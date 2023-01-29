Mitoma magic inflicts more Brighton misery on Liverpool

The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Cup, organized by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, concluded late on Saturday at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah with Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, governor of Riyadh, in attendance to crown the winners.
Saturday’s festival featured 11 rounds, including four main races starting with The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cups for Apprentice Jockeys, with prize money of $32,000, and Al-Dareyah Cup with prize money of $40,000 up for grabs, and the winner qualifying for the Obeya Cup, one of The Saudi Cup 2023 races.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup is held in two rounds, over a distance of 2,000 meters, the first classified as a local grade one race with a prize $400,000, and dedicated to local horse production. The second round is the internationally-ranked Saudi Cup 2023 Qualifier.
Scotland Yard reaches Saudi Cup 2023
Two weeks after winning the King Faisal Cup at the Kings Cups Festival, Scotland Yard, son of Quality Road, won The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup in an open round, securing its owner, Prince Saud bin Salman, the qualification card for the Saudi Cup 2023 which will take place at the end of February.
Scotland Yard, trained by Ahmed Abdelwahed and ridden by Victor Gutierrez, stormed to a 10-length victory in a record time of 2 minutes 4 seconds, while Electability came second with rider Camilo Ospina, and La Casa Tarifa third ridden by Abdallah Alrashed.
Prince Saud became the first Saudi to enter two local horses in the Saudi Cup race, also running Emblem Road.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for local production
Mostawly, son of First Defence, owned by Haif Mohammad Alqhtani Sons, won the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for local production 2023 with jockey Mohamed Aldaham, while Bint Farhh finished second and Horse Aljamaanee third.
Mostawly’s win gave the stable its biggest win in 25 years.
“Nose distance” sends Hamdani Khaled Al-Khalediah to Obeya Cup
The Arabian horse champion, Hamdani Khaled Al-Khalediah, son of Laith Al-Khalediah, won Al-Dareyah Cup on Saturday to join the entry list of the Obeya Cup under the helm of rider Fahd Alfouraidi.
Hamdani defeated Dergham by a nose, with Thayer Hamilan coming in third.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cups for Apprentice Jockeys
Rider Mohamed Alshurimaa won The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cups for Apprentice Jockeys with his filly Najaabat Al-Aez, daughter of Sleeping Indian, owned by Mahal Albugami.
The five-year-old, who won Prince Badr Cup in the Kings Cups last year, finished ahead of Wajaab in second and Koheylan Alkheil in third.
Meanwhile, Friday night saw the conclusion of the second renewal of Gulf Day at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah.
There were also five qualifying rounds for the 2023 Saudi Cup, with prize money of $44,000, as well as four rounds dedicated to horses from the Gulf countries with prize money of $200,000 on offer.
Gulf Cup Arabian Horses round
Dananeer Al-Khalediah, daughter of Laith Al-Khalediah, owned by Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Sons, claimed the prize of the Gulf Cup Arabian Horses round with rider Adel Alfouraidi.
RB Rich Lyke Me placed second with jockey Alberto Sanna, and Mutwakel Alkhalediah came third.
Three-year-old Mister Victor earned his first victory in the Gulf Cup second round for Gulf Bred Horses after winning the 2,000 meter race in 2 minutes, 8.4 seconds with jockey Mohamed Oldham.
Mare Yazdad Heybah, ridden by Adel Alfouraidi, finished second while Jammah Almohamadia finished third with jockey Camilo Ospina.
Seven-year-old Sunset Flash, owned by Fihan Bin Faisal Almindeel Sons, won the third round of the Gulf Cup with rider Alexis Moreno after beating the champion mare Lagertha Rhyme, who placed second with rider Ricardo Ferreira. Avalina, ridden by Adel Alfouraidi, finished third.
Toledo, owned by Prince Sultan Bin Mishal, won Friday night’s final race, the Gulf Cup, with veteran Luis Morales.
Five horses have secured a spot in The Saudi Cup
Raaed, owned by Fahad Dhaidan Alotaibi and ridden by Ricardo Ferreira, won the Turf Sprint Qualifier 1351, while I Am Magic finished second, and Cold Front came third.
Castle, the son of Frankel and owned by Prince Saud bin Salman, won the 2,100 meter Neom Turf Cup qualifying race with rider Alexis Moreno. Luigi Vampa, with rider Abdullah Alawfi, finished second and Palavecino finished third with rider Luis Morales.
Arabian horse Asfan Al-Khalediah, owned by Al-Khalediah stable, won Al-Mneefah Qualifier (Turf) with rider Abdullah Alawfi to also secure a Saudi Cup qualifying spot.
Ataallah Al-Khalediah finished second and Jamran Al-Khalediah third. All three horses are sons of Laith Al-Khalediah.
Pagan, son of Sir Prancealot and ridden by promising rider Aseel Alsarhani, claimed the Riyadh Pace Cup, with Rock Sound finishing second and local horse Saodad third.
Mare My Map, son of Liam’s Map and owned by Prince Sultan bin Mishal, won the 1,600 meter Saudi Derby Qualifier race with rider Adel Alfouraidi, with Almulhem and Atta Alghali finishing respectively second and third.
In Friday’s other races, Aramah, the first winner of the day, secured its owner Abdullah Saud Al-Farag a Lexus car as it claimed the first round and the Saad Bin Mishref prize. Mare Mob’hem finished second, while Latin came third.
Meanwhile, Alamawee, son of Totally Ours for Haif Mohammad Alqhtani Sons, was the first Mishrif Bin Motlaq Bin Shanaan Cup winner with a brilliant performance in the 1,600 meter race under the lead of jockey Jose Rodriguese.
Alkharsany with rider Mohamed Al-Daham finished in third place as Saad Bin Mishref handed over the cup to Fahd bin Haif.