Pakistan mosque blast that killed 100 was ‘revenge against police’

Pakistan mosque blast that killed 100 was ‘revenge against police’
Police officers examine the site of Monday’s suicide bombing after authorities finished the rescue operation, in Peshawar on Jan. 31, 2023. (AP)
  • Authorities are investigating how a major security breach could happen in one of the most tightly controlled areas of the city
  • Sanaullah told Pakistan’s national assembly the dead included 97 police officers and three civilians
PESHAWAR, Pakistan: A suicide blast at a mosque inside a Pakistan police headquarters was a targeted revenge attack, a police chief said Tuesday, as rescue efforts ended with the death toll standing at 100.
Between 300 and 400 policemen had gathered for afternoon prayers at the compound’s mosque on Monday in the provincial capital Peshawar when an entire wall and most of the roof were blown out, showering rubble on officers.
“We are on the frontline taking action against militants and that is why we were targeted,” city police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan told AFP.
“The purpose was to demoralize us as a force.”
On Tuesday evening rescuers finally ended a marathon operation which saw them pry survivors and corpses out of the wreck of the mosque, rushing those who could be saved to hospitals.
Low-level militancy, often targeting security checkpoints, has been steadily rising in the areas near Peshawar that border Afghanistan since the Taliban seized control of Kabul in August 2021.
The assaults are claimed mostly by the Pakistani Taliban, as well as the local chapter of the Islamic State, but mass casualty attacks remain rare.
The head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province police force, Moazzam Jah Ansari, told reporters that a suicide bomber had entered the mosque as a guest, carrying 10-12 kilogrammes (about 22-26 pounds) of “explosive material in bits and pieces.”
He added that a militant group that was on-and-off affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban could be behind the attack.
Authorities are investigating how a major security breach could happen in one of the most tightly controlled areas of the city, housing intelligence and counter-terrorism bureaus, and next door to the regional secretariat.
The nation is already being hobbled by a massive economic downturn and political chaos, ahead of elections due by October.
Interior minister Rana Sanaullah told Pakistan’s national assembly the dead included 97 police officers and three civilians, with 27 patients still in critical condition.
“I remained trapped under the rubble with a dead body over me for seven hours. I had lost all hope of survival,” Wajahat Ali, a 23-year-old police constable whose feet were broken, told AFP from hospital on Tuesday.
Survivor Shahid Ali said the explosion took place seconds after the imam started prayers.
“I saw black smoke rising to the sky. I ran out to save my life,” the 47-year-old police officer told AFP.
Dozens of slain police officers have already been buried in several mass prayer ceremonies, with coffins lined up in rows and draped in the Pakistani flag while a guard of honor was performed.
“Terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement.

In a statement, the Pakistani Taliban — separate from the Afghan Taliban but with a similar Islamist ideology — denied it was responsible for the latest blast.
Known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, it carried out a years-long wave of horrific violence after emerging in 2007 but recently has attempted to rebrand itself as a less brutal outfit, claiming not to target places of worship.
But a security official in Peshawar, who asked not to be named, said Tuesday that authorities were considering all possibilities including the involvement of a TTP splinter faction, Daesh or a coordinated attack by several groups.
“Often in the past militant groups, including the TTP, that carry out attacks in mosques do not claim them” because a mosque is considered a sacred place, the official told AFP.
Pakistan was once plagued by almost daily bombings, but a major military clearance operation which started in 2014 largely restored order.
Analysts say militants in the former tribal areas adjacent to Peshawar and bordering Afghanistan have become emboldened since the return of the Afghan Taliban, with Islamabad accusing the new rulers of failing to secure their mountainous frontier.
“Terrorism has become a national security crisis for Pakistan again — as it was a decade ago — and it will worsen unless concerted action is taken to address it,” Brookings Institution analyst Madiha Afzal told AFP.
Mass casualty attacks remain relatively rare, with Daesh claiming the most recent blast on a Shiite mosque in Peshawar last March that killed 64.
Provinces around the country announced they were on high alert after the blast, with checkpoints ramped up and extra security forces deployed, while in the capital Islamabad snipers were posted on buildings and at city entrance points.
The drastic security breach came on the day United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan had been due to visit Islamabad, although the trip was canceled at the last minute due to bad weather.
Pakistan is also hosting an International Monetary Fund delegation from Tuesday as it works toward unlocking a vital bailout loan to prevent a looming default.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the blast as “abhorrent,” and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his condolences for the “horrific attack.”

Pope condemns “poison of greed” stoking conflict in Congo

Pope condemns “poison of greed” stoking conflict in Congo
Pope condemns “poison of greed” stoking conflict in Congo

Pope condemns “poison of greed” stoking conflict in Congo
  • The 86-year-old Francis is the first pontiff to visit Congo since John Paul II in 1985
  • "It is a tragedy that these lands, and more generally the whole African continent, continue to endure various forms of exploitation," he said
KINSHASA: Pope Francis denounced the “poison of greed” for mineral resources driving conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo as he began a visit there on Tuesday, saying the rich world could no longer ignore the tragic plight of many African nations.
The 86-year-old Francis is the first pontiff to visit Congo since John Paul II in 1985, when it was still known as Zaire. About half of Congo’s population of 90 million are Roman Catholics.
Tens of thousands of people cheered as he traveled from the airport into the capital Kinshasa in his popemobile, with some breaking away to chase his convoy while others chanted and waved flags in one of the most vibrant welcomes of his foreign trips.
But the mood changed when the pope gave a speech to dignitaries at the presidential palace, condemning “terrible forms of exploitation, unworthy of humanity” in Congo, where vast mineral wealth has fueled war, displacement and hunger.
“It is a tragedy that these lands, and more generally the whole African continent, continue to endure various forms of exploitation,” he said. “The poison of greed has smeared its diamonds with blood,” he said, referring to Congo specifically.
“Hands off the Democratic Republic of the Congo! Hands off Africa! Stop choking Africa: it is not a mine to be stripped or a terrain to be plundered,” he said.
Congo has some of the world’s richest deposits of diamonds, gold, copper, cobalt, tin, tantalum and lithium, but those have stoked conflict between militias, government troops and foreign invaders. Mining has also been linked to inhumane exploitation of workers, including children, and environmental degradation.
Compounding these problems, eastern Congo has been plagued by violence connected to the long and complex fallout from the 1994 genocide in neighboring Rwanda.
An estimated 5.7 million people are internally displaced in Congo and 26 million face severe hunger, largely because of the impact of armed conflict, according to the United Nations.
’PILGRIMAGE OF PEACE’
The Catholic Church plays a crucial role in running schools and health facilities in the country, as well as promoting democracy.
The pope criticized rich countries for closing their eyes and ears to the tragedies unfolding in Congo and elsewhere in Africa.
“One has the impression that the international community has practically resigned itself to the violence devouring it (Congo). We cannot grow accustomed to the bloodshed that has marked this country for decades, causing millions of deaths,” he said.
First scheduled for last July, the pope’s trip was postponed because he was suffering a flare-up of a chronic knee ailment. He had originally planned to travel to Goma, in eastern Congo, but that stop was scrapped because of a resurgence in fighting between the M23 rebel group and government troops.
In an apparent reference to the M23 and other militias active in Congo’s eastern regions, the pope said the Congolese people were fighting to preserve their territorial integrity “against deplorable attempts to fragment the country.”
On Wednesday, Francis will celebrate Mass at a Kinshasa airport and meet victims of violence from the east, further highlighting the issues he raised in his speech.
Francis will stay in Kinshasa until Friday morning, when he will fly to South Sudan, another country grappling with conflict and poverty.
In a first, he will be accompanied for that leg of his journey by the Archbishop of Canterbury, leader of the global Anglican Communion, and by the Church of Scotland Moderator. The religious leaders have described their joint visit as a “pilgrimage of peace.”

Algerian beauty blogger stabbed to death in Germany in plot to fake killer’s death

Algerian beauty blogger stabbed to death in Germany in plot to fake killer’s death
Algerian beauty blogger stabbed to death in Germany in plot to fake killer’s death

Algerian beauty blogger stabbed to death in Germany in plot to fake killer’s death
  • Woman identified as Shahraban K tracked down Khadidja O because of similar facial features
  • Victim’s face disfigured after body is stabbed 50 times
LONDON: A 23-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing to death an Algerian beauty blogger in Germany in a bid to fake her own death.

The woman, identified by German police as Shahraban K, who is of Iraqi descent, is accused of stabbing her victim, identified as Khadidja O, 50 times, leaving her face completely disfigured.

Shahraban K then left the body in her Mercedes in a bid to make it appear that she was in fact the murder victim.

She and her accomplice, her boyfriend identified as Sheqir K, face life in prison if convicted.

The attack, which took place in the German city of Ingolstadt in August, happened after Shahraban K tracked down Khadidja O on social media because of similarities in appearance between the two. 

It is thought Shahraban K wanted to fake her own death and go into hiding to escape a family issue. She established multiple social media accounts to contact other women who resembled her, one of whom was Khadidja O.

German prosecutors say Shahraban K and Sheqir K befriended Khadidja O, who lived in Heilbronn, and one evening drove her to a forest outside Ingolstadt where the murder took place.

The disfigurement of the face was a deliberate part of the plan, with police only becoming aware of the victim’s true identity after an autopsy was performed, having initially believed it to be the body of Shahraban K after being alerted to her disappearance by her parents.

Ingolstadt-based prosecutor Veronika Grieser told Bild: “It has been confirmed that the accused had contacted several women via Instagram before the act who seemed to look similar to her.

“It can be assumed that the suspect wanted to go into hiding, due to internal disputes with her family, and fake her own death.”

An Ingolstadt police spokesman said: “The victim was lured out of the vehicle as planned under a pretext, and killed in a wooded area with a large number of stabs in the body.

“The accused then continued their journey to Ingolstadt, where the body was found on the evening of Aug. 16. It was found lying in the vehicle.”

Another police spokesperson told Bild: “The murder weapon has still not been found but the burden of proof is overwhelming.

“The victim was killed with more than 50 stab wounds and her face was badly injured. That was brutal in the extreme.

“It was an extraordinary case that required all the investigators’ skills. We don’t have a case like this every day, especially with such a spectacular twist. On the day we found the body, we did not expect it to develop like this.”

Qatar Deputy Prime Minister discusses bilateral cooperation with Japan’s Kishida

Qatar Deputy Prime Minister discusses bilateral cooperation with Japan’s Kishida
Qatar Deputy Prime Minister discusses bilateral cooperation with Japan’s Kishida

Qatar Deputy Prime Minister discusses bilateral cooperation with Japan’s Kishida
  • Qatar and Japan are working on a new visa waiver measure based on the Passport Registration System
  • Sheikh Mohammed stated that Qatar also attaches great importance to its historic friendship with Japan
TOKYO: Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani paid a courtesy call on Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Tuesday ahead of the 2nd Japan-Qatar Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.
The two sides reaffirmed their desire to further strengthen bilateral relations in various areas, such as politics, economy and security, as well as in the energy sector, including clean energy.
Qatar and Japan are working on a new visa waiver measure based on the Passport Registration System for ordinary passport holders of Qatar who wish to enter Japan, according to the foreign ministry in Tokyo. This, it is hoped, will further promote exchanges between Japan and Qatar.
Prime Minister Kishida welcomed Sheikh Mohammed and stated that Japan attaches great importance to the comprehensive partnership with Qatar.
Kishida noted that he held two telephone talks with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, last year and confirmed their close cooperation.
Sheikh Mohammed stated that Qatar also attaches great importance to its historic friendship with Japan, and that he is pleased to see steady progress in cooperation between Japan and Qatar in a wide range of areas.
Among other topics, the two sides discussed regional affairs, including the situation in Ukraine.
The Strategic Dialogue will take place in Tokyo with Sheikh Mohammed attending and it is seen as an important framework in realizing cooperative relations between Japan and Qatar.

Japan condemns attacks in Palestine and Israel

Japan condemns attacks in Palestine and Israel
Japan condemns attacks in Palestine and Israel

Japan condemns attacks in Palestine and Israel
TOKYO: Japan has expressed “serious concern” about what it calls “the growing tensions surrounding Israel and Palestine,” where a number of civilians have been killed in recent days in areas that include East Jerusalem and Jenin.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo stated: “Japan strongly condemns any terror attacks, including the one at a Jerusalem synagogue.”

The statement said Japan extends its sincere condolences to the bereaved families.

Japan urged all parties concerned to exert self-restraint and avoid any unilateral action in order to avert further escalation of the situation and to restore calm to the area.

Japan and NATO to further strengthen cooperation — joint statement

Japan and NATO to further strengthen cooperation — joint statement
Japan and NATO to further strengthen cooperation — joint statement

Japan and NATO to further strengthen cooperation — joint statement
  • Security environment is most tense since World War Two -leaders
  • Concern voiced over Russia’s nuclear threats, drills with China
TOKYO: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Japanese premier Fumio Kishida pledged on Tuesday to strengthen ties, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its growing military co-operation with China had created the most tense security environment since World War Two.
The comments came in a statement issued during Stoltenberg’s trip to Japan following a visit to South Korea on which he urged Seoul to increase military support to Ukraine and gave similar warnings about rising tension with China.
“The world is at a historical inflection point in the most severe and complex security environment since the end of World War II,” the two leaders said in the statement.
It also raised concerns about Russia’s nuclear threats, joint military drills between Russia and China near Japan, and North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons.
Stoltenberg told reporters a Russian victory in Ukraine would embolden China at a time when it is building up its military, “bullying its neighbors and threatening Taiwan.”
He added, “This war is not just a European crisis, but the challenge to the world order.
“Beijing is watching closely, and learning lessons that may influence its future decisions. What is happening in Europe today could happen in East Asia tomorrow.”
While the North Atlantic Treaty Organization groups 30 countries in Europe and North America, Stoltenberg has said its members are affected by global threats.
Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol became the first leaders from their countries to attend a NATO summit last year, joining as observers.
China has previously criticized NATO’s efforts to expand its alliances in Asia. Russia, which calls its invasion of Ukraine a “special operation,” has repeatedly cast NATO’s expansion as a threat to its security.
Late last year, Japan unveiled sweeping plans to beef up its defense capabilities, changes once unthinkable for a pacifist country that will make it the third-biggest military spender after the United States and China.
Bolstering its co-operation with NATO in areas from maritime security and arms control to cyberspace and disinformation will further help to respond to the changing strategic environment, the statement added.
The meeting comes as Japan prepares to host the annual Group of Seven (G7) summit in May, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to be a major topic of discussion.
Kishida is considering visiting Kyiv in February to reinforce his support for Ukraine in the conflict, domestic media have said.

