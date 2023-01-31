You are here

  • Home
  • Jorginho joins Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day

Jorginho joins Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day

Jorginho joins Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day
"Welcome to The Arsenal, Jorginho," the club said in a post on their official Twitter account. ([email protected])
Short Url

https://arab.news/p9xq8

Updated 31 January 2023
AFP

Jorginho joins Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day

Jorginho joins Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day
  • "It's an important shirt. It's an amazing club, a big one, and I'm really excited and happy to be here," Jorginho told Arsenal.com
Updated 31 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: Jorginho joined Premier League leaders Arsenal from Chelsea on transfer deadline day on Tuesday for a reported fee of £12 million ($15 million).
“Welcome to The Arsenal, Jorginho,” the club said in a post on their official Twitter account.
Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said the 31-year-old Italy international would bring “intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience.”
The midfielder, who is understood to have signed an 18-month deal at the Emirates Stadium, told Arsenal.com: “I’m very excited for this new challenge and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest.
“Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge.
“It’s an important shirt. It’s an amazing club, a big one, and I’m really excited and happy to be here.”
The former Napoli player has made 143 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, with whom he won the Champions League in 2021.
He was also part of the Italy team that won the European Championship the same year.

Topics: Arsenal Chelsea Jorginho

Related

Spot-on Jorginho gives Chelsea opening win at Everton
Sport
Spot-on Jorginho gives Chelsea opening win at Everton
Difficult work begins for Jorginho as Euro kings Italy restart World Cup bid
Sport
Difficult work begins for Jorginho as Euro kings Italy restart World Cup bid

Chelsea complete record signing of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea complete record signing of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez
Updated 12 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Chelsea complete record signing of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea complete record signing of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez
  • Chelsea would pay the contract release fee for the 22-year-old, who has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal with the London club
  • The record fee of £106.8 million eclipses the £100 million Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021
Updated 12 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Premier League side Chelsea completed the signing of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British record £106.8 million ($131.46 million) on Wednesday after a day of complex negotiations between the clubs.

As the clock ticked down on deadline day it appeared a deal might not be reached but a statement from Benfica confirmed that it had been agreed shortly before 2300 GMT on Tuesday.

It said Chelsea would pay the contract release fee for the 22-year-old, who has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal with the London club. It takes Chelsea’s transfer spending in January alone to more than £300 million.

Chelsea were still to officially confirm the completion of the record-breaking deal but according to Sky Sports the paperwork had been submitted on time and before the deadline.

According to media reports, Chelsea will pay the fee in several instalments.

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica — Futebol, SAD informs that it has reached an agreement with Chelsea FC for the sale of all the rights of the player Enzo Fernandez, for an amount of &euro;121,000,000,” a Benfica statement read.

The fee eclipses the £100 million Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021.

Fernandez was instrumental in Argentina’s World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar, breaking into the starting lineup and playing every game, scoring one of the goals in a vital victory over Mexico in the group phase.

He capped off the tournament by bagging the Young Player Award.

Fernandez joined Benfica from Argentine side River Plate in July 2022 and has scored four goals in 29 appearances.

Benfica boss Roger Schmidt was not keen on seeing Fernandez leave but had said their hands would be tied if a club paid the player’s release clause.

Fernandez is Chelsea’s eighth recruit in the mid-season transfer window after the London club signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, David Fofana and Malo Gusto while Joao Felix arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid. All of them are 23 or younger.

On Tuesday, Chelsea sold experienced midfielder Jorginho to Premier League leaders Arsenal for £12 million.

Fernandez’s transfer takes Chelsea’s total outlay on players since last May’s takeover by an investment group led by American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital to around £600 million as they try to rebuild their squad.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of a top four spot. They next host local rivals Fulham on Friday. 

Topics: Chelsea Enzo Fernandez

Related

Jorginho joins Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day
Football
Jorginho joins Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day
Big-spending Chelsea set for busy end to transfer window
Football
Big-spending Chelsea set for busy end to transfer window

Newcastle sink Saints to end 47-year wait to reach League Cup final

Newcastle sink Saints to end 47-year wait to reach League Cup final
Updated 01 February 2023
AFP

Newcastle sink Saints to end 47-year wait to reach League Cup final

Newcastle sink Saints to end 47-year wait to reach League Cup final
  • Newcastle had all the momentum, sweeping forward in a black and white wave that left Southampton powerless to stem the tide
Updated 01 February 2023
AFP

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom: Newcastle reached the League Cup final for the first time in 47 years as Sean Longstaff’s double inspired a 2-1 win against Southampton in Tuesday’s semifinal second leg at jubilant St. James’ Park.
Longstaff’s first-half strikes ensured Eddie Howe’s side finished the job after winning 1-0 in the first leg last week.
Che Adams reduced the deficit before the interval and Magpies midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was sent off in the closing stages.
But Newcastle held on to clinch a 3-1 aggregate victory that booked a final date with Manchester United or Nottingham Forest at Wembley on February 26.
United hold a 3-0 lead against Forest heading into Wednesday’s second leg at Old Trafford.
The Magpies’ most recent domestic final ended in defeat against United in the 1999 FA Cup.
Newcastle, who have never won the League Cup, are aiming to lift a major domestic trophy for the first time since the 1955 FA Cup.
Their last major silverware in any competition came in the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.
On a cathartic night for Newcastle after decades of suffering, it was fitting that Longstaff, a boyhood Magpies fan, should be the one to send them to Wembley.
With Newcastle legends Alan Shearer and David Ginola joining the celebrations in the stands, raucous Magpies fans were ready to keep the party going all night long in the football-crazy city’s Bigg Market and Quayside bars.
Revitalized by Howe’s astute leadership and the financial muscle of a largely Saudi-backed ownership group, a club once regarded as the laughing stock of the Premier League can finally hold their heads high.
They sit third in the Premier League and look set for a sustained period as contenders for the English game’s top honors.
Reaching their first domestic cup final this century is another significant landmark in Newcastle’s rebirth.
Ramping up an already vociferous atmosphere, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon was paraded on the pitch before kick-off after completing his £45 million ($51 million) move from Everton.
Howe had labelled the second leg a “season defining” moment for Newcastle and it took his fired-up side just five minutes to raise the decibel levels even further.
Longstaff found Kieran Trippier on the right flank and sprinted onto the defender’s return pass before guiding a low finish past Gavin Bazunu from 12 yards.
Longstaff’s first goal at St. James’ Park in four years was nearly followed by a second moments later when he flashed just wide from Guimaraes’ reverse pass.
Newcastle had all the momentum, sweeping forward in a black and white wave that left Southampton powerless to stem the tide.
Once again it was Longstaff who provided the finishing touch to a breathtaking raid in the 21st minute.
Exposing Southampton’s fragile wing-back system, Joe Willock sprinted into space behind James Bree and found Miguel Almiron, whose cutback was drilled home by Longstaff.
Newcastle keeper Nick Pope had kept 10 successive clean-sheets, but his unbeaten streak ended in the 29th minute.
Completely against the run of play, Willock gifted possession to Adams and the striker smashed a superb shot into the far corner from outside the penalty area.
In a symbolic passing of the torch, Jonjo Shelvey — a veteran of Newcastle’s darker days — waved farewell to fans on the pitch at half-time ahead of his move to Nottingham Forest.
Shelvey has been left behind by Howe’s revolution, an overhaul that has given Newcastle a much stronger spine.
In the past, Newcastle would have wilted when Southampton pushed hard in a tense second half, but they are made of sterner stuff now.
Pope’s brilliant save from Adam Armstrong ensured Newcastle’s long-awaited return to Wembley wasn’t derailed despite Guimaraes’ 82nd minute red card for stamping on Samuel Edozie.

Topics: English League Cup Newcastle United Southampton FC Carabao Cup

Related

Still time for Newcastle to strike January deals, says Howe
Sport
Still time for Newcastle to strike January deals, says Howe
Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons
Sport
Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons

Inter beat Atalanta to reach Italian Cup semifinals

Inter beat Atalanta to reach Italian Cup semifinals
Updated 01 February 2023
AFP

Inter beat Atalanta to reach Italian Cup semifinals

Inter beat Atalanta to reach Italian Cup semifinals
  • Inter came through a tough test with Atalanta who are a direct rival for a place in next season’s Champions League
Updated 01 February 2023
AFP

MILAN: Inter Milan set up a potential Italian Cup semifinal clash with arch rivals Juventus after the holders saw off Atalanta 1-0 on Tuesday.
Matteo Darmian struck the only goal 11 minutes after half-time, his low strike across Juan Musso enough to put a tight quarter-final at the San Siro in Inter’s favor.
Simone Inzaghi’s side will take on either troubled Juve or Lazio in April’s two-legged semis, with the pair facing off in Turin on Thursday.
Inter beat Juve in last season’s final to claim their eighth Italian Cup.
The other side of the draw will be decided on Wednesday when Fiorentina host Torino and Roma welcome Cremonese to the Italian capital.
Inter came through a tough test with Atalanta who are a direct rival for a place in next season’s Champions League.
Milan Skriniar was dropped for the match, which was played just after the closure of the winter transfer window in Italy which left him at Inter until the summer.
Slovakia captain Skriniar will leave at the end of the season as a free agent for Paris Saint-Germain.
Inter’s attentions now turn to Sunday’s Serie A derby with AC Milan, whose league title defense has crumbled after a series of bad results culminating with last weekend’s 5-2 home hammering at the hands of Sassuolo.
Defending champions Milan have dropped to fifth with Inter now the closest challengers to league leaders Napoli, 13 points off the pace.

Topics: Italian Cup Inter Milan Atalanta

Related

Inter Milan’s Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli
Sport
Inter Milan’s Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli
Cremonese stun Napoli in Italian Cup after penalties
Sport
Cremonese stun Napoli in Italian Cup after penalties

Big-spending Chelsea set for busy end to transfer window

Big-spending Chelsea set for busy end to transfer window
Updated 31 January 2023
AP

Big-spending Chelsea set for busy end to transfer window

Big-spending Chelsea set for busy end to transfer window
  • The final day of the window could be another busy one for Chelsea and their new American ownership
  • Seven players have arrived at Stamford Bridge this month, including Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk
Updated 31 January 2023
AP

DUBAI: Chelsea have already spent more in the January transfer window — around $225 million — than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined.
The London team might not be finished.
The final day of the window could be another busy one for Chelsea and their new American ownership, with the club linked with a move for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez and potentially looking to balance the books by offloading Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech.
Seven players have arrived at Stamford Bridge this month, including Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk in a deal worth around $108 million and France center back Benoît Badiashile for $40 million.
This comes after Chelsea spent almost $300 million in Europe’s summer transfer window, the first under the new ownership fronted by Todd Boehly following the purchase of the club for $2.5 billion in May.
Chelsea have handed new players long contracts — as much as 8 1/2 years for Mudryk, for example — to allow the club to spread the cost of the signings over the length of the deal and comply with financial fair-play regulations.
British media reported Monday that Chelsea were willing to pay a British record fee of 105 million pounds ($130 million) to bring in the 22-year-old Fernandez, a World Cup winner with Argentina in December.
Jorginho has been linked with a move to Premier League leader Arsenal and Ziyech is reportedly close to joining Paris Saint-Germain on loan.
Chelsea will hope their latest spending spree helps the team climb the Premier League standings — they are currently in 10th place, 10 points off the top four — in a late attempt to qualify for the Champions League.
Other clubs that could be active are Tottenham, which appear set to sign Spain wing back Pedro Porro from Sporting in Portugal, and Nottingham Forest, with Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and Atletico Madrid center back Felipe both pictured at the club’s training ground ahead of sealing moves.
CANCELO LEAVES CITY
Manchester City sent Joao Cancelo on loan to Bayern Munich for the rest of the season, with the Portugal fullback having fallen out of favor with manager Pep Guardiola since the World Cup.
The German champions have the option to make the transfer permanent for a fee of 70 million euros ($76 million).
Cancelo was one of City’s key players last season but Guardiola feels the team can do without the attacking, versatile defender after a recent tactical switch and the emergence of 18-year-old right back Rico Lewis.
MARQUINHOS TO NORWICH
Arsenal loaned out 19-year-old Brazilian Marquinhos midway through his first season at the league leaders. He has joined second-tier Norwich to get more first-team action.

Topics: Chelsea Premier league

Related

Klopp sees small steps of Liverpool progress in Chelsea stalemate
Sport
Klopp sees small steps of Liverpool progress in Chelsea stalemate
Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham
Sport
Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham

Still time for Newcastle to strike January deals, says Howe

Still time for Newcastle to strike January deals, says Howe
Updated 30 January 2023
Arab News

Still time for Newcastle to strike January deals, says Howe

Still time for Newcastle to strike January deals, says Howe
  • The Magpies have already signed Anthony Gordon from Everton for $55m
  • Signing of Gordon has divided fans, as the player is one who polarizes with his on-field antics
Updated 30 January 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe admits it could be a busy end to the January transfer window for Newcastle United although he accepts incomings are far from guaranteed.

The Magpies have completed the $55 million signing of England under-21 forward Anthony Gordon from Everton but face a race against time to bring in the two further players Howe has set his sights on.

They have agreed on a nominal fee to take youngster Harrison Ashby from West Ham United but are set to lose both Jonjo Shelvey and Karl Darlow to Nottingham Forest and Hull City respectively.

That leaves a two-player gap in the Magpies’ 25-man Premier League squad, with Ashby and Gordon both sitting outside of the group.

Howe is keen to make sure he replaces Shelvey at least, although he is far from certain the right player will be available to plug the gap.

Speaking ahead of the second leg of the club’s Carabao Cup semifinal with Southampton, Howe said: “From a football decision perspective, we will see what we can do in the market to try to bring a player. There’s no guarantee on that. With other transfers, we will try and see what we can do. In terms of permanent signings, that will be very difficult. We will look at a loan situation, but it has to be the right player.”

Howe also revealed that he did not want to lose Shelvey despite some persistent injuries this season.

“It will be very difficult to keep Jonjo currently, with where he wants his career to go,” said Howe. “We can keep players who want to leave. There is nothing to say that every player that wants to leave you have to let go. But you have to take every situation independently and try to judge everything, judge what is best for him and the club.”

Howe acknowledged that Shelvey has had talks with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

“Jonjo has been a huge player for this football club over the last seven years. He has been an important part of my squad since I have been here,” he said.

The transfer window in England closes at 11 p.m. GMT on Tuesday.

The signing of Gordon has divided fan opinion, especially as the player is one who polarizes with his on-field aggression and antics.

He also went on strike to force the move through — and Howe has addressed the player’s mental state ahead of a potential first appearance in the Premier League at the weekend.

“For someone of his age, we’re going to need to really support him and guide him through this move,” said Howe, who will not be able to play Gordon against Saints as he is cup-tied.

“Certainly, from the person that I met yesterday, I was hugely impressed by how he handled it. It’s a big day. I’ve been there as a player,” the Newcastle coach added. “You go to a new club, and it can be daunting. I thought he was excellent in everything that he had to encounter, meeting new teammates, meeting new coaching staff, getting a lot of information, trying to settle in.”

Gordon, who was also interested in Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, said Newcastle were the only club for him.

“Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me,” he said. “I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they're heading in the right direction.

“I feel like it’s a really big step,” Gordon added. “People haven’t seen what I’m capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club’s going, I can really excel here.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Anthony Gordon Jonjo Shelvey

Related

Newcastle’s Howe on January transfers
Football
Newcastle’s Howe on January transfers
Replace Chris Wood in transfer window or miss out on trophies, Eddie Howe warns Newcastle owners
Sport
Replace Chris Wood in transfer window or miss out on trophies, Eddie Howe warns Newcastle owners

follow us

Latest updates

Chelsea complete record signing of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea complete record signing of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez
Saudi Cabinet calls for revival of Israel-Palestinian peace talks
Saudi Cabinet calls for revival of Israel-Palestinian peace talks
US and allies mark anniversary of Myanmar coup with more sanctions
US and allies mark anniversary of Myanmar coup with more sanctions
Israeli premier says willing to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, if asked
Israeli premier says willing to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, if asked
Abbas succession battle could ‘collapse’ Palestinian Authority: think tank
Abbas succession battle could ‘collapse’ Palestinian Authority: think tank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.