Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Israeli raid on West Bank refugee camp

Relatives mourn at the funeral of one of the Palestinians killed during an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on January 26, 2023. (AFP)
Relatives mourn at the funeral of one of the Palestinians killed during an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on January 26, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Israeli raid on West Bank refugee camp

Relatives mourn at the funeral of a Palestinian killed during an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp on Jan. 26, 2023. (AFP)
  • The Kingdom’s foreign ministry said it rejected the serious violations of international law carried out by Israeli forces
  • Ministry also expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia strongly condemned and denounced an Israeli raid on a Jenin refugee camp that led to at least nine Palestinians being killed.

The bloodiest day in the West Bank in years erupted during a raid on the crowded refugee camp in the northern city of Jenin, where gunshots rang through the streets and smoke billowed from burning street barricades.

The Palestinian health ministry said the death toll from the clashes rose to nine, including a woman, and that 20 people were wounded before the Israeli forces withdrew mid-morning.

The Israeli military also fatally shot a 22-year-old Palestinian later in a separate incident.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry said it rejected the serious violations of international law carried out by Israeli forces, stressing its call on the international community to assume its responsibilities to end the occupation, stop escalation and Israeli aggressions, and provide necessary protection for civilians.

The ministry also expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Palestine, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Kuwait and Oman also condemned the attack, their state news agencies said on Thursday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jenin West Bank Israel Palestine

Saudi FM meets Sri Lankan counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 48 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM meets Sri Lankan counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
  • Foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields
Updated 48 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry in Riyadh on Thursday.

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields.

They also discussed the consolidation of coordination in the fields of politics and security, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Sabry said he enjoyed a “thought provoking conversation” with Prince Faisal on various topics.

Prince Faisal also hosted a luncheon in Sabry’s honor.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sri Lanka Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions

Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions
  • Pills were discovered in consignment received from abroad at King Abdulaziz Port
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle about 3 million Captagon pills hidden in a consignment of wooden panels via a port in Dammam, state news agency (SPA) reported.

The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority said the pills were discovered in a consignment received from abroad at King Abdulaziz Port.

The smuggled pills had an estimated  street value ranging from $30 million to $75 million, according to figures published in the International Addiction Review journal.

Money raised through the sale of narcotics is usually ploughed into the supply of more illegal drugs and other organized crime, including terrorism.

Two recipients of the shipment were arrested in a security operation carried out in coordination with General Directorate of Narcotics Control, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia has intensified its crackdown on drug smuggling operations.

Earlier, the Kingdom coordinated with Qatari authorities to thwart an attempt to smuggle over four million amphetamine tablets hidden in a shipment of cattle feed, received at Jeddah Islamic Port.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Captagon Captagon pills zakat tax Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) General Directorate of Narcotics Control

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Lebanon, Yemen, Ethiopia 

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Lebanon, Yemen, Ethiopia 
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Lebanon, Yemen, Ethiopia 

KSRelief continues aid efforts in Lebanon, Yemen, Ethiopia 
  • KSRelief renovated the Ibn Al-Hijlah primary school and Sumaya secondary school in Yemen
  • 1,084 food baskets were distributed in Ethiopia
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed winter clothes to Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

The relief items benefited 2,052 families in-need from the refugee and host communities, state agency SPA reported. 

The assistant supervisor general for operations and programs of KSRelief Ahmed bin Ali Al-Beez met with the Director of the UNESCO Regional Bureau in Beirut Costanza Farina on Wednesday. 

The pair spoke about ways to enhance cooperation between the two entities and develop educational projects in order to better serve affected communities worldwide. 

Farina also praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in supporting the educational sector in underdeveloped countries.

This comes as KSRelief renovated the Ibn Al-Hijlah primary school and Sumaya secondary school in Yemen’s Al-Muhrah governorate. 

The relief center also distributed school bags and uniforms to 917 students as part of its education program in Yemen, which seeks to restore 23 schools in Yemen’s Aden, Hujjah, Hadhramaut, and Al-Muhrah governorates. 

A total of 11,586 students are set to benefit from the humanitarian initiative. 

Meanwhile, 1,084 food baskets were distributed in Ethiopia, benefiting 6,504 people.

KSRelief’s project aims to distribute 3,600 food baskets in the drought-stricken nation in order to benefit 21,600.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia

Saudi fast becoming global creative hotspot, says DJ and filmmaker

Saudi fast becoming global creative hotspot, says DJ and filmmaker
Updated 26 January 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Saudi fast becoming global creative hotspot, says DJ and filmmaker

Saudi fast becoming global creative hotspot, says DJ and filmmaker
  • Misha Saied excited by thriving scene in the country
  • Will continue documenting ‘overwhelming’ changes
Updated 26 January 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a hotspot for all things creative, according to a locally based DJ and filmmaker, who appeared on “The Mayman Show” this week. 

Misha Saied, who has roots in Russia and Palestine, recently moved to the Kingdom from Syria to realize his dreams in the Kingdom’s thriving entertainment scene. 

“It’s overwhelming. I’m not going to lie. You know, it’s pretty fascinating to be able to document all the change that’s been going on in the country and to see how year by year they keep on exceeding everyone’s expectations,” he said.  

Saied’s latest project was at Riyadh Season’s Imagination Park, and he was taken aback by the entertainment offerings including the Netflix and automotive zones.  

 

“So for the Netflix zone, you had four different experiences. Basically they showcase four of the most popular series in Saudi. So you had ‘Army of the Dead,’ ‘Money Heist,’ ‘Squid Game’ (and) ‘Stranger Things.’ I think more than $1 million worth of cars. Amazing collection. It was fun.” 

Saied said he has had the opportunity to work on several events including Formula 1 and Formula E races. “I was covering Diriyah Season, so I also got the chance to shoot Anthony Joshua’s fight. It was the first time he came to Saudi.  

“If you want to go back, the first thing was the Golf International Tournament, which was hosted at KAEC (King Abdullah Economic City), and that was the first time Tiesto came to the country. (And) that was the first time Mariah Carey came to the country. It was pretty fascinating to see. It was the start of the change.” 

 

Saied said that he had an inkling of the changes taking place in Saudi while he was working in clubs in Istanbul. “I wasn’t surprised when they announced MDLBEAST you know, like the biggest electronic music festival in the region.  

“Which is insane. So yeah, I’ve done MDLBEAST, XP, had two different roles, obviously as a photographer and as a DJ. XP this year was amazing. I (also) had my first-ever photography exhibition,” he said. 

“It was pretty fascinating. It was an amazing experience. A lot of creatives, a lot of locals. It was, it’s beautiful to witness all the change happening and how a lot of creatives from all over the Kingdom and even internationally would come to Saudi and discuss, talk about the music industry. And see how everyone could collaborate and MDLBEAST gave a lot of opportunities to a lot of local artists.” 

 

Saied recalled DJ Khaled visiting Saudi Arabia and performing. “He barely even flies. So he showed up and he performed in the MDLBEAST. That was historic.”  

He said he was happy to have settled in the Kingdom and able to document the historic events taking place in Saudi.

Topics: The Mayman Show

As Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit begins, Kingdom aspires for leadership in the field

As Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit begins, Kingdom aspires for leadership in the field
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

As Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit begins, Kingdom aspires for leadership in the field

As Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit begins, Kingdom aspires for leadership in the field
  • Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the medical biotechnology sector is expected be the fastest-growing in the coming decades
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, the Saudi minister of National Guard, on Wednesday officially opened the two-day Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2023.

The opening day included sessions covering a number of topics, including cellular and genetic therapy, vaccines for infectious diseases, cancer vaccines, genetics and precision medicine for rare diseases, and clinical trials, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Bandar Al-Kinawy, executive director general of Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, described the global summit as a milestone for medical biotechnology that represents the future of the health sector.

He said that through the summit he looks forward to the development of a Saudi biotech health industry, built through an exchange of knowledge between industry leaders around the world, that consolidates the Kingdom’s position as a pioneer in the field and provides opportunities for innovators to present their ideas, explore investment opportunities, and discuss regulatory legislation, to help face global health challenges.

Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the medical biotechnology sector is expected be the fastest-growing in the coming decades and will generate a lot of value, a process that has already started.

The partnerships forged and agreements reached during the summit will contribute to the creation of jobs and development of the sector, he added, and help boost the national economy.

Minister of Industry Bandar Al-Khorayef said the sector has great potential, given the young generation in the Kingdom that is eager to explore new areas of experience, expertise and skills development.

He added that the biotech field in particular involves lot of creativity, innovation and research, and that the Kingdom is well placed to capitalize on this and help it to develop faster.

Hisham Aljadhey, the CEO of the Food and Drug Authority, pointed out that the Kingdom is the largest consumer of medicines in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The summit, which takes place under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was organized by the MNGHA, in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment.

Topics: Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit Prince Abdullah bin Bandar Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2023

