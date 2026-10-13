JEDDAH: Several current and former football stars who have played in the Saudi leagues have expressed their solidarity with the Kingdom following the recent terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia targeting civilian infrastructure, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

Their messages highlighted their close ties to the Kingdom and support for the country and its people during a difficult period.

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his support for Saudi Arabia before and after his team’s AFC Champions League Elite match against Uzbekistan’s Neftchi, which the reigning SPL champions won 3-1.

Ronaldo was seen kissing the Saudi emblem on his Al-Nassr shirt before the match, in a gesture that came amid heightened security tensions in Riyadh.

After Al-Nassr’s victory, Ronaldo went toward the stands to celebrate with the fans, wearing a green Saudi scarf bearing the words from the national anthem: “Long live the King, for the flag and the nation.”

Al-Ittihad midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum began his pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s AFC Champions League Elite fixture by expressing his condolences to those affected by the attack on Riyadh airport.

“It will be a difficult match after the recent events,” Wijnaldum said. “Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of those who lost their lives. Despite everything, we are looking forward to the match and to achieving a victory.”

Al-Ahli coach Marino Pusic also expressed his deep sadness over the attacks targeting Riyadh airport, describing it as a “sad day” and expressing his hope that the escalation would end as soon as possible.

The messages from the players and coaches came as the Saudi football community continued to express solidarity with the Kingdom following the attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

Speaking about the attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh during a press conference on Sunday, Al-Ahli defender Merih Demiral was one of the first to address the incident and expressed his solidarity with those affected.

“I cannot remain silent about what is happening. I wish a speedy recovery to everyone injured in this terrorist attack. I call it a terrorist attack because it targeted innocent civilians without any reason,” Demiral said.

“I pray for those who lost their lives. My prayers and my heart are with them. Saudi Arabia is a very strong country and will overcome this crisis. It is my second home, and we have always felt safe and happy here.”

Thomas Letsch, the German coach of Al-Shabab, offered his condolences to those who lost their lives in the attack and expressed his full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia, wishing the country continued security, safety and stability.

Another player to speak out against the attacks was Al-Ahli goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who shared a message of support on his social media accounts, accompanied by the Saudi Arabian flag.

Following Al-Ahli’s match against Al-Wasl in Dubai on Tuesday night, the Senegalese star posted an Instagram story featuring the words: “My Lord, make this country safe.”

Spanish midfielder Álvaro Medrán of Al-Ettifaq also expressed his sadness in a post on his X account, offering condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones.

“I have been living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for almost five years, and I am deeply saddened by the reported attacks in Riyadh. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” Medrán wrote.

He added that life in Saudi Arabia remained safe and continued as normal, “ I also reassure everyone that life in Saudi Arabia continues with a sense of safety, peace and stability,” he said.

Former players were involved as well. Anderson Simas Luciano, widely known as Tcheco, who played for Al-Ittihad from 2003 to 2008, expressed his solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

“I extend my prayers and solidarity to the people of Saudi Arabia. I pray that God will bring peace to this welcoming country and bless its people with lasting peace and security,” he said.

Former professional footballer Bafetimbi Gomis, who played as a striker for Al-Hilal from 2018 to 2022, expressed his support for Saudi Arabia, saying: “May Saudi Arabia always prosper and shine.”