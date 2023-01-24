You are here

Turkiye postpones NATO meeting with Sweden, Finland

Protesters demonstrate outside the Consulate General of Sweden after Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Qur'an near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkiye. (File/Reuters)
  • Bids to join NATO must be ratified by all members of the alliance, of which Turkiye is a member
  • Ankara has been outraged by the burning of the Qur’an by an anti-Islam protester outside its embassy in Stockholm
ISTANBUL: Turkiye has indefinitely postponed a new round of talks with Sweden and Finland on the Nordic neighbors’ NATO membership bids, Turkish state media reported on Tuesday.
The talks were due to be held next month, the reports said, citing Turkish diplomatic sources.
Turkiye’s decision came a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden he would not support its bid to join the Western US-led defense alliance.
Bids to join NATO must be ratified by all members of the alliance, of which Turkiye is a member.
Ankara has been outraged by the burning of the Qur’an by an anti-Islam protester outside its embassy in Stockholm over the weekend.
The protest was approved by the Swedish police, despite Turkiye’s fierce objections.
Erdogan’s comments and Tuesday’s postponement diminishes Sweden and Finland’s prospects of joining the bloc before Turkiye’s parliamentary and presidential polls in May.
Finland hinted for the first time on Tuesday that it might consider joining NATO without Sweden because of Stockholm’s diplomatic problems with Ankara.
Previous rounds of the tri-party NATO talks have been attended by foreign ministry officials and focused on a specific list of Turkish demands, which include the expulsion of dozens of mostly Kurdish suspects.
Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO members not to have ratified the Nordic neighbors’ historic decision to break their tradition of military non-alignment in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has promised his parliament would approve the two bids next month.

Topics: Turkiye NATO Sweden Finland

BEIRUT: The US Treasury said on Tuesday it was placing sanctions on Lebanese money exchanger Hassan Moukalled and his business for alleged financial ties to blacklisted group Hezbollah.
The Treasury said his business, CTEX, was licensed by Lebanon’s central bank. Neither Moukalled nor the central bank immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for comment. 

  • Clashes erupted in Abyan’s Moudea as Security Belt soldiers encircled a village and demanded that local tribesmen give up at least 15 suspected Al-Qaeda militants
  • Commander Mohammed Qassem Atwah: The Omaran valley has been a safe haven for Al-Qaeda for a very long time; we would not let them regain a foothold
AL-MUKALLA: At least nine people were killed on Monday in clashes between Yemeni security forces and local tribesmen suspected of sheltering Al-Qaeda members in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan, residents and local officials said.

Clashes erupted in Abyan’s Moudea as Security Belt soldiers encircled a village and demanded that local tribesmen give up at least 15 suspected Al-Qaeda militants who had prepared a fatal ambush on pro-independence forces on a nearby road.

The tribesmen denied sheltering the terrorists and launched an attack, which resulted in the killing of five tribesmen and four soldiers.

Mohammed Qassem Atwah, commander of the Abyan military axis, told Arab News on Tuesday that hours before the tragic battles with the tribesmen, one of his soldiers was killed and another was wounded when their vehicle triggered a roadside bomb planted by militants in the Omaran valley of Abyan.

At least 15 militants opened fire on military vehicles transporting the dead and wounded, killing three security officers and injuring seven. The attackers then fled to the neighboring village of Al-Bagera.

“They took refuge inside the village after assaulting our men. We pleaded with the tribesmen to give them up and informed them that we had come to safeguard them,” Atwah said.

The tribesmen refused the request and retaliated with gunfire at the security personnel, accusing them of breaking into their homes and detaining residents.

Locals have complained about arbitrary arrests and raids by Security Belt personnel following attacks and roadside bomb detonations, despite their agreement over the expansion of Al-Qaeda in the area.

“The Omaran valley has been a safe haven for Al-Qaeda for a very long time. We would not let them regain a foothold,” Atwah said.

Five months ago, the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council launched a military offensive to drive Al-Qaeda militants from their hideouts and military facilities around Abyan’s expansive mountains and valleys, including Omaran.

Yemeni military members were met with lethal guerrilla tactics used by militants in Abyan’s highlands and valleys, including the placement of roadside bombs, landmines and IEDs, as well as hit-and-run operations that killed at least 70 people and injured more than 175.

Yemeni terrorism expert Saeed Obeid Al-Jemhi told Arab News that the militant group had been significantly weakened through operations by military and security forces, defections and dwindling financial resources.

He added that the militants’ planting of landmines and roadside bombs was evidence of Al-Qaeda’s “poor” military performance.

“The group’s military effectiveness on the ground has deteriorated, and its operations have evolved into lightning assaults by attacking a military post or laying roadside explosives — activities that do not even approach the level of guerilla warfare that the group employed in its early phases,” Al-Jemhi said, but adding that the decline does not indicate that Al-Qaeda will perish.

Yemeni analysts argue that the separatist forces combating Al- Qaeda in Abyan have exaggerated their military accomplishments against the terrorist organization while underestimating Al-Qaeda’s risks and its long-standing alliances with local tribes.

“Opponents of the group exaggerate in the media about obtaining sweeping and definitive triumphs over it, but the group is still active in some parts of those places and may score achievements, which may surprise the armed forces following it,” Al-Jemhi said.

Topics: Yemen Abyan Southern Transitional Council (STC) Al-Qaeda

A Palestinian man walks toward the Dome of the Rock mosque in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City. (File/AFP)
  • The king stressed the need to maintain calm and cease all acts of violence “in order to pave the way for a political horizon for the peace process”
AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II stressed the importance of respecting the historical and legal status quo in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during a meeting with Israel’s prime minister on Tuesday.

The king stressed the need to maintain calm and cease all acts of violence “in order to pave the way for a political horizon for the peace process,” the royal court said in a statement.

He also called for an end to any measures that could undermine peace prospects.

While hosting Benjamin Netanyahu in Amman, King Abdullah reaffirmed Jordan’s steadfast support of the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Jan. 3, angering the Palestinians and drawing a slew of global condemnations.

Topics: Jordan Al-Aqsa Mosque King Abdullah II Israel Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

  • Kosar Khoshnoudikia, a member of Iran's national archery team, had been shot at a rally last year in her hometown of Kermanshah
  • "I have felt no regrets for being there on that day, at that time," Khoshnoudikia said
PARIS: An Iranian archer who had lost sight in her left eye after being shot by security forces has said she has “no regrets” for joining nationwide protests.
Iranian authorities have cracked down on more than four months of anti-regime protests sparked by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, arrested for allegedly violating strict dress rules for women.
Kosar Khoshnoudikia, a member of Iran’s national archery team, had been shot at a rally last year in her hometown of Kermanshah, in the Kurdish-populated west, said the Norway-based rights group Hengaw.
“I have felt no regrets for being there on that day, at that time,” Khoshnoudikia said in a video posted Monday by London-based Iran International TV.
Appearing without a headscarf and with her left eye concealed by a patch, Khoshnoudikia said in the video she had been shot in early December while attending a march in Kermanshah with her father.
“Three shots hit my right hand and one shot hit my left eye,” she said, adding her father had also been shot in the hand.
Amnesty International and other rights groups have accused Iranian security forces of partially or completely blinding multiple protesters, firing live ammunition and metal pellets at close range.
Khoshnoudikia, who won silver in the compound bow women’s team event at the 2021 Asian Archery Championships, did not say whether she believed she could resume her sporting career.
Despite multiple operations, she has permanently lost the sight in her left eye, according to Hengaw.
“I am never sad about what happened,” she said. “I lost some things, but I gained a lot.”
It was not immediately clear where Khoshnoudikia was speaking from.
At least 481 people have been killed in the authorities’ crackdown on the protest movement, according to Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights.
Khoshnoudikia said she had lost sight in one eye “for a purpose. I have never felt sad for myself and for what happened.”

Topics: Iran protests Mahsa Amini Kosar Khoshnoudikia

  • The agency runs more than 700 schools that offer education to half a million children, and provides health, sanitation and socia
Geneva: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, appealed Tuesday for $1.6 billion for its work in 2023, as it struggles to overcome chronic budget shortfalls.
UNRWA — which provides services to nearly six million Palestinians registered in the Palestinian territories, including Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, as well as in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria — warned that “compounding challenges” had placed it under “immense strain.”
The agency, which counts nearly 30,000 staff — most of them Palestinian refugees — runs more than 700 schools that offer education to half a million children, and provides health, sanitation and social services, including food and cash assistance.
Out of the $1.6 billion requested, UNRWA said $848 million was needed for such core services.
It said another $781.6 million was needed for emergency operations.
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said the agency played “an indispensable role” for millions of Palestinian refugees.
“We work to maintain the delivery of basic services in an incredibly difficult financial and political context,” he said in a statement.
The agency warned that most Palestinian refugees now live below the poverty line and a growing number are dependent on UNRWA for assistance, sometimes for their “sheer survival.”
Lazzarini said he had just returned from a trip to Syria where he had “witnessed firsthand indescribable suffering and despair.”
That situation, he said, was “sadly mirrored in other places like Lebanon and Gaza where Palestine refugees are hitting rock bottom.”
“Many told me that all they asked for was a life of dignity; that’s not much to ask for.”
UNRWA has long faced chronic budget shortfalls, which worsened dramatically in 2018 when former US president Donald Trump cut support to the agency.
His administration branded UNRWA “irredeemably flawed,” siding with Israeli criticisms of the agency founded in 1949, a year after Israel’s creation.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has fully restored support but UNRWA has said it is still struggling.
Last year, UNRWA only raised nearly $1.2 billion of the $1.6 billion it had appealed for, Lazzarini said.
“We cannot and should not be always scrambling to bring in funds to cover our contribution to human rights and stability,” Lazzarini said, stressing the need for “a more sustainable model of funding... a predictable, long-term and regular source of funding.”

Topics: Palestinians

