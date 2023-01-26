You are here

Saudi-supported symposium highlights dangers of Iran-backed Houthi ideologies in Yemen

Saudi-supported symposium highlights dangers of Iran-backed Houthi ideologies in Yemen
The Saudi ministry of Islamic affairs organized a symposium titled “Houthis and replicating Iranian rituals… risks and duties,” for Yemeni scholars in Taiz. (SPA)
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-supported symposium highlights dangers of Iran-backed Houthi ideologies in Yemen

Saudi-supported symposium highlights dangers of Iran-backed Houthi ideologies in Yemen
  • Event attended by Yemeni scholars warned of threat posed by group to country’s cultural identity, beliefs
  • Delegates told awareness campaign would help promote resilience, national unity
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

TAIZ, Yemen: A Saudi-backed symposium aimed at raising awareness about the dangerous ideologies peddled by the Iran-backed Houthis, was recently held in Yemen.
Co-organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs and the Yemini Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance the conference, titled “Houthis and Replicating Iranian Rituals … Risks and Duties,” was attended by scholars from throughout Yemen.
Held in Taiz, the meeting was designed to highlight the misguided ideas and practices of the Houthis and the threat they posed to the cultural identity and beliefs of the Yemini people, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The focus of the symposium surrounded the risks of uprooting the sources of moderate ideology in Yemen and attempts by the militia group to localize Farsi sectarian rituals and practices.
Attention was also given to the importance of education and teachers, the promotion of moderate faith, and the role of media in instilling values and spotlighting Yemen’s centrist identity.
In addition, delegates discussed several issues regarding the Houthi movement’s attempt to destroy traditional Yemeni society and hijack its wealth and capabilities.
The Saudi ministry has been a key player in raising awareness about the Houthi threat to Yemen while promoting resilience and national unity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthis

Blinken to urge end to violence on Middle East trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File/AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Blinken to urge end to violence on Middle East trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File/AFP)
  • Blinken will hold his first in-person talks with Netanyahu since the leader returned to power
  • He will also meet in Ramallah with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on his visit Monday and Tuesday
Updated 31 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to Israel, the West Bank and Egypt where he will urge an end to violence after a deadly Israeli raid, the State Department said Thursday.
Blinken will hold his first in-person talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since the veteran leader returned to power leading Israel’s most right-wing government in history.
He will also meet in Ramallah with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on his visit Monday and Tuesday.
Blinken “will underscore the urgent need for the parties to take steps to de-escalate tensions in order to put an end to the cycle of violence that has claimed too many innocent lives,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
Blinken will first on Sunday visit Egypt, a key intermediary between the Israelis and Palestinians which has succeeded in maintaining cordial ties with the administration of President Joe Biden despite his vows to get tougher due to human rights concerns.
Blinken will discuss regional issues including Libya and Sudan and meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the State Department said.
The trip, while long in the planning, comes after a major flare-up in violence. Nine Palestinians were killed Thursday in an Israeli raid on a crowded refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin, officials in the occupied territory said.
Netanyahu has a fraught relationship with Biden’s Democratic Party, openly campaigning against previous president Barack Obama’s Iran policy, and Biden has been determined to start off on a good foot with his latest government.
Blinken’s trip follows a visit by Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, which was largely focused on Iran — which remains a top concern for Netanyahu.
Blinken has repeatedly said that the Biden administration will judge Netanyahu’s government by “the policies they pursue, not the personalities” that are inside it.
Those personalities include Itamar Ben-Gvir, who once hung a portrait in his home of a gunman who massacred Palestinian worshippers and now holds a national security post.
Ben-Gvir in early January sparked international statements of concern as he visited the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is holy both to Jews and Muslims. The United States urged Israel to preserve the status quo at the ultra-sensitive religious site, which Jews call the Temple Mount.
But despite the public concern over the far-right figures, Netanyahu appears to be succeeding so far in preserving normalization efforts with the Arab world, which he sees as one of his key achievements.
Netanyahu flew Tuesday to Jordan, the second Arab nation after Egypt to recognize Israel, and held talks with King Abdullah II.
The trip will be Blinken’s fourth to Jerusalem since becoming the top US diplomat. He first went in May 2021, months into his tenure, after violence between Israel and the Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Topics: Egypt Israel West Bank US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Lebanese central bank freezes accounts of money exchanger sanctioned by US

Lebanese central bank freezes accounts of money exchanger sanctioned by US
Updated 47 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanese central bank freezes accounts of money exchanger sanctioned by US

Lebanese central bank freezes accounts of money exchanger sanctioned by US
  • Bank accounts belonging to Lebanese currency exchange house CTEX and its owner were frozen
  • Moukalled denied that he or his company CTEX have financial ties to Hezbollah
Updated 47 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank froze all bank accounts belonging to Lebanese currency exchange house CTEX and its owner Hassan Moukaled on Thursday, days after the US Treasury sanctioned them over alleged financial ties to blacklisted group Hezbollah.
The central bank said in a statement that it also froze the accounts of two of Moukaled’s family members.
Meanwhile, Moukalled denied that he or his company CTEX have financial ties to Hezbollah and said he would mount legal challenges to US Treasury sanctions against him and the company.
He also told Reuters that the basis for the sanctions included false information.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese Central Bank Hezbollah US Treasury

Iran releases dissident journalist: family

Iran releases dissident journalist: family
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

Iran releases dissident journalist: family

Iran releases dissident journalist: family
  • Samimi sent a message from his cell in support of the protest movement that has shaken Iran since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini
  • Samimi has spent time behind bars before and after the 1979 Islamic Revolution
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian dissident journalist Keyvan Samimi, imprisoned since December 2020, was released on Thursday, his family told AFP.
Samimi, 74, had been sentenced to three years in prison for “plotting against national security.”
“Samimi, who had been transferred last year to Semnan prison,” located nearly 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Tehran, “was released this afternoon,” his family said.
The journalist had been granted permission to leave prison on medical grounds in February 2022.
But he returned to prison in May after being suspected of carrying out activities against national security, Iran’s Mehr news agency said.
In December, Samimi sent a message from his cell in support of the protest movement that has shaken Iran since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd died in the custody of the morality police in Tehran after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.
Samimi has spent time behind bars before and after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Topics: Iran journalist prison

Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves

Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves

Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves
  • Tourism and Heritage Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami referred to increasing numbers of women seen without wearing hijab since the September 16 death of Amini
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: An Iranian minister has called for greater tolerance toward women not wearing mandatory headscarves, amid months of protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, media reported Thursday.
Tourism and Heritage Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami, speaking after a government meeting on Wednesday, referred to the fact that increasing numbers of women were being seen without wearing a hijab since the September 16 death of Amini.
“Closed-mindedness unfortunately exists in the country, but we can no longer be hard on the people,” Zarghami said, the ISNA news agency and several newspapers reported.
“To develop tourism and improve social life, you have to open up space, understand the people and not be strict with them,” he added.
Zarghami said he advised a “man who behaves harshly” toward a woman not wearing headscarf to “close his eyes if looking at her excites him.”
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in custody after being arrested by morality police for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code.
Zarghami was strongly criticized by ultra-conservatives in October after reportedly criticizing the morality police.
Since the outbreak of the protests, the morality police unit charged with enforcing the hijab rules has been less visible and women have taken to the streets without mandatory headscarves.
But authorities signalled less tolerance since the start of the year, with police warning that women must wear headscarves even in cars.
Earlier this month, the prosecutor general issued a directive in which “police were ordered to firmly punish any hijab violations,” and that courts should sentence and fine violators, with “additional penalties such as exile, bans on practicing certain professions and closing workplaces.”
Iran says hundreds of people, including security personnel, have been killed and thousands arrested in connection with the protests, which they generally describe as “riots.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Anger soars in Beirut amid standoff over port blast probe

Anger soars in Beirut amid standoff over port blast probe
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

Anger soars in Beirut amid standoff over port blast probe

Anger soars in Beirut amid standoff over port blast probe
  • One of history’s biggest non-nuclear explosions, the August 4, 2020 blast destroyed much of the Lebanese capital’s port and surrounding areas
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

BEIRUT: Scores of protesters Thursday scuffled with riot police in Beirut as they tried to break into the chief offices of Lebanon’s judiciary, after officials moved to cripple the probe into a massive port explosion that wreaked havoc on the capital city.
Lebanon’s chief prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat Wednesday ordered the release of all suspects detained in the investigation into the deadly 2020 port blast in Beirut and filed charges against the judge leading the probe, Tarek Bitar.
Bitar on Monday resumed the investigation based on his legal interpretation, following a 13-month halt over legal challenges raised by politicians accused in the probe. He also charged over a dozen senior political, judicial, and security officials, including Oweidat.
The recent developments have led to a standoff between the two judges, who each claim the other is breaking the law, crippling the country’s judiciary, as its cash-strapped institutions continue to decay.
The probe has stalled for years, as it threatens to rattle Lebanon’s ruling elite, which is rife with corruption and mismanagement, and has helped push the country into an unprecedented economic meltdown.
Hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizers, detonated at Beirut Port on Aug. 4, 2020, killing 218 people, injuring over 6,000 and damaging large parts of the Lebanese capital.
Bitar told The Associated Press Wednesday that he will go on with the investigation “even if it is going to cost me my life”, and will only stop if the authorities formally remove him from the investigation.
Lebanon’s highest judicial body, the Higher Judicial Council, is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss the latest developments in the inquest. Advocates for Bitar, which include most of the families of the blast victims, fear they may issue a decision to remove the maverick judge from the probe.

(AN PHOTO)


Protesters, including relatives of the victims of the explosion, chanted slogans against Oweidat and senior officials, and tried to break into Beirut’s historical Palace of Justice. Several demonstrators were wounded as police confronted the crowds and beat some people with batons. Security forces also arrested an activist lawyer, Wassif Harakeh, but released him shortly after.
Activist William Noun, who lost his brother in the fatal port explosion, called for an international investigation to replace the stalled Lebanese probe.
“What happened yesterday was pathetic,” Noun told the AP. “We want an international investigation, or the judiciary should either give us a solution after the meeting, or say they can’t handle the case anymore and leave matters into our own hands.”
Chaos also ensued inside the Justice Palace, after over a dozen legislators from reformist and traditional opposition parties met with caretaker Justice Minister Henri Khoury. The heated meeting about the recent developments in the Beirut port probe led to scuffles with the minister’s guards who allegedly tried to snatch their phones as they filmed the meeting. Some of them say they were attacked, and have called for Khoury to resign.
“These aren’t guards, these are the dogs of the justice minister,” opposition parliamentarian Adib Abdelmassih told the press after leaving the Justice Palace. “We were talking about the law in a civilized way and the parliamentarians were giving their opinions on the matter.”
Reformist legislator Ibrahim Mneimeh told the AP that Justice Minister Khoury said he will take a position based on what happens at the council’s meeting.
“We told him that Lebanon is at a significant crossroads, the judiciary has shattered, and he has a responsibility to restore matters within his prerogatives,” Mneimneh explained. “In my opinion, this indicates that the probe and justice are threatened, and that this case could be terminated.”

Topics: Beirut explosion Lebanon

