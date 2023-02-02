You are here

Diriyah E-Prix praised by race boss

Updated 21 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

  • Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle: The Diriyah street circuit is a special place for all our drivers, giving them the chance to test their skills and push the technological capacity of the car to the limit
  • Jamie Reigle: From the best racing drivers, to internationally renowned music acts, to a stunning drone show, we are delighted to have successfully delivered a live event of unprecedented scale
RIYADH: Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle has complimented Saudi Arabia on this year’s two-day Diriyah spectacle as the sport goes from strength to strength in the Kingdom.

Reigle said that this season had been a milestone for Formula E as it was the fifth year it had been welcomed to the location by the Ministry of Sport, promoter CBX, the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, and the country’s motorsport fans.

He said: “The 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix was also the Middle East debut of the Gen3 race car — the fastest, lightest, most powerful, and efficient electric race car ever built.

“The Diriyah street circuit is a special place for all our drivers, giving them the chance to test their skills and push the technological capacity of the car to the limit.”

Reigle added that the races in Diriyah continue to exceed expectations to deliver an incredible sporting spectacle that helps to bring the eyes of the world to Saudi Arabia.

He said: “From the best racing drivers, to internationally renowned music acts, a stunning drone show, and our most spectacular podium to date, we are delighted to have successfully delivered a live event of unprecedented scale in Saudi Arabia.”

Group CEO for Diriyah Gate Development Authority Jerry Inzerillo said: “This is our fifth time. Electric cars in Diriyah, the birthplace of the Kingdom, the house of Al-Saud, were filled with joy. It’s a great triumph for Formula E and for Diriyah.”

He added that Formula E complemented the outlook of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He said: “The minute you get something great, how do we do better?

“It’s a triumph and a tribute to the crown prince’s vision for Diriyah, for Formula E, and for innovation.

“Whenever you get great, the crown prince will challenge you to be greater.”

Faisal Sultan, vice president and managing director of Lucid Middle East, said: “The atmosphere at the Diriyah E-Prix was incredible, and it was exciting to see our Lucid Air cars on the track as the official course car fleet.

“VIPs, celebrities, guests, and journalists also got a taste of the EV performance with some electric laps around the Diriyah circuit.”

Guillaume Cartier, the chairperson of Nissan in Africa, the Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania, told Arab News: “Formula E is a fantastic platform for us.

“When you look at Nissan in the future, we are betting on the electric vehicle and this technology, so it’s a natural platform to show what we are able to do.

“We have a strategy called track to road, so it’s a way of saying that what we test on the track will be adopted on cars sold to customers.

“When I see the energy, the number of people, it is fabulous. The welcome of the country and the platform is beautiful.”

Topics: Diriyah E-Prix Formula E Jamie Reigle

