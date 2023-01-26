More than 24 theme parks now given licenses by Saudi Arabia's entertainment authority   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has now issued licenses for more than 24 theme parks and 421 entertainment centers, as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy in line with the goals outlined under Vision 2030.

GEA has also now provided 4,198 permits for entertainment events, along with 3,370 permits for live performances in restaurants and cafes, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the total number issued up to the end of 2022.

The report further noted that GEA also approved licenses to more than 1,300 entertainment shows until the end of last year.

In the field of artistic and entertainment talent management, the authority has provided above 630 permits, the report added.

The government body also issued more than 360 crowd organizations and management certificates, besides providing over 700 licenses to operate entertainment facilities and 120 certificates for entertainment activities’ ticket sales.

The entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia has been witnessing a dramatic transformation over recent years, as GEA and the General Commission for Audiovisual Media are undertaking several initiatives to elevate the sector.

As a result of that several big players in the cinema exhibiting sector have already entered Saudi Arabia, thus opening up a new world of entertainment to spectators.

According to GCAM officials, the aim is to have 2,500 screens opened in the country over the next five years and 350 theaters which will create more than 30,000 jobs by 2030.

Earlier in January, it was reported that more than 10 million regional and international visitors attended Riyadh Season events since its launch on Oct. 21.

Staged under the title “Beyond Imagination,” the entertainment festival has offered at least 8,500 activity days and experiences in 15 diverse zones.

In a tweet, Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the GEA, said: “Imagination has become a reality with Riyadh Season — 10 million visitors so far.”

On Jan. 22, American pop-rock band Imagine Dragons kicked off their fourth world tour at Riyadh Boulevard, by singing “My Life” from their new album.

The band also performed “Bones,” which has already been streamed over 330 million times and hit the Billboard Hot 100.