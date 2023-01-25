Saudi energy minister meets Bahraini minister of oil and environment

Oil dips $1 on global economic concerns

HOUSTON: Crude oil prices dipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and expected build in US oil inventories.

Brent futures for March delivery fell $1.15 to $87.04 a barrel, a 1.3 percent loss, by 11:11 a.m. EST (1611 GMT). US crude fell 96 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $80.66 per barrel.

US business activity contracted in January for the seventh straight month, though the downturn moderated across both the manufacturing and services sectors for the first time since September and business confidence strengthened as the new year began.

The US economy “still could roll over and some energy traders are still skeptical on how quickly China’s crude demand will bounce back this quarter,” OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Eurozone business activity made a surprise return to modest growth in January, S&P Global’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index showed. Yet British private sector economic activity fell at its fastest rate in two years.

US stocks of crude oil were expected to have risen about 1 million last week while a fall was forecast for distillate stocks, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, an OPEC+ panel is likely to endorse the producer group’s current oil output policy when it meets next week, five OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday, as hopes of higher Chinese demand driving an oil price rally are balanced by worries over inflation and a global economic slowdown

Bank JP Morgan raised its forecast for Chinese crude demand but maintained its projection for a 2023 price average of $90 a barrel for Brent crude.

“Absent any major geopolitical events, it would be difficult for oil prices to breach $100 in 2023 as there should be more supply than demand this year,” it said in an analyst note.

Crude oil prices in physical markets have started the year with a rally on increased buying from China after the relaxation of pandemic controls and on trader concern that sanctions on Russia could tighten supply.

US oilfield services firm Halliburton Co. said its shale oil-well fracking equipment remains fully booked with oil prices driving increased drilling.

Investors have also piled back into petroleum futures and options at the fastest rate for more than two years as concerns over a global business cycle downturn have eased.