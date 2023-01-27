11 agreements signed during global medical biotechnology summit in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Eleven agreements were signed during the Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit 2023, which concluded in the Saudi capital on Thursday.

Delegates discussed a number of topics, ideas and ambitions related to the biotech sector during the two-day event, with the aim of helping to develop the field and enhance industrial and investment trends to build a modern and innovative healthy industry, organizers said.

The speakers included local and international experts and specialist researchers who explored topics that highlighted the importance of international collaboration and global industrial-academic cooperation to overcome unprecedented challenges in the health sector.

They stressed that investment in biotechnology will help to develop new products and achieve economic growth through global health solutions that advance scientific progress and innovation in industrial technology.

Eleven memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements were signed during the summit between leading figures in the medical biotech sector, government agencies, and international and national companies.

An exhibition took place on the sidelines of the event, featuring local and international drug and vaccine manufacturers, along with research agencies and universities in the Kingdom. The participants showcased their latest research and innovations relating to drugs and vaccines, and their goals for enhancing drug security.

The summit was organized by the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, and King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment. It took place under the auspices of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and was inaugurated on his behalf by Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar.

Organizers said the aim of the two-day event was to highlight the importance of integration between ministries and other government organizations to improve quality in fields related to medical biotechnology.