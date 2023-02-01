You are here

Oil Updates — Brent down, WTI up; Atlas Energy files for US IPO 
Brent crude futures lost 41 cents, or 0.48 percent, to $84.49 a barrel at 08.15 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Updated 01 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 01 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday as signs of slowing inflation in the US eased fears that the world’s largest oil user may face a recession because of further interest rate hikes and a weaker dollar-supported some buying interest. 

Brent crude futures lost 41 cents, or 0.48 percent, to $84.49 a barrel at 08.15 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.43 percent, to $79.21 a barrel. 

Meanwhile, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet on Wednesday, when they are expected to maintain the status quo on output.  

In October 2022, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of world demand, from November 2022 until the end of 2023. 

Oilfield services firm Atlas Energy files for US IPO 

Oilfield services firm Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. filed for a US initial public offering on Tuesday, at a time when drilling activities around the world are picking up from pandemic lows. 

According to a Reuters report, the Texas-based firm was preparing for a public listing that could value it between $2 billion and $3 billion including debt. 

Atlas joins a small minority of IPO-bound firms that have chosen to proceed with their proposed listings even amid a global market rout that has prompted many startups to shelve their stock market flotation. 

Energy companies were among the biggest winners of last year as the war in Ukraine piled pressure on the commodities supply chain. 

Western sanctions on top energy exporter Russia tightened global supplies, forcing Europe to look for other sources of oil and gas and driving business growth as companies ramped up production to meet soaring demand. 

Atlas Energy plans to float its shares on the New York Stock Exchange and expects to trade under the ticker symbol “AESI.” 

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Piper Sandler are the lead underwriters of the offering. 

Mexico state-run oil firm Pemex places bond totaling $2 billion 

Mexico state-run oil company Pemex placed a bond Tuesday worth $2 billion, the company said in a statement. 

The new fundraise — which was five times oversubscribed — will be largely used to refinance some of the cash-strapped company’s mounting debt, it added. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Saudi Russia US

Updated 01 February 2023
Reuters

Updated 01 February 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian microfinance lending and payments company MNT-Halan is securing $400 million in new equity and finance, bringing its valuation to more than $1 billion, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investments include an equity stake of at least 20 percent of MNT-Halan worth more than $200 million taken by private equity firm Chimera Abu Dhabi. Another $60 million in primary capital is being secured from international investors, the statement said.

These investors include the International Finance Corporation, according to data on the IFC's website.

MNT-Halan obtained $140 million in financing by securitizing part of its loan book, the statement said.

MNT-Halan provides small- and micro-business lending, payments, consumer finance and e-commerce, the company said. It has more than 5 million customers in Egypt, of which 3.5 million are financial clients and 2 million are borrowers. About 1.3 million of the customers are active monthly.

New legislation and regulatory changes in Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country, have been helping attract a surge in new fintech investments and change the way the country's largely unbanked citizens do business.

"Following the completion of these investments, MNT-Halan’s valuation will exceed $1 billion," the statement added.

Previous investors in MNT-Halan include Cairo-based Lorax Capital Partners, and Middle Eastern venture capitalists Algebra Ventures, DisrupTech, Endeavor Catalyst, Egypt Ventures, MEVP and Wamda.

Topics: Egypt startup Investment

Updated 01 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 01 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Dubai Financial Market Co. reported an increase of 41.7 percent in net profit to 147.1 million dirhams ($40 million) for the fiscal year ending on Dec. 31, 2022, compared to 103.8 million dirhams in 2021. 

The company recorded a total revenue of 351.2 million dirhams, up 19 percent compared to the previous year’s 294.6 million dirhams. 

In the fourth quarter of 2022, DFM posted a net profit of 58.1 million dirhams compared to 65.7 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2021, according to a press release. 

Its total revenue for the period reached 113.4 million dirhams, compared to 111.5 million dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2021.  

Helal Al Marri, chairman of DFM said: “Our relentless focus on our capital markets development strategy has borne fruit, making DFM one of the most active markets globally for new IPOs and listings with the successful listing of 5 IPOs for leading government-related and private companies.” 

The company’s board of directors also recommended the distribution of a cash dividend of 134.7 million dirhams, equivalent to 1.68 percent of the capital and 100 percent of the total retained earnings available for distribution, it added.  

Moreover, the board also resolved to submit a recommendation to the annual general meeting to adopt a new fixed dividend policy, stipulating that the company annually distributes a minimum of 50 percent of its net profit as opposed to the current practice of cash dividend every two years. 

DFM ended the year on a strong note with trading value increased by 24.5 percent to 90 billion dirhams compared to 2021, and the market capitalization of listed securities increased by 41.4 percent to 582 billion dirhams.  

Over the past year, DFM has attracted 167,332 new investors, registering 23 times jump compared to 2021.  

Topics: DFM Dubai Banks Investment

Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi National Bank reported a 46.7 percent increase in net profit in 2022 to SR18.6 billion ($4.96 billion) from SR12.7 billion in 2021, spurred by higher operating income and a decline in provisions for expected credit losses. 

The Kingdom’s biggest bank, which last year acquired a 9.88 percent stake in the troubled Swiss investment institution Credit Suisse, also booked a 61 percent surge in net profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 to SR4.8 billion from SR2.96 billion during the same period in 2021. 

The results beat the average analyst estimate of SR18.2 billion, according to Refinitiv data. 

The bank said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange that total operating income grew 16.9 percent to SR33 billion in 2022 from SR28.23 billion in 2021.  

Its net special commission income jumped 18.4 percent to SR26.29 billion between January and December 2022 from SR22.21 billion in 2021. 

“Total operating income increased mainly due to higher net special commission income by 18.4 percent, fee income from banking services by 21.1 percent, and lower other operating expenses by 12.4 percent,” the bank said in a statement to Tadawul. 

Moreover, total operating expenses, including impairments, were lower by 15.2 percent, mainly due to a 13.5 percent decline in other general and administrative expenses and a 57.4 percent fall in a net impairment charge for expected credit losses. 

Earnings per share clocked an impressive 46.7 percent increase to SR4.15 in 2022 from SR2.83 in 2021. 

SNB’s total assets also increased 3.43 percent to SR945.46 billion in 2022 from SR914.15 billion in 2021, even as loans and advances gained 9.6 percent to SR543.31 billion to SR497.57 billion during the period under review. 

Customer deposits, however, dropped 3.45 percent to SR568 billion in 2022 compared to SR588.57 in 2021. 

Last month, SNB announced its intention to raise its paid-up capital by SR15.22 billion to boost its financial position. Its board recommended that shareholders approve the increase in capital by about 34 percent, from SR44.78 billion to SR60 billion riyals, through the issuance of bonus shares. 

“The recommendation is aimed to strengthen the bank’s financial position, which contributes to achieving its strategic objectives,” the bank said in a statement to Tadawul. 

The bank will issue about one bonus share for every three owned by shareholders, it said. 

“The eligibility of the bonus shares shall be for shareholders owning shares by the end of the trading day of the bank’s extraordinary general assembly meeting, which will be announced at a later date,” the bank said.

Topics: Saudi National Bank (SNB)

Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 01 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s national digital economy is expected to surge from $38 billion today to $140 billion by 2031, as the Emirate successfully pursues its digital transformation journey, according to a new report. 

The forecast, released by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy – one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers – noted that it plans to attract over 300 digital startups and 100 tech experts to Dubai by 2024. 

Dubai Chambers is also eyeing implementing new laws and policies, organizing a conference, promoting digital transformation, and enhancing the business environment to attract global digital firms to the Emirate, state news agency WAM reported. 

The UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Omar Sultan Al Olama, said that Dubai aims to become a key technological hub in the region. 

He added that the goal is to double the contribution of the digital economy to the UAE’s gross domestic product from 9.7 percent now to over 20 percent by 2031. 

Al Olama also emphasized the vitality of developing world-class digital infrastructure and supporting the dynamic startup ecosystem to drive digital transformation and sustainable business growth in the UAE. 

He further stressed the importance of raising awareness about challenges and future trends in the technological space, and also highlighted the necessity of embracing digital technology for sustainable business growth.

In April 2022 the UAE Cabinet approved a new Digital Economy Strategy, which includes more than 30 initiatives and programs targeting six sectors and five new areas of growth. 

Topics: digital economy Dubai Chambers Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy

Updated 01 February 2023
Reuters

Updated 01 February 2023
Reuters

DUBA: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co., the kingdom's equivalent of US mortgage finance business Fannie Mae, plans to issue debut dollar-denominated sukuk between the end of the first and second quarters of this year, its chief executive said.

The company, a regular issuer of local currency Islamic bonds, initially aimed to issue its inaugural dollar sukuk last year.

SRC, owned by the sovereign Public Investment Fund, is working to help Saudi Arabia reach its goal of boosting Saudi home ownership to 70 percent as part of Vision 2030 reforms to reduce the economy's reliance on oil.

Some of the documentation for the dollar issuance "needed to be revamped, readjusted with some discussions with some of our stakeholders," SRC CEO Fabrice Susini told Reuters, without giving details.

SRC will raise at least $500 million, Susini said. JPMorgan, Societe Generale, GIB, HSBC and Islamic Development Bank, which set up the dollar issuance programme, will arrange the debt sale, he added.

"We were a bit lucky ... not having to issue internationally" last year, he said, as the US Federal Reserve hiked rates at a rapid clip to tame decades-high inflation, with the Saudi Central Bank closely mirroring the moves despite lower inflation, as the riyal is pegged to the dollar.

Issuance in local currency will remain "alive and active," Susini said, adding the firm could eventually issue euro-denominated bonds "if at one point the rates are attractive enough and interest is there," while hedging would also be a consideration.

The impact of rising rates on SRC has been "limited" as roughly 70 percent to 80 percent of its mortgages are fixed rate, Susini said.

New residential mortgages provided by banks fell 23.4 percent last year to 154,392, having already dropped 10.5 percent in 2021 from 2020, data from SAMA showed.

"There is the cost for mortgage borrowers that could put some of them off buying. And then there is also perhaps a slight slowdown with the banks which see these prices going up and not being sure of what conditions they will refinance themselves," Susini said.

SRC has no plans currently in place for an initial public offering but it "could make sense" in the coming years, Susini said, adding PIF would keep at least a 51 percent stake.

Topics: Saudi real estate Sukuk

