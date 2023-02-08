Kuwaiti ministry supports efforts by 30 charities to aid victims of quake in Turkiye

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development is supporting the work of 30 charities and agencies in the country that are involved in a nationwide campaign for donations to help the victims of the Turkiye earthquake, officials said.
Ministry spokesperson Ahmad Al-Enezi said the Defense Ministry has been asked to provide a plane to transport emergency aid to Turkiye, the Kuwait News Agency reported on Wednesday.
He added that the social affairs minister, Mai Al-Baghli, ordered all government agencies to fully cooperate and integrate with the aid effort to ensure the relief supplies can be delivered as quickly as possible and alleviate the suffering of the those affected by the disaster, including Syrian refugees in Turkiye.
More than 11,000 people were killed and thousands injured when the 7.8-magnitude earthquake and a series of aftershocks caused devastating damage in parts of southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria in the early hours of Monday.
US Congress introduces resolution in support of push for democracy and freedom in Iran
It backs “the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear Republic of Iran”
The bipartisan resolution is expected to easily pass when it comes up for a final vote
Updated 57 min 46 sec ago
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: The US House of Representatives on Wednesday introduced a resolution expressing support for the people of Iran and denouncing the “monarchic dictatorship and religious tyranny” of the governing regime in Tehran.
Although the resolution has no legal authority, it reinforces American support for the Iranian people and condemnation of the ongoing violations of human rights by the country’s government. More than 165 members of Congress, from both main parties, co-sponsored the resolution, which is expected to easily pass when it comes up for a final vote.
“The timing of, and the unprecedented number of cosponsors for, this bipartisan resolution, on the eve of the anniversary of the 1979 anti-monarchic revolution that overthrew a corrupt and ruthless dictator, reflect the forward-looking policy by Congress and its support for a secular, non-nuclear Iranian republic,” said Ramesh Sepehrrad, chairperson of the advisory board for the Organization of Iranian American Communities.
The resolution was introduced by Tom McClintock, a Republican Congressman from California, who said more must to be done to align European and Baltic nations in opposition to the Iranian regime.
“I am pleased to introduce this resolution supporting the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear Republic of Iran, and condemning violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism by the Iranian government,” he said.
It comes as protests against the ruling regime continue in Iran. They began in September last year following the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the country’s “morality police” for not covering her hair to their satisfaction, based on strict rules governing how women can dress in public.
More than 600 civilians, including 70 children, have been killed since the protests began and 19,600 people arrested, including 687 students.
Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran, an Iranian opposition group that advocates the overthrow of the ruling regime and the installation of a democratic government, addressed Wednesday’s briefing through a video link. She thanked Congress for its continuing support but said more must be done to end the regime’s ongoing use of violence to crack down on protesters.
“We are at the anniversary of the anti-dictatorial revolution in 1979, when a unified nation swept a dictator, the Shah, out of power but (former Supreme Leader Ayatollah) Khomeini hijacked their revolution and established a religious dictatorship,” Rajavi said.
“However, today, after more than 40 years of repression and resistance, the Iranian nation is ready again to overthrow another form of dictatorship. They want to put an end to one century of dictatorship and establish a democratic, pluralistic and secular republic.
“What you see in Iran today is another revolution in the making. This is the result of 40 years of organized resistance and struggle against the regime, (during which there have been) 120,000 political executions.”
Congress has introduced and adopted dozens of resolutions condemning the regime in Tehran.
Rajavi has developed a 10-point plan for the future of Iran, which calls for: The universal right of citizens to vote in free and fair elections; a market economy; gender, religious and ethnic equality; a foreign policy based on peaceful coexistence; and a non-nuclear Iran.
Panama says Iran warships might be allowed through canal
An Iranian military presence in the Canal would anger the US, which built the channel linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans at the beginning of the 20th century
Updated 08 February 2023
AFP
PANAMA CITY: Iranian naval ships will be allowed to sail through the Panama Canal as long as they abide by international norms, Panamanian authorities said Tuesday following reports that Tehran was sending vessels to the strategic waterway.
An Iranian military presence in the Canal would anger the US, which built the channel linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans at the beginning of the 20th century, and Washington has warned that it is closely monitoring Tehran’s activity in the Western Hemisphere.
Citing an 1977 international treaty, which handed control of the canal to Panama and established its neutral status, the Panama Canal said the waterway must “remain safe and open for the peaceful transit,” provided that ships abide by global safety norms, pay tolls and not commit any hostile acts.
“Based on the aforementioned regulations, the Panama Canal Authority has the obligation to allow the passage of any vessel that meets all these requirements,” the agency said in a statement.
Local media have been reporting on the imminent arrival of Iranian Navy ships.
The newspaper La Estrella de Panama wrote on January 13 that Teheran plans to position its warships in the Panama Canal as it seeks to boost its presence in Latin America.
Former Florida governor Jeb Bush added fuel to the fire when, in a Washington Post column on January 16, he accused Panama of helping Iran evade Western oil sanctions.
“Without Panama’s support, the Iranian regime would face significant hurdles in smuggling its oil and gas around the world,” wrote Bush, who is the brother and son of two American presidents.
Last week, US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said Washington is keeping a close eye on Teheran’s naval activities in the Western Hemisphere.
“We continue to have a number of tools in our tool belt available to hold the Iranian regime accountable,” Patel told reporters.
The United States completed the canal in 1914 and opened military bases to protect it.
The 1977 treaty paved the way for the handover of the canal to Panama on December 31, 1999.
More than 14,000 vessels went through the 80-kilometer (50 mile) waterway in 2022, according to the Panama Canal Authority. The canal accounts for five percent of world maritime trade.
UAE launches first dedicated marine research, rescue center in the region
Establishment to be key contributor to conservation in Gulf
Research team to conduct fundamental and applied studies
Updated 08 February 2023
Arab News
ABU DHABI: The UAE announced on Wednesday the opening of the region’s first dedicated marine research, rescue and rehabilitation center, Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue, in Abu Dhabi.
Emirates News Agency reported that the announcement was made by Miral, and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.
Located on Yas Island, the 8,602 sq. meters center will be a key contributor to marine-life conservation in both the UAE and the wider region, conducting integrated research, rescue, rehabilitation, and education programs.
The center’s efforts will aim to improve the public’s knowledge and commitment to the conservation of the region’s marine wildlife, habitats, and ecosystems.
The Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, attended the opening, along with Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, Miral’s chairman.
He said: “We are very proud to begin 2023, the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, by opening the first dedicated marine research and rescue center in the region, Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue.
“This is a cornerstone in the emirate’s journey of education and conservation, inspiring the next generation of marine scientists to learn more about Abu Dhabi’s impactful long-term vision of protecting our marine wildlife and their habitats.
“Together with SeaWorld, we will be pushing the limits of science and conservation to become the foremost knowledge hub for marine scientists, not only in the UAE but also in the wider region.”
Led by a team of dedicated marine scientists, zoologists and experts in research, rescue and animal care, the center will play an important role in research and conservation efforts.
The research team will conduct fundamental and applied studies which focus on the marine ecology of the Arabian Gulf, covering topics such as marine biodiversity, ecosystem resilience, sensitive wildlife conservation, critical habitats restoration, fisheries, pollution and wildlife health.
Scott Ross, chairman of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said that the company had committed itself to protecting marine wildlife and ecosystems for nearly 60 years.
He added: “Extending this legacy here in the UAE is important for global conservation and is consistent with the UAE and wider region’s tradition of honoring the importance of the sea.”
The center will boast more than 25 rescue pools, from large areas for marine mammals to smaller ones for fish, invertebrates and marine reptiles.
How Israel’s new right-wing government impacts Palestinians
Policies do not receive the attention of the international community, experts say
Palestinians make up 20 percent of population within Israel
Updated 08 February 2023
Tamara Turki
LONDON: The Israeli government is taking measures to suppress the Palestinian collective national identity and to prohibit their lawful political expression, experts claimed this week.
One expert, Israeli Arab politician Sami Abu Shehadeh, a former Knesset member, also said the recently elected right-wing government in Israel will have a particular impact on Palestinian citizens, who make up 20 percent of the population within Israel.
He was speaking during a Galilee Foundation panel on Wednesday, which discussed the ramifications the government in Israel would have for Palestinians and their struggle for equality.
Abu Shehadeh said that one of the most dangerous signs of what is to come is the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir’s judicial reforms, which include the ordering of Israeli police to remove any Palestinian flags both inside Israel and in the Occupied Territories.
He added: “The state of Israel doesn’t see our national component as a part of our identity.
“They continue reinventing us as a minority, which doesn’t have a national or religious identity, and that is affecting government policies.”
The landslide victory of Israel’s extremist right-wing parties in December sounded alarm bells throughout Israel and for its historic Western allies, he said.
Abu Shehadeh also said Palestinians can expect discrimination in the education sector as a result of the new government’s stance.
He added: “Most of the world is unaware that the Israeli education system, like the rest of its society, is built on racial separation.”
There are three different official education systems in the country: for Palestinians, for Jewish secular groups, and one for Jewish religious groups.
While all school systems include lessons in modern Zionist history, Palestinians are prohibited from studying their own history, with Israeli Minister of Education Yifat Shasha-Biton once describing it as “dangerous incitement” against the Israeli government and army.
The experts speaking on the panel argued that the fundamental policies of the new coalition government were intended to target Palestinians, and they were not receiving the attention of the international community nor attracting public debate in the country.
They argued the focus had instead shifted toward the new government’s plans for judicial reform, which they said threatened Israeli democracy.
“While the legal reforms are important, the extreme Israeli audience is not waiting for these laws to pass,” Abu Shehadeh said.
Dr. Areen Hawari, director of the gender studies program at the Mada Al-Carmel Arab Center for Applied Social Research in Haifa, shared her thoughts on the matter.
She said: “Israel is a settler colonial state, the homeland of other people, just like South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia.
“Such colonial states, but particularly Israel, which was established in 1948 after World War II, need strongly as part of their existence to belong to the West.
“In order to be part of the West, you need to introduce that at least you are procedurally democratic.
“That is why the left wing in Israel is ready to fight against these new reforms because if you lose the support of the West, you lose your existence.”
However, Hawari said that, for the first time, the new government “simply doesn't care” about what the West thinks of them.
She claimed this was due to the success of its ongoing occupation, the recent normalization agreements with several Arab countries, the country’s gains during the Trump administration, and the continued silence of the EU.
Dr. Hassan Jabareen, a Palestinian human rights lawyer, acknowledged that among the thousands of Israelis protesting in Tel Aviv against the new judicial reforms, several have criticized the country’s treatment of Palestinians.
Equally, he said: “We cannot find ourselves protesting in Tel Aviv in saving Israeli democracy when we do not see Israel as a democratic state. We see ourselves as victims of that very legal system.
“So while it's very difficult for Palestinians to participate in the protest, we agree with some protester leaders that we are in fact the main victims of Israel’s new government.”
As the growing threat of Israel’s extremism looms, Abu Shehadeh told Arab News that Palestinians, especially those settled around the world, need to rethink the way they strategize for their liberation.
He said: “One of our challenges is that we, as Palestinians, are talking to ourselves and people who are similar to us.
“For us activists, everything that is going on [in Palestine] is taken for granted, but a lot of the world doesn’t know the basics.”
He claims activists must continue to educate others who do not know about the Palestinian cause, question, and narrative.
“It is important for the world to see that we are struggling against not a democracy according to its false image. To call it apartheid is not enough… I think this is the most racist society, “ he said.
“People should see this truth in order to support our struggle. We are struggling for peace, justice, and equality for all, both Palestinians and Jews.”