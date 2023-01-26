You are here

  • Home
  • Brazil’s Lula urges EU-South America regional trade deal before China talks

Brazil’s Lula urges EU-South America regional trade deal before China talks

Brazil’s Lula urges EU-South America regional trade deal before China talks
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a news conference, in Montevideo, Uruguay, January 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6vavt

Updated 32 sec ago
AFP

Brazil’s Lula urges EU-South America regional trade deal before China talks

Brazil’s Lula urges EU-South America regional trade deal before China talks
  • Negotiated by the European Commission, it needs to be ratified individually by all 27 EU members states before it comes into effect
Updated 32 sec ago
AFP

MONTEVIDEO: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday called for the South American trade bloc Mercosur to urgently seal a free trade agreement with the European Union before negotiating with China.
Lula made the comments in Uruguay, which has been pursuing its own commercial deal with Beijing, despite opposition from Mercosur — made up of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.
The EU reached a trade agreement in 2019 with Mercosur following 20 years of negotiations, but the deal has not yet been ratified.
“It is urgent and extremely important for Mercosur to reach an agreement with the EU,” Lula said in Montevideo, where he met with President Luis Lacalle Pou.
“We will step up our discussions with the EU and sign this agreement so that we can then discuss a deal between China and Mercosur,” he added.
The EU-Mercosur deal has generated a wave of criticism in Europe, particularly among the agriculture and ecological sectors.
Negotiated by the European Commission, it needs to be ratified individually by all 27 EU members states before it comes into effect.
Uruguay had for years pushed for greater flexibility within Mercosur but its independent negotiations with China sparked opposition from fellow members and even rumors that the bloc could break up.
Despite negotiating with China directly, Uruguay “is part of Mercosur, and that has not changed,” insisted Lacalle Pou.
“There are no obstacles to informing Brazil (and) Argentina about what is being negotiated,” said Lacalle Pou.
Uruguay has also applied to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) — a trade agreement involving countries across eastern Asia, the Pacific, and North and South America — without the agreement of its Mercosur partners.

Topics: Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva European Union China MERCOSUR

Related

Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Business & Economy
Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Brazil's economy minister says UAE to invest $10bn in his country
Business & Economy
Brazil's economy minister says UAE to invest $10bn in his country

UAE astronaut says not required to fast during Ramadan on ISS

UAE astronaut says not required to fast during Ramadan on ISS
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

UAE astronaut says not required to fast during Ramadan on ISS

UAE astronaut says not required to fast during Ramadan on ISS
  • The 41-year-old is part of a team that is scheduled to fly to the ISS on February 26 as members of SpaceX Dragon Crew-6
  • Neyadi will be the second Emirati to voyage to space will become the first Arab astronaut to spend six months in space
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

HOUSTON, Texas: Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi said Wednesday that he will not be required to fast during Ramadan while on his upcoming space mission.
The 41-year-old will become the first Arab astronaut to spend six months in space when he blasts off for the International Space Station (ISS) next month aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Neyadi, NASA’s Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg and Russia’s Andrey Fedyaev are scheduled to fly to the ISS on February 26 as members of SpaceX Dragon Crew-6.
Asked at a press conference Tuesday how he will observe the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims typically fast from dawn to sunset, Neyadi said his situation falls under an exception.
“I’m in... the definition of a traveler, and we can actually break fast,” Neyadi said. “It’s not compulsory.”
“Actually fasting is not compulsory if you’re... feeling not well,” he said.
“So in that regard, anything that can jeopardize the mission, or maybe put the crew members in a risk, we’re actually allowed to eat sufficient food.”
Neyadi will be the second national from the oil-rich United Arab Emirates to voyage to space.
In September 2019, Hazzaa Al-Mansoori spent eight days on the ISS.
The NASA astronauts and Russian cosmonaut were also asked at the Johnson Space center Wednesday whether any of the political tensions on Earth, over Ukraine for example, spilled over into space.
“I’ve been working and training with cosmonauts for over 20 years now and it’s always been amazing,” said NASA’s Bowen, a veteran of three space shuttle missions.
“Once you get to space, it’s just one crew, one vehicle and we all have the same goal.”
Fedyaev pointed to the “very long history” of space cooperation between Russia and the United States.
“The life of people in space on the International Space Station is really setting a very good example for how people should be living on Earth,” the Russian cosmonaut said.

NASA officials said they expect the members of SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 to have a five-day handover with the four members of Dragon Crew-5, who have been on the ISS since October.
Also currently aboard the ISS are three astronauts whose return vehicle, a Soyuz crew capsule, was damaged by a strike from a tiny meteoroid in December.
Russia plans to send an empty spacecraft to the ISS on February 20 to bring home the trio — Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergei Prokopyev and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio.
Their Soyuz MS-22 crew capsule sprang a radiator coolant leak after the meteoroid strike.
MS-22 flew Petelin, Prokopyev and Rubio to the ISS in September after taking off from the Russian-operated Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
They were scheduled to return home in the same spacecraft in March, but their stay on the ISS will now be extended by several extra months.
Russia has been using the aging but reliable Soyuz capsules to ferry astronauts into space since the 1960s.
Space has remained a rare venue of cooperation between Moscow and Washington since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
The ISS was launched in 1998 at a time of increased US-Russia cooperation following the Cold War “Space Race.”
 

Topics: Ramadan 2023 International Space Station (ISS) Sultan Al-Neyadi SpaceX

Related

UAE selects first Arab astronaut to embark on 6-month space station mission
Offbeat
UAE selects first Arab astronaut to embark on 6-month space station mission
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
World
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station

New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say

New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say

New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say
  • Andrew Bagshaw, a dual New Zealand and British citizen, was killed along with British colleague Chris Parry while attempting to rescue an elderly woman
  • The Bagshaws said their son worked independently and wasn't affiliated with an aid agency
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The parents of a New Zealand scientist who was killed in Ukraine said Wednesday he helped save hundreds of people while volunteering in the dangerous Donbas region.
Andrew Bagshaw, 47, a dual New Zealand and British citizen, was killed along with British colleague Chris Parry, 28, while attempting to rescue an elderly woman from the town of Soledar when their car was hit by an artillery shell, according to Bagshaw’s parents, Dame Sue and Phil Bagshaw.
The Bagshaws said the deaths, which occurred some time this month, had only just been confirmed to them.
They said their son worked independently and wasn’t affiliated with an aid agency. They said he helped evacuate people from dangerous areas and bring food, water and medicine to others in need, and that he even fed abandoned pets.
Soledar has seen intense military action and Russia this month claimed it had retaken the salt-mining town in a rare recent victory in the 11-month conflict.
Bagshaw’s parents said Ukrainian authorities were working with officials in New Zealand and Britain, but it could take some time to get their son’s body returned from where it was being held at a children’s hospital mortuary in the capital, Kyiv.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he’d yet to be officially briefed about the death but had received some preliminary information.
“I just want to extend my condolences to the Bagshaw family,” Hipkins said. “I haven’t had an opportunity to convey that to them personally yet. It’s obviously a very tragic situation for them.”
Hipkins said that there was very limited consular support available in Ukraine.
Andrew Bagshaw’s parents told reporters their son was a humanitarian who had traveled to Ukraine in April with little more than a backpack and a travel guide.
“He was a very intelligent man, and a very independent thinker,” Phil Bagshaw said. “And he thought a long time about the situation in Ukraine, and he believed it to be immoral. He felt the only thing he could do of a constructive nature was to go there and help people.”
Phil Bagshaw said they worried for their son.
“We did try to convince him not to go,” he said. “We rapidly realized it was a waste of time.”
“We’re very, very proud of him. He was an amazing man,” Sue Bagshaw said. “He had so much talent, and he would have given so much to the research world. And he did. He had lots of papers printed, but he felt human beings were more important.”
The Bagshaws said they would be speaking out about the war in Ukraine to anybody who would listen in the hope their son’s death wasn’t in vain.
“We urge the civilized countries of this world to stop this immoral invasion of Ukraine, and help them to rid their homeland of an aggressor,” Sue Bagshaw said.
The Bagshaws said their son was single and is survived by a brother, two sisters, and seven nieces and nephews.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Andrew Bagshaw New Zealand

Related

Two British voluntary aid workers confirmed killed during Ukraine evacuation
World
Two British voluntary aid workers confirmed killed during Ukraine evacuation
Ukraine confirms its troops withdrawal from Soledar
World
Ukraine confirms its troops withdrawal from Soledar

Afghan asylum seeker jailed for life for murder in UK

21-year old Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai tricked British authorities into thinking he was much younger than he is. (Dorset Police)
21-year old Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai tricked British authorities into thinking he was much younger than he is. (Dorset Police)
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

Afghan asylum seeker jailed for life for murder in UK

21-year old Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai tricked British authorities into thinking he was much younger than he is. (Dorset Police)
  • Abdulrahimzai will serve at least 29 years for stabbing a 21 year old man outside a sandwich shop in Dorset
  • British authorities failed to discover a previous conviction for a double murder in Serbia
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A 21-year old Afghan man previously convicted of killing two people in Serbia has been sentenced to life in prison in the UK for a separate murder.

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, who arrived in Britain seeking asylum in 2019, will serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars for killing Thomas Roberts, 21, outside a Subway takeaway in Bournemouth, Dorset, in March last year, Sky News reported.

Roberts was attempting to act as a “peacemaker” after his friend got into an argument with Abdulrahimzai over an e-scooter outside the sandwich shop. After Roberts slapped him in the face during a 24-second confrontation, Abdulrahimzai pulled out a knife concealed between two pairs of trousers he was wearing and stabbed Roberts twice.

He fled into nearby woods, buried the knife and burned his trousers, jacket and an Afghan flag he was wearing as a scarf, Salisbury Crown Court heard.

“In seconds, you took the life of a thoroughly decent man with a bright future who was loved greatly by so many people,” Judge Paul Dugdale told Abdulrahimzai as he handed down the life sentence on Wednesday.

“Your momentary act of extreme, senseless violence has left a family with a tragic loss that they will feel for the rest of their lives.”

Abdulrahimzai said that he fled Afghanistan after he was tortured by the Taliban and his parents were killed. Before coming to the UK he lived in Serbia for a time, where he shot dead two people in 2018. He was convicted of the double murder in his absence and sentenced to 20 years in jail.

British authorities were unaware of this violent history and Abdulrahimzai fooled officials into believing he was only 14 years old, about six years younger than he really was. He was placed in foster care, where one of his guardians noticed he was carrying a knife.

The Home Office said it will investigate the case and the “red flags” that were missed.

“Foreign national offenders who exploit our system and commit crimes here in the UK will face the full force of the law, including deportation at the earliest opportunity for those eligible,” a spokesman said.

“The government is committed to stopping abuse of the immigration system, taking decisive action against those who try to play the system.”

 

Topics: murder United Kingdom

Related

UK Home Office rules on asylum seekers branded ‘ludicrous’ by Labour MP
World
UK Home Office rules on asylum seekers branded ‘ludicrous’ by Labour MP
British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari was executed in January. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
UK PM says Iran must give answers on British-Iranian national Akbari

G20 presidency gives India a golden opportunity to show the world it is ready to lead

G20 presidency gives India a golden opportunity to show the world it is ready to lead
Updated 25 January 2023
Syed Khaled Shahbaaz

G20 presidency gives India a golden opportunity to show the world it is ready to lead

G20 presidency gives India a golden opportunity to show the world it is ready to lead
  • Healthcare, especially after the global health crisis, is one of India’s key priorities during its G20 presidency
  • India’s health experts have time and again predicted that the country will be the pharmacy of the world by 2030
Updated 25 January 2023
Syed Khaled Shahbaaz

India has assumed the presidency of the G20 for 2023 and will host the group’s annual summit this year at a crucial juncture in history.

As the world continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will test the country in terms of its health provisions and preparations in particular. It also coincides with this diamond jubilee year marking 75 years of Indian independence.

Healthcare, especially after the global health crisis, is one of India’s key priorities during its G20 presidency. Addressing a recent meeting of health workers, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed that an inclusive, responsive and adaptive framework is needed to effectively manage health emergencies. Under the supervision of the country’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, therefore, a number of stakeholders, including policymakers, healthcare specialists and key organizations, will work to build a framework to achieve this, which can be adapted by the G20 for its needs.

India’s large population and availability of large numbers of skilled healthcare specialists, and affordable health infrastructure, gives it much-needed leverage with which to develop and implement healthcare innovations, guidelines and frameworks as it leads the G20 during its year-long presidency, which it inherited from Indonesia and will pass on to Brazil at the end of the year.

India therefore has a full year to showcase its might in different sectors, with healthcare, the environment, sustainability, and digital innovations high on the list.

Last year, India drew praise from international sources, including Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, for its mammoth COVID-19 vaccination drive. In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly tweeted that the number of vaccinations and booster shots in the country had surpassed 2 billion, despite challenges arising from fake news and propaganda that falsely questioned the benefits of vaccination among the general public.

The country tops global markets not only in vaccine manufacturing and distribution but also in the variety of homegrown and internationally produced vaccines on offer to the Indian people, including Covishield, Covaxin, BioNTech/Pfizer and Sputnik V, among others.

India’s health experts have time and again predicted that the country will be the pharmacy of the world by 2030, and India’s G20 presidency puts the pharma industry in the top tier of the nation’s healthcare priorities. This implies that India’s robust pharmaceutical sector, which already caters to a large chunk of the world’s needs, will further develop its cooperation with different stakeholders in the global pharma industry to ensure medicines are not only safe and effective but affordable.

In a recent statement published by leading newspapers in India, Modi said that India’s G20 presidency will be unique and unparalleled, in the sense that it will call for a fundamental shift in mindset. He stressed that “the greatest challenges we face — climate change, terrorism and pandemics — can be solved not by fighting each other but by acting together.”

This requires a synergy first between the member nations of the G20, and then through hierarchical chains of command, from policymakers all the way through to front-line workers.

In 2020, when Saudi Arabia held the G20 presidency, it established a Digital Health Task Force to focus on digital efforts to tackle the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, in collaboration with 17 countries and using expertise provided by international organizations such as the World Health Organization, the UN Children’s Fund, and the Global Digital Health Partnership, among others. The idea was to develop an effective framework for digital health interventions.

During its G20 presidency, India will focus on spearheading the shift from a “data-driven” approach to a “data-first” approach, thus helping countries to better plan and prepare for health emergencies such as COVID-19. As Modi said, “data for development” will be India’s focus during its first-ever G20 presidency.

With the growing availability of affordable, lightning-fast internet connectivity, artificial intelligence-assisted robotic devices that offer the country’s top health institutions the possibility of remotely carrying out surgeries, and high levels of digital activity among a majority of young people, regardless of social demographic, India is pushing ahead in the era of digital healthcare.

Technology has served as a great enabler for healthcare, especially during the pandemic, when online or remote consultations for many people became the primary mode of communication with a doctor. The practice has catalyzed and is being used by the government to provide “last-mile connectivity” to healthcare infrastructure, albeit digitally.

If India can build upon this framework while continuing to focus on the digital economy, innovation and digital transformations, it will provide an exemplary healthcare success story for the world to follow, bolstered by research and findings based on data collected from more than a billion people, and serve as a didactic model for other G20 member nations and the wider world.

With nearly 200 meetings scheduled in more than 50 cities across 32 work streams in the run-up to the 2023 G20 Summit, which will be hosted by New Delhi toward the end of the year, India plans to leave no stone unturned in its quest to live up to the motto of its presidency — “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which translates as “One Earth, One Family, One Future” — and show that it it is ready to lead.

The G20 presidency is an opportunity for India to show this to the world.

  • Syed Khaled Shahbaaz is a journalist based in Hyderabad.
Topics: Republic Day India G20 Healthcare

Related

Special The golden era of Indian economy
World
The golden era of Indian economy
Special India-Saudi security and defense cooperation continues to develop and grow
World
India-Saudi security and defense cooperation continues to develop and grow

Controversial panel of Iran’s Khomeini damaged in France: police

Controversial panel of Iran’s Khomeini damaged in France: police
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

Controversial panel of Iran’s Khomeini damaged in France: police

Controversial panel of Iran’s Khomeini damaged in France: police
  • The glass-fronted panel is in the village of Neauphle-le-Chateau west of Paris, where Khomeini stayed for several months in exile
  • The panel sustained the damage in the night of Tuesday to Wednesday
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

VERSAILLES, France: A hugely controversial display panel outside Paris on private land commemorating the stay of Iran’s late revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in France has been badly damaged, police said Wednesday.
The glass-fronted panel is in the village of Neauphle-le-Chateau west of Paris, where Khomeini stayed for several months in exile before returning in triumph to Iran to found the Islamic republic.
However, controversy over the existence of the panel — which has a picture of the ayatollah and some words in French and Persian about his stay — has grown as nationwide anti-regime protests shake Iran.
The panel sustained the damage in the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, a source in the gendarmerie of the Yvelines region told AFP, asking not to be named.
“The glass was broken, and panel with the image of Ayatollah Khomeini was taken out of its wooden frame and was lying on the ground,” according to the source.
The panel is erected on private land but clearly visible from the street. Khomeini stayed in Neauphle-le-Chateau from October 1978 until January 1979 when he returned to Iran following the shah’s departure into exile.
Khomeini died in 1989. His successor as supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei still rules the country.
After pressure from several NGOs, the town hall announced in mid-January that the panel would be hidden from public view “probably by a large billboard installed on the sidewalk.”
This announcement has not yet materialized into action.
The International Women’s Law League (LDIF), representing a collective of 40 NGOs, and the association Femme Azadi had “in the light of the tragic events currently unfolding” in Iran demanded the mayor grant “the authorization without delay to conceal the panel.”
Iranian authorities have cracked down on more than four months of anti-regime protests sparked by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, arrested for allegedly violating strict dress rules for women.
At least 481 people have been killed in the authorities’ crackdown on the protest movement, according to Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights.
In taboo-breaking gestures, banners and billboards of Khomeini have been defaced and damaged in Iran during the protests, according to images posted on social media.

Topics: France versailles Iran Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

Related

Protestors burn down old home of Iran’s regime founder Ayatollah Khomeini
Middle-East
Protestors burn down old home of Iran’s regime founder Ayatollah Khomeini

Latest updates

Brazil’s Lula urges EU-South America regional trade deal before China talks
Brazil’s Lula urges EU-South America regional trade deal before China talks
UAE astronaut says not required to fast during Ramadan on ISS
UAE astronaut says not required to fast during Ramadan on ISS
As Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit begins, Kingdom aspires for leadership in the field
As Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit begins, Kingdom aspires for leadership in the field
Barcelona beats 10-man Sociedad 1-0 to reach Copa semifinals
Barcelona beats 10-man Sociedad 1-0 to reach Copa semifinals
Man United beats Forest 3-0, closes in on League Cup final
Man United beats Forest 3-0, closes in on League Cup final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.