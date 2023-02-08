What We Are Reading Today: We Are All Targets

Author: Matt Potter

Matt Potter’s “We Are All Targets” tells the incredible untold origin story of cyberwar and the hackers who unleashed it on the world, tracing their journey from the ashes of the Cold War to the criminal underworld, governments, and even Silicon Valley.

Two years before 9/11, the US was attacked by an unknown enemy. No advance warning was given, and it didn’t target civilians. Instead, tomahawk missiles started missing their targets, US agents were swept up by hostile governments, and America’s enemies seemed to know its every move in advance. A new phase of warfare — cyberwar — had arrived.

Never before told, this is the riveting secret history of cyberwar not as governments want it to be — controlled, military-directed, discreet, and sophisticated — but as it really is: anarchic, chaotic, dangerous, and often thrilling.