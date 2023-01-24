Separated Iraqi conjoined twins in stable condition at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital

You are here

Iraqi twins Ali and Omar separated by Saudi doctors are in stable condition, Head of the Surgical and Multidisciplinary Teams of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah with doctors. (Supplied)
Head of the Surgical and Multidisciplinary Teams of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah with Iraqi twins. (Supplied)
Rashid Hassan

  • A specialist group of surgeons separated the twins at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital on Jan. 12
  • The twins are expected to stay in hospital for four to six weeks
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Iraqi twins Ali and Omar, who were conjoined at birth and separated by Saudi doctors in Riyadh, are in a stable condition, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the head of the medical and surgical team, said on Tuesday.
A specialist group of surgeons separated the twins at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital on Jan. 12.
Al-Rabeeah, who is also supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, told Arab News: “All vital signs are normal, and they have begun to feed through a tube and are interacting normally with their parents.
“The medical team sees no worrying signs concerning the boys’ recovery.”
He added that the twins would be transferred from the intensive care unit to a regular pediatric ward within the next two days.
Al-Rabeeah confirmed that tubes inserted under the boys’ skin to remove secretions, as well as those put in place to remove bile from Ali, would be removed in the next week.
The twins are expected to stay in hospital for four to six weeks. The medical team will then decide whether they can be discharged to continue treatment at home.
The operation took 11 hours and consisted of six phases, which were completed by a 27-member team of consultants, specialists, nursing and technical staff, and based on directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The twins were conjoined at the lower chest and abdomen, and shared a liver, bile ducts, and intestines.
The procedure was the 54th successful separation case of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, and Ali and Omar were the fifth set of Iraqi twins to undergo the surgery.
Al-Rabeeah has expressed his thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continued support for the program.

KSRelief provides housing units to Yemen flood victims 

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Sunday gave 50 housing units to people affected by floods in Yemen’s Al-Mahrah Governorate.

This latest supply is part of the ongoing relief projects provided by Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of displaced and affected families in various Yemeni governorates.

KSRelief also distributed on Sunday 28 tons of food relief in Marib Governorate, benefiting 616 people.

This aid comes within KSRelief’s 2022 project to support food security in Yemen and aims to distribute more than 192,000 food packages weighing more than 20,000 tons to people in need in 15 Yemeni governorates.

Elsewhere, KSRelief distributed on Sunday 390 food parcels in Kabul, Afghanistan, benefiting 2,340 people.

This is part of its project to distribute emergency food aid to the people affected by the floods, and the neediest families in Afghanistan, in cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

KSRelief distributed on Sunday 390 food parcels in Kabul, Afghanistan, benefiting 2,340 people. (SPA)

In Lebanon, KSRelief has continued distributing winter clothing to Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as part of the its Kanaf Project.

On Saturday, KSRelief distributed 1,932 vouchers that enabled beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing per their needs from approved stores, benefiting 1,932 Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

Also on Saturday, KSRelief in Sudan distributed 11 tons and 250 kilograms of food baskets to needy families, benefiting 1,570 individuals.

In Lebanon, KSRelief has continued distributing winter clothing to Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as part of the its Kanaf Project. (SPA)

 

Saudi Aramco talks sustainable development at Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh

Arab News

  • Official reviews company’s mega projects such as Ajyal and the King Salman Energy Park 
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco highlighted its experience with sustainable development during the second edition of the Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Nabeel Al-Jama, executive vice president of human resources and corporate services at Saudi Aramco, reviewed Ajyal, which is the company’s mega project to build homes for employees. It is the first infrastructure in the Middle East to receive an Envision Award for sustainable facilities.

Al-Jama said the project includes an integrated infrastructure, meets international specifications, and incorporates technologies to reduce water consumption.

He added: “The project is notable for its alignment with the Quality of Life Program, which is one of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 programs, as the Ajyal residential neighborhoods contain many green spaces.”

Al-Jama also spotlighted the King Salman Energy Park project as another successful model, in which the company adhered to all environmental, social, and corporate governance standards. 

The fully integrated industrial ecosystem has drawn more than 40 major energy and technology companies, with total direct investment in the Eastern Province project expected to exceed $3 billion in the coming years.
 

Saudi singer Talal Alshehail optimistic about KSA’s growing music industry

Talal Alshehail at Trip Loon’s debut show organized by Capital Entertainment at Jax district in Riyadh last week. (Supplied)
Rashid Hassan

Talal Alshehail at Trip Loon’s debut show organized by Capital Entertainment at Jax district in Riyadh last week. (Supplied)
  • Musician Talal Alshehail grateful for new opportunities
  • Highlights need for business, technical skills development
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Talal Alshehail becomes quite emotional when he speaks about his debut show that opened up in Riyadh last week because it has been such a challenge to get his work out for the past 13 years.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the creative director of the Riyadh-based company, Capital Entertainment, said that the Kingdom is now providing opportunities, which was once a distant dream for artists. He admitted, though, that it is a nascent industry and more needs to be done for creatives to develop business and technical skills.

He said he experienced a rush of emotions, including a great deal of gratitude, when his band Trip Loon performed in Jax District last week. “This was 13 years in the making. I started this project 13 years ago. The band changed its name four times with different lineups. It was so hard to get it up and running and to do a show,” he said.

“Now that we know Saudi Arabia has changed we don’t have these problems of music, now it’s allowed. Ever since we started working on getting a band together, we have worked hard. Now there are resources in the country. There is infrastructure for that. So I thought, it’s time to get the debut up and running,” Alshehail said.

HIGHLIGHT

Musician Talal Alshehail is grateful for new opportunities being created by the Saudi government for musicians and artists in the Kingdom. He emphasized the need to develop business and technical skills development within the Saudi music industry.

Alshehail graduated from three programs at the New York Film Academy — two Master of Fine Arts qualifications in filmmaking and producing respectively, and a diploma in cinematography.

His career highlights include directing a critically acclaimed music video in the US that was featured in both Yahoo Music and Rolling Stone’s Top 20 List of Most Awesome Music Videos in 2014 and the Saudi Arabian Pioneers Marketing Award for Best Video Commercial in 2018.

Alshehail said that his music journey started when he was in college in the UAE with his best friend Mohammed Alshaibi, who is currently a member of Trip Loon. Alshaibi had quit their initial band because he thought a music career was not possible, and decided to get married.

Alshehail, in contrast, persisted and wanted to live and work in the US but could not get an artist visa. “I couldn’t get a run over there. Then I came back and everything was allowed, but there was no infrastructure. Now everything is allowed and there is the infrastructure. So now everything seems possible,” he said.

Debut is roaring success

“We came up with a team that performed at the debut show, they were all Saudis. If the band members stay committed to me for at least one album cycle of development, production, promotion and touring, and they seem like they are committed, then we are going to change the band name, from my name to a band name,” said Alshehail, who was joined during the interview by Capital Entertainment’s founder Turki Alshagroud and co-founder AlWaleed AlShehail.

Talal Alshehail, Creative Director of the Capital Entertainment at Jax District, Riyadh. (AN photo)

The debut show was a roaring success. “The reason for such a good response from the people is because so many of the biggest names in Rock ’n Roll in Saudi Arabia participated in this project, and also from (other) music genres … they all encouraged us. “Few musicians in America and Amro Hawari, a legend in the rock scene in Saudi Arabia participated in this and supported us,” said the artist.

He said the plan is to tour the Kingdom with Trip Loon, which includes producing more music and performing at wrestling shows. “Our next plan is (also) to have a single out. We just want to have one single, and then we are gonna focus on finishing the first album.

“We have nine of the 10 songs written for the first album, and then we will finish it. It’s a matter of just getting the budget for tracking it, and then we can have it released,” he said.

Alshehail believes that there is a lot to look forward to. “This should not be an opportunity that we should take lightly, we should focus on making really good material with a lot of merit, and not just prematurely develop things just because there are opportunities just to have a release out.

“I think all the artists have to really take this opportunity seriously and make songs that are really thought out and that have a really powerful effect on its listeners,” he said.

Capital Entertainment’s slogan is “Merit before Hype,” which encapsulates the aim to “train and to co-create content with upcoming Saudi artists in order to attract popular and critical acclaim, both locally and globally.

“We want to professionalize the industry. The resources are there, but we have to professionalize the music business, sound engineering, and live sound skills. All of that needs some training and workshops, and conferences, like there was the XP Music Conference held recently in Riyadh,” he said.

 

American pop-rock band Imagine Dragons fire up Riyadh on Mercury World Tour

The band started off by performing ‘My Life’ from their new album. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Abdulrahman Shalhoub
Ghadi Joudah

The band started off by performing ‘My Life’ from their new album. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
  • Saudi fans blown away by band’s performance
  • Imagine Dragons fire up Riyadh on Mercury World Tour
Abdulrahman Shalhoub Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: American pop-rock band Imagine Dragons kicked off their fourth world tour at Riyadh Boulevard on Sunday, to screams of excitement from their fans, popularly known as firebreathers.

Produced by Live Nation, the world tour celebrates the release of the band’s new double album, “Mercury – Acts 1 & 2.” Having kicked off their tour in the Kingdom, the other stops are neighboring Gulf countries, and then nations including India, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Denmark, Romania, Italy, the US, the UK and France.

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning band started off by performing “My Life” from their new album. They then launched into a series of their anthemic chart-topping singles. The double-album expands on 2021’s “Mercury – Act 1.”

They also performed “Bones,” which has already been streamed over 330 million times and hit the Billboard Hot 100. The firebreathers at the venue were bursting with joy, singing along to recent releases including “Sharks,” “I am Happy,” and “Follow You.”

A fan, Abdulaziz Al-Qahtani, told Arab News: “The concert was amazing and the weather made it all better. My friends and I are especially excited for the song ‘Believer’ from their album ‘Evolve.’”

HIGHLIGHT

Having kicked off their tour in the Kingdom, the other stops are neighboring Gulf countries, and then nations including India, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Denmark, Romania, Italy, the US, the UK and France.

Tears rolled down lead singer Dan Reynolds’ cheeks as he sang “Birds” from their 2018 deluxe album “Origins.” “This song is dedicated to all the people we lost but will see again,” he said before the performance.

The band started off by performing ‘My Life’ from their new album. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shalhoub)

Firebreathers at the concert were certainly blown away by the musical prowess, visual aesthetics and creative transitions during the show. However, much to the audience’s dismay, the concert ended earlier than expected and all the band’s merchandise was sold out.

Bilal Alamasi, who was in attendance, said he loved the experience and thanked Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, for the season of activities.

Alamasi told Arab News: “Everything was amazing. Thank you very much to everybody who participated in organizing this amazing event. And hopefully we can see Imagine Dragons again. This is the first time I saw them live.”

The band started off by performing ‘My Life’ from their new album. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shalhoub)

“Thankfully, I got the opportunity to actually attend this year. Imagine Dragons, please come again. Riyadh will welcome you as always. This is your place. This is everybody’s place,” he added.

On their official Instagram account, Imagine Dragons shared a message regarding “Mercury – Act 2.” “This record is not about death, but rather, life. May every day be your best. May this record bring you joy. It has brought me joy, and you bring me joy. Thank you for listening for all these years. Sending you all my love.”

Saudi girls can fly: Meet the woman who jumps out of planes for fun

Razan Al-Ajami is one of the first licensed female skydivers who dreams of seeing the sport expand in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Rahaf Jambi

Razan Al-Ajami is one of the first licensed female skydivers who dreams of seeing the sport expand in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
  • She told Arab News: “I first fell in love with skydiving when I tried it a few months ago at an event organized by the Ministry of Sport”
  • KSA’s only licensed female skydiver wants to make Saudi Arabia the sport’s global hub
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: In a jumpsuit and safety helmet, Razan Al-Ajami is ready to fly, as the young Saudi woman is the first in the Kingdom to get a skydiving license.

Al-Ajami obtained a freestyle skydiving license and indoor skydiving license from the UAE, where the sport is quite popular. However, she first tried the sport in Saudi Arabia.

She told Arab News: “I first fell in love with skydiving when I tried it a few months ago at an event organized by the Ministry of Sport. I figured, why not give it a shot, so I got professional training and did three jumps before realizing that this is what I want to do.”
Al-Ajami is now pursuing her goal of becoming a professional skydiver. Although she was afraid at first, with perseverance and diligent training sessions, she has been able to overcome her worries.

She described the skydiving experience: “At first, the feeling of the wind on your face and your body floating in the air is frightening, but once you get used to it, you’ll want to leap out of a plane once more.”

I want to create a team that will represent Saudi Arabia.

Razan Al-Ajami, Skydiver

In the process of learning more about skydiving and obtaining her license, Al-Ajami faced challenges such as the lack of local avenues for skydiving, and the initial fear of jumping.

She is hopeful about the sport’s future in the Kingdom. “I’m glad to be one of the few licensed Saudi skydivers and hope that this sport will become more well-known in the near future. Freestyle skydiving is not a widespread sport in Saudi Arabia, and I had to travel to other locations, like Dubai, to practice it.

“There are certified clubs in Dubai where you may receive training and a skydiving license. I later obtained a license for indoor skydiving and I am currently working at the Superfly indoor skydiving program in Boulevard World.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Razan Al-Ajami is passionate about skydiving and currently works as an instructor for Superfly at Boulevard World in Riyadh.

• According to Al-Ajami, the lack of an official Saudi women’s skydiving team prevents her from competing in the sport internationally. She aims to create a team that will represent Saudi Arabia in the global arena.

Al-Ajami has been encouraging and inviting more Saudi women to try the sport, and the Superfly at Boulevard World is an amazing opportunity to do so.

“The majority of visitors to this enjoyable indoor flying experience are children, and I adore their reactions since they are always so joyful. Everyone is welcome to participate as long as they weigh less than 140 kg,” she added.

Al-Ajami shared that her ultimate dream is to represent Saudi Arabia while competing at the skydiving world championship. She wants to leave a mark and make Saudi Arabia a global hub for the sport.

As an ambitious young woman, she is striving to start the country’s first skydiving club and form a women’s team.

“The lack of a Saudi women’s team prevents me from competing abroad. I want to create a team that will represent Saudi Arabia,” she said.

 

 

