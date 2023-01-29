You are here

Mitoma magic inflicts more Brighton misery on Liverpool

Kaoru Mitoma in action: Mitoma drove a close-range finish into the roof of the net to earn Brighton a come-from-behind win. (Reuters)
  • Lewis Dunk leveled before the break for Brighton and they were well worthy of the victory given to them by a moment of magic from Mitoma
BRIGHTON: Liverpool’s disastrous season suffered another blow on Sunday as the holders were dumped out the FA Cup by a 2-1 defeat at Brighton.

Kaoru Mitoma’s brilliant control and finish in stoppage time earned the Seagulls a place in the fifth round.

Liverpool had led at the Amex through Harvey Elliott, but have now won just once in their last six games.

Lewis Dunk leveled before the break for Brighton and they were well worthy of the victory given to them by a moment of magic from Mitoma.

The Japanese winger cushioned Pervis Estupinan’s cross into his path, flicked the ball over Joe Gomez and fired high past Alisson Becker in the 92nd minute.

Liverpool are languishing in ninth in the Premier League, 21 points behind pacesetters Arsenal.

Their FA Cup exit leaves the Champions League as their only remaining shot at a trophy this season.

Last season, Jurgen Klopp’s men were on the brink of a historic quadruple, which included their first FA Cup triumph in 16 years.

But Klopp is still searching for answers to halt their decline after a second defeat on the south coast in 15 days.

The German described Brighton’s 3-0 win when the sides last met as the worst performance of his managerial career.

Liverpool did at least put up a fight this time and will rue two big early chances missed by Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian did at least have a hand in Liverpool’s goal as he released Elliott, whose strike had too much power for Steele to keep out.

Brighton hit back within nine minutes when Tariq Lamptey’s powerful shot was deflected past the helpless Alisson by Dunk.

The hosts were without Moises Caicedo after the Ecuadorian took to social media on Friday to try and force through a move to Arsenal.

Brighton have already lost Leandro Trossard, who scored a hat trick against Liverpool earlier in the season, to the Gunners this month.

But those absences did not show as Liverpool were left riding their luck for most of the second period.

Ibrahima Konate and Fabinho were extremely fortunate to escape red cards for challenges on Alexis Mac Allister and Evan Ferguson.

Alisson threw himself in front of Solly March to make a brilliant save from Mitoma’s inventive cross and Konate did likewise to block from Ferguson.

But Brighton’s pressure finally got its reward when Mitoma struck his fourth goal in six games.

Diriyah Season hosts the first BMX Freestyle World Cup

Diriyah will host the BMX Freestyle World Cup, which will act as a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Diriyah will host the BMX Freestyle World Cup, which will act as a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Diriyah will host the BMX Freestyle World Cup, which will act as a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
DIRIYAH: Diriyah will host the BMX Freestyle World Cup, which will act as a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, on February 10 to 18 at the Elite Sports Center.

Hosted as part of the Diriyah Season, it will be the first time the event will held in the Middle East. 

More than 175 cyclists and bikers, representing 32 countries around the world, will compete for the title on a circuit especially made to host the championship at an arena capable of hosting up to 10,000 fans.

“Historic Diriyah will turn into the capital of urban sports in the world by hosting the World Cup, with the participation of a group of the most famous male and female athletes in the world, who will compete to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics,” Mai Al-Hellabi of Diriyah Season said.

Al-Hilabi indicated that the events accompanying the tournament will include a number of entertainment and sports activities and experiences that will be presented to the public for citizens and visitors from outside the Kingdom of all ages and groups.

Tickets can be booked here.

 

Scotland Yard claims The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup to qualify for The Saudi Cup

Scotland Yard claims The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup to qualify for The Saudi Cup
  • Mohamed Alshurimaa wins The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cups for Apprentice Jockeys
  • Dananeer Al-Khalediah claimed the first prize of the Gulf Cup Arabian Horses race on Friday
The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Cup, organized by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, concluded late on Saturday at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah with Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, governor of Riyadh, in attendance to crown the winners.

Saturday’s festival featured 11 rounds, including four main races starting with The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cups for Apprentice Jockeys, with prize money of $32,000, and Al-Dareyah Cup with prize money of $40,000 up for grabs, and the winner qualifying for the Obeya Cup, one of The Saudi Cup 2023 races.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup is held in two rounds, over a distance of 2,000 meters, the first classified as a local grade one race with a prize $400,000, and dedicated to local horse production. The second round is the internationally-ranked Saudi Cup 2023 Qualifier.

Scotland Yard reaches Saudi Cup 2023

Two weeks after winning the King Faisal Cup at the Kings Cups Festival, Scotland Yard, son of Quality Road, won The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup in an open round, securing its owner, Prince Saud bin Salman, the qualification card for the Saudi Cup 2023 which will take place at the end of February.

Scotland Yard, trained by Ahmed Abdelwahed and ridden by Victor Gutierrez, stormed to a 10-length victory in a record time of 2 minutes 4 seconds, while Electability came second with rider Camilo Ospina, and La Casa Tarifa third ridden by Abdallah Alrashed.

Prince Saud became the first Saudi to enter two local horses in the Saudi Cup race, also running Emblem Road.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for local production

Mostawly, son of First Defence, owned by Haif Mohammad Alqhtani Sons, won the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for local production 2023 with jockey Mohamed Aldaham, while Bint Farhh finished second and Horse Aljamaanee third.

Mostawly’s win gave the stable its biggest win in 25 years.

“Nose distance” sends Hamdani Khaled Al-Khalediah to Obeya Cup

The Arabian horse champion, Hamdani Khaled Al-Khalediah, son of Laith Al-Khalediah, won Al-Dareyah Cup on Saturday to join the entry list of the Obeya Cup under the helm of rider Fahd Alfouraidi.

Hamdani defeated Dergham by a nose, with Thayer Hamilan coming in third.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cups for Apprentice Jockeys

Rider Mohamed Alshurimaa won The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cups for Apprentice Jockeys with his filly Najaabat Al-Aez, daughter of Sleeping Indian, owned by Mahal Albugami.

The five-year-old, who won Prince Badr Cup in the Kings Cups last year, finished ahead of Wajaab in second and Koheylan Alkheil in third.

Meanwhile, Friday night saw the conclusion of the second renewal of Gulf Day at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah.

There were also five qualifying rounds for the 2023 Saudi Cup, with prize money of $44,000, as well as four rounds dedicated to horses from the Gulf countries with prize money of $200,000 on offer.

Gulf Cup Arabian Horses round

Dananeer Al-Khalediah, daughter of Laith Al-Khalediah, owned by Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Sons, claimed the prize of the Gulf Cup Arabian Horses round with rider Adel Alfouraidi.

RB Rich Lyke Me placed second with jockey Alberto Sanna, and Mutwakel Alkhalediah came third.

Three-year-old Mister Victor earned his first victory in the Gulf Cup second round for Gulf Bred Horses after winning the 2,000 meter race in 2 minutes, 8.4 seconds with jockey Mohamed Oldham.

Mare Yazdad Heybah, ridden by Adel Alfouraidi, finished second while Jammah Almohamadia finished third with jockey Camilo Ospina.

Seven-year-old Sunset Flash, owned by Fihan Bin Faisal Almindeel Sons, won the third round of the Gulf Cup with rider Alexis Moreno after beating the champion mare Lagertha Rhyme, who placed second with rider Ricardo Ferreira. Avalina, ridden by Adel Alfouraidi, finished third.

Toledo, owned by Prince Sultan Bin Mishal, won Friday night’s final race, the Gulf Cup, with veteran Luis Morales.

Five horses have secured a spot in The Saudi Cup

Raaed, owned by Fahad Dhaidan Alotaibi and ridden by Ricardo Ferreira, won the Turf Sprint Qualifier 1351, while I Am Magic finished second, and Cold Front came third.

Castle, the son of Frankel and owned by Prince Saud bin Salman, won the 2,100 meter Neom Turf Cup qualifying race with rider Alexis Moreno. Luigi Vampa, with rider Abdullah Alawfi, finished second and Palavecino finished third with rider Luis Morales.

Arabian horse Asfan Al-Khalediah, owned by Al-Khalediah stable, won Al-Mneefah Qualifier (Turf) with rider Abdullah Alawfi to also secure a Saudi Cup qualifying spot.

Ataallah Al-Khalediah finished second and Jamran Al-Khalediah third. All three horses are sons of Laith Al-Khalediah.

Pagan, son of Sir Prancealot and ridden by promising rider Aseel Alsarhani, claimed the Riyadh Pace Cup, with Rock Sound finishing second and local horse Saodad third.

Mare My Map, son of Liam’s Map and owned by Prince Sultan bin Mishal, won the 1,600 meter Saudi Derby Qualifier race with rider Adel Alfouraidi, with Almulhem and Atta Alghali finishing respectively second and third.

In Friday’s other races, Aramah, the first winner of the day, secured its owner Abdullah Saud Al-Farag a Lexus car as it claimed the first round and the Saad Bin Mishref prize. Mare Mob’hem finished second, while Latin came third.

Meanwhile, Alamawee, son of Totally Ours for Haif Mohammad Alqhtani Sons, was the first Mishrif Bin Motlaq Bin Shanaan Cup winner with a brilliant performance in the 1,600 meter race under the lead of jockey Jose Rodriguese.

Alkharsany with rider Mohamed Al-Daham finished in third place as Saad Bin Mishref handed over the cup to Fahd bin Haif.

Rory McIlroy takes three-shot lead into final round of Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy takes three-shot lead into final round of Dubai Desert Classic
  • Despite a bogey on the 18th, the World No.1 is in a strong position to clinch a record-equaling third title in Dubai
  • England’s Dan Bradbury and Callum Shinkwin are tied in second at 12-under after carding 68 and 67 respectively
DUBAI: World No. 1 Rory McIlroy produced a stunning birdie blitz to put himself in a strong position to clinch his third Hero Dubai Desert Classic title, taking a three-shot lead into the final day.

In front of thousands of fans at the Emirates Golf Club, the four-time Major champion showed the competition why he is the top-ranked player in the world with an impressive 65 to finish -7 for the day and -15 overall through three rounds.  

Beginning the day on 8 under, McIlroy got off to a flyer with four consecutive birdies, which saw him storm up the leaderboard. The 33-year-old also made three straight birdies in the back nine on the 13th, 14th and 15th as well as the 17th, but a bogey on the final hole denied him a flawless round.

Despite the finish, McIlroy feels confident he can continue his good form on Monday. “It’s my first week back out, and I have a chance to win, and it’s sort of what I wanted to do when coming here,” he said.

“I think tomorrow will show me where my game is, and I’m in the final group with the chance to win the tournament, so I’m excited to see what happens. I’m feeling better about my game than I was at this time last night.”

Behind the Northern Irishman are English duo Dan Bradbury and Callum Shinkwin, tied in second on -12.

Following his flawless 63 in Round Two to rebound from posting 73 in the opening round, Bradbury continued his good form to shoot 68, with five birdies on Sunday.

The 23-year-old said: “At the start of the day, I would have taken this position and I played some really good golf and I’m very happy overall. A bogey on the eight and knowing you’ve got the nine holes coming up is not ideal as it’s one of the hardest holes on the course. I’m just going to play my game, and Rory’s the best player in the world and today he showed why, and I can only do what I control.”

For Shinkwin, a score of 67 in a round featuring five birdies including back-to-back on 17th and 18th in the last nine saw the Englishman leap up to the top of the leaderboard alongside Bradbury.

Victor Perez, the winner in Abu Dhabi last week, is part of a seven-group tied for fourth place, which includes overnight leader Richard Bland and Patrick Reed.

Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal’s Grand Slam record

Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal’s Grand Slam record
  • Djokovic defeated the Greek third seed Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5) at the Rod Laver Arena
  • The Serb’s dominant win drew him level with Nadal on a record 22 Slams, two clear of now-retired Roger Federer
MELBOURNE: An emotional Novak Djokovic called it “the biggest victory in my life” after sweeping past Stefanos Tsitsipas to win a 10th Australian Open title and equal Rafael Nadal’s 22 Grand Slam crowns on Sunday.
The Serb will return to world number one as he overcame a hamstring injury and off-court drama to defeat the Greek third seed 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5) on Rod Laver Arena.
The 35-year-old climbed to his player’s box afterwards to embrace his mother and broke down in uncontrollable tears, collapsing to the ground sobbing.
His father Srdjan was again missing after he sparked controversy by posing with a fan carrying a Russian flag featuring Vladimir Putin’s face following his son’s quarter-final win.
The emphatic victory over Tsitsipas capped a remarkable return for Djokovic to Melbourne Park, having missed last year’s tournament when he was deported over his Covid vaccination stance.
“I have to say this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I’ve ever played considering the circumstances, not playing last year, coming back this year,” he said, wearing a jacket with 22 emblazoned on it.
“I want to thank all the people that made me feel welcome, comfortable, to be in Melbourne.
“I try to pinch myself and really live through these moments, it’s a long journey,” added Djokovic, who was more emotional than usual.
“Only my team and family know what we have been through in the last four or five weeks and this is why I’d probably say this is the biggest victory in my life considering the circumstances.”
There had been an air of inevitability about Djokovic triumphing once more.
After his three-year ban from Australia was lifted, he won the lead-up Adelaide International before reinforcing his status as an all-time great in Melbourne.
His dominant win drew him level with Nadal on a record 22 Slams, two clear of now-retired Roger Federer.
The Spanish great made a second-round exit with a hip injury, one of a series of shocks which upended the men’s and women’s draws during the first major of the year.
“I guess we always find the A-game on the Slams,” Djokovic said of equalling his old rival Nadal. “This is what I feel both Nadal and myself probably still fight for.
“It is still what motivates us the most, winning the biggest titles in our sport and trying to keep up with the young guns.
“Tennis is in good hands,” he added. “But we’re still not going anywhere.”
Nadal and Djokovic have won 16 of the last 19 Slams.
The 36-year-old Spaniard though is set to slide down the rankings when they are released on Monday, in contrast to Djokovic.
The Serb will dethrone Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz and return to the top for the first time since June. Tsitsipas will climb one place to three.
Both men were back on a court that helped them rise to stardom.
Djokovic won his first Grand Slam in 2008 on Rod Laver Arena while Tsitsipas burst on the scene in 2019 when he stunned defending champion Federer in the last 16.
Moving freely with only minimal strapping on his troublesome left hamstring, Djokovic opened with a comfortable hold after being greeted by huge cheers.
He worked two break points on Tsitsipas’s opening serve, to no avail, but kept probing and the Greek handed him a break for 3-1 with a careless double fault.
Tsitsipas, 24, in only his second Grand Slam final to Djokovic’s 33rd, appeared nervous, losing the first set.
But he battled back into contention in a much closer second set as his confidence grew, earning his first break point — and set point — when Djokovic blasted a backhand wide.
But the Serb clung on to keep the set on serve and it went to a tiebreak, where his greater experience roared to the fore.
Against the odds, Tsitsipas broke for the first time on Djokovic’s opening serve in set three, only to relinquish the advantage immediately after a gripping rally.
It again went to a tiebreak, where Djokovic once again raised a level.
“I’ve had the privilege to play a lot of difficult, high-intensity matches, but I would like to say one more time Novak brings the best out in me,” said Tsitsipas, who is still yet to win a major.
“He’s the greatest that has ever held a tennis racquet, for sure.
“I don’t think there’s any reason for me to be affected by today’s loss,” he added.
“It is a step forward. I’m looking forward to scoring more points during this season, making bigger results, fighting for bigger trophies.”

Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Faisal outlines 20-year program to build ‘new ecosystem’ for Saudi motorsports

Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Faisal outlines 20-year program to build ‘new ecosystem’ for Saudi motorsports
  • The president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation was speaking at Formula E’s Diriyah E-Prix double-header
RIYADH: The president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Faisal Al-Saud, has revealed that a long-term vision for building a new ecosystem for the Kingdom’s motorsports will be launched soon.

Prince Khaled spoke during a press conference hosted on the sidelines of the Diriyah E-Prix double-header, which represented rounds two and three of the ninth season of the FIA Formula E World Championship.

“We have in the federation a 20-year program that we are going to launch hopefully soon, as we want to have mechanics, we want to have engineers, we want to bring the know-how to Saudi,” he said. “We want to build cars and, hopefully, we can have engineers and team managers, race drivers. So, hopefully, by 15 years, 20 years from now we can have all of that.”

Prince Khaled added: “Our ambition is not to just host events, we want to inspire, and we want to have a bigger role and engagement with the events.”

The 20-year program aims to propel the Kingdom’s motorsports sector by training and equipping a new generation of Saudi youths to become leaders in the industry. The program also intends to build wider strategic partnerships with many of the major players in motorsports.

“We want to see a Saudi racing team, we want to see a car that is being produced, and now we see partnerships,” Prince Khaled said. “This is our ambition. We want to be more involved and inspire and allow people to showcase themselves in such events.”

He singled out the plan to build a car manufacturing hub in King Abdullah Economic City as a key part of the “complete ecosystem” coming to Saudi Arabia, pointing out that “we are attracting the racing teams that are building rally cars.”

The federation president explained that the first steps of the program revolve around building infrastructure. He highlighted that the Diriyah racetrack is a temporary street circuit and that there is a large project in the pipeline in Qiddiya.

“We want to start building the infrastructure so hopefully, when Qiddiya is completed, we can have at least drivers that are 12, 13, 14 years old that we can put them in single-seaters or motorbikes and, in school, they will give special courses and we will send them to the Formula E management,” Prince Khaled said.

The program aims to empower the future of Saudi motorsports by beginning with the youth. It will create the infrastructure to support not only future race car drivers but also organizers and team principals. This support will start in schools, engaging with students and facilitating training programs across the Kingdom.

“We want to speak to them about aerodynamics and engineering, we are targeting now from the grassroots,” Prince Khaled said.

He also highlighted that the federation launched the Saudi star program last year using electric cars, attracting many children from the ages of five to 12 years. Alongside this, a portable training school is being used. This project started in Jeddah and will later be moved to Riyadh and then the Eastern Province.

Many of the steps that make up the 20-year program are already underway, but the ambitious plan will take time.

“What we are doing now is we have the support from governments and we have been allocated lands in different regions of Saudi Arabia, and we have reached out to sponsors and local companies. We are putting plans and building academies and go-karting tracks for karts and motorbike tracks for the bikes,” Prince Khaled said.

He also highlighted the advances made in Saudi motorsports since the initial Diriyah E-Prix in 2018. He said that, five years ago, the organization of the event relied heavily on assistance from Bahrain, which had been hosting an F1 grand prix for many years, but the race is now 100 percent Saudi-run.

“Our ambition is we want to see a Saudi lady or a Saudi man on top of the podium, or a Saudi racing team or a team principal, that is what we want to do,” Prince Khaled said.

Finally, he outlined that through the dedicated and detailed plan for the future, Saudis that are passionate about the motorsports sector will have the opportunities to progress.

“We are moving there and that is why it is a 20-year program. Hopefully, by 20 years from now, we (will) have a Saudi champion or a Saudi winning team of completely 100 percent racing cars produced in Saudi Arabia. It’s ambitious and hopefully we can see it very soon,” he said.

