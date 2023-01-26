You are here

Over 50 MoUs signed during Saudi Arabia's Real Estate Future Forum

Over 50 MoUs signed during Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Future Forum
The Real Estate Future Forum was held in Riyadh
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Over 50 MoUs signed during Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Future Forum

Over 50 MoUs signed during Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Future Forum
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Over 50 Memoranda of Understandings were signed during Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Future Forum held in Riyadh between Jan. 23 and 25.

The MoUs were dispersed across real estate development and building technologies, the development and construction of housing units, the establishment of real estate funds, as well as the provision of advisory and administrative services, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The forum was in line with government trends in the real estate system and contributes to attracting foreign companies to invest in the sector, as it is deemed one of the pillars of the national economy, according to the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail.

Also speaking at the event, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh Region, stressed that the real estate sector, developers, agents, and the private sector are effective elements that pave the way for a promising future that can be promoted in the construction of cities.

The forum tackled a number of issues, including alternative means of resolving disputes in the real estate sector, the most prominent of which is ‘reconciliation and real estate arbitration’.

It also highlighted the importance of finding alternative means of settling real estate disputes instead of resorting to the judiciary.

Organized by the Ministry of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing as well as the General Real Estate Authority, the second edition of the Future of Real Estate Forum saw participation from an estimated 200 speakers including deputy ministers, senior officials in ministries and government agencies, real estate experts, as well as representatives of several real estate agencies, companies, and institutions from inside and outside the Kingdom.

The event began with deals worth more than SR10 billion ($2.66 billion) signed on the opening day.

The deals were focused on real estate development and construction techniques, and the establishment of four investment funds to develop commercial, tourism and residential projects.

The forum also entailed 40 sessions, 25 workshops, and an exhibition with over 60 participating pavilions.

Topics: Real Estate Future Forum real estate

Closing bell: TASI proceeds at snail’s pace, inches ahead 0.12% 

Closing bell: TASI proceeds at snail’s pace, inches ahead 0.12% 
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI proceeds at snail’s pace, inches ahead 0.12% 

Closing bell: TASI proceeds at snail’s pace, inches ahead 0.12% 
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Thursday edged up 12.50 points — or 0.12 percent — to close at 10,821.65.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index ended flat at 1,499.11, the parallel market Nomu booked a marginal decline at 19,252.34. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Thursday was SR3.71 billion ($990 million), with 116 stocks of the listed 223 advancing and 83 retreating. 

Building material firm Al Kathiri Holding Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 9.87 percent to SR51.20.  

Investment major Saudi Advanced Industries Co. was the next best grosser as its share price surged 5.85 percent to SR27.15.  

SAIC on Thursday informed the stock exchange that its shareholders approved increasing the company’s capital by 20 percent by distributing one bonus share for every five shares held to strengthen the capital base to enhance its future growth plans.  

The move would boost its current capital from SR500 million to SR600 million, according to a statement to Tadawul.  

The worst performer on Thursday was Almarai Co., which fell 3.11 percent to SR53. The other stocks that performed poorly included Arabian Pipes Co., Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., Saudi Basic Industries Corp. and Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance. 

Among sectoral indices, 12 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined while the rest advanced. 

The Insurance Index was the best-performing index thanks to Saudi Reinsurance Co., which jumped 5.05 percent to SR15.40. On the other hand, Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. moved up 4.01 percent to SR14. The other gainers were Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co. and Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. 

The Food and Beverages Index was the worst-performing sector as it rose 2.19 percent to 4,771.99, with five of the nine constituents falling. Even the gainers registered only a slight increase between 0.16 and 0.94 percent. 

On the announcements front, United Wire Factories Co., also known as Aslak, reported a 24 percent increase to an estimated net profit after Zakat and tax of SR7.3 million for 2022 from SR46.2 million a year earlier, mainly due to higher sales volume and profit margins.  

The company’s revenues increased 11.4 percent to SR1,026.40 million between January and December last year from SR921.33 million in the year-ago period. 

The release stated that the fourth-quarter net profit also soared 52 percent year on year to SR12 million. Aslak’s share price closed 1.22 percent higher to SR24.96. 

Meanwhile, the Saudi exchange also announced the listing and trading units of Alinma Hospitality REIT Fund on the primary market beginning Monday, Jan. 30, with the symbol 4349.  

The units will be allowed to fluctuate with an upper and lower limit of 30 percent a day and an upper and lower limit of 10 percent for static price fluctuation. 

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Saudi Arabia’s central bank issues draft banking system for public consultation

Saudi Arabia’s central bank issues draft banking system for public consultation
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s central bank issues draft banking system for public consultation

Saudi Arabia’s central bank issues draft banking system for public consultation
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s central bank is seeking the public’s views on a range of financial system reforms, including allowing institutions that grant credit to be classed as ‘banking businesses’.

The new framework being proposed would also see the term apply to those outside the Kingdom who work with individuals inside Saudi Arabia, as determined by the Central Bank, for several purposes including customer protection.

Another key change is the strengthening of the regulatory framework for the Deposit Protection Fund, so the fund pays deposits to depositors according to the declared coverage limit in cases that require this, in order to protect depositors and contribute to financial stability, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The public, interested parties, and specialists can register their opinions on the project through the National Competitiveness Center’s consultation platform.

The new banking system comes as a result of continuous internal assessments carried out by the central bank amid efforts to keep pace with the comparative legislative developments of a number of countries.

The changes were also based on recommendations issued by international organizations.

In addition to this, the new banking system also aims to stimulate investment in the sector, contribute to financial stability in the Kingdom, as well as enhance the protection of depositors and customers.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

PIF-owned ROSHN to build model residential districts in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

PIF-owned ROSHN to build model residential districts in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

PIF-owned ROSHN to build model residential districts in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

PIF-owned ROSHN to build model residential districts in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s national real estate developer ROSHN has signed an agreement with the Eastern Province municipality to improve the area’s urban landscape and quality of life.

According to the memorandum of understanding the two sides will collaborate on constructing model residential districts, as well as designing and implementing the urban code, infrastructure, and building controls inspired by the Eastern Province's urban legacy. 

The agreement also seeks to identify appropriate sites and incorporate them into regional and local plans in accordance with the Strategic Vision for Regions and Cities.

David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group – one of the Saudi Public Investment Fund's projects – said: “Today, we are working to develop urban concepts that represent the standards of quality of life and are compatible with the aspiration of Saudi society while depending on our trusted partners such as the Eastern Province Municipality.

“We are always proud to collaborate with government authorities to contribute to the improvement and growth of the Kingdom's urban landscape.”

The Mayor of the Eastern Province, Engineer Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Jubeir, signed the agreement along with Grover, and said: “This kind of agreement enhances the financial suitability and raises the bar quality of life and community’s development and construction.”

The signing of the MoU is part of the ROSHN’s commitment to creating urban communities throughout Saudi Arabia which feature pedestrian-friendly streets, green spaces, and retail facilities, as well as to hospitals, medical centers, mosques, and sports facilities.

Earlier this month, the real estate developer signed deals for SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) worth of credit facilities with three of the Kingdom’s leading banks as part of its strategy to obtain external funding for its projects.  

The agreements were reached with the Saudi British Bank, Bank Albilad, and Al Rajhi for SR2 billion each, with the new credit facilities constituting a fundamental change in the real estate sector as well as a basis for diversifying financing. 

The developer said the new financial agreements fell in line with the framework of its objective of building urban communities covering nine cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al-Kharj.

Topics: ROSHN Public Investment Fund (PIF) Eastern Province

Saudi Arabia drives growth across MEA commercial property markets  

Saudi Arabia drives growth across MEA commercial property markets  
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia drives growth across MEA commercial property markets  

Saudi Arabia drives growth across MEA commercial property markets  
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commercial real estate sector is witnessing an upturn as the Kingdom’s plan to diversify its economy continues to drive demand within the overall property market, according to a new report from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. 

This comes as solid market conditions in the Middle East and Africa region continue to defy the broader global macro narrative, according to the firm’s Global Commercial Property Monitor.

The RICS report said that occupier and investor demand is reportedly rising across all sectors, with expectations for rental and capital value growth remain firmly positive, led by particularly upbeat feedback in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Nigeria. 

The report found that 81 percent of respondents based in Saudi Arabia believe that the market is in an upturn as the Kingdom is currently experiencing a boom within the real estate sector driven by infrastructure, housing and entertainment. 

According to the report, the overall commercial property occupier demand growth was a touch down to 43 percent from the 60 percent posted in the third quarter. But it added that this figure matched the 43 percent posted in the fourth quarter of 2021, demonstrating a stable rate of strong growth over the past year. 

“Like much of the MEA region, the firm trend is visible in all parts of the market in Saudi Arabia where the results for the office sector remain more positive than for the retail and industrial sectors,” said the RICS report.  

Saudi Arabia’s office sector reported a reading of 59 percent, down a touch from the 64 percent reported in the third quarter, the report said. It added that retail and industrial still posted strong growth readings with 32 percent and 38 percent, respectively. 

The RICS report showed that international investment demand has gathered impetus in each of the last three quarters, with all sectors seeing an uptick during this stretch. Leading the way, it said Saudi Arabia attracted strong growth in foreign buyer interest over the fourth quarter, posting a net balance of 49 percent. 

Overall, the findings of the report pointed out that the Saudi Arabian commercial property market, much like its neighbor the UAE, has firm foundations for future growth, even if it becomes caught in the tailwinds of the global economic downturn. 

The report further added that the UAE’s commercial property market also remains strong despite global challenges as around two-thirds of respondents feel the market is on the rise. It added that tenant demand growth in the UAE accelerated within all sectors of the market during the fourth quarter of 2022. 

The outlook for the UAE’s commercial real estate market remains positive as 12-month capital value expectations continue to rise, said the RICS report, adding that foreign investment demonstrates growing confidence in the market with further growth.

Topics: Saudi UAE real estate commericial RICS

Accor to run new tourist resort in Saudi Arabia Eastern Province

Accor to run new tourist resort in Saudi Arabia Eastern Province
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Accor to run new tourist resort in Saudi Arabia Eastern Province

Accor to run new tourist resort in Saudi Arabia Eastern Province
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A new tourist resort is set for the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia after the Tourism Development Fund signed a memorandum of understanding with two developers.

The agreement will see 440 hotel units, 41 villas, and various areas of restaurants, cafes, and recreational facilities over 262,000 sq. m. in Half Moon Beach, with the resort operated by French-based hospitality fim Accor.

The MoU was signed at the Municipal Investment Forum “Fora” by the head of the business sector at the Tourism Development Fund, Wahdan Al-Qadi, the General Manager of FTG Development DMCC, Hakan Kiskin, and the CEO of Ishraq Development and Development Company, Zaki bin Hassan Al-Omran.

Al-Omran said: “We were pleased today to sign this memorandum, which constitutes the company’s launch in supporting the tourism industry in the Kingdom and contributing to revitalizing tourism in the eastern region to make it a competitive tourist destination for regional and international coastal cities.

“The company is keen to achieve its development vision and strategy based on expanding tourism projects, upgrading methods of development and investment, and finding attractive tourism projects that contribute to providing a unique experience in tourism investment and formulating its concept according to the best international experiences, thus contributing to achieving the quality of life in the region.”

Also present was the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, and the Mayor of the Eastern Region, Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Jubeir, and the CEO of the Tourism Development Fund, Qusai bin Abdullah Al-Fakhri.

Al-Fakhri said: “This memorandum is an extension of many other memorandums that were signed with the private sector within a system of joint complementary work with the aim of empowering the private sector by attracting local and foreign capital investments that contribute to supporting the tourism sector and enriching the targeted tourist destinations.”

The Tourism Development Fund works to support investment in accordance with the national strategy for the sector, with the Kingdom aiming for 100 million visitors per year by 2030.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among Arab nations for inbound visitors as more than 18 million travelers visited the Kingdom in the first nine months of 2022, according to the UN's World Tourism Organization data.  

Saudi Arabia’s tourism spending reached $7.2 billion in the first half of last year, according to data recently released by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment.

Topics: Saudi Tourism Development Fund Tourism Development Fund Accor tourism

