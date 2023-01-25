Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Giambattista Valli at Paris Haute Couture Week

DUBAI: Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair has had a busy week in Paris gracing runways for renowned fashion labels.

Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli was the latest to tap the catwalk star, who was born in Paris to a French mother and Saudi father, for his show at Paris Haute Couture Week.

Al-Zuhair, who also walked for Lebanese designers Georges Chakra and Georges Hobeika in the French city, wore a blush mermaid dress that was cinched at the waist with a ribbon and featured a criss-cross Grecian neckline and billowing, voluminous sleeves.







Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair showed off a powder pink gown by Giambattista Valli. Getty Images



Spring was truly in the air on Valli’s runway — Al-Zuhair’s dress was far from the only gown offered up in a soft pastel color. Other models stepped out in powder pinks, canary yellows and pale turquoises.

In the haute couture collection, the lauded couturier lopped off elements of classical wardrobes and pulled off unexpected takes on gowns, according to The Associated Press.

A regal ballgown that ballooned with voluminous whooshes, sleeves and a train revealed inches of leg, while an exaggeratedly proportioned mermaid gown flared out dramatically from the knee, ready for a spring wedding.

Cuffs were embellished with giant roses, which reappeared in another look above the shoulder as if to cushion the model’s head. Meanwhile, teeming embroidery and tulle banding accompanied stylized hair to evoke a take on Arab dress, while ubiquitous giant pearl earrings seeming to evoke the famous ancient traditions of Kosovar brides.







The model also walked the runway for Lebanese designer Georges Chakra. (Getty Images)



It has been a breakout period for the Saudi model, who was raised in London.

She made international headlines recently by working with some of the world’s most renowned brands, including Giorgio Armani, Tiffany & Co, Burberry, Carolina Herrera and Dolce & Gabbana.

Al-Zuhair shows no signs of slowing down, though. With labels and brands clamoring to work with her, it seems that she will grab as many opportunities as possible.

“With each show you get a different atmosphere, mood and energy. There’s a different inspiration behind each collection, and that’s reflected in the clothes and the we way act and walk. I’m very grateful for all the opportunities that I’ve been given and to all of these designers for trusting me. It’s a big responsibility,” she previously told Arab News. “I see the work that goes into it behind the scenes, and it’s a very emotional experience. To me, fashion is an art and a form of self-expression. I’m honored to be able to present these collections and their designers’ works of art to the world.”