TAIZ, Yemen: A Saudi-backed symposium aimed at raising awareness about the dangerous ideologies peddled by the Iran-backed Houthis, was recently held in Yemen.
Co-organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs and the Yemini Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance the conference, titled “Houthis and Replicating Iranian Rituals … Risks and Duties,” was attended by scholars from throughout Yemen.
Held in Taiz, the meeting was designed to highlight the misguided ideas and practices of the Houthis and the threat they posed to the cultural identity and beliefs of the Yemini people, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The focus of the symposium surrounded the risks of uprooting the sources of moderate ideology in Yemen and attempts by the militia group to localize Farsi sectarian rituals and practices.
Attention was also given to the importance of education and teachers, the promotion of moderate faith, and the role of media in instilling values and spotlighting Yemen’s centrist identity.
In addition, delegates discussed several issues regarding the Houthi movement’s attempt to destroy traditional Yemeni society and hijack its wealth and capabilities.
The Saudi ministry has been a key player in raising awareness about the Houthi threat to Yemen while promoting resilience and national unity.
Saudi-supported symposium highlights dangers of Iran-backed Houthi ideologies in Yemen
https://arab.news/6kyfb
Saudi-supported symposium highlights dangers of Iran-backed Houthi ideologies in Yemen
- Event attended by Yemeni scholars warned of threat posed by group to country’s cultural identity, beliefs
- Delegates told awareness campaign would help promote resilience, national unity
TAIZ, Yemen: A Saudi-backed symposium aimed at raising awareness about the dangerous ideologies peddled by the Iran-backed Houthis, was recently held in Yemen.