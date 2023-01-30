You are here

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Feiha 2-0 in Saudi Super Cup Final

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Feiha 2-0 in Saudi Super Cup Final
Al-Ittihad players celebrate after scoring their second goal in their Saudi Super Cup final match with Al-Feiha in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Al-Ittihad beat Al-Feiha 2-0 in Saudi Super Cup Final
AL-Ittihad's victory handed the Jeddah giants their first major piece of silverware in five years. (SPA)
Al-Ittihad beat Al-Feiha 2-0 in Saudi Super Cup Final
AL-Ittihad's victory handed the Jeddah giants their first major piece of silverware in five years. (SPA)
Al-Ittihad beat Al-Feiha 2-0 in Saudi Super Cup Final
AL-Ittihad's victory handed the Jeddah giants their first major piece of silverware in five years. (SPA)
Al-Ittihad beat Al-Feiha 2-0 in Saudi Super Cup Final
AL-Ittihad's victory handed the Jeddah giants their first major piece of silverware in five years. (SPA)
Al-Ittihad beat Al-Feiha 2-0 in Saudi Super Cup Final
AL-Ittihad's victory handed the Jeddah giants their first major piece of silverware in five years. (SPA)
Al-Ittihad beat Al-Feiha 2-0 in Saudi Super Cup Final
AL-Ittihad's victory handed the Jeddah giants their first major piece of silverware in five years. (SPA)
Al-Ittihad beat Al-Feiha 2-0 in Saudi Super Cup Final
Al-Ittihad's victory handed the Jeddah giants their first major piece of silverware in five years. (SPA)
Updated 32 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Feiha 2-0 in Saudi Super Cup Final

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Feiha 2-0 in Saudi Super Cup Final
  • Although Al-Feiha had defeated defending league champions Al-Hilal 1-0 on Thursday, they were the underdogs against Al-Ittihad
Updated 32 sec ago
John Duerden

Two goals from Abderrazak Hamdallah gave Al-Ittihad a 2-0 win over Al-Feiha on Sunday in the Saudi Super Cup Final in Riyadh to hand the Jeddah giants their first major piece of silverware in five years.

The victory also gave former Tottenham Hotspur and FC Porto boss Nuno Santo his first trophy in Saudi Arabia.

Although Al-Feiha had defeated defending league champions Al-Hilal 1-0 on Thursday, they were the underdogs against Al-Ittihad.




The victory handed the Jeddah giants their first major piece of silverware in five years. (SPA)

And Hamdallah, who featured for Morocco in the World Cup, struck early in each half to give the Tigers a big win against their 10-man opponents.

The first goal came in the third minute. Al-Ittihad’s Romarinho picked up the ball just outside the Al-Feiha half and the Brazilian’s pass fed Hamdallah who took one touch on the edge of the area and then coolly lifted the ball over Vladimir Stojkovic.

It was a great start for the Jeddah giants and it got better for them midway through the first half as Al-Feiha were reduced to 10 men. Abdulrahman Al-Safari went in high with his studs on Egyptian midfielder Tarek Hamed and was shown a straight red card from the referee.

Five minutes before the break it looked as if the in-form Romarinho had extended his side’s lead but the Brazilian, who finished smartly from close range, was adjudged by the referee’s assistant — and also VAR — to have been offside.

Al-Ittihad had a chance to tighten their grip on the trophy just before the break as Stojkovic was penalized for bringing down Hamdallah inside the penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot. However, Abdulrahman Al-Oboud dragged his shot wide.




An Al-Feiha player comforts a forlorn colleague after the Al Majma'ah-based club's loss to Al-Ittihad. (SPA)

The frustration for watching fans in Jeddah did not last long as Hamdallah doubled Al-Ittihad’s lead three minutes after the restart, much to the dismay of Stojkovic. The Serbian goalkeeper came a long way off his line in an attempt to punch away a free-kick from deep, and Hamdallah’s head got there first to send the ball looping into the net.

Al-ittihad were on top for much of the second half and worked hard to ensure that they stayed in front.

Boss Santo said: “It was a good performance from us and we worked hard. It was a tough game and we are delighted that we ended up winning.”

Santo, who arrived last summer after spells with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Spurs, looked delighted as his players collected the trophy.

There is still the challenge of becoming champions of Saudi Arabia for the first time since 2009, but Santos is pleased with the progress his side have made so far.

He said: “We know that there is still a long way to go this season.

“The most important thing is that we stay together and work hard. If we can do that then who knows what can happen?

“It is great to lift this trophy but we hope that this is just the beginning.”

Topics: Saudi Super Cup Al-ittihad Al-Feiha Nuno Santo Abderrazak Hamdallah

Madrid frustrated by Sociedad, loses ground to Barcelona

Madrid frustrated by Sociedad, loses ground to Barcelona
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

Madrid frustrated by Sociedad, loses ground to Barcelona

Madrid frustrated by Sociedad, loses ground to Barcelona
  • Vinícius played well overall and created some good opportunities for himself, but in the end was thwarted by a great performance from Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Vinícius Júnior had his share of chances to break the deadlock. More than once, the Brazil forward was in front of the opposition goal with only the ‘keeper to beat.
But Vinicius and his teammates couldn’t get the job done on Sunday as Real Madrid was held to a 0-0 draw at home by third-place Real Sociedad to lose ground to Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league.
The result left defending champion Madrid five points behind the Catalan rival, which won 1-0 at Girona on Saturday. Sociedad stayed three points behind Madrid, and eight behind Barcelona. Both Madrid and Barcelona have a game in hand.
Vinícius played well overall and created some good opportunities for himself, but in the end was thwarted by a great performance from Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro. He made three key saves against close-range attempts by Vinícius, and also saw the Brazilian send the ball wide in a one-on-one situation.
“Vinícius played a good match, if he had scored it would have been a spectacular one,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “He has been playing well. Sometimes he will miss, but he is always trying.”
Karim Benzema and Rodrygo also couldn’t break through the Sociedad defense as Madrid was held scoreless for the first time this season despite more than 20 attempts against Sociedad, which also had its opportunities in an intense match at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
“We played a very complete game but couldn’t score,” Ancelotti said. “We were close. I’m satisfied with the draw because we played well.”
Madrid, coming off a home win in the derby against Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, remains unbeaten against Sociedad since a 4-3 home loss in the quarterfinals of the Copa in 2020, a competition the Basque Country side won.
Sociedad was coming off a 1-0 loss at Barcelona in the Copa quarterfinals, a result that ended its nine-game winning streak in all competitions. It had been one of the hottest teams in Spain until the consecutive setbacks against the powerhouses.
ATLETICO REBOUNDS
Atletico Madrid bounced back from its Copa elimination against Madrid with a 1-0 win at seventh-place Osasuna.
Substitute Saúl Ñíguez scored the winner less than 10 minutes after he had entered the match in the 65th.
Atletico relinquished a late 1-0 lead against Madrid to lose 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. The cup was the only competition Atletico realistically had a chance to win as it had already been eliminated from the Champions League and the Europa League, and it currently trails league leader Barcelona by 13 points.
“We are out of the Champions (League) and the Copa, but the motivation to play for Atletico remains,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “I’ll always demand that from my players.”
It was the third win in four games in all competitions for Simeone’s team, while struggling Osasuna remained winless in four straight.
Osasuna has only one victory in eight matches overall, though it hadn’t lost since last year.
Atletico hadn’t won an away match in the league since October at Real Betis.
WILLIAMS’ RUN ENDS
Iñaki Williams’ absence in Athletic Bilbao’s 1-0 loss at Celta Vigo ended his record of 251 consecutive league appearances. He did not play in Vigo because of injury.
Williams had played in every league match for Bilbao since April 2016.
Veteran striker Iago Aspas scored Celta’s winner in the 71st. The result moved Celta to 16th place, while Bilbao remained eighth.
Bilbao is winless in five league games, since a 3-0 home victory against Valladolid before the World Cup.
VALENCIA’S STRUGGLES
Valencia’s struggles continued with a 1-0 loss at Valladolid, adding pressure on coach Gennaro Gattuso.
Valencia has only one win in its last 10 league games, against Real Betis before the World Cup. It dropped to 14th place and one point above the relegation zone.
Canadian forward Cyle Larin scored a 90th-minute winner for 17th-place Valladolid, which ended its five-game losing streak across all competitions.

Topics: La Liga real madrid Real Sociedad

Females 'just getting started' in esports, says Saudi federation official

(Supplied/Saudi Esports Federation)
(Supplied/Saudi Esports Federation)
Updated 30 January 2023
Arab News

Females ‘just getting started’ in esports, says Saudi federation official

(Supplied/Saudi Esports Federation)
  • The esports scene has traditionally been dominated by men, and it remains as such, but has seen a substantial shift in attitude and mindset for the better in Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Female participation in esports is only set to increase in the coming years, Reaam Alkhudairi, from the Saudi Esports Federation has said.

In the Kingdom alone, approximately six million people played games in 2020, with nearly half of the new players in Saudi Arabia being women.

The esports scene has traditionally been dominated by men, and it remains as such, but has seen a substantial shift in attitude and mindset for the better in Saudi Arabia, Alkhudairi said, adding that more changes will take place as Vision 2030 continues.

Saudi Arabia's gaming sector is thriving, and especially its esports scene, and experiencing more opportunities for women as well, she said.

Esports are an exciting and challenging endeavor, and Saudi Esports Federation is dedicated to encouraging and supporting youths and adults alike to take part, Alkhudairi said.

The Saudi Esports Federation is also seeking to improve the skills of females in esports as part of its mission, she added, citing the example of Najd Fahd, who is now recognized as the first Saudi Arabian female to win first place in FIFA 20 and who was also awarded Best Female Player of 2021 by the Saudi Esports Federation Awards (SEF Awards).

Topics: eSports Saudi esports Saudi Esports Federation

Mitoma magic inflicts more Brighton misery on Liverpool

Mitoma magic inflicts more Brighton misery on Liverpool
Updated 29 January 2023
AFP

Mitoma magic inflicts more Brighton misery on Liverpool

Mitoma magic inflicts more Brighton misery on Liverpool
  • Lewis Dunk leveled before the break for Brighton and they were well worthy of the victory given to them by a moment of magic from Mitoma
Updated 29 January 2023
AFP

BRIGHTON: Liverpool’s disastrous season suffered another blow on Sunday as the holders were dumped out the FA Cup by a 2-1 defeat at Brighton.

Kaoru Mitoma’s brilliant control and finish in stoppage time earned the Seagulls a place in the fifth round.

Liverpool had led at the Amex through Harvey Elliott, but have now won just once in their last six games.

Lewis Dunk leveled before the break for Brighton and they were well worthy of the victory given to them by a moment of magic from Mitoma.

The Japanese winger cushioned Pervis Estupinan’s cross into his path, flicked the ball over Joe Gomez and fired high past Alisson Becker in the 92nd minute.

Liverpool are languishing in ninth in the Premier League, 21 points behind pacesetters Arsenal.

Their FA Cup exit leaves the Champions League as their only remaining shot at a trophy this season.

Last season, Jurgen Klopp’s men were on the brink of a historic quadruple, which included their first FA Cup triumph in 16 years.

But Klopp is still searching for answers to halt their decline after a second defeat on the south coast in 15 days.

The German described Brighton’s 3-0 win when the sides last met as the worst performance of his managerial career.

Liverpool did at least put up a fight this time and will rue two big early chances missed by Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian did at least have a hand in Liverpool’s goal as he released Elliott, whose strike had too much power for Steele to keep out.

Brighton hit back within nine minutes when Tariq Lamptey’s powerful shot was deflected past the helpless Alisson by Dunk.

The hosts were without Moises Caicedo after the Ecuadorian took to social media on Friday to try and force through a move to Arsenal.

Brighton have already lost Leandro Trossard, who scored a hat trick against Liverpool earlier in the season, to the Gunners this month.

But those absences did not show as Liverpool were left riding their luck for most of the second period.

Ibrahima Konate and Fabinho were extremely fortunate to escape red cards for challenges on Alexis Mac Allister and Evan Ferguson.

Alisson threw himself in front of Solly March to make a brilliant save from Mitoma’s inventive cross and Konate did likewise to block from Ferguson.

But Brighton’s pressure finally got its reward when Mitoma struck his fourth goal in six games.

Topics: FA Cup Brighton Liverpool Kaoru Mitoma

Diriyah Season to host first BMX Freestyle World Cup in region

Diriyah will host the BMX Freestyle World Cup, which will act as a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Diriyah will host the BMX Freestyle World Cup, which will act as a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Updated 29 January 2023
Arab News

Diriyah Season to host first BMX Freestyle World Cup in region

Diriyah will host the BMX Freestyle World Cup, which will act as a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Updated 29 January 2023
Arab News

DIRIYAH: Diriyah will host the BMX Freestyle World Cup, which will act as a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, on February 10 to 18 at the Elite Sports Center.

Hosted as part of the Diriyah Season, it will be the first time the event will held in the Middle East. 

More than 175 cyclists and bikers, representing 32 countries around the world, will compete for the title on a circuit especially made to host the championship at an arena capable of hosting up to 10,000 fans.

“Historic Diriyah will turn into the capital of urban sports in the world by hosting the World Cup, with the participation of a group of the most famous male and female athletes in the world, who will compete to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics,” Mai Al-Hellabi of Diriyah Season said.

Al-Hilabi indicated that the events accompanying the tournament will include a number of entertainment and sports activities and experiences that will be presented to the public for citizens and visitors from outside the Kingdom of all ages and groups.

Tickets can be booked here.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Extreme Sports BMX Diriyah DIRIYAH SEASON

Scotland Yard claims The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup to qualify for The Saudi Cup

Scotland Yard claims The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup to qualify for The Saudi Cup
Updated 29 January 2023
Arab News

Scotland Yard claims The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup to qualify for The Saudi Cup

Scotland Yard claims The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup to qualify for The Saudi Cup
  • Mohamed Alshurimaa wins The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cups for Apprentice Jockeys
  • Dananeer Al-Khalediah claimed the first prize of the Gulf Cup Arabian Horses race on Friday
Updated 29 January 2023
Arab News

The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Cup, organized by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, concluded late on Saturday at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah with Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, governor of Riyadh, in attendance to crown the winners.

Saturday’s festival featured 11 rounds, including four main races starting with The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cups for Apprentice Jockeys, with prize money of $32,000, and Al-Dareyah Cup with prize money of $40,000 up for grabs, and the winner qualifying for the Obeya Cup, one of The Saudi Cup 2023 races.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup is held in two rounds, over a distance of 2,000 meters, the first classified as a local grade one race with a prize $400,000, and dedicated to local horse production. The second round is the internationally-ranked Saudi Cup 2023 Qualifier.

Scotland Yard reaches Saudi Cup 2023

Two weeks after winning the King Faisal Cup at the Kings Cups Festival, Scotland Yard, son of Quality Road, won The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup in an open round, securing its owner, Prince Saud bin Salman, the qualification card for the Saudi Cup 2023 which will take place at the end of February.

Scotland Yard, trained by Ahmed Abdelwahed and ridden by Victor Gutierrez, stormed to a 10-length victory in a record time of 2 minutes 4 seconds, while Electability came second with rider Camilo Ospina, and La Casa Tarifa third ridden by Abdallah Alrashed.

Prince Saud became the first Saudi to enter two local horses in the Saudi Cup race, also running Emblem Road.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for local production

Mostawly, son of First Defence, owned by Haif Mohammad Alqhtani Sons, won the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for local production 2023 with jockey Mohamed Aldaham, while Bint Farhh finished second and Horse Aljamaanee third.

Mostawly’s win gave the stable its biggest win in 25 years.

“Nose distance” sends Hamdani Khaled Al-Khalediah to Obeya Cup

The Arabian horse champion, Hamdani Khaled Al-Khalediah, son of Laith Al-Khalediah, won Al-Dareyah Cup on Saturday to join the entry list of the Obeya Cup under the helm of rider Fahd Alfouraidi.

Hamdani defeated Dergham by a nose, with Thayer Hamilan coming in third.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cups for Apprentice Jockeys

Rider Mohamed Alshurimaa won The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cups for Apprentice Jockeys with his filly Najaabat Al-Aez, daughter of Sleeping Indian, owned by Mahal Albugami.

The five-year-old, who won Prince Badr Cup in the Kings Cups last year, finished ahead of Wajaab in second and Koheylan Alkheil in third.

Meanwhile, Friday night saw the conclusion of the second renewal of Gulf Day at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah.

There were also five qualifying rounds for the 2023 Saudi Cup, with prize money of $44,000, as well as four rounds dedicated to horses from the Gulf countries with prize money of $200,000 on offer.

Gulf Cup Arabian Horses round

Dananeer Al-Khalediah, daughter of Laith Al-Khalediah, owned by Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Sons, claimed the prize of the Gulf Cup Arabian Horses round with rider Adel Alfouraidi.

RB Rich Lyke Me placed second with jockey Alberto Sanna, and Mutwakel Alkhalediah came third.

Three-year-old Mister Victor earned his first victory in the Gulf Cup second round for Gulf Bred Horses after winning the 2,000 meter race in 2 minutes, 8.4 seconds with jockey Mohamed Oldham.

Mare Yazdad Heybah, ridden by Adel Alfouraidi, finished second while Jammah Almohamadia finished third with jockey Camilo Ospina.

Seven-year-old Sunset Flash, owned by Fihan Bin Faisal Almindeel Sons, won the third round of the Gulf Cup with rider Alexis Moreno after beating the champion mare Lagertha Rhyme, who placed second with rider Ricardo Ferreira. Avalina, ridden by Adel Alfouraidi, finished third.

Toledo, owned by Prince Sultan Bin Mishal, won Friday night’s final race, the Gulf Cup, with veteran Luis Morales.

Five horses have secured a spot in The Saudi Cup

Raaed, owned by Fahad Dhaidan Alotaibi and ridden by Ricardo Ferreira, won the Turf Sprint Qualifier 1351, while I Am Magic finished second, and Cold Front came third.

Castle, the son of Frankel and owned by Prince Saud bin Salman, won the 2,100 meter Neom Turf Cup qualifying race with rider Alexis Moreno. Luigi Vampa, with rider Abdullah Alawfi, finished second and Palavecino finished third with rider Luis Morales.

Arabian horse Asfan Al-Khalediah, owned by Al-Khalediah stable, won Al-Mneefah Qualifier (Turf) with rider Abdullah Alawfi to also secure a Saudi Cup qualifying spot.

Ataallah Al-Khalediah finished second and Jamran Al-Khalediah third. All three horses are sons of Laith Al-Khalediah.

Pagan, son of Sir Prancealot and ridden by promising rider Aseel Alsarhani, claimed the Riyadh Pace Cup, with Rock Sound finishing second and local horse Saodad third.

Mare My Map, son of Liam’s Map and owned by Prince Sultan bin Mishal, won the 1,600 meter Saudi Derby Qualifier race with rider Adel Alfouraidi, with Almulhem and Atta Alghali finishing respectively second and third.

In Friday’s other races, Aramah, the first winner of the day, secured its owner Abdullah Saud Al-Farag a Lexus car as it claimed the first round and the Saad Bin Mishref prize. Mare Mob’hem finished second, while Latin came third.

Meanwhile, Alamawee, son of Totally Ours for Haif Mohammad Alqhtani Sons, was the first Mishrif Bin Motlaq Bin Shanaan Cup winner with a brilliant performance in the 1,600 meter race under the lead of jockey Jose Rodriguese.

Alkharsany with rider Mohamed Al-Daham finished in third place as Saad Bin Mishref handed over the cup to Fahd bin Haif.

Topics: Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Cup Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia King Abdulaziz Racecourse Scotland Yard The Saudi Cup Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz

