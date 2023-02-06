You are here

Barcelona exploit Madrid’s stumble to open 8-point lead
Barcelona's Raphinha, center, scores his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona Sunday. (AP)
Updated 06 February 2023
AP

Barcelona exploit Madrid’s stumble to open 8-point lead
  • Alba, Gavi and Raphinha scored a goal each in the second half to give Barcelona their fifth straight victory in the league
Updated 06 February 2023
AP

MADRID: Barcelona took advantage of Real Madrid’s stumble to kick off the second half of the season with another win and enjoy their biggest lead so far at the top of the Spanish league.

After Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Mallorca, Barcelona extended their 10-game winning streak in all competitions with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sevilla on Sunday to open an eight-point lead over Madrid after 20 of 38 rounds.

It is the biggest lead by any team this season, putting the Catalan club in firm control as they chase their first league title since 2018-19.

“We are having a great season. We have been playing well, not giving many chances for our opponents,” Barcelona defender Jordi Alba said. “It’s eight points. There’s a lot of league left, but it’s a good gap.”

Alba, Gavi and Raphinha scored a goal each in the second half to give Barcelona their fifth straight victory in the league.

The last game Barcelona failed to win was a 1-1 league draw against Espanyol last year.

Sevilla, who got off to a surprisingly awful start to the season, were coming off two straight league wins that had helped it move further away from the relegation zone. They dropped to 16th place with the loss, two points from the drop zone.

Marco Asensio missed a penalty kick in Madrid’s loss at Mallorca in their last match before traveling to Morocco to play at the Club World Cup.

Madrid were depleted by injuries and rested some players ahead of the Club World Cup,

“We already expected a very tough match,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “We had our chances but couldn’t take advantage of them.”

Ancelotti couldn’t count on several injured starters, including striker Karim Benzema, defender Eder Militao and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was dropped from the squad at the last minute after getting injured during the warmup. Ancelotti also rested midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, who came on in the second half.

Asensio missed a chance to equalize when his 60th-minute penalty kick was saved by Mallorca goalkeeper Pedrag Rajkovic after Madrid forward Vinicius Junior had been fouled. Madrid’s last chance was a header by Antonio Rüdiger that went narrowly wide deep into stoppage time.

The hosts got on the board with an own-goal by Nacho Fernandez, who was replacing Militao in defense. Nacho went for a high cross and deflected the ball into his own net over goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who started in place of Courtois.

“I hit the ball with my head and unfortunately it went into the top corner,” Nacho said. “It was a complicated match, against a team that is having a good season. It’s a pity that we let three points get away.”

Madrid were coming off a win against Valencia after being held by Real Sociedad. Its opponent in the semifinals of the Club World Cup on Wednesday will be Egyptian club Al Ahly.

It was the second win in three league matches for Mallorca, and the fourth straight at home. They remained midtable with 28 points from 20 matches.

“It’s a good result, moves us further away from the relegation zone,” Mallorca’s Mexican coach Javier Aguirre said. “But there are many matches left, we can’t relax.”

Vinicius was shown a yellow card and will be suspended for Madrid’s next league game against last-place Elche.

Real Sociedad missed a chance to move within three points of Madrid after losing 1-0 to Valladolid at home.

It was the third winless game for the Basque Country club after a nine-game winning streak in all competitions. Sociedad was coming off a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, and a 0-0 draw at Madrid in the league.

Newly signed Canadian forward Cyle Larin scored a second-half winner for 13th-place Valladolid, who have won two in a row after five straight losses in all competitions.

Valencia’s struggles continued with a 1-0 defeat at Girona, a result that extended their losing streak to five matches in all competitions.

Valencia have only one win in its last 12 league matches and is sitting just outside the relegation zone.

Girona moved to 11th place.

Battle for fourth place goes down to the wire in DP World ILT20

Battle for fourth place goes down to the wire in DP World ILT20
Updated 06 February 2023
Jon Pike

Battle for fourth place goes down to the wire in DP World ILT20

Battle for fourth place goes down to the wire in DP World ILT20
  • Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants and MI Emirates occupy top three spots while Dubai Capitals desperately hang on to fourth place
Updated 06 February 2023
Jon Pike

Over the past few days, final positions have been fought for in the round-robin stage of the UAE’s DP World ILT20 Cricket League.

Although Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had failed to secure a win so far in nine matches, they finished on a winning note by defeating the Sharjah Warriors to put a dent in the latter’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

Those four teams will contest play-off matches. The first-placed team will play the second-placed team, providing the winner with a direct route to the final. Third and fourth-placed teams will face off, the winner playing the loser of first versus second. The Gulf Giants and the Desert Vipers will finish first and second. On Saturday, they met in the round robin, Vipers sitting top of the league. Bragging rights were at stake.

The Giants batted first and, at 129 for four after 14.2 overs, looked to be running short of a competitive total. However, Shimron Hetmyer accelerated the rate and the Giants closed on 180 for six, a very gettable target for the Vipers. They started with the intent of finishing as quickly as possible. Rohan Mustafa struck three fours in the first over, all hammered through the offside. However, the bowlers changed their lengths, preventing him from advancing, and he stopped laying bat on ball before nicking one through to the wicketkeeper. Alex Hales started more slowly before getting into his stride, greeting Chris Jordan’s first ball with a huge straight six.

At 57 for 1, compared with 55 for 1 for the Giants at the same stage of their respective innings, Hales holed out to a ball turning away outside the off-stump by trying to hit it over mid-wicket but did not get enough power on it, being caught on the boundary. The bowler was local Aayan Afzal Khan. Whether this was a deliberate ploy is not clear but it seemed that Hales knew as soon as he hit the ball that it was not the right decision. He remains the top run-scorer in the League but is being chased closely. Shortly afterwards, the captain, Colin Munro, gave a wicket away needlessly, hitting straight down the ground to be safely caught by David Wiess. Two wickets were thrown away. This is difficult to understand from the sidelines. Certainly, Munro’s twirling of the bat into the air as he departed gave comfort to those lesser cricketers of us who have felt the same way after playing a rash stroke.

The Giants were now in the ascendancy after being on the back foot. A change of pace, bowler and length had been decided upon very quickly on the field and the bowlers effected this well. Further innovation came when Erasmus bowled from 23 yards, inducing a faint edge from Sam Billings, who was trying to resurrect the innings. He had no option but to review the decision, which went against him.

The Giants bowlers, especially Chris Jordan, were putting the ball in the right areas, causing an implosion of the Viper’s innings. Tom Curran, who ended undefeated on 42 was left with too much to do on his own and the innings petered out disappointingly, 25 runs short on 155 for six. After an early misfire with their bowling, the Giants recovered with an astute performance in the field. England’s James Vince has captained their matches in the League, although Carlos Braithwaite was nominated for this match. Whoever was pulling the strings should be thankful for Jordan’s experienced input.

Another captaincy conundrum arose in Sunday’s match between the MI Emirates and the Dubai Capitals, who had been led by Rovman Powell. Although Powell was in the line-up, Yusuf Pathan was named as captain, performing the role energetically, having won the toss and elected to field. In the second half of MIE’s innings, Powell was fielding at long off and long on at both ends, necessitating a long walk/run from one end of the ground to the other.

Dubai Capitals needed to win this match in order to stand a chance of making the last four. Jake Ball embodied their determination, making an early breakthrough in his first over with two wickets. Mohammad Waseem and Lorcan Tucker steadied the innings before Waseem tried to slog a straight ball from Adam Zampa. Tucker also departed to leave MIE on 76 for four after nine overs. Captain Nicholas Pooran rebuilt the innings, pulling anything possible. Dan Mousley gamely supported him but struggled for rhythm. In the 17th over, Zampa had three men short on the offside within the field restriction markers. In response, Pooran pulled Zampa for six.

However, he then drove to cover on the boundary and was caught low down for 43. The last over was entrusted to Jake Ball, who had Jordan Thompson caught by Powell at long off. Ball would have had another wicket caught in the deep but for overstepping the crease to concede a no-ball on the fifth ball of the over and then saw the batter dropped of the next ball, before the innings closed with a run-out on 164 for seven.

Dubai Capitals started slowly against a very mean Craig Overton. Robin Uthappa stepped up the pace before falling to Overton for 29. George Munsey was out reverse sweeping against Zahir Khan and two balls later Powell slogged to deep mid-wicket and was caught low down by Mousley. The very next ball, Pooran dropped Sikander Raza at slip, possibly a match-turning moment. Raza and Dasun Shanakar then carefully rebuilt an innings, which seemed to be at the point of derailment. In a very well-timed run chase, Shanaka, in particular, gradually asserted authority in conditions where evening dew began to affect the bowler’s grip, wides and no-balls creeping into their delivery.

In the 15th over, Shanaka powered Thompson for six, with two fours to follow, placing his side at 128 for 3, compared with MIE’s 116 for 4 at same stage. Raza then accelerated and the target was reached with 11 balls remaining to secure an impressive comeback, both batters reaching fifty.

Dubai Capitals lie in fourth place, a mere 0.013 ahead on net run rate. Their fate will be determined by the result of the final round-robin match between the Gulf Giants and the Sharjah Warriors, who must win to claim fourth spot and a place in the finals.

Saudi Cup sees Trawlerman out to net Red Sea Turf Handicap

Saudi Cup sees Trawlerman out to net Red Sea Turf Handicap
Updated 06 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Cup sees Trawlerman out to net Red Sea Turf Handicap

Saudi Cup sees Trawlerman out to net Red Sea Turf Handicap
  • Co-trainer Thady Gosden’s stayer rides crest of a wave ahead of $2.5m contest
Updated 06 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Joint-trainer Thady Gosden believes the demands of the Red Sea Turf Handicap is ideal for Ebor hero Trawlerman, when the Godolphin-owned 5-year-old tackles the $2.5 million contest at The Saudi Cup meeting on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The application of a hood to help him settle in the early stages of his races saw him improve throughout the second half of last season.

After winning a competitive Goodwood handicap, he overcame the widest draw to land the prestigious Ebor Handicap over 2,800 meters at York in August.

He was given a superb ride by Frankie Dettori to battle back for a last-gasp victory having made much of the running.

The pair finished the season behind star stayer Trueshan in the Group 2 Long Distance Cup on British Champions Day at Ascot.

Dettori, who is set to retire at the end of the year, has confirmed he will ride at The Saudi Cup meeting. He will compete on the opening day in the International Jockeys Challenge alongside some of the world’s best riders.

The veteran Italian rider is likely to team up with Trawlerman the following day in the 3,000-meter Red Sea Turf Handicap at the world’s most valuable race meeting with $35.35 million up for grabs over the two days.

Gosden, who trains on a joint license with his father John, said: “Trawlerman has always been a very talented horse.

“He progressed well throughout last year, winning the Ebor and then did well stepping up into stakes company on ground that probably had a little too much dig in it on Champions Day.

“He’s got a great mentality and he’s very tough, as we saw in the Ebor. He looked like he was beat but he came back and ground it out at the finish.

Gosden revealed that Trawlerman had a holiday after Champions Day and has been training well since the start of the year.

“The Red Sea Handicap is an ideal race for him,” the trainer said. “It’s a very competitive race, we’ve seen that in the last couple of years, and you’ve got to have a quality horse to get into the field let alone win it, but he’s exactly the right type.

“You’d like to think he could develop into a Cup horse later in the year. He obviously stays well and since he’s worn a hood he relaxes through his races,” Gosden said.

“Obviously the race is a little while off but Frankie won the Ebor on him so it would be logical for him to ride Trawlerman.”

Trawlerman will be joined at The Saudi Cup meeting, held over two days at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, by talented stablemate Mostahdaf.

He will run in the Group 3 Neom Turf Cup, worth $1.5 million on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Mostahdaf has enjoyed a break since finishing last in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in France when the testing ground was all against him. He had earlier recorded his third victory at Group 3 level when successful in the September Stakes on Kempton’s all-weather track.

Gosden added: “Mostahdaf ran well throughout last year. He won the September Stakes at Kempton and the ground was very deep at Longchamp for the Arc de Triomphe. It rained a huge amount and he wasn’t in love with the ground at all.

“This is a drop back down in distance and this race should suit him. He’s in good order. He always has a positive attitude and he’s been training well.

“He always runs well fresh, so going there without (a) prep run isn’t something you’d worry about.”

The Gosdens have enjoyed great success at The Saudi Cup meeting. Mishriff finished runner-up in the 2020 Saudi Derby in the event’s inaugural year and then returned 12 months later to win the $20 million Saudi Cup itself.

Thady, then assistant to his father, was heavily involved in overseeing Mishriff’s preparation at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh. He was impressed with everything he saw in Saudi Arabia.

Gosden revealed: “The track is world class, as are the quarantine facilities.

“The event has improved year on year. I was out there in the inaugural year with Mishriff running in the Saudi Derby and it was fantastic — it’s improved even more since then.

“There’s a great atmosphere at the track and there’s a lot of culture to see in Saudi, it’s always very interesting,” he added. “It’s obviously a meeting everyone wants to have runners at. The prize money is exceptional and it fits into the calendar very well with the racing in Dubai the following month.”

“For horses coming from Britain it’s not the most straightforward preparation as it’s obviously winter over here.” said Gosden. “We can’t train the horses on the grass, it’s all on the all-weather gallops, so it’s not simple but it can be done.”

UAE Pro League sees Shabab Al-Ahli lead big boys on goal rampage

UAE Pro League sees Shabab Al-Ahli lead big boys on goal rampage
Updated 06 February 2023
Arab News

UAE Pro League sees Shabab Al-Ahli lead big boys on goal rampage

UAE Pro League sees Shabab Al-Ahli lead big boys on goal rampage
  • Al-Nasr’s relegation fears growing by the match after another defeat
Updated 06 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The ADNOC Pro League’s heavyweights cut loose in a high-scoring matchweek 15, while Al-Nasr’s worrying campaign continued.

A quartet from the top-five teams netted three times or more. Leaders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club led the way with a 5-1 demolition of bottom-placed Dibba Al-Fujairah, with 2017 AFC Player of the Year Omar Khrbin doubling up.

Caio’s pair fueled second-placed Sharjah in their ominous 4-0 defeat of Baniyas and ex-Argentina youth forward Tomas Chancalay carried the major threat with two goals when fourth-placed Al-Wasl downed promoted Al-Bataeh 3-1.

Ukraine maverick Andriy Yarmolenko won a penalty and finished a flowing team move as champions Al-Ain’s uptick in form continued with their 4-1 victory at sinking Al-Dhafra.

The round’s other substantial result resonated toward the foot of the table, third-from-bottom Nasr being picked apart 4-1 by dark horses Ajman in another sizeable loss for the UAE’s relegation-haunted, oldest club.

Third-placed Al-Wahda, meanwhile, kept up the pace with a 2-0 win at Ittihad Kalba, from which lethal striker Joao Pedro was intriguingly omitted from the starting XI.

Lastly, Zayed Al-Ameri’s 90th-minute header salvaged a 1-1 draw for laboring 2020-21 champions Al-Jazira at home to 10th-placed Khor Fakkan.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the Week — Caio (Sharjah)

The summer’s flurry of monster signings gained Sharjah global headlines.

Yet, their true star attraction was already in situ. Saturday’s portentous triumph in Abu Dhabi exemplified this.

Greece center-back Kostas Manolas gained a clean sheet, Bosnia & Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic teed up Makhete Diop’s headed opener and Spain striker Paco Alcacer got a pair of assists. Those two assists, however, were converted by outstanding eight-goal Brazilian forward Caio.

The 28-year-old has had brushes with the global stage. A Silver Ball-winning performance — to reward the second-best player — when Al-Ain were historic runners-up at the 2018 Club World Cup sparked a transfer to Portuguese giants Benfica.

This switch, however, did not work out and he was soon back on familiar ground. The ADNOC Pro League is fortunate to have him.

A deflected shot in the 52nd-minute at Baniyas Stadium trickled in to add comfort. The lead would then stretch to three in eye-catching fashion.

Alcacer’s telepathic back heel found the grateful Caio on the edge of the penalty box. A fierce, first-time finish arrowed into the bottom corner meant 10 top-flight goal contributions for the campaign.

Sharjah sit second, but have flattered to deceive too often.

An external solution is expected to be imminently confirmed with the loan arrival of Cape Verde forward Djaniny from reigning Turkish champions Trabzonspor. Resident attacker Caio can, though, catalyze Cosmin Olaroiu’s men in the remaining rounds.

Goal of the Week — Andriy Yarmolenko (Al-Ain)

Another matchweek, further encouraging performances from holders Al-Ain and Yarmolenko.

The 33-year-old’s figures have been strong throughout his time in the UAE. He has now accrued 11 goal contributions from 15 top-flight run outs.

Questions, however, were posed — not for the first time in an enigmatic career — about the consistency of this output.

Yarmolenko was a constant menace at Dhafra, winning a penalty late in the first half converted by 17-goal Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba. The best was to come soon after the break.

The ex-Dynamo Kiev star picked up the ball in a pocket of space on his favored right flank. A one-two with rampaging UAE midfielder Khalid Al-Balochi gained him central possession on the outskirts of the area.

A second one-two with Laba then put him clear inside a penalty box packed with dumbfounded Dhafra defenders. Yarmolenko’s sublime touch at speed and instant low drive came from the top drawer.

From four passes in 10 seconds, he’d turned a harmless situation out wide into one of this season’s great team goals.

This is the Yarmolenko dreamt of when Al-Ain pulled off their summer coup.

A third-successive league win, after a preceding three draws, signifies rapid improvement. So, too, a four-point gap to the leaders from fifth.

This upturn — for player and club — will be further stress-tested in Saturday’s grandstand “Al Clasico” against visiting Jazira.

Coach of the Week — Goran Tufegdzic (Ajman)

Ajman are back.

Chastening defeats to heavyweights Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain, to a combined score of 2-8, were forgotten when Nasr were disassembled.

Ajman ceded more possession (55 percent/45 percent) and attempts (18/12). Yet Tufegdzic knew he had the counterattacking weapons to pick holes in the visitors’ porous rearguard.

Congo winger Prestige Mboungou, a standout solo goal from Bahrain flyer Ali Medan and ingenious Tunisia schemer Firas Ben Larbi’s double followed.

Tufegdzic, clearly, never lost belief in his troops, despite a tricky start to 2023. This result vindicated his position.

How real are Nasr’s worst fears?

Relief generated by 12th-placed Nasr’s recent victory against Dhafra soon evaporated.

Now the question is how far can they sink?

Goran Tomic — their seventh permanent head coach hired since January 2018 — is under significant pressure, just six top-flight fixtures into his reign. Marquee winter addition Peniel Mlapa is scoreless in three league matches, a continuation of his decline witnessed at Kalba.

They have the second-worst attack (14 goals scored) and fourth-worst defense (29 goals conceded). That’s relegation form.

A four-point gap to Dhafra in the drop zone is uncomfortable, with 11 matches to go. The Western Knights have also shown flickers of life through Bulgaria midfielder Georgi Milanov and bulldozing Brazilian journeyman striker Tiago Leonco.

Last season across the border in Saudi Arabia, it was thought Al-Ahli were too big to go down. Their demise shows that Nasr’s worst fears could yet come true.

Kirk Cousins rallies NFC to 35-33 victory over AFC in Pro Bowl

Kirk Cousins rallies NFC to 35-33 victory over AFC in Pro Bowl
Updated 06 February 2023
AP

Kirk Cousins rallies NFC to 35-33 victory over AFC in Pro Bowl

Kirk Cousins rallies NFC to 35-33 victory over AFC in Pro Bowl
  • Cousins completed 15 of 19 passes for 150 yards in the NFL’s reformatted all-star contest, which gave the NFC the victory
Updated 06 February 2023
AP

LAS VEGAS: For Kirk Cousins, it wasn’t quite the NFL-record 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts to win the NFC North.

However, Cousins was the quarterback for the third and final flag football game at the Pro Bowl on Sunday for a reason.

NFC coach Eli Manning wanted Cousins in that spot to decide the overall winner, and the Minnesota Vikings QB responded by throwing three touchdown passes to rally the NFC to a 35-33 victory over the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games and end that conference’s five-game losing streak.

Cousins completed 15 of 19 passes for 150 yards in the NFL’s reformatted all-star contest, which gave the NFC the victory.

“It’s hard to wait around that long to play, but I appreciate Eli letting me be the third guy and fun to go in there and be the closer,” Cousins said.

Based on the earlier flag games and skills competitions, the AFC took a 21-15 lead into the final flag game.

The Pro Bowl changed its format this season, eliminating the traditional game and replacing it with three flag games played on a 50-yard field and a series of skills competitions.

Each of the first two flag games was worth six points and each skills event was three. The total points were accumulated to form the score entering the final flag game.

“I thought it was awesome,” San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey said. “Guys had fun. It got intense there at the end.”

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams noticed the NFC took the game more seriously than expected, such as sending Cowboys safety KaVontae Turpin at the quarterback.

“Hopefully, next year the NFC will actually play some man and not sit back in Cover-2 the whole time and blitz one of the fastest men in the league,” Adams said. “Interesting technique by them, but it was still a good time.”

Brothers Eli and Peyton Manning each have two Super Bowl rings, but Eli has this Pro Bowl victory over his older sibling.

“I am the greatest coach of the Mannings,” Eli said tongue-in-cheek on the NFL’s Twitter account. “I am so much better at coaching than Peyton, it’s unbelievable.”

He wasn’t the only brother to earn bragging rights. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted a pass off a trick play from Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Cleveland Browns, however, announced defensive end Myles Garrett dislocated a toe Sunday, but X-rays were negative.

Garrett played with a sprained shoulder this season from a car accident in September, but still had a team-record 16 sacks.

Injuries were something the NFL hoped to avoid by switching to this new format.

Though tackling wasn’t allowed, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey leveled Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill at the goal line.

Cousins said he hopes youngsters watching the Pro Bowl will want to participate in flag football and help that version of the sport grow.

The change to a flag game took some getting used to, but Cousins said that also made it more fun.

“You’re kind of drawing stuff up in the dirt,” he said. “It’s not as defined of a plan, so some of our guys were coming into the huddle saying, ‘Hey, I think if we did this.’ You try to listen to them and incorporate it. So it was fun, but also a little hectic.”

McCaffrey agreed.

“Learning the rules was a little tricky because this was so different,” McCaffrey said. “But I think everybody learned pretty quick and had fun.”

The Pro Bowl has received quite a bit of criticism in recent years, but the NFL keeps the event for a reason — fans pay attention.

The announced crowd of 58,331 was more than 2,000 more than last year, also played at Allegiant Stadium.

No site has been announced for next year’s Pro Bowl, but it’s unlikely the NFL will want that event to be played in the same venue just before the Super Bowl, which will be in Las Vegas.

Marseille lose 3-1 to Nice, Monaco triumph to keep pressure on

Marseille lose 3-1 to Nice, Monaco triumph to keep pressure on
Updated 06 February 2023
AP

Marseille lose 3-1 to Nice, Monaco triumph to keep pressure on

Marseille lose 3-1 to Nice, Monaco triumph to keep pressure on
  • Strasbourg beat Montpellier 2-0 at home to go 17th as they try to move out of the relegation zone
Updated 06 February 2023
AP

PARIS: Second-place Marseille saw their unbeaten run end as they lost 3-1 at home to Nice on Sunday to slip eight points behind French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Marseille’s first league defeat in 10 games means they were only ahead of third-place Lens on goal difference, with in-form Monaco now two points back in fourth spot. Third place secures a spot in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League next season.

Marseille fans got a first look at club-record signing Vitinha, a forward who joined from Portuguese side Braga for &euro;32 million ($34.5 million). Terem Moffi made his debut for eighth-place Nice after joining from Lorient, where he scored 12 goals this season.

Neither made much of an impression in a first half where Nice’s superior pressing game troubled Marseille and prevented them from getting the ball regularly to playmaker Dimitri Payet.

Vitinha’s lack of familiarity with his teammates and the 35-year-old Payet’s tiring legs played into Nice’s high-octane game and the visitors scored twice at the end of the first half.

Striker Gaetan Laborde’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Pau Lopez but forward Sofiane Diop followed up to head in off the post in the 38th minute. Nice’s second goal in the 44th was similar as Lopez pushed away a shot from midfielder Khephren Thuram, and this time Laborde followed up.

Marseille coach Igor Tudor replaced Vitinha and Payet, with Ruslan Malinovskyi and Alexis Sanchez coming on for the second half. Malinovskyi pulled one back in the 60th with his first goal for the club, turning in a cross from left back Jonathan Clauss.

But Algeria forward Billal Brahimi scored his first goal for Nice in the 86th with a fine curling shot.

Meanwhile, Monaco extended their unbeaten run to seven matches with a 2-0 win at Clermont.

Early goals from central defender Guillermo Maripan and striker Breel Embolo allowed Monaco to control the game. Coach Philippe Clement’s side is in good form heading into next Saturday’s home game against PSG.

Maripan used his aerial ability to head in from Caio Henrique’s cross in the third minute. Ten minutes later Japan forward Takumi Minamino won the ball and fed Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, whose pinpoint cross was headed in by Embolo.

Lens managed only a 1-1 draw at Brest. Defender Jonathan Gradit equalized from close range in the 83rd for Lens after Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot miskicked the ball following a corner. Striker Jeremy Le Douaron put Brest ahead in the 54th when he slid to meet Pierre Lees-Melou’s low cross to the back post.

Strasbourg beat Montpellier 2-0 at home to go 17th as they try to move out of the relegation zone, with striker Habib Diallo scoring both goals. Diallo netted after just 13 seconds from Dimitri Lienard’s cross and grabbed his second on the stroke of halftime, with the home side down to 10 men after Jean-Eudes Aholou’s red card in the 33rd.

Nantes won 2-0 at Corsican side Ajaccio with second-half goals from forward Evann Guessand and midfielder Ludovic Blas.

Rock-bottom Angers finally snapped their 13-game losing streak — a French league record — but could only draw 0-0 at Lorient.

English striker Folarin Balogun failed to add to his league-leading 14 goals but Reims extended its unbeaten run to 14 games with a 0-0 draw at 19th-place Auxerre, who had lost their seven previous games and kept a rare clean sheet.

On Saturday, Lionel Messi’s second-half strike helped a lackluster PSG beat Toulouse 2-1.

