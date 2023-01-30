You are here

  • Home
  • Putin threatened to kill me with missile attack: Boris Johnson

Putin threatened to kill me with missile attack: Boris Johnson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) his name engraved on a plaque inaugurated at the Ally of Bravery on Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) his name engraved on a plaque inaugurated at the Ally of Bravery on Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nn675

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Putin threatened to kill me with missile attack: Boris Johnson

Putin threatened to kill me with missile attack: Boris Johnson
  • Johnson emerged as one of the most impassioned Western backers of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: President Vladimir Putin threatened to personally target Boris Johnson with a missile attack just before ordering Russian forces into Ukraine, the former UK prime minister has claimed.
The apparent threat came in a phone call just ahead of the invasion on February 24, according to a new BBC documentary to be broadcast on Monday.
Johnson and other Western leaders had been hurrying to Kyiv to show support for Ukraine and try to deter a Russian attack.
“He sort of threatened me at one point and said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute’, or something like that,” Johnson quoted Putin as saying.
Johnson emerged as one of the most impassioned Western backers of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
But prior to the invasion, he says he was at pains to tell Putin that there was no imminent prospect of Ukraine joining NATO, while warning him that any invasion would mean “more NATO, not less NATO” on Russia’s borders.
“He said, ‘Boris, you say that Ukraine is not going to join NATO any time soon.
“’What is any time soon?’ And I said, ‘well it’s not going to join NATO for the foreseeable future. You know that perfectly well’.”
On the missile threat, Johnson added: “I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate.”
The BBC documentary charts the growing divide between the Russian leader and the West in the years before the invasion of Ukraine.
It also features Zelensky reflecting on his thwarted ambitions to join NATO prior to Russia’s attack.
“If you know that tomorrow Russia will occupy Ukraine, why don’t you give me something today I can stop it with?” he says.
“Or if you can’t give it to me, then stop it yourself.”
 

 

Topics: Boris Johnson Volodymyr Zelensky President Vladimir Putin

Related

EU chief highlights support for Ukraine ahead of summit
World
EU chief highlights support for Ukraine ahead of summit
Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital
World
Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital

UK vows to deport foreign criminals under slavery overhaul

UK vows to deport foreign criminals under slavery overhaul
Updated 58 min 14 sec ago
AFP

UK vows to deport foreign criminals under slavery overhaul

UK vows to deport foreign criminals under slavery overhaul
  • The measures taking effect under a new Nationality and Borders Act mean that Home Office caseworkers can in future demand evidence of modern slavery, rather than taking a victim’s word
Updated 58 min 14 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s government Monday enacted new measures to accelerate the deportation of foreign criminals, clamping down on some who have claimed protection under UK law as purported victims of “modern slavery.”
It cited the case of one convicted rapist who appealed against a decision by the Home Office (interior ministry) to expel him from Britain, by claiming he was a victim of criminal gangs engaged in human trafficking.
He was bailed pending the appeal, committed another rape, and remains in the UK, the Home Office said.
“It is totally unfair that genuine victims of modern slavery may be left waiting longer to receive the protections they need due to the flagrant abuse of the system,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman said in a statement.
“The changes coming into force will mean if you’ve committed an offense, we have the power to refuse your protections and kick you out of our country,” she said.
The measures taking effect under a new Nationality and Borders Act mean that Home Office caseworkers can in future demand evidence of modern slavery, rather than taking a victim’s word.
That could include evidence from a charity worker or police officer who has helped rescue the victim.
But the changes have been criticized by rights groups for undermining protections for genuine victims. One Braverman initiative — to fly cross-Channel migrants to Rwanda for permanent resettlement — has already been blocked in the courts.
Britain’s National Crime Agency reported in November that Albanian crime groups in particular were manipulating the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), which is being reformed under the new act.
Established in 2009 to help protect human trafficking victims, the NRM is used to identify and refer them to UK government agencies to ensure they receive appropriate support.
If caught working in cannabis farms or other criminal enterprises, Albanian migrants have been coached to claim they are victims of modern-day slavery and apply to the NRM, the crime agency’s report said.
In December, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new deal with Albania to stem the flow of migrants from the country crossing the Channel on small boats from mainland Europe.
The agreement only came about after the government in Tirana demanded an apology for an anti-migrant “campaign” in UK media, following some incendiary rhetoric from Braverman.
But the minister has maintained a hard line, to the delight of Conservative right-wingers keen to show that Britain can control its borders after Brexit, and the clampdown is one of five priorities promised by Sunak for this year.
“We must stop people exploiting our immigration and asylum laws,” Braverman said in Monday’s statement.
“And I am personally determined to crack down on those abusing the generosity of the British public and taking our country for a ride.”

Topics: UK government Foreign criminals UK Law UK Home Office modern slavery

Related

UK government says asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty
World
UK government says asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty

Cleveland police investigating report of missing Saudi citizen

Omar Al-Anazi. (Police photo)
Omar Al-Anazi. (Police photo)
Updated 29 January 2023
RAY HANANIA

Cleveland police investigating report of missing Saudi citizen

Omar Al-Anazi. (Police photo)
  • The police have categorized the disappearance as “endangered” because of his circumstances as a visitor to the city with limited English language skills
Updated 29 January 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Police in Cleveland, Ohio released a statement Sunday saying they are actively investigating the Jan. 27 reported disappearance of a visiting Saudi citizen, Omar Al-Anazi.

Al-Anazi, 30, was last seen around 10 a.m. by friends after spending time in the city’s tourist area along the Lake Erie waterfront.

According to witnesses, he was socializing with friends in the downtown area when he was reported missing, the Cleveland Division of Police officials said.

“He went with a group to the East 9th Street Pier at approximately 2:30 a.m. to look at the water and was reportedly intoxicated,” officials of the Cleveland Division of Police Department said in a statement.

When the group went to leave, the statement added, “Al-Anazi reportedly walked away.”

Cleveland Police said that Al-Anazi’s friends searched for him but were unable to locate him. The police have categorized the disappearance as “endangered” because of his circumstances as a visitor to the city with limited English language skills.

Al-Anazi, police said, is visiting from Saudi Arabia and reportedly does not speak English.

He was last seen wearing a beige jacket and pants.

Cleveland Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately by calling 1-216-621-1234.

 

Topics: Cleveland Omar Al-Anazi

Related

Nicole Marie Rodgers, who is originally from Columbus, Georgia, allegedly stabbed Algheraibi in the neck. (Philadelphia Police)
Saudi Arabia
Suspect in murder of Saudi student set for Feb. 13 court hearing in Philadelphia
Al-Waleed Abdullah Al-Gheraibi
Saudi Arabia
Body of Saudi student killed in US to be flown home

Pope condemns increasing ‘death spiral’ in Middle East

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window at the Vatican, January 29, 2023. (REUTERS)
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window at the Vatican, January 29, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 30 January 2023
AFP

Pope condemns increasing ‘death spiral’ in Middle East

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window at the Vatican, January 29, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • Francis, 86, cited 10 Palestinians, including a woman, killed in an Israeli army raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank, and an attack Friday by a Palestinian gunman that killed seven Israelis outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem
Updated 30 January 2023
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday condemned a resurgence of violence in the Middle East, calling on both sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to engage in a “sincere search for peace.”
“The death spiral that increases day by day only closes the few glimmers of trust that exist between the two peoples,” said the pope following his traditional Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square.
Francis, 86, cited 10 Palestinians, including a woman, killed in an Israeli army raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank, and an attack Friday by a Palestinian gunman that killed seven Israelis outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem.
“Since the beginning of the year, dozens of Palestinians have been killed in clashes with the Israeli army,” said the pope.
“I appeal to the two governments and the international community to find other ways without delay, including dialogue and the sincere search for peace.”
“It is with great sorrow that I learn of the news coming from the Holy Land,” he said.

 

Topics: Pope Francis

Related

Special Israeli retaliation amounts to collective punishment illegal under international law, rights groups say
Middle-East
Israeli retaliation amounts to collective punishment illegal under international law, rights groups say
Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iranian factory: US official video
Middle-East
Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iranian factory: US official

At least 50 killed in twin transport mishaps in Pakistan 

At least 50 killed in twin transport mishaps in Pakistan 
Updated 29 January 2023

At least 50 killed in twin transport mishaps in Pakistan 

At least 50 killed in twin transport mishaps in Pakistan 
  • A passenger bus fell into a ravine and caught fire in Balochistan’s Bela area, killing at least 40 people 
  • In second mishap, 10 children were killed after their ferry capsized in country’s northwest on Sunday 
Updated 29 January 2023
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: At least 50 people were killed in two separate transport tragedies in Pakistan on Sunday, officials said, renewing a debate about poor transport safety protocols in the South Asian country.  

In the first incident, a passenger bus fell into a ravine and later caught fire in the Bela area of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, where road accidents claim thousands of lives annually.   

Balochistan, a mountainous, desert region bordering Afghanistan and Iran, is Pakistan’s largest but most impoverished province, with a staggering 40,000-km network of road infrastructure.   

According to the motorway police, 6,000 to 8,000 people die each year in accidents across the Balochistan province, mainly on single-lane roads that have infamously come to be known as “killer highways.”   

“A bus going from Quetta to Karachi plunged into a ravine and caught fire at around 3 a.m.,” Hamza Anjum Nadeem, the Bela assistant commissioner, told Arab News. “At least 39 bodies have been recovered and a search for others is underway.”  

Anjum later confirmed the death of another passenger, taking the count to 40. Of these, 38 dead bodies were being moved to the southern port city of Karachi, 177 km away from Bela, for medico-legal formalities, Karachi Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed told Arab News.  

Balochistan is the epicenter of the $64 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a road and infrastructure development plan, which aims to ultimately provide the shortest route for Chinese cargo headed for the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. 

Major roads are slated for construction under the CPEC, including the road from Balochistan’s Khuzdar district to the Chinese-funded, deep-water port of Gwadar. But for now, the absence of dual carriageways, inadequate training of drivers, and a lack of highway patrols mean thousands continue to die on these roads each year.

In another incident, 10 children died when their boat capsized in Tanda Dam lake near Kohat in the country’s northwest, according to police.  

All of the dead recovered so far were aged between 7 and 14 years, local police official Mir Rauf told the AFP news agency. Rauf said 11 children had been rescued from the water, with six in critical condition. The boat was carrying between 25 and 30 students on a day trip from a local madrassa when it overturned.  

“A rescue operation is underway,” Rauf said. Mass drownings are common in Pakistan when aged and overloaded vessels lose their stability and pitch passengers into the water. In July, 18 women drowned when an overcrowded boat carrying a wedding party across the Indus river in Punjab province capsized.  

The South Asian country also has poor road safety controls, and thousands of lives are lost to road crashes each year, particularly in the southwestern Balochistan province.  

According to the National Road Safety Strategy 2018-2030, a report administered by the Asian Development Bank that cited police data, 6,548 people died at the scene of an accident on Pakistan’s roads in 2016. Of these, 355 fatalities happened on national highways and 6,003 on provincial roads.  

At least seven people were killed and 15 others were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck in Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district this month. In June last year, 22 people were killed when a passenger bus veered off a narrow road and fell into a ravine in the same district.

Topics: Pakistan Balochistan Bela kohat

Related

Update Bus crash kills at least 20 in southwest Pakistan — official
World
Bus crash kills at least 20 in southwest Pakistan — official

Taliban raise concerns over ‘problems’ faced by Afghan refugees in Iran 

Taliban raise concerns over ‘problems’ faced by Afghan refugees in Iran 
Updated 29 January 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

Taliban raise concerns over ‘problems’ faced by Afghan refugees in Iran 

Taliban raise concerns over ‘problems’ faced by Afghan refugees in Iran 
  • About 3 million Afghans are living in Iran, most of whom are undocumented 
  • Afghan refugees in Iran face many hardships, including abuse by Iranian authorities 
Updated 29 January 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: The Taliban administration has raised concerns with Tehran over difficulties faced by Afghan refugees in Iran, an official said on Sunday, as reports of mistreatment continue to emerge from the neighboring country.

Iran has for decades hosted millions of Afghans fleeing armed conflict in their country.

Nearly 600,000 Afghan passport holders live in Iran and about 780,000 are registered as refugees, according to 2022 data from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, while 2.1 million Afghans remain undocumented.

The number of Afghans crossing into their western neighbor has increased since 2021, when the Taliban took control of the country and international sanctions slapped on their administration shattered the economy. Many have since been forcibly expelled back to Afghanistan, and reports of their abuse at the hands of Iranian security forces have been on the rise.

This month, videos circulated on social media shed new light on the ordeal faced by Afghan refugees in Iran. At least one clip showed topless Afghan men chained together and kneeling on the sand, crying and pleading as they are whipped with a belt. Other footage has emerged since last year, with reports of abuse not only by the Iranian police but also by criminal gangs and human traffickers.

“There is no doubt that Afghans have faced a number of problems in neighboring Iran,” Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, spokesman for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, told Arab News on Sunday.

“We have talked to Iranian officials…and shared such concerns and problems of Afghans with them,” Haqqani added. “One of the problems is that a big number of Afghans have been forcibly expelled from Iran.”

Iranian security forces have “unlawfully killed” at least 11 Afghans, according to a report by Amnesty International published last August, which also documented the forced returns and torture of Afghans.

Last April, viral footage showing the mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Iran prompted a wave of protests targeting Iranian diplomatic missions in Kabul and Herat.

Those reports, however, have not deterred Afghans from seeking a better life in Iran, said social activist Dr. Azad, who is based in the western province of Herat.

“About 80 percent of Herat residents have been living in poverty and economic problems,” he told Arab News. “Almost one member of each family from Herat province is traveling to neighboring Iran to find work until they can provide food for their family.

“Those who have passports and those without any documents have all had to face different problems with the Iranian authorities.”

But problems faced by Afghan refugees in Iran are multifaceted and do not always directly involve Iranian officials, said Attaullah Khogyani, an Afghan activist based in Tehran.

“Afghan refugees have a lot of problems in Iran. Sometimes they are arrested and beaten very badly, and after the arrest, they are forcibly expelled to Afghanistan,” Khogyani, whose work focuses on refugee rights, told Arab News in a phone interview.

“There are some groups who abduct Afghans and then ask them to pay money, taking away their passports and other legal documents too,” he added.

“Our neighbors are not treating us well at all and haven’t given us support or help,” he said. “Afghans are suffering a lot now.” 

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan refugees Iran

Related

Special Taliban raise concerns over ‘brutal treatment’ of Afghan refugees in Iran video
World
Taliban raise concerns over ‘brutal treatment’ of Afghan refugees in Iran
Special Rights body concerned over alleged abuse of Afghan refugees in Iran
World
Rights body concerned over alleged abuse of Afghan refugees in Iran

Latest updates

Putin threatened to kill me with missile attack: Boris Johnson
Putin threatened to kill me with missile attack: Boris Johnson
’Constant danger’: Life after leprosy, a long neglected disease
’Constant danger’: Life after leprosy, a long neglected disease
UK vows to deport foreign criminals under slavery overhaul
UK vows to deport foreign criminals under slavery overhaul
Al-Ittihad beat Al-Feiha 2-0 in Saudi Super Cup Final
Al-Ittihad beat Al-Feiha 2-0 in Saudi Super Cup Final
Madrid frustrated by Sociedad, loses ground to Barcelona
Madrid frustrated by Sociedad, loses ground to Barcelona

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.