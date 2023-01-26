Saudi, Pakistani defense officials discuss strengthening cooperation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Defense Talal Al-Otaibi on Wednesday met with Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, during his official visit to the capital, Islamabad, the defense ministry said.
During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries and aspects of strategic cooperation in the existing and future defense fields.
Al-Otaibi also met with Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, where they reviewed cooperation and joint coordination in the military field, and discussed a number of issues of common interest.
Al-Otaibi arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday, heading a Saudi delegation for a multi-day official visit.
He also held talks with the Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army, First Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, where they reviewed the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed cooperation and ways to develop and enhance them, especially in the defense field.
Meanwhile, Al-Otaibi also met with the Chief of Staff of the Pakistan Army Command, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Saeed.
Who’s Who: Deema Al-Athel, technology services delivery leader at IBM
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News
Deema Al-Athel was recently appointed technology services delivery leader for tech corporation IBM, covering the Middle East and Africa.
One of her key roles will be implementing software services such as artificial intelligence, automation, security, and cloud and systems services in the MEA region.
Al-Athel joined IBM Saudi Arabia in early 2019 as a strategy leader and was then promoted to a data and AI business development position within the company in the US, focussing on strategic engagements in the Kingdom.
Later, she worked as a strategic business development leader at IBM before taking up her recent appointment.
With more than 15 years of experience in developing and managing IT solutions, often working closely with senior management, she has become a specialist in crisis management, developing her strategic and operational planning skills while executing a range of projects and initiatives.
Al-Athel gained a bachelor’s degree in computer sciences from King Saud University in 2000, and five years later a master’s degree in the same field of study, also from KSU. In 2015, she obtained a Ph.D. in computer science from the George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., specializing in AI.
In 2020, she was featured in Forbes business magazine as one of the world’s leading women in AI.
Before joining IBM, she served as a chief information officer on KSU’s women’s campus and was a part-time consultant for several government and nongovernment agencies, such as the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the National Digital Transformation Unit, and the Bunyan Women’s Charity Association.
She has also participated on numerous occasions with the Saudi delegation for the Human Rights Commission at the UN in Switzerland.
OIC chief, Guinea’s higher education minister discuss cooperation
Updated 25 January 2023
SPA
Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, received Diaka Sidibe, minister of higher education, scientific research and innovation of Guinea, and her accompanying delegation, in Jeddah.
Taha paid tribute to Guinea, a member and founding country of the OIC, for its constant commitment to the organization and support for joint Islamic action, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The meeting focused on ways of strengthening cooperation between the OIC and Guinea in the field of higher and university education.
Taha stressed the importance of giving youth access to higher education, which is a driving force for change in the OIC member states.
Sidibe expressed her readiness to strengthen academic and scientific links with the OIC and its institutions.
In a separate meeting, the OIC chief met Barney Riley, New Zealand’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
Riley reiterated his country’s interest in the work of the OIC, while Taha praised New Zealand’s multiculturalism and the efforts of its government in promoting tolerance and interfaith dialogue.
Both sides expressed a keen interest in developing relations, and exchanged views on various issues of common concern.
Saudi Arabia stages first ever Biennale for Islamic Art in Jeddah
Jeddah’s inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale celebrates the legacy of Islamic art in a place close to Makkah, the fountainhead and cradle of Islam
Updated 53 min ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia witnessed a historic moment with the opening of the inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale, which presented historic and contemporary works of Islamic art from around the world.
On the evening of Jan. 22, the Western Hajj Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah was filled with crowds of people waiting in eager anticipation. This was not the usual throng of pilgrims that use the terminal each year to travel to Makkah for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, but one awaiting the beginning of another voyage — a metaphorical one into the realm of Islamic art through the first-ever Islamic Arts Biennale hosted by the Kingdom.
The crowd gathered under the impressive canopies of the Hajj Terminal, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, which won the 1983 Aga Khan Award for Architecture.
The biennial event, which includes many newly-commissioned and never-before-seen works of art, marked a historic moment not just for Saudi Arabia and the Diriyah Biennale Foundation that staged the event, but for the legacy of Islamic art, which has witnessed hardly any large-scale international exhibitions since the 1976 World of Islam Festival in London.
Jeddah’s inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale celebrates the legacy of Islamic art in a place close to Makkah, the fountainhead and cradle of Islam, while forging a dialogue between the past, present and future through contemporary artworks by 60 established and emerging artists from Saudi Arabia and around the world, and with over 60 new commissions and 280 historical artifacts.
The effect is illuminating, mystical and enlightening in that this biennial, like its theme “Awwal Bait” which means “First House” in Arabic, celebrates the beauty and heritage of Islamic art in the birthplace of Islam.
“The Islamic Biennale, staged in this location at the Western Hajj Terminal, has meaning and anticipation for the future,” Saad Alrashid, a leading Saudi scholar, archaeologist and one of the curators of the event, told Arab News.
“Jeddah is the gate of the Haramain and has a deep history. There is an accumulation of strata of civilization in Saudi Arabia and throughout the ages this area was the crossroads of civilization between East and West and up to the North. Staging the Islamic Biennale here presents to the world the idea of connection between all Muslims and everybody that comes and goes from Saudi Arabia geographically, historically and politically.”
In the same vein, the theme “Awwal Bait” explores how the Holy Kaaba in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah aim to inspire Muslims both culturally and metaphysically to explore their sense of belonging and ponder the definition of home.
“At its core, the Biennale is about giving contemporary objects a home by giving them a lineage and giving historic objects a home by giving them a future,” Sumayya Vally, artistic director of the Biennale, told Arab News.
“Seeing the Biennale come to life through the voices and perspectives of our artists has been profound,” she added. “Each of them has boldly and sensitively taken on the opportunity of this platform to contribute to an emerging discourse on Islamic arts that we hope will continue.”
Staging the Islamic Arts Biennale was the result of a global effort. More than 18 local and international institutions, including the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, alongside artifacts loaned by other prestigious international institutions with an interest in Islamic Arts, such as Benaki Museum in Athens, the History of Science Museum at the University of Oxford, the Louvre in Paris and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
The Biennale was curated by a multi-disciplinary group of specialists, including Omniya Abdel Barr, an Egyptian architect and Barakat Trust Fellow at the V&A, and Julian Raby, director emeritus of the National Museum of Asian Art at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC.
“It was challenging to find objects that have survived that were made in Makkah and Madinah,” said Abdel Barr to Arab News. “We searched within collections to see how we could create a conversation between historic objects while also keeping in mind the contemporary context and this was the most interesting part.”
Regionally, the Diriyah Biennale Foundation has secured loans for the exhibition from institutions such as the King Abdulaziz Library, the National Museum, King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies and King Saud University — all in Riyadh — and Makkah’s Museum of Antiquities and Heritage, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and Umm Al-Qura University. From the wider region, works have been loaned from the Al-Sabah Collection and Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah in Kuwait, the Museum of Islamic Art, Cairo, and the Museum of Islamic Art, Doha, among others.
The viewing experience is mystical, like a pilgrimage in itself. It begins in darkness with American Lebanese artist Joseph Namy’s commission “Cosmic Breath” presenting recorded calls to prayer from countries around the world played together, working as if in unison with the installation across the room by Saudi artist Nora Alissa, titled “Epiphamania: The First Light,” which depicts various black and white shots of pilgrims around the Kaaba shot impressively from beneath her abaya. Nearby is an Islamic astrolabe that is positioned towards Makkah. The trio of works mark the first example in the carefully curated show, demonstrating the dialogue generated from historic and contemporary Islamic works of art.
The structure of the Biennale is divided into four galleries and two pavilions that house artworks regarding daily Islamic rituals and Hajj. These sections intend to evoke both personal and collective emotions about the spiritual life of Muslims around the world.
Large-scale, newly-commissioned works are found outside around the terminal’s expansive and evocative canopies, amid rays of sunlight and views of Jeddah that periodically include airplanes taking off high into the sky. The works outside communicate with nature and the Aga Khan award-winning architecture of the terminal itself.
Outside are also the pavilions of Makkah and Madinah, which present material from the Two Holy Mosques, Masjid Al-Haram and from the Hujra Al-Sharifa in Madinah. The focus here is on the initial journey that the Prophet Mohammad and his followers took from Makkah to Madinah to escape persecution. The objects on display, once again a mixture of historic and contemporary, shed light on the sense of universal belonging that ensues from the Muslim pilgrimage and journey home afterward.
Surrounding the pavilions are works by artists including Dima Srouji, Shahpour Pouyan, Moath Alofi, Reem Al-Faisal, Alia Farid, and Leen Ajlan.
Of note is Bricklab’s architectural installation “Air Pilgrims Accommodation 1958” inspired by Jeddah’s historic Hajj housing, which Vally describes as a site that “gathered people from all over the world to stay in one place — a place for cultural production and trade.”
“The idea emanating from the works outside is for them to generate invitations for gathering, for discussion and exchange,” Vally told Arab News.
This is reflected in Tanzanian artist Lubna Chowdhary’s “The Endless Iftar” which is a 40-meter-long table inspired by rituals of eating and gathering from around the world during Ramadan.
Also positioned outside is “My Place is the Placeless” by Iranian London-based artist Shahpour Pouyan, presenting three large-scale differently colored architectural domes that represent the three major traces in the artist’s DNA after he took a test that revealed his origins go beyond his native Iran to include Scandinavia, Central and South Asia, and the Middle East.
“It’s about human interconnectedness in an effort to break down ethnic labels and identities,” Pouyan explained to Arab News.
Like the other works on show, Pouyan’s work reflects not just on Islamic culture but on its universality, its ability to connect beyond the Middle East and offer a unifying force that goes beyond religion, nationality and culture.
As Alrashid states: “Islam is a communication of knowledge and culture.”
He added: “Since the 2030 Vision we sense that we are more welcoming just like the Makkans in the past welcomed visitors during Hajj.
“We are showing the whole world how they can enjoy Islamic art,” he said. “The Biennale is not just an exhibition or something from the past — it continues through culture, through integration with the multiculturalism of Muslims.”
Perhaps the most powerful theme of the exhibition is the idea of Islam and its art across the ages as a physical and metaphorical unifying element that continues to connect diverse cultures and people throughout the world. It is also a way, as Vally stressed to Arab News, “to define what it means to be Muslim from our own perspective, through our own art and culture to the rest of the world and to show how Islam has the power to unite us all, even non-Muslims, through its history, traditions and spiritual practices.”
Finance options enhance investment in Saudi real estate sector, say experts at Riyadh forum
Specialists in Saudi housing at the three-day event underlined the necessity of investing in the sector through various financing alternatives, based on the capabilities and demands of customers
Updated 25 January 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The second Real Estate Future Forum concluded in Riyadh on Wednesday following the participation of 30 states and 100 speakers representing public and private sectors, along with leading economics experts, investors, and decision-makers, both local and global.
Specialists in Saudi housing at the three-day event underlined the necessity of investing in the sector through various financing alternatives, based on the capabilities and demands of customers.
Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail said that in-kind registration was one of the main priorities of the real estate sector’s comprehensive strategy, adding: “It is directly linked to the reliability and investment attractiveness of the real estate sector.”
He noted that 2022 had witnessed radical developments and major transformations “as well as the launch of a single entity in charge of registration of property, which is the General Real Estate Authority, in addition to issuing the law of property registration and its implementing regulations.”
The forum addressed several themes, such as the role of the emirates, governorates, ministries and secretariats in aligning to empower the real estate sector, and regional efforts and their impact on the growth of the sector.
The forum also focused on the future of real estate investment, and regulations.
Mansour bin Madi, CEO of the Real Estate Development Fund, said that the individual real estate finance market grew significantly, reaching SR674 billion ($179.5 billion) from January to November 2022, up nearly 130 percent from SR287 billion in 2017.
This reflected the success of the housing plan, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs.
Bin Madi added that the Real Estate Development Fund’s initiatives are supported by “best global standards” digital governance, citing the execution of more than 10 million digital operations through 43 e-services, as well as the fund’s programs and services with more than 103 e-services.
He noted that the private sector’s role in providing finance and land support to citizens had become more effective, citing the sustainability of the finance market and support programs as a result of the signing of more than 150 strategic agreements with the private sector, which contributed to providing solutions.
Noffel Al-Salama, CEO of the Housing Program, explained that the scheme had various problems and needed “a major overhaul of its system, whether related to the provision of real estate supply or essentially financial alternatives.”
According to Al-Salama, the housing sector accounts for more than 60 percent of the real estate industry and requires development in terms of developer empowerment, reorganization, and law to deliver the housing units demanded by citizens.
Al-Salama indicated that the program nevertheless provides housing solutions that meet the needs and aspirations of Saudi families and that “one of the most important of them is to facilitate the acquisition procedures with an immediate entitlement to direct access to finance through the pertinent regulation to reach the desired targets and achieve growth in terms of control of legislation and government directives.”
Entrustment and Liquidation Center CEO Hussein Al-Harbi said that the body is responsible for encouraging cooperation between government and judicial bodies, as well as working to empower and support the private sector involved in judicial and governmental liquidation operations.
RIYADH: More than 5,000 investment opportunities in different regions and sectors of the Kingdom were unveiled at the second session of the Municipal Investment Forum, FURAS, which is being held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
The two-day forum, which will conclude on Jan. 26, is hosting 25 dialogue sessions, more than 50 specialist workshops on issues related to investment in cities, and will include about 100 speakers and experts.
It was inaugurated by the Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail.
Al-Hogail said that investments contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by providing qualitative services in Saudi cities, improving the urban landscape, developing and diversifying recreational opportunities, making state-owned assets available to the private sector, developing the activities of other sectors, and increasing the contributions of small and medium enterprises.
Ministries have made efforts to automate technical procedures through a unified platform to help investors, such as procuring licenses from the Balady platform to work in the municipal sector, or optimizing investment opportunities through the FURAS portal and other licensing platforms serving the tourism, entertainment and other sectors.
Khalid Al-Baker, CEO of Quality of Life, said that private sector investment and support for entrepreneurs are important factors in diversifying local goods and services, and in investing in sustainable projects and initiatives to achieve financial efficiency.
He said that allowing investors to enter the local market has helped the cinema sector meet all its targets.
The tourism and leisure sectors have great potential and are attracting thousands of companies, Al-Baker said.
Qatar, participating in the forum as the guest country, outlined its experience of organizing the FIFA World Cup 2022, and highlighted the role of the private sector and investment opportunities in the development of cities, infrastructure and improving the quality of life of the population.
On the sidelines of the forum, the Substitute Investment Forum brought together more than 60 potential owners and financiers, and witnessed the launch of a number of pilot programs and projects.
The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture signed an agreement with the Tourism Development Fund and the National Center for Vegetation Development and Desertification Control to invest in Saad National Park, 100 km east of Riyadh.