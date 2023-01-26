Abu Dhabi’s ADX expects increased listings this year

You are here

The ADX, with a market capitalization of about $714 billion, registered a 16 percent gain for its equities index last year, outperforming global markets. (Supplied)
Reuters

Reuters

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi stock exchange expects an increase in listings this year, even as global economies grapple with high inflation and rising interest rates, its chairman said.

"We have a healthy pipeline of IPOs and listings with aspirations to surpass 2022. There will always be challenges, but also opportunities," Hisham Khalid Malak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange told Reuters on Wednesday.

The global picture is "starting to look better than expected, with a soft landing now forecast in the United States", he said, adding that "Europe is also starting to look better and China is opening up".

The Gulf's second-biggest market last year featured five initial public offerings and two dual listings, as well as listings for six exchange-traded funds and one blank-cheque company. It also had one listing on its secondary market, which connects investors with smaller privately owned businesses.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.'s gas business and Abu Dhabi-headquartered supermarket chain Lulu Group International are among those planning listings this year.

The Gulf region became a bright spot for public share sales last year, boosted by high oil prices and government-led privatization programs.

Gulf issuers raised about $16 billion from IPOs last year, accounting for about half of total IPO proceeds from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Refinitiv data shows.

The ADX, with a market capitalization of about $714 billion, registered a 20 percent gain for its equities index last year, outperforming global markets.

"I don't think we can separate capital markets from the overall economic story for the region, which has benefited from higher oil prices," Malak said.

Multiple social and economic reforms have also improved the business environment and had a positive knock-on effect on the economy and markets, he added.

The ADX is working on expanding partnerships with other exchanges and increasing its institutional investor base, which swelled by 12 percent last year with participants from the top 25 global asset management firms.

A $1.4 billion IPO fund launched by the emirate to attract companies to list is also helping the exchange to grow, Malak said.

"We've seen opportunities in various sectors, including tech, and we're working with them and helping them structure their business to be ready for an IPO if they choose."

Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia drives growth across MEA commercial property markets  

Saudi Arabia drives growth across MEA commercial property markets  
Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commercial real estate sector is witnessing an upturn as the Kingdom’s plan to diversify its economy continues to drive demand within the overall property market, according to a new report from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. 

This comes as solid market conditions in the Middle East and Africa region continue to defy the broader global macro narrative, according to the firm’s Global Commercial Property Monitor.

The RICS report said that occupier and investor demand is reportedly rising across all sectors, with expectations for rental and capital value growth remain firmly positive, led by particularly upbeat feedback in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Nigeria. 

The report found that 81 percent of respondents based in Saudi Arabia believe that the market is in an upturn as the Kingdom is currently experiencing a boom within the real estate sector driven by infrastructure, housing and entertainment. 

According to the report, the overall commercial property occupier demand growth was a touch down to 43 percent from the 60 percent posted in the third quarter. But it added that this figure matched the 43 percent posted in the fourth quarter of 2021, demonstrating a stable rate of strong growth over the past year. 

“Like much of the MEA region, the firm trend is visible in all parts of the market in Saudi Arabia where the results for the office sector remain more positive than for the retail and industrial sectors,” said the RICS report.  

Saudi Arabia’s office sector reported a reading of 59 percent, down a touch from the 64 percent reported in the third quarter, the report said. It added that retail and industrial still posted strong growth readings with 32 percent and 38 percent, respectively. 

The RICS report showed that international investment demand has gathered impetus in each of the last three quarters, with all sectors seeing an uptick during this stretch. Leading the way, it said Saudi Arabia attracted strong growth in foreign buyer interest over the fourth quarter, posting a net balance of 49 percent. 

Overall, the findings of the report pointed out that the Saudi Arabian commercial property market, much like its neighbor the UAE, has firm foundations for future growth, even if it becomes caught in the tailwinds of the global economic downturn. 

The report further added that the UAE’s commercial property market also remains strong despite global challenges as around two-thirds of respondents feel the market is on the rise. It added that tenant demand growth in the UAE accelerated within all sectors of the market during the fourth quarter of 2022. 

The outlook for the UAE’s commercial real estate market remains positive as 12-month capital value expectations continue to rise, said the RICS report, adding that foreign investment demonstrates growing confidence in the market with further growth.

Accor to run new tourist resort in Saudi Arabia Eastern Province

Accor to run new tourist resort in Saudi Arabia Eastern Province
Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Accor to run new tourist resort in Saudi Arabia Eastern Province

Accor to run new tourist resort in Saudi Arabia Eastern Province
Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A new tourist resort is set for the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia after the Tourism Development Fund signed a memorandum of understanding with two developers.

The agreement will see 440 hotel units, 41 villas, and various areas of restaurants, cafes, and recreational facilities over 262,000 sq. m. in Half Moon Beach, with the resort operated by French-based hospitality fim Accor.

The MoU was signed at the Municipal Investment Forum “Fora” by the head of the business sector at the Tourism Development Fund, Wahdan Al-Qadi, the General Manager of FTG Development DMCC, Hakan Kiskin, and the CEO of Ishraq Development and Development Company, Zaki bin Hassan Al-Omran.

Al-Omran said: “We were pleased today to sign this memorandum, which constitutes the company’s launch in supporting the tourism industry in the Kingdom and contributing to revitalizing tourism in the eastern region to make it a competitive tourist destination for regional and international coastal cities.

“The company is keen to achieve its development vision and strategy based on expanding tourism projects, upgrading methods of development and investment, and finding attractive tourism projects that contribute to providing a unique experience in tourism investment and formulating its concept according to the best international experiences, thus contributing to achieving the quality of life in the region.”

Also present was the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, and the Mayor of the Eastern Region, Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Jubeir, and the CEO of the Tourism Development Fund, Qusai bin Abdullah Al-Fakhri.

Al-Fakhri said: “This memorandum is an extension of many other memorandums that were signed with the private sector within a system of joint complementary work with the aim of empowering the private sector by attracting local and foreign capital investments that contribute to supporting the tourism sector and enriching the targeted tourist destinations.”

The Tourism Development Fund works to support investment in accordance with the national strategy for the sector, with the Kingdom aiming for 100 million visitors per year by 2030.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among Arab nations for inbound visitors as more than 18 million travelers visited the Kingdom in the first nine months of 2022, according to the UN's World Tourism Organization data.  

Saudi Arabia’s tourism spending reached $7.2 billion in the first half of last year, according to data recently released by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment.

First climate change readiness index launched for MENA region

First climate change readiness index launched for MENA region
Updated 26 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

First climate change readiness index launched for MENA region

First climate change readiness index launched for MENA region
Updated 26 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As almost every country in the Middle East and North Africa has reduced its per capital emissions from 2015 levels, EY has launched a climate change readiness index to supplement regional efforts to fight climate change.

EY, one of the world’s largest professional services networks, aims to help MENA region assess, evaluate and boost its efforts using the innovate tool.

It measures the readiness of the six Gulf Corporation Council members — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE — as well as Egypt and Jordan across various areas such as the efficiency of their adaptation and mitigation strategies as well as their ability to finance and implement these strategies.

The new index also offers scorecards to assist governments, investors, and citizens in tracking their performance relative to the global benchmarks on as much as 37 quantitative and qualitative indicators of global warming readiness.

“Climate change is a global challenge and addressing it requires collective action. The index is designed to be flexible, responsive, and personalized, allowing countries to monitor their progress over time and identify areas for improvement,” said EY MENA Climate Change and Sustainability Services Leader Yasir Ahmad, according to a statement.   

It said that in terms of climate change adaptation and mitigation measures, the UAE outshone all the countries in the MENA region.

“The MENA region is already a global leader in carbon capture utilization and storage and planning for the future of circular economies. Together, with the leadership the region is taking in energy transition, the use of renewables, and development of hydrogen, MENA is on track to become a forerunner in the development of a low-carbon economy,” said EY-Parthenon MENA Leader Richard Paton.

More than 24 theme parks now given licences by Saudi Arabia's entertainment authority   

More than 24 theme parks now given licences by Saudi Arabia's entertainment authority   
Updated 59 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

More than 24 theme parks now given licences by Saudi Arabia's entertainment authority   

More than 24 theme parks now given licences by Saudi Arabia's entertainment authority   
Updated 59 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has now issued licenses for more than 24 theme parks and 421 entertainment centers, as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy in line with the goals outlined under Vision 2030.  

GEA has also now provided 4,198 permits for entertainment events, along with 3,370 permits for live performances in restaurants and cafes, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the total number issued up to the end of 2022.

The report further noted that GEA also approved licenses to more than 1,300 entertainment shows until the end of last year.  

In the field of artistic and entertainment talent management, the authority has provided above 630 permits, the report added.  

The government body also issued more than 360 crowd organizations and management certificates, besides providing over 700 licenses to operate entertainment facilities and 120 certificates for entertainment activities’ ticket sales. 

The entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia has been witnessing a dramatic transformation over recent years, as GEA and the General Commission for Audiovisual Media are undertaking several initiatives to elevate the sector.  

As a result of that several big players in the cinema exhibiting sector have already entered Saudi Arabia, thus opening up a new world of entertainment to spectators.  

According to GCAM officials, the aim is to have 2,500 screens opened in the country over the next five years and 350 theaters which will create more than 30,000 jobs by 2030. 

Earlier in January, it was reported that more than 10 million regional and international visitors attended Riyadh Season events since its launch on Oct. 21. 

Staged under the title “Beyond Imagination,” the entertainment festival has offered at least 8,500 activity days and experiences in 15 diverse zones. 

In a tweet, Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the GEA, said: “Imagination has become a reality with Riyadh Season — 10 million visitors so far.” 

On Jan. 22, American pop-rock band Imagine Dragons kicked off their fourth world tour at Riyadh Boulevard, by singing “My Life” from their new album. 

The band also performed “Bones,” which has already been streamed over 330 million times and hit the Billboard Hot 100. 

UAE In-Focus: Banks’ investments hit 13-month high of $139bn in November 2022

UAE In-Focus: Banks’ investments hit 13-month high of $139bn in November 2022
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

UAE In-Focus: Banks’ investments hit 13-month high of $139bn in November 2022

UAE In-Focus: Banks’ investments hit 13-month high of $139bn in November 2022
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE banks’ investments exceeded 511 billion dirhams ($139 billion) at the end of November 2022, the highest level in 13 months, according to the Central Bank of the UAE. 

The CBUAE’s statistics also showed an annual increase of 7.7 percent, equivalent to 36.6 billion dirhams, reaching a total of 511 billion dirhams at the end of November, compared to 474.5 billion dirhams in November 2021.

According to the figures, securities that are debts to third parties, or bonds, accounted for the largest share of banks’ investments by more than 49.1 percent, reaching 250.9 billion dirhams at the end of November, an increase of 4.5 percent on a monthly basis, compared to 240.1 billion dirhams in the previous year. 

The share of banks’ investments in securities held to maturity amounted to some 39.3 percent of total investments, reaching 200.8 billion dirhams at the end of November 2022.  

This was an annual increase of 76 percent compared to 114 billion dirhams in November 2021, and a monthly increase of some 2.9 percent compared to 195.1 billion dirhams in October 2022. 

The banks’ investments in stocks totaled 12.2 billion dirhams in November 2022, a monthly increase of around 4.3 percent, compared to some 11.7 billion dirhams in October 2022. It also decreased on an annual basis by around 12.9 percent. 

The statistics also showed that the other banks’ investments totaled 47.2 billion dirhams at the end of last November.

This was an annual increase of 4.7 percent, compared to 45.1 billion dirhams in November 2021, and a monthly increase of 0.85 percent, compared to 46.8 billion dirhams in October 2022, as well as an increase of 10.8 percent over the first 11 months of 2022, compared to about 42.6 billion dirhams in December 2021. 

NBF’s 2022 net profit jumps to $92.7m 

The National Bank of Fujairah posted year-on-year growth of 195.3 percent to close the year at a net profit of 340.4 million dirhams compared to 115.2 million dirhams in 2021, according to its 2022 financial results. 

The bank logged its highest-ever operating profit totaling 1.2 billion dirhams, a rise of 29.4 percent compared to 955.6 million dirhams in 2021 underpinned by higher net interest income and net income from Islamic financing and investment activities, fee and exchange income. 

Commenting on the bank’s results, Sheikh Saleh bin Mohamed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, chairman of NBF, said: “Our record 2022 operating performance was testament to the robustness of our business model and operational strategy.”

Moreover, NBF recorded its best-ever operating income of 1.8 billion dirhams, up 25.8 percent over 2021 reflecting the robust core business performance and asset and liability management in a rising interest rate environment. 

Net interest income and net income from Islamic financing and investment activities grew 29.8 percent to 1.2 billion dirhams compared to 941.1 million dirhams in 2021. 

Net fees, commission and other income rose 14.2 percent to 393.3 million dirhams compared to 344.3 million dirhams in 2021. 

Operating expenses increased by 18.9 percent, reflecting NBF’s investments in its businesses, systems, infrastructure and people.

FAB posts net profit of $3.6bn in 2022, up 7% year-on-year

First Abu Dhabi Bank reported a group net profit of 13.4 billion dirhams during 2022, up 7 percent year-on-year compared to the same period in 2021 despite its fourth-quarter net profit falling to 2.5 billion dirhams, a drop of 26 percent from a year earlier. 

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, national security adviser and chairman of FAB, said: “2022 was a year of continued strategic diversification and expansion for the UAE and regional economies, which posted their fastest economic growth in a decade. By capitalizing on favorable macroeconomic conditions, FAB has been laying the foundations for the future.”

In achieving the group’s highest annual revenue and net profit to date, FAB has strengthened its strategic position to build a future-proof bank and advance the interests of our customers, community, and stakeholders. 

SIB achieves record net profit of $177.2m in 2022 

Sharjah Islamic Bank recorded an increase of 26.6 percent in the net profit reaching 650.9 million dirhams for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022, compared to 514.1 million dirhams in the same period of 2021. 

SIB also reported an increase in operating profits by 17.4 percent, reaching 998.3 million dirhams in 2022, compared to 850.7 million dirhams in the previous year. 

The growth in the bank’s net profit indicated a strong performance in all aspects of the bank’s business. As a result, the net income from financing and investment products increased by 10.9 percent, or 119.1 million dirhams, to reach 1.2 billion dirhams in 2022, compared to 1.1 billion dirhams in 2021.

Net fees, commissions and other income increased by 18.8 percent to reach 395.8 million dirhams, compared to 333.2 million dirhams in 2021.

