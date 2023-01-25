You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Giambattista Valli at Paris Haute Couture Week

Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Giambattista Valli at Paris Haute Couture Week

Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Giambattista Valli at Paris Haute Couture Week
Spring was truly in the air on Valli’s runway. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wqex7

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Giambattista Valli at Paris Haute Couture Week

Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Giambattista Valli at Paris Haute Couture Week
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair has had a busy week in Paris gracing runways for renowned fashion labels.  

Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli was the latest to tap the catwalk star, who was born in Paris to a French mother and Saudi father, for his show at Paris Haute Couture Week.  

Al-Zuhair, who also walked for Lebanese designers Georges Chakra and Georges Hobeika in the French city, wore a blush mermaid dress that was cinched at the waist with a ribbon and featured a criss-cross Grecian neckline and billowing, voluminous sleeves.   




Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair showed off a powder pink gown by Giambattista Valli. Getty Images

Spring was truly in the air on Valli’s runway — Al-Zuhair’s dress was far from the only gown offered up in a soft pastel color. Other models stepped out in powder pinks, canary yellows and pale turquoises. 

In the haute couture collection, the lauded couturier lopped off elements of classical wardrobes and pulled off unexpected takes on gowns, according to The Associated Press. 

A regal ballgown that ballooned with voluminous whooshes, sleeves and a train revealed inches of leg, while an exaggeratedly proportioned mermaid gown flared out dramatically from the knee, ready for a spring wedding. 

Cuffs were embellished with giant roses, which reappeared in another look above the shoulder as if to cushion the model’s head. Meanwhile, teeming embroidery and tulle banding accompanied stylized hair to evoke a take on Arab dress, while ubiquitous giant pearl earrings seeming to evoke the famous ancient traditions of Kosovar brides. 




The model also walked the runway for Lebanese designer Georges Chakra. (Getty Images)

It has been a breakout period for the Saudi model, who was raised in London. 

She made international headlines recently by working with some of the world’s most renowned brands, including Giorgio Armani, Tiffany & Co, Burberry, Carolina Herrera and Dolce & Gabbana.  

Al-Zuhair shows no signs of slowing down, though. With labels and brands clamoring to work with her, it seems that she will grab as many opportunities as possible. 

“With each show you get a different atmosphere, mood and energy. There’s a different inspiration behind each collection, and that’s reflected in the clothes and the we way act and walk. I’m very grateful for all the opportunities that I’ve been given and to all of these designers for trusting me. It’s a big responsibility,” she previously told Arab News. “I see the work that goes into it behind the scenes, and it’s a very emotional experience. To me, fashion is an art and a form of self-expression. I’m honored to be able to present these collections and their designers’ works of art to the world.” 

Topics: Amira Al-Zuhair Giambattista Valli

King Abdulaziz Library showcases rare photographs of Makkah, Madinah at Islamic Arts Biennale

King Abdulaziz Library showcases rare photographs of Makkah, Madinah at Islamic Arts Biennale
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

King Abdulaziz Library showcases rare photographs of Makkah, Madinah at Islamic Arts Biennale

King Abdulaziz Library showcases rare photographs of Makkah, Madinah at Islamic Arts Biennale
  • Event displays first pictures of holy cities, taken in 1881
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The King Abdulaziz Public Library is presenting a collection of rare photographs at the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah until April 23, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The event — called “Awwal Bait,” which means “First House” — will display the first photographs of Makkah and Madinah, taken by Egyptian army engineer Muhammad Sadiq Bey in 1881, as well as four books he wrote about his visits to the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. The books probe society and urban life in the Kingdom’s Western Region during the last half of the 19th century. 

The King Abdulaziz Public Library boasts one of the rarest collections of photographs in the world, with 5,564 original pictures captured by some of the most renowned photographers.

The collection includes many taken by travelers, sea captains, military personnel, envoys, consuls and politicians who visited the region from the middle of the 19th century until the beginning of the 21st century.

 

Topics: Biennale of Islamic Arts

Related

Saudi Arabia’s debut Islamic Arts Biennale spotlights 18 local artists
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s debut Islamic Arts Biennale spotlights 18 local artists
Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale ready to launch on Jan. 23 
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale ready to launch on Jan. 23 

Actors Riz Ahmed, Allison Williams announce Academy Award nominees

Actors Riz Ahmed, Allison Williams announce Academy Award nominees
Riz Ahmed, won the 2021 Best Actor Oscar, announced this year's nominees. (AFP)
Updated 24 January 2023
Associated Press

Actors Riz Ahmed, Allison Williams announce Academy Award nominees

Actors Riz Ahmed, Allison Williams announce Academy Award nominees
Updated 24 January 2023
Associated Press

NEW YORK: The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honors on big-screen spectacles like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

Nominations were announced Tuesday from the academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed, a British-Muslim actor who won the 2021 Best Actor Oscar.

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” landed a leading 11 nominations on Tuesday, including nods for Michelle Yeoh and comeback kid Ke Huy Quan.

The 10 movies up for best picture are: “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Women Talking” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

If last year’s Oscars were dominated by streaming — Apple TV+’s “CODA” won best picture and Netflix landed a leading 27 nominations — movies that drew moviegoers to multiplexes after two years of pandemic make up many of this year’s top contenders.

The nominees for best actress are: Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The nominees for best actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

The nominees for best supporting actress are: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis, ““Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The nominees for best supporting actor are: Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”; Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”; Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The nominees for international film are: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany); “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina); “Close” (Belgium); “EO” (Poland); “The Quiet Girl” (Ireland).

The nominees for original screenplay are: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Triangle of Sadness.”

The nominees for best original score are: Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

The nominees for best animated film are: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; “The Sea Beast”; “Turning Red.”

If last year's Oscars were dominated by streaming — Apple TV+'s “CODA” won best picture and Netflix landed 27 nominations — movies that drew moviegoers to multiplexes make up many of this year's top contenders.

Steven Spielberg's “The Fabelmans” struggled to catch on with audiences, but the director's autobiographical coming-of-age tale is set to land Spielberg his 20th Oscar nomination and eighth nod for best-director. John Williams, his longtime composer, extended his record for the most Oscar nominations for a living person. Another nod for best score will give Williams his 53rd nomination, a number that trails only Walt Disney's 59.

Last year's broadcast drew 15.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen, up 56% from the record-low audience of 10.5 million for the pandemic-marred 2021 telecast. This year, ABC is bringing back Jimmy Kimmel to host the March 12 ceremony, one that will surely be seen as a return to the site of the slap.

But larger concerns are swirling around the movie business. Last year saw flashes of triumphant resurrection for theaters, like the success of “Top Gun: Maverick,” after two years of pandemic. But partially due to a less steady stream of major releases, ticket sales for the year recovered only about 70% of pre-pandemic business. Regal Cinemas, the nation's second-largest chain, announced the closure of 39 cinemas this month.

At the same time, storm clouds swept into the streaming world after years of once-seemingly boundless growth. Stocks plunged as Wall Street looked to streaming services to earn profits, not just add subscribers. A retrenchment has followed, as the industry again enters an uncertain chapter.

In stark contrast to last year's Academy Awards, this year may see no streaming titles vying for the Oscars' most sought-after award — though the last spots in the 10-movie best-picture field remain up for grabs. Netflix's best shots instead are coming in other categories, notably with animated film favorite “Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio” and the German submission, “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

Topics: Academy Awards Oscars Riz Ahmed

John Legend to perform at Formula E Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia  

John Legend to perform at Formula E Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

John Legend to perform at Formula E Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia  

John Legend to perform at Formula E Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US singing sensation John Legend has been announced as the latest performer at the upcoming Formula E Diriyah E-Prix — he will take to the stage on Jan. 28. 

The singer-songwriter, who just welcomed his third child with wife Chrissy Teigen, was last seen in the Middle East when he performed as part of the 5th anniversary celebrations at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. 

Other artists announced as part of the Diriyah E-Prix event include Saudi DJ Dani Bogari, Egyptian singer Mahmoud El-Esseily, Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki, Moroccan American rapper French Montana, Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and American singer Miguel.

Organized by the Ministry of Sports in cooperation with the Saudi Federation of Automobiles and Motorcycles, and as part of the activities of the second edition of the Diriyah Season, the race will be held on Jan. 27-28. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

In one of the most important UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the Diriyah International Circuit hosts exciting races and competitions, with the participation of 12 teams and 24 contestants across 18 rounds in 13 cities. 

Topics: John Legend Diriyah E-Prix

Maison Rabih Kayrouz returns to haute couture runway in Paris 

Maison Rabih Kayrouz returns to haute couture runway in Paris 
Updated 24 January 2023
Alastair MacDonald | Reuters

Maison Rabih Kayrouz returns to haute couture runway in Paris 

Maison Rabih Kayrouz returns to haute couture runway in Paris 
Updated 24 January 2023
Alastair MacDonald | Reuters

PARIS: Lebanon’s Maison Rabih Kayrouz took to the runway this week for the first time in three years, showing an elevated collection that toyed with the boundaries of ready-to-wear and haute couture fashion. 

For his namesake label, the Lebanese designer sent models ambling through a maze of rooms in a Paris mansion, heels resonating on the wooden floor, in chic evening dresses and tailored suits. 

There was just a sprinkling of sparkles, with embroidered embellishments, high around the waist and the neck of a sleeveless dress. But most looks came in single colors such as ivory or black, as well as a bright marigold yellow. 

Kayrouz, who is known for a clean, understated elegance in his styles often seen on the red carpet said he imagined a woman after a full day, brimming with confidence. 

“For me, haute couture is not one style, not one situation — it’s know-how,” he told reporters after the show. 

Kayrouz also said that since the pandemic he has been interested in the role of clothing as protection, which he offered in his capes, jackets and dresses which served to cover the body. 

Jackets were wrapped snugly across the waist, forming folds, while trousers carried a crisp crease down the middle, slightly flared at the bottom. 

She wore a green turtle neck top with black low-high skirt. (Getty Images)

For the finale, models walked in pairs, carrying glasses of champagne, offering them to members of the audience as the crowd erupted in applause. 

The show took place on the first day of Haute Couture Week in Paris, which runs through Thursday and features the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, including Christian Dior and Chanel. 

Kayrouz is the only Lebanese designer to be an official member of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the official Haute Couture body. 

One of the models on the runway was Nadine Strittmatter from Switzerland. She wore a green turtle neck top with black low-high skirt. “Thrilled to close your show today @maisonrabihkayrouz and to see all my friends again,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.  

The highly anticipated show was attended by Kayrouz’s fans, including US model and content creator Emma Brooks and Paris-based model Xiayan. 

Topics: Maison Rabih Kayrouz Paris Haute Couture Week

French Algerian model Loli Bahia walks for Schiaparelli at Paris Haute Couture Week 

French Algerian model Loli Bahia walks for Schiaparelli at Paris Haute Couture Week 
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

French Algerian model Loli Bahia walks for Schiaparelli at Paris Haute Couture Week 

French Algerian model Loli Bahia walks for Schiaparelli at Paris Haute Couture Week 
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian breakout model Loli Bahia walked for Parisian fashion label Schiaparelli at its Paris Haute Couture Week show.  

“Absolutely magnifique Schiaparelli, thank you so much,” the 19-year-old model posted on social media, also tagging creative director Daniel Roseberry. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @lolibahiaa

The show created some controversy online for reasons not involving Bahia. Three looks — modeled by Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, and Shalom Harlow — featured the heads of a faux-taxidermy wolf, snow leopard, and lion, respectively. Kylie Jenner, who was seated on the front row, also wore a dress featuring a faux-lion head. 

The looks, unsurprisingly, created a stir on the internet. While some praised Roseberry's ingeniousness, others bemoaned the glorification of dead animals in an industry where the use of fur is already a controversial topic. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

However, animal rights group PETA issued a statement in support of the looks.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PETA (@peta)

Ingrid Newkirk, president of the animal-rights group, told TMZ on Monday that Jenner’s look “celebrates lions’ beauty and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.”

She continued: “These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Meanwhile, Bahia also had a stellar Paris Haute Couture Week last year — where she walked for the likes of Fendi, Alaia, and Valentino. 

Topics: Loli Bahia

Latest updates

One dead as heavy snow and record cold hit Japan
One dead as heavy snow and record cold hit Japan
Germany’s Scholz to unveil Ukraine tank plan to parliament
Germany’s Scholz to unveil Ukraine tank plan to parliament
First Emirates-based cycling team to participate in inaugural Women’s UAE Tour 2023
First Emirates-based cycling team to participate in inaugural Women’s UAE Tour 2023
Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Giambattista Valli at Paris Haute Couture Week
Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Giambattista Valli at Paris Haute Couture Week
Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Andrew Johnston and Good Good Guys triumph at Pro-Am Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.