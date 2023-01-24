You are here

Oil Updates — Crude mixed; Guyana in talks with Qatar, UK, UAE and India on oil blocks
Brent crude was down 10 cents to $88.09 per barrel at 08.20 a.m. Saudi time after rising to a session high of $88.36. (Shutterstock)
Oil Updates — Crude mixed; Guyana in talks with Qatar, UK, UAE and India on oil blocks
RIYADH: Crude oil prices remained mixed in Asian trade on Tuesday amid hopes of a fuel demand recovery from top importer China, although concerns about a slowdown in the US economy capped gains.

Brent crude was down 10 cents to $88.09 per barrel at 08.20 a.m. Saudi time after rising to a session high of $88.36. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2 cents to $81.64 per barrel after climbing to $81.88 earlier in the session.

US energy chief says Biden would veto House Republican bill on oil reserve

President Joe Biden will veto a bill by US House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve if it passes Congress, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.

In a letter last week, Granholm warned Republicans that limiting the Democratic president’s authority to tap the nation’s oil reserves would undermine national security, cause crude oil shortages, and raise gasoline prices.

“He will not allow the American people to suffer because of the backwards agenda that House Republicans are advancing” Granholm, speaking to reporters at a White House briefing, said of Biden.

The bill, called HR21, would prohibit the energy secretary from tapping the SPR without producing a plan to increase oil and gas leasing on federal lands — unless the release is for a severe oil supply emergency.

The House, which Republicans control by a narrow margin, is expected to vote on the bill as soon as this week. The legislation would face an uphill battle in the Senate, controlled by Democrats.

Republican lawmakers say they are concerned that last year’s releases from the SPR, the biggest amount of crude oil from any president, have deteriorated the ability to store, pipe and pump oil at the SPR, which holds crude across series of underground natural caverns on the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

Guyana in talks with Qatar, UK, UAE and India on oil blocks

Guyana is in talks with Qatar, Britain, the UAE and India on the possibility of directly allocating offshore blocks for oil and gas exploration in parallel with a bidding round this year, President Irfaan Ali said on Monday.

South America’s newest crude producer has emerged as the world’s fast-growing oil region with more than 11 billion barrels of oil and gas discovered.

Guyana will receive bids through mid-April from energy firms for its competitive bidding round, which is offering 14 areas encompassing shallow and deepwater areas. Separately, it has held talks with other nations over directly allocating areas.

“We have been toying with a number of options,” Ali said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Trinidad and Tobago. “We have gone out publicly with the bid round (and) there is also that room we are looking at for government-to-government collaboration.”

Ali visited India earlier this month, where he encouraged companies to participate in the round and engaged in talks with the government for block allocations to state companies and on possible oil supply contracts to the Asian country.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC US

Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts
Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts
  • The currency would initially be shared between Argentina and Brazil for trade and transactions between the two countries and later be adopted by fellow members of the Mercosur trade bloc, Lula explained
RIO DE JANEIRO: A proposal floated by the leaders of Brazil and Argentina to launch a common currency is being met with deep skepticism by analysts, who say neither country is positioned to tackle such a complicated undertaking or instill confidence in the idea with global markets.
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told reporters Monday, though, that a common currency would reduce a harmful dependence on the US dollar.
“I think this will happen with time, and it is necessary because there are countries that sometimes have difficulty acquiring dollars,” Lula said in Buenos Aires after meeting his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernández. “We must not in the 21st century continue doing the same as what was done in the 20th century.”
The currency would initially be shared between Argentina and Brazil for trade and transactions between the two countries and later be adopted by fellow members of the Mercosur trade bloc, Lula explained. Details remained fuzzy a day after Lula and Fernández announced the outlines in a joint statement published Sunday in Argentine newspaper Perfil.
Speaking in Buenos Aires on Monday afternoon, Brazil’s Finance Minister Fernando Haddad clarified that the proposal would not entail the adoption of a sole currency to replace the Brazilian real and the Argentine peso.
Economists had immediately questioned the logic of the plan between the South American neighbors. Economic conditions are deteriorating in Argentina, where nearly four in 10 people live in poverty. The nation has one of the world’s highest inflation rates — 95 percent in 2022 — and its peso has been steadily depreciating for over a decade. Its multiple foreign exchange rates include an illegal one employed in backrooms by money-changers — a practice so entrenched that this so-called “blue dollar” rate is published daily in newspapers.
Brazil, Latin America’s largest nation, sits in an objectively better place economically, but it is hardly a beacon of success. Its inflation in 2022 exceeded the ceiling of the central bank’s target range for a second straight year. And the real has shed half its value against the dollar since 2014, just before the nation plunged into its deepest recession in a century. The nation’s growth prospects remain subdued, and it hasn’t recorded a primary budget surplus since 2013.
“Neither country has the initial conditions to make this succeed and attract others,” Mohamed A. El-Erian, former CEO of Pimco, one world’s premier fixed-income investment managers, tweeted on Sunday. “The best this initiative can hope for is that talk creates some political cover for much-needed economic reforms.”
Fernández said neither he nor his Brazilian counterpart knows how a currency could function between their two countries or in the region. But he said they agree that depending on foreign currencies for trade is harmful. The greenback’s recent strength has complicated the repayment of dollar-denominated debt for developing nations around the world, including Argentina. Its central bank uses its precious dollar reserves to pay down its foreign debt and to intervene in the currency market to stem depreciation, and so it is loath to sell greenbacks to importers for trade.
Both countries’ economic teams will present proposals for trade and bilateral transactions, with a currency created after “much debate and meetings,” Lula said.
The proposal isn’t original, nor has it come only from the left.
Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, said during a 2019 visit to Argentina that he and then-President Mauricio Macri were taking a first step toward creating the “peso real.” There have been no signs of advance since then. Three decades earlier, the two countries had approved a proposal to create a common currency for trade known as the “gaucho,” but it was never implemented.
The proposal is “a bad idea” that has merely made for an interesting headline, said Brendan McKenna, an emerging-markets economist and foreign-exchange strategist at Wells Fargo. McKenna suggested that the disparity between the two nations’ economic conditions leaves it no chance of materializing.
“Say that Argentina was in similar place as Brazil — I still don’t think it would work,” McKenna said. “You would need to get a lot of credibility behind this new currency. It took the euro decades to get that credibility.”
Frictions regarding the euro remain to this day, and some investors still don’t want exposure to it despite the euro’s status as a reserve currency in a highly developed region.
“I’m struggling to wrap my head around how this would work for Brazil and Argentina when the Italys and Germanys of the world are still struggling,” McKenna added.
The initiative might be more about politics than economics: Fernández will seek reelection this year, and amid the persistent economic gloom, the idea of a common currency may appeal to potential voters, said Thiago de Aragão, director of strategy at Brasilia-based political risk consultancy Arko Advice.
“Even if they went full-throttle on this, it could take 20 or 30 years. By saying this, (Lula) is supporting Fernández in Argentina, strengthening Fernández in Argentina,” de Aragão said.
As such, this currency may meet a fate similar to the peso real and the gaucho.
“It didn’t seem any less outlandish when I read the details,” said McKenna of Wells Fargo. “It still seemed crazy.”

Topics: Brazil Argentina Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Alberto Fernandez currency

Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports
Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports
CAIRO: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has added another trade link from a leading shipping line, with the Kingdom’s Jubail Commercial Port connecting it with six international ports.

The new shipping service line, India Gulf Service 1, has been added by Hapag-Lloyd, a German international shipping firm.

It will connect the Saudi port to Jebel Ali in the UAE, Karachi in Pakistan, Mundra in India, Sohar in Oman, Shuaiba in Kuwait, and Um Qasr in Iraq. 

The new service will be launched weekly starting from Feb. 12 through voyages that include three ships with a total capacity of 2,400 twenty-foot equivalent units each. 

The step is in line with Mawani’s goal to

This is in line with Mawani’s goal to boost the Kingdom’s ranking on the Maritime Navigation Network Connectivity Index. Saudi Arabia currently stands at 71.33 on the index.

The latest route will position Jubail Port as a competitive hub and uncover a host of value-added opportunities for importers and exporters aligned with the objectives of the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

Jubail Commercial Port operates as a gateway for local industries to export their products to global markets bolstering Saudi foreign trade and economic growth. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia shipping jubail Mawani

SAMA issues licenses to debt-based crowdfunding fintech firms
SAMA issues licenses to debt-based crowdfunding fintech firms
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, issued licenses to two fintech firms specialized in debt-based crowdfunding, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The firms, Forus and Tameed, were issued licenses following SAMA evaluation through the central bank’s regulatory sandbox, which is an experimental environment devoted to the innovation of financial products and services in the Kingdom.

Forus offers a new way to manage one’s money with none of the old restrictions through a simple and secure app.

Tameed, on the other hand, is the only purchase order financing platform in Saudi Arabia. It provides financing based on government-backed purchase orders connecting small and mid-market businesses seeking finance through peer-to-peer financing.

Licensing the two fintech firms brings SAMA closer to its goal of positioning the Kingdom as one of the leading countries in the fintech industry.

Earlier in January, the central bank announced the launch of a new lab to allow businesses to test their products against an established framework. 

The service is a new concept that enables consumers of financial institutions to securely share their data with a third-party provider, facilitating innovative services and products.   

Topics: fintech SAMA saudi central bank Financing

Red Sea Global hands out $270m contract for infrastructure works at luxury destination
Red Sea Global hands out $270m contract for infrastructure works at luxury destination
RIYADH: Tourism project Red Sea Global has awarded a nearly SR1 billion ($270 million) contract to Saudi-based Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting Co. to develop utilities infrastructure systems at one of its resorts.

The firm will carry out the work in the first phase of development at Amaala, an ultra-luxury tourism destination located along the Kingdom’s north-western coast, across its Triple Bay masterplan.

Al-Ayuni will also work on minimizing Triple Bay’s carbon footprint as part of Amaala’s commitment towards net-zero operations.

“Today’s infrastructure deal forms a critical part of Red Sea Global’s ambition to pioneer a new relationship between luxury tourism and the natural environment,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG, adding:“The sheer scale of the developments and our relentless pursuit of regenerative tourism require meaningful partnerships that can deliver resilient infrastructure. 

“Together with Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting Company, we are confident that we can collectively shape the future of developments in the Kingdom and beyond.”

Al-Ayuni was selected based on its overall technical and commercial competencies, as well as regional and global credentials. 

Faheed Al-Ayuni, chairman of Al-Ayuni  Investment and Contracting Company, said: “Red Sea Global is a future-forward developer that is closely aligned with our legacy of innovating world-class solutions, cementing trusted relationships, and setting new benchmarks. 

“It is an honor for us to contribute to its pioneering destinations and we look forward to unlocking the full breadth of our robust capabilities to meet RSG’s ambitious sustainability targets.”

Amaala’s first phase of development, focused on the Triple Bay masterplan, will encompass eight hotels and upwards of 1,200 hotel keys. 

On full completion in 2027, the destination will offer 3,000 hotel rooms across 25 hotels as well as high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

Topics: The Red Sea Global Co. Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting co Amaala

Closing bell: Saudi bourse rises 42 points to close at 10,766 points 
Closing bell: Saudi bourse rises 42 points to close at 10,766 points 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Monday gained 41.15 points — or 0.38 percent — to close at 10,765.77. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 5.96 points to close at 1,492.47, the parallel market Nomu slumped 104.49 points to end at 19,352.32. 

TASI’s total trading turnover on Monday was SR3.43 billion ($910 million), with 91 stocks of the listed 223 advancing and 111 falling back. 

Red Sea International Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 9.88 percent to SR27.80. The other top gainers were East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry, Thob Al Aseel Co., Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance and Saudi Industrial Export Co. 

The worst performer on Monday was Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., which fell 4.75 percent to SR88.20. Utility major ACWA Power also slipped 3.6 percent to SR155.20. Other top decliners were Al Hammadi Holding, Arabian Centres Co. and Kingdom Holding Co. 

Among sectoral indices, 11 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. The Energy Index was the top performer as it rose 1.62 percent to 5,577.23. Three of the six constituent stocks closed higher, led by Saudi Aramco, which ascended 1.69 percent to close at SR33. 

However, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., also known as Petro Rabigh, took a 0.36 percent hit to close at SR11.80.  

The Utilities Index, however, dropped 2.11 percent to 7,299.07 to emerge as the worst-performing sector of the day, led by ACWA Power and followed by Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. and The Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu. The last two tumbled by 1.48 percent and 0.83 percent, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Real Estate Co. informed the exchange on Jan. 23 that it signed a two-month memorandum of understanding with Al Tahaluf Real Estate Co. to establish a special purpose vehicle to develop 250 residential villa units within Al-Akaria Park Masterplan in Riyadh city, with an estimated total development cost of SR 377 million. SREC’s share price rose marginally higher to close at SR12.56. 

Moreover, Musharaka REIT Fund will pay a cash dividend of 2 percent, or SR0.20 a unit, totaling SR17.6 million, from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, according to a filing to Tadawul. Its share price descended 2.89 percent to SR8.39. 

Petro Rabigh announced on Monday the gradual start of operation of phase II units ahead of the previously set deadline. The company said the turnaround maintenance would ensure the safety and stability of future operations, the reliability of the company’s production plants and improved efficiency. 

Meanwhile, East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry on Sunday sealed several contracts with NEOM at an estimated value of SR373 million. The steel pipes maker said the agreements, which entail the supply of steel water transmission pipelines to NEOM, are valid for 12 months. Its share price closed 5.18 percent higher on Monday to SR45.70. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul TASI NOMU

