You are here

  • Home
  • American carmaker Canoo ties up with GCC Olayan to supply EVs in Saudi Arabia  

American carmaker Canoo ties up with GCC Olayan to supply EVs in Saudi Arabia  

American carmaker Canoo ties up with GCC Olayan to supply EVs in Saudi Arabia  
Its unique design will also enable the company to localize the offering, as well as provide for a scalable local manufacturing approach. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n23f2

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

American carmaker Canoo ties up with GCC Olayan to supply EVs in Saudi Arabia  

American carmaker Canoo ties up with GCC Olayan to supply EVs in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: American electric vehicle startup Canoo signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s General Contracting Co. Olayan to sell, service and distribute its cars in the Kingdom. 

This collaboration falls in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy to adopt electric vehicles and sustainable mobility solutions.  

In addition to fleet solutions, both companies plan to create a joint venture to initiate a digital vehicle ecosystem for service maintenance repair, local assembly and ultimately manufacturing, according to a recent press release. 

“We recognize that there is a growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions in Saudi Arabia, partly driven by the Kingdom’s launch of the Saudi Green Initiative and its pledge to achieve net zero by 2060,” said CEO of Olayan Saudi Holding Co. Uwaidh Al-Harethi.  

“With that in mind, we are pleased to sign the product and service distribution agreement with Canoo and are proud to be the exclusive distributor of its electric vehicles in our market,” he added.  

GCC Olayan, a prominent multi-national subsidiary of OSHCO, has been providing leading brands in the Kingdom for more than 75 years.  

"Canoo vehicles are built on the company’s proprietary multi-purpose platform architecture that integrates all high-tech components such as the motors, battery module and other critical driving components,” stated the press release. 

The company said the vehicles will offer more usable interior space, better driver ergonomics and improved road visibility.  

Its unique design will also enable the company to localize the offering, as well as provide for a scalable local manufacturing approach, revealed the press release.  

Al-Harethi noted, “the new partnership will combine GCC Olayan’s over 75 years of experience in the automotive and adjacent sectors with Canoo’s innovative electric vehicle technology to cater to this need in the market and contribute to global efforts to tackle carbon emissions as well as to Saudi Vision 2030’s sustainability goals.

Topics: EV Saudi automotive

GCC banks to refrain from redeeming hybrid capital as volatility rises: S&P Report 

GCC banks to refrain from redeeming hybrid capital as volatility rises: S&P Report 
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

GCC banks to refrain from redeeming hybrid capital as volatility rises: S&P Report 

GCC banks to refrain from redeeming hybrid capital as volatility rises: S&P Report 
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council banks will refrain from redeeming the hybrid capital instruments at the first call date for the next 12 to 24 months, owing to the increasing volatility, scarce liquidity and significant rise in the cost of capital, said S&P Global Ratings in its latest report. 

Interest rates in the Gulf have been rising quickly as central banks matched course with the US in support of their currency pegs with the US dollar.

“Liquidity is becoming scarcer and more expensive, even in the Gulf. Current market conditions mean banks that replace an existing hybrid capital instrument with a new one could incur a significant increase in their cost of capital,” said Mohamed Damak, primary credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings in Dubai, in the report. 

Over the past decade, the GCC banks have shown a marked preference for conventional and Islamic hybrid capital instruments, resulting in their contribution to the total adjusted capital increasing from 2.3 percent at the end of 2011 to 13.5 percent as of Sept. 30, 2022. 

While some banks have abstained from issuing hybrid instruments, others have almost a quarter of their TAC in hybrids. Most GCC banks have also issued only additional Tier 1 instruments, which absorb losses or conserve cash while operational.  

For instance, banks in the UAE and Bahrain issued a large portion of their AT1 instruments on the international capital market in hard currencies. In contrast, Saudi Arabia and Qatar focused on the local market, with issuance denominated in local currencies. 

Local investors, in this case, may include cash-rich governments and their related entities, which invested in providing support for banks while receiving a defined return. 

“Both Islamic and conventional hybrid AT1 instruments allow issuers to suspend payments —periodic distributions for the Islamic instruments and coupons for the conventional instruments — without triggering a default, while the bank is still a going concern,” said Damak in the rating report.  

With low-cost hybrid instruments no longer available, S&P Global expects more noncall decisions in the GCC, such as Qatari and Omani issuers choosing to refrain from redeeming hybrid instruments on the first call date over the past three years.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) S&P Global Ratings banking

Related

Global sukuk market set to recover from 2022 downturn: S&P Global 
Business & Economy
Global sukuk market set to recover from 2022 downturn: S&P Global 

Saudi Aramco signs agreements worth $7.2bn at iktva Forum

Saudi Aramco signs agreements worth $7.2bn at iktva Forum
Updated 13 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco signs agreements worth $7.2bn at iktva Forum

Saudi Aramco signs agreements worth $7.2bn at iktva Forum
Updated 13 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. signed deals valued at around $7.2 billion at the seventh edition of the In-Kingdom Total Value Add Forum in Dhahran on Jan. 30, the firm has announced.

The energy giant inked over 100 agreements and memorandum of understandings on the first day of the event, which runs until Feb. 2 and is held under the theme of ‘Accelerating Future Success’.

During the forum, the company also launched Aramco Digital Co. to accelerate its digital transformation efforts. 

“The launch of Aramco Digital Company is a great example of such innovation in action, providing state-of-the-art AI and emerging technology expertise in a vital sector of the economy,” said Ahmad A. Al-Sa’adi, Aramco executive vice president of technical services. 

During the event, Aramco signed a strategic partnership agreement with Zoom, as well as striking a deal with Taulia Inc. to implement supplier financing solutions. 

The company also entered into a definitive agreement with DHL to form a joint venture and offer procurement and supply chain services, and partnered with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment to develop and promote investment opportunities. 

Another agreement signed by Aramco during the event was with Accenture to accelerate system integration and digital solution services. 

It also reached a deal with Achilles to develop and localize environmental, social and governance rating services. 

The press release noted that the iktva program achieved 63 percent local content in 2022, up from 35 percent in 2015 when it was initially launched. 

The forum highlights collective localization efforts in key focus areas including digital space, sustainability, industrial, and manufacturing sectors.

“The local supplier ecosystem is a top priority for Aramco as well as a major contributor to the Kingdom’s economy. Through this mega program we are helping to create a culture of innovation and provide high-quality jobs for our growing population,” added Al-Sa’adi.

According to the press release, the first day of the event attracted more than 10,000 visitors and over 290 companies took part in the exhibition space.

Topics: Saudi Aramco In-Kingdom Total Value Add Forum iktva (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) forum

Related

Aramco’s iktva forum and exhibition kicks off in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Aramco’s iktva forum and exhibition kicks off in Saudi Arabia

Emirates operates MENA’s first test flight powered by 100% green fuel

Emirates operates MENA’s first test flight powered by 100% green fuel
Updated 28 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates operates MENA’s first test flight powered by 100% green fuel

Emirates operates MENA’s first test flight powered by 100% green fuel
Updated 28 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s Emirates airlines has operated its breakthrough test flight powered by 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel, according to a press release.

The flight is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. It is “a milestone moment for Emirates and a positive step for our industry as we work collectively to address one of our biggest challenges — reducing our carbon footprint,” a statement quoted Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Adel Al-Redha as saying.

Nowadays, sustainable aviation fuel is used in airplanes but only in blends of 50 percent with conventional jet fuels.

 

That said, the Emirates flight will act as a reference for potential demonstrations in the near future where 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel is approved.

“We hope that landmark demonstration flights like this one, will help open the door to scale up the SAF supply chain and make it more available and accessible across geographies, and most importantly, affordable for broader industry adoption in the future,” Al-Redha added.

It is important to note that in order to procure and develop a sustainable aviation fuel blend that is capable of replacing conventional jet fuel, Emirates worked with its partners, namely GE Aerospace, Boeing, Honeywell, Neste, and Virent. 

“Sustainable aviation fuel will play a critical role in the aviation industry’s commitment to becoming net zero by 2050, requiring strong industry collaboration,” said Omar Arekat, vice president of commercial sales and marketing, Middle East at the Boeing Co.

“Sustainable aviation fuel plays a crucial role in reducing the emissions of air travel but to fully leverage its decarbonization potential we need to enable 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel use,” added Jonathan Wood, vice president of EMEA, renewable aviation at Neste.

Topics: Emirates UAE aviation carbon foot print emission Net Zero climate change

Related

Full reliance on SAF beyond reach of current aviation technology
Business & Economy
Full reliance on SAF beyond reach of current aviation technology

PIF’s AlUla Development Co. launches operation to support sustainable development

PIF’s AlUla Development Co. launches operation to support sustainable development
Updated 39 min 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

PIF’s AlUla Development Co. launches operation to support sustainable development

PIF’s AlUla Development Co. launches operation to support sustainable development
Updated 39 min 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The AlUla Development Co., fully owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has begun its operations to support sustainable development in the province, as the Kingdom continues its green tourism journey in line with the targets outlined in Vision 2030.

The operations of the company are aiming to position AlUla as a leading tourist and cultural destination, according to a joint press release issued by the firm and PIF.

The company, also known as UDC, will work in collaboration with the Royal Commission of AlUla and various private sector entities to support the development and operation of a world-class portfolio of global hospitality, residential, retail, commercial and infrastructure assets.

This includes planned development projects in AlUla which will create over 7,500 hotel rooms, 5,000 residential units, a staff village comprising more than 1,000 units, and other supporting infrastructure.

On its official Twitter account the PIF wrote: “The real estate business will support the sustainable development and preservation of AlUla, one of the world’s largest and oldest cultural sites, and create jobs and opportunities for Saudi businesses.”

AlUla is widely considered one of the hottest emerging tourist destinations in Saudi Arabia. With more than 200,000 years of history, AlUla is a rich destination of human and natural heritage.

The province is home to historic treasures, including the Nabataean city of Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, and the tombs of Dadan, the stone-built capital of the Dadanite and Lihyanite Kingdoms.

The press release added: “AlUla Development Company is now an additional pillar to the economic ecosystem in Saudi comprising numerous projects designed to stimulate and benefit the country as well as promote development and investment across various sectors.”

In October 2022, the Royal Commission of AlUla and a consortium of French engineering companies – Egis, Setec and Assystem – signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Future Investment Initiative to reinforce partnership and support the infrastructure development in the historical city.

The press release further noted that the ten-year alliance will quintuple the consortium’s AlUla workforce from 40 to 200.

Topics: AlUla AlUla Development Co Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Photo/Supplied
Saudi Arabia
AlUla to host 851-km Saudi Tour for cyclists

Saudi Arabia plans road project in Aseer region to elevate infrastructure   

Saudi Arabia plans road project in Aseer region to elevate infrastructure   
Updated 57 min 41 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi Arabia plans road project in Aseer region to elevate infrastructure   

Saudi Arabia plans road project in Aseer region to elevate infrastructure   
Updated 57 min 41 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: In a move to transform Saudi Arabia’s mountainous Aseer region into a global tourist destination, the local authority is planning to launch a new road project that will elevate the infrastructure in and around the region’s capital city Greater Abha.

The Kingdom is improving its road connectivity as part of its strategy to become a tourism and logistics hub, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

The new project, being planned by the Aseer Development Authority in association with Saudi Arabia’s Public Transport Authority, is expected to connect Greater Abha with Abha, Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah. 

The announcement regarding the new road project was made during a meeting chaired by the Chairman of the ASDA, Prince Turki bin Talal, at the headquarters of the authority. 

The 321km project, which is expected to launch in 2024, will have 13 routes, 196 stops, 55 buses, 150 bus drivers and 18 operational hours. 

A working group has already been formed comprising members from the ASDA, the Public Transport Authority, and the municipality of the region. 

The working group is expected to carry out a feasibility study by visiting the routes of the road and ensuring that the characteristics of the network are compatible with the roads in Greater Abha city. 

Aseer region’s municipality will implement the infrastructure of the project, and the operations will be carried out in accordance with the regulations and supervision of the Transport Authority and ASDA. 

As Saudi Arabia tries to emerge as a global tourism hub, the Aseer region is also expected to play a crucial role in these efforts. The historic region which runs parallel to the Red Sea aims to become a world-class tourist destination in the Kingdom and abroad by striking a balance between development and conservation. 

In 2021, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a $13 billion tourism strategy for Aseer that aims to attract more than 10 million visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom by 2030. 

With the new road project, the authorities expect the connectivity in the region to improve substantially, thus allowing more tourists to enjoy the temperate climate in the region. This will also help visitors explore various tourist destinations such as Asir National Park and Abha Dam. 

Meanwhile, on Jan.19, Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City announced that the operation of the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project in Riyadh would begin in March 2023. 

This ambitious project in Saudi Arabia’s capital city includes six metro lines, 84 metro stations, 80 bus routes, 2,860 bus stops and 842 buses. 

Topics: Saudi road ASEER tourism

Latest updates

GCC banks to refrain from redeeming hybrid capital as volatility rises: S&P Report 
GCC banks to refrain from redeeming hybrid capital as volatility rises: S&P Report 
American carmaker Canoo ties up with GCC Olayan to supply EVs in Saudi Arabia  
American carmaker Canoo ties up with GCC Olayan to supply EVs in Saudi Arabia  
Saudi Aramco signs agreements worth $7.2bn at iktva Forum
Saudi Aramco signs agreements worth $7.2bn at iktva Forum
Ten dead in new toll after fresh Syria strikes
Ten dead in new toll after fresh Syria strikes
Emirates operates MENA’s first test flight powered by 100% green fuel
Emirates operates MENA’s first test flight powered by 100% green fuel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.