Qatar Deputy Prime Minister discusses bilateral cooperation with Japan’s Kishida

TOKYO: Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani paid a courtesy call on Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Tuesday ahead of the 2nd Japan-Qatar Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.
The two sides reaffirmed their desire to further strengthen bilateral relations in various areas, such as politics, economy and security, as well as in the energy sector, including clean energy.
Qatar and Japan are working on a new visa waiver measure based on the Passport Registration System for ordinary passport holders of Qatar who wish to enter Japan, according to the foreign ministry in Tokyo. This, it is hoped, will further promote exchanges between Japan and Qatar.
Prime Minister Kishida welcomed Sheikh Mohammed and stated that Japan attaches great importance to the comprehensive partnership with Qatar.
Kishida noted that he held two telephone talks with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, last year and confirmed their close cooperation.
Sheikh Mohammed stated that Qatar also attaches great importance to its historic friendship with Japan, and that he is pleased to see steady progress in cooperation between Japan and Qatar in a wide range of areas.
Among other topics, the two sides discussed regional affairs, including the situation in Ukraine.
The Strategic Dialogue will take place in Tokyo with Sheikh Mohammed attending and it is seen as an important framework in realizing cooperative relations between Japan and Qatar.
