam Forum Foundation organises ‘Investing in Nature’ panel at Davos
  • Better coalitions are needed to address climate action, Egyptian and Pakistani ministers told during panel
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

  DAVOS: Minister for International Cooperation of the Government of Egypt, Rania Mashat and Federal Minister for Climate Change, Pakistani Senator Sherry Rehman remarked the urgency of cooperation to address the challenges of climate change at a special panel organized by the Maryan Forum Foundation during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

During the session chaired by former BBC World News presenter Nik Gowing, Rehman said that climate change and biodiversity are critical issues that require better collaborations between actors are needed to meet the climate action targets.

“We must build coalitions for climate action,” the Pakistani minister said.

“So far, we have mostly been talking and working in silos due to the boundaries we have set on ourselves. Everyone is speaking about the individual actions they are taking but we need to move beyond that to a surface with achievable collective action targets and then pledge to actually meet them.”

The panel also discussed the issue of denialism that still exists amongst corporate leaders and networks, highlighting the “collective failure” to take the public conversations around climate change to the required level.

Participants stressed the criticality of climate change and biodiversity loss arguing that to address the issue “we require a scientific approach that guides our decisions, but current efforts have fallen short.”

“Our models of business and government need to change for that critical mass that is needed to shift the needle on biodiversity loss and climate action because we are way off the mark,” Rehman said.

Panelists also emphasized that the 20th century international financial architecture, which was designed to solve distinct difficulties, is now out of date for the crises of the twenty-first century.

“We need a redesign of the entire Bretton Woods financial architecture and make climate financing agile and easily available for countries that are at the forefront of climate stress,” Rehman said.  "If we do not take collective and radical actions within this decade, what is happening in Pakistan will come to Davos someday, but after 1/3 of the globe is living in the 19th century again that has bred from our lack of collective action,” she added.

The panel discussion ended with Khalid Janahi, founder of Vision 3, pre-launched his upcoming book ‘From Rulership to Leadership in the Arab World.’

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum Davos

Sri Lanka seeks investment, employment opportunities from Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka seeks investment, employment opportunities from Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 January 2023

Sri Lanka seeks investment, employment opportunities from Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka seeks investment, employment opportunities from Saudi Arabia
  • Kingdom ‘very influential member’ of international community: Sri Lankan minister
  • Minister to also meet officials from IsDB, OIC, GCC during visit to Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 January 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is seeking to boost relations with Saudi Arabia through connectivity, investment, and employment opportunities, its foreign minister said on Monday as he began a visit to the Kingdom.

Ali Sabry, who will be visiting until Jan. 27, was scheduled to meet with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during the official trip, as well as senior officials from the Islamic Development Bank, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Sabry told Arab News in an exclusive interview that Sri Lanka was looking for ways to further relations with Saudi Arabia.

Speaking in Madinah, he said: “Generally, the visit is to further strengthen ongoing discussions to have more connectivity and employment opportunities and investment.

“Traditionally, we have had a good relationship with Saudi Arabia … so we are very hopeful that we can strengthen it.”

Improving bilateral relations was important for Sri Lanka, the minister added, as the Kingdom was “a very influential member of the international community,” especially in the Islamic world and due to its membership in the Group of 20 biggest economies.

The Sri Lankan delegation includes the Minister of Rural Economy Kader Masthan, Sri Lanka’s ambassador in Riyadh, Pakeer Mohideen Amza, and the consul-general in Jeddah, Faiah Moulana.

Sabry’s visit follows a series of high-level engagements by Sri Lankan officials with the Kingdom in the past year. These have included Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed’s visit in August as a special envoy of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, where his meetings had focused on improving energy cooperation.

In November, Labor and Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara met Saudi officials to discuss ways to boost labor relations and find employment opportunities for skilled Sri Lankan workers on infrastructure projects being implemented under Saudi Vision 2030.

With all the “huge developments taking place in Saudi Arabia,” Sri Lanka was eager to “also get their due share in terms of employment and other benefits in different areas,” Sabry said, adding that a discussion to improve trade was also on the agenda.

“When we strengthen the relationship between both countries, it can be a catalyst to a wider, better relationship with the Islamic world,” he said. “So, we are very keen on developing this.”

The island nation of 22 million people has been struggling in the past year with challenges ranging from a shortage of dollars to runaway inflation and a steep recession as it faces its worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lankan officials are in discussions to reach a final agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $2.9 billion loan essential to put its battered economy back on track.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sri Lanka

Related

How Arab News article changed Sri Lankan minister’s life
World
How Arab News article changed Sri Lankan minister’s life

Latest updates

Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Saudi crown prince congratulates Iraq’s PM on winning Arabian Gulf Cup
Saudi crown prince congratulates Iraq’s PM on winning Arabian Gulf Cup
COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: UN
COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: UN
Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years
Hamilton recalls bullying, racial abuse during school years
Japan PM says tackling birth rate crisis ‘cannot wait’
Japan PM says tackling birth rate crisis ‘cannot wait’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.