Boy who killed Afghan refugee in UK sentenced for carrying knife hours before attack

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, killed Hazrat Wali, 18, following an argument in a London park in October 2021. (Metropolitan Police)
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

  • Hazrat Wali, 18, was stabbed to death by ‘hot-headed’ 17-year-old in London in October last year
Arab News

LONDON: A 17-year-old-boy stabbed an Afghan refugee to death in London just hours after being sentenced for carrying a knife in a shopping mall, the Daily Mail reported.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, killed Hazrat Wali, 18, following an argument in a London park in October 2021.

Wali was sitting with a female friend as the boy approached with five other people. An argument ensued over hijab norms, a witness said, with Wali accusing the 17-year-old of racism.

The boy produced a knife and stabbed Wali — who had arrived in Britain two years earlier — in the chest.

He died at the scene shortly after, despite a passerby calling emergency services and attempting to administer first aid.

The killer was found guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey by a jury majority of 10 to two, but was cleared of murder. He is due to be sentenced in March after being remanded into youth detention.

The court heard that the 17-year-old had been handed a youth rehabilitation order on the day of the killing, after being caught carrying a knife in a shopping mall months earlier in August 2021.

Through evidence given in court, the boy admitted to being “hot-headed” and prone to “releasing anger.”

The 17-year-old claimed that he regularly carried a knife to protect himself on the street after “feeling unsafe” following a series of incidents.

Searchers seek 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing

Searchers seek 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing
Updated 24 January 2023
AP

  • English actor Julian Sands, 65, was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking on Mount Baldy, near Los Angeles
  • Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, ‘A Room With a View’
AP

SAN BERNARDINO, California: Rescue personnel in California have launched a search for a second hiker on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing.
The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that its search and rescue team received a request Sunday to search for a 75-year-old Los Angeles man on Mt. Baldy.
Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, was last seen around 6 a.m. on Sunday, the sheriff’s department said.
Chung carpooled to the mountain with two others and made plans to meet them at the vehicle at 2 p.m., but Chung did not return, authorities said. Ground crews searched unsuccessfully for Chung after he was reported missing.
The sheriff’s department said rescuers unsuccessfully continued searching for Sands on Mt. Baldy over the weekend.
“Helicopters and drones continued to use infrared devices during the search however, all were negative for any signs of Sands,” the department’s statement said.
Sands, 65, was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking. Search and rescue crews began looking for him in the area of the San Gabriel Mountains, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.
Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, “A Room With a View.”
He also had major roles in in 1989’s “Warlock,” 1990’s “Arachnophobia,” 1991’s “Naked Lunch,” 1993’s “Boxing Helena,” and 1995’s “Leaving Las Vegas.”
Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television.

Opposition vows to restore Kashmiri statehood in ‘Unite India March’ campaign

Opposition vows to restore Kashmiri statehood in ‘Unite India March’ campaign
Updated 24 January 2023

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kashmir on last leg of 3,800km trip
  • India’s BJP government abrogated region’s constitutional autonomy in 2019
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi vowed on Tuesday to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, as his Congress party’s long march reached the Muslim-majority region that in 2019 was stripped of its special autonomy.

Gandhi’s campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra, or Unite India March, went from the country’s southernmost tip in Tamil Nadu to its mountainous north. It entered Kashmiri territory last week.

The region lost its statehood when the Indian government revoked on Aug. 5, 2019, its special autonomous status, and split it into two federally governed territories, promising security and reform.

The abrogation was followed by a total communications blackout, severe restrictions on freedom of movement, detention of hundreds of local political leaders, and dissolution of its assemblies.

“Jammu and Kashmir should get statehood as soon as possible and your assembly should start functioning and the democratic system in the state should again become vibrant,” Gandhi said in a press conference in Jammu.

He did not make a clear statement, however, on the restoration of the region’s autonomy, which was granted by Article 370 of the constitution that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party had unilaterally scrapped.

Article 370 had governed for seven decades India’s complex relationship with Jammu and Kashmir — part of the larger Kashmir region and since 1947 subject of international dispute after the partition of the Indian subcontinent into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

Gandhi’s lack of clarity has produced mixed reactions in Kashmir.

“Gandhi has not taken a bold stand on the restoration of Article 370 ... he is not saying that he would restore the constitutional autonomy,” Altaf Hussain, analyst and journalist from Kashmir’s main city, Srinagar, told Arab News.

“Article 370 was a solemn agreement between India and the erstwhile king of Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi promised to protect the internal sovereignty and that has been unilaterally taken away. There is anger in Kashmir.”

Gandhi’s long march will end when he reaches Srinagar next week. The 52-year-old politician, whose family has been the face of Congress for decades, has already covered about 3,300 km so far, walking with hundreds of others from his party, celebrities and civil society members.

Congress is hoping that the crowds Gandhi is attracting will eventually translate into votes in next year’s general election. The party, which spearheaded India’s anti-colonial struggle, has been on the margins of Indian politics since the rise of Modi’s nationalist BJP in 2014.

For Prof. Siddiq Wahid, Kashmiri historian and political commentator, the very fact that Gandhi has arrived in Kashmir and spoke about the restoration of its statehood was already significant.

“After Aug. 5, 2019, this is the first time an Indian politician has shown the courage of conviction in the face of a government that neither consulted the Congress party nor its own parliament about an act that represents a constitutional contradiction,” he told Arab News.

“It is a reason for hope that at least the Congress party is showing signs of being in a dialogic mood with the people of the former Jammu and Kashmir. In the present circumstances, that is significant progress.”

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka seeks support, investment from OIC countries

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka seeks support, investment from OIC countries
Updated 24 January 2023

  • Sri Lankan FM Ali Sabry in state visit to Saudi Arabia
  • He is scheduled to meet Saudi FM, IsDB officials later this week
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s foreign minister met on Tuesday with the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as the island nation seeks support and investment to steer out of its worst economic crisis in history.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry is on a state visit to Saudi Arabia to meet top officials and leaders of international organizations based in the Kingdom, including his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and senior officials from the Islamic Development Bank.

In his meeting with OIC secretary-general Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah, Sabry appealed for humanitarian and economic support from member countries of the bloc.

“In the time right now, when Sri Lanka is in need of support to get over the economic crisis that we have, OIC (is) a strong bloc and really we need their support,” the minister told Arab News in a phone interview.

Founded in 1969, the OIC has 57 member states with a collective population of more than 2 billion people.

Though a predominantly Buddhist country, Sri Lanka’s relations with the OIC and the Islamic world have been “longstanding,” Sabry said.

“We are very close friends and Sri Lanka has stood by the cause of Islamic countries,” Sabry said.

“We decided that the OIC will continue to support Sri Lanka in the international arena and that the secretary will appeal to the member countries for further enhancement of strong relationship and investment.”

Sri Lanka has been gripped by a deep financial crisis since early 2022, with challenges ranging from low reserves of foreign currency to runaway inflation as it faces its worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

The government is in discussions to reach a final agreement with the IMF on a $2.9 billion bailout loan to put its battered economy back on track.

Senior Ukrainian officials depart amid corruption crackdown

Senior Ukrainian officials depart amid corruption crackdown
Updated 24 January 2023
AP

  • Tymoshenko gave no reason for his resignation
AP

KYIV: The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office quit Tuesday, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to launch a staff shake-up amid high-level corruption allegations during the war with Russia.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko asked to be relieved of his duties, according to an online copy of a decree signed by Zelensky and Tymoshenko’s own social media posts.
Neither gave a reason for the resignation.
Deputy Defense Minister Viacheslav Shapovalov also resigned, local media reported, alleging his departure was linked to a scandal involving the purchase of food for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko also quit.
Tymoshenko joined the presidential office in 2019, after working on Zelensky’s media and creative content strategy during his presidential campaign.
Zelensky had promised personnel changes in the government, regional administrations and security forces following corruption allegations that emerged after Russia’s invasion last February.
Tymoshenko last year was under investigation relating to his personal use of luxury cars. He was also among officials linked last September to the embezzlement of humanitarian aid worth more than $7 million earmarked for the southern Zaporizhzhia region.
He has denied all the allegations.
Zelensky vowed to drive out corrupt officials in comments on Sunday, when a deputy minister was dismissed for being part of a network embezzling budget funds. Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry later identified the dismissed official as Vasyl Lozynsky, a deputy minister there.
In his nightly video address, Zelensky said that Ukraine’s focus on the war would not stop his government from tackling corruption.
Zelensky, who came to power in 2019 on an anti-establishment and anti-corruption platform, pointed to suspicions in the areas of energy and military procurement.
He said he intended the deputy minister’s dismissal to send “a signal to all those whose actions or behavior violate the principle of justice.”
“I want to be clear: There will be no return to what used to be in the past,” Zelensky said.
Oleksandr Kubrakov, the infrastructure minister, said Lozynsky was relieved of his duties after Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency detained him while he was receiving a $400,000 bribe for helping to fix contracts related to restoring infrastructure facilities battered by Russian missile strikes.
A statement by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine described Lozynsky as part of “an organized criminal group involved in the embezzlement of budget funds.”
It said its detectives were working to identify the group’s other members.
In other developments:
Russian shelling overnight killed one civilian and wounded two others near the eastern city of Bakhmut, the epicenter of the fighting in recent months, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said Tuesday.
Russian forces also shelled nine towns and villages in the northern Sumy region, which borders Russia, killing a young woman and wounding three other people, local Gov. Dmytro Zhyvytskyy reported on Telegram.
He said the casualties all lived in the same house, which suffered a direct artillery hit.

France repatriates 15 women, 32 children from Syrian jihadist camps

France repatriates 15 women, 32 children from Syrian jihadist camps
Updated 24 January 2023
AFP

  • Minors handed over to services in charge of child assistance
  • Adults handed over to competent judicial authorities
AFP

PARIS: France repatriated 15 women and 32 children held in jihadist prison camps in northeastern Syria, the French foreign ministry said Tuesday.
“The minors were handed over to the services in charge of child assistance and will be subject to medical and social monitoring,” the ministry said in a statement.
It added that “the adults have been handed over to the competent judicial authorities.”
Over the past decade, thousands of extremists in Europe traveled to Syria to become fighters with the Daesh group, often taking their families to live in the self-declared “caliphate” it set up in territory seized in Iraq and Syria.
Since the “caliphate” fell in 2019, the return of family members of fighters who were captured or killed has been a thorny issue for European countries.
The return announced Tuesday — which was committed due to pressure from humanitarian organizations — is France’s third large-scale repatriation.
The previous one was in October last year, when Paris repatriated 15 women and 40 children, and in July, when 16 mothers and 35 minors were returned.
The women and children repatriated Tuesday were in the Roj camp in northeast Syria under Kurdish administration, located about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the Iraqi and Turkish borders.
The French authorities thanked “the local administration in northeastern Syria for its cooperation, which made this operation possible.”
Tuesday’s operation comes shortly after the UN Committee against Torture condemned France for failing to repatriate French nationals from prison camps in northeastern Syria.

