Review of anti-extremism strategy driven by right-wing ideology, says ex-head of UK counterterrorism policing
Former Metropolitan police assistant commissioner, Neil Basu, said the review was “insulting” to counterterrorism police officers. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 09 February 2023
Review of anti-extremism strategy driven by right-wing ideology, says ex-head of UK counterterrorism policing
  • Report: Prevent ‘has a double standard when dealing with the extreme right wing and Islamism’
  • Neil Basu: ‘It’s insulting to any counterterrorism professional to suggest they’d put any particular ideology over another’
LONDON: A review into Britain’s anti-extremism Prevent strategy is driven by “right-wing” ideology, the former head of UK counterterrorism policing has said.

Neil Basu, a former Metropolitan police assistant commissioner who was the UK’s top counterterrorism police official until 2021, said the review by William Shawcross was “insulting” to police officers working to stop extremism leading to terrorist attacks in Britain.

The report, covering 188 pages and making 34 recommendations, included claims that Prevent had focused too much on right-wing extremism and not enough on Islamist radicalization.

It added that the strategy “has a double standard when dealing with the extreme right wing and Islamism.”

Basu said: “That is in my view driven by a right-wing viewpoint, that XRWT (extreme right-wing terrorism) is either unimportant or doesn’t really exist. The head of MI5 says it’s 20 percent of the work they do, so I would listen to him.”

He acknowledged that right-wing extremism was less prominent than Islamist extremism overall, but added: “It’s insulting to any counterterrorism professional to suggest they’d put any particular ideology over another.

“It’s about how they risk-assess the initial intelligence of the potential for violence and how it is then dealt with afterwards.”

Among the report’s findings was evidence that the strategy confused genuine right-wing political concerns, such as on immigration, with extremist views.

“Prevent takes an expansive approach to the extreme right wing, capturing a variety of influences that, at times, has been so broad it has included mildly controversial or provocative forms of mainstream, right-wing-leaning commentary that have no meaningful connection to terrorism or radicalization,” the report said.

“However, with Islamism, Prevent tends to take a much narrower approach centred around proscribed organizations, ignoring the contribution of non-violent Islamist narratives and networks to terrorism.

“Prevent must ensure a consistent and evidence-based approach to setting its threshold and criteria, and ensure it does not overlook key non-violent radicalizing influences.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman accepted all 34 of the report’s recommendations, telling the House of Commons: “Prevent has shown cultural timidity and an institutional hesitancy to tackle Islamism for fear of the charge of Islamophobia.” She added: “Prevent’s focus must solely be on security, not political correctness.”

But Amnesty International rejected the report’s findings, saying it was “riddled with biased thinking, errors and plain anti-Muslim prejudice.”

Ilyas Nagdee, Amnesty International UK’s racial justice director, said: “William Shawcross’s history of bigoted comments on Muslims and Islam should have precluded his involvement in this ill-starred review in the first place.

“There’s mounting evidence that Prevent has specifically targeted Muslim communities and activists fighting for social justice and a host of crucial international issues — including topics like the climate crisis and the oppression of Palestinians.”

Many Muslim groups boycotted participation in the report over Shawcross’s historical views on Islam.

UK extremism report errors not corrected, investigation finds

UK extremism report errors not corrected, investigation finds
Updated 58 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

UK extremism report errors not corrected, investigation finds

UK extremism report errors not corrected, investigation finds
  • The Independent said report failed to mention incidents in which attackers had stated desire to kill Muslims
  • Home Office spokesperson refused to say why error had not been corrected
Updated 58 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An incorrect claim made in a major report into UK counterterrorism strategy that no right-wing attacks have taken place in recent years has failed to be addressed by officials.

The Independent said the report failed to mention a number of incidents in which attackers had stated a desire to kill Muslims.

Report author William Shawcross wrote that the Prevent strategy should “address all extremist ideologies proportionately according to the threat each represents. Since this review was commissioned in 2019, six terrorist attacks have blighted our nation. All these attacks were Islamist in nature.”

However, The Independent said it identified eight attacks in the timeframe referred to, and only five had involved Islamist extremists.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman previously welcomed the report’s findings, saying she accepted all 34 of its recommendations.

“This independent review has identified areas where real reform is required,” she said. “I wholeheartedly accept all recommendations and am committed to quickly delivering wholesale change.”

When challenged by The Independent, a Home Office spokesperson refused to say why the error had not been corrected.

In March 2019, Vincent Fuller attacked multiple people in the town of Stanwell in England, stabbing one man and shouting: “All Muslims should die, white supremacists rule.”

He was arrested by counterterrorism police, and the judge at his trial called the attack a “terrorist act” when sentencing him.

In October 2022, a man threw a firebomb at an asylum seeker processing center in Dover before killing himself.

Posting online before the incident, the attacker Andrew Leak said he wanted to “obliterate Muslim children.”

Anti-racism and right-wing protesters rally in London and UK as BLM march called off
World
Anti-racism and right-wing protesters rally in London and UK as BLM march called off

US, UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group

US, UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

US, UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group

US, UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group
  • The US coordinated with the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on seven people
  • Trickbot is named for a strain of trojan viruses originally used to steal financial data
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury Department on Thursday announced a joint US-UK effort to sanction Russian cybercriminals as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears and Treasury tightens its efforts to financially punish violators of existing sanctions.
The US coordinated with the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on seven people that it said are part of the Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot. All members are listed as living in Russia or Russian-occupied Ukraine.
Trickbot is named for a strain of trojan viruses originally used to steal financial data. The viruses have infected millions of computers worldwide, including ransomware attacks that targeted hospitals in the United States at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, UK officials said.
In a statement, Treasury said the sanctioned men included developers, money-launderers and a senior figure, Vitaly Kovalev, who it said was indicted in federal court in New Jersey in connection with 2009 and 2010 bank hacks that predated his involvement with the Trickbot Group.
The US statement said current members of the Trickbot Group are associated with Russian intelligence services but did not allege the sanctioned men worked with those services.
Calling the actions “historic,” Treasury says these are the first sanctions of their kind for the UK, and result from a partnership between the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and several UK agencies aimed at disrupting Russian cybercrime.
In a separate Treasury action, nine entities across Iran, Malaysia and Singapore were sanctioned on Thursday for their role in shipping sanctioned Iranian oil to buyers in Asia — continuing a trend of punishing firms that ship Iranian oil.
Six Iran-based petrochemical manufacturers and subsidiaries, and three firms in Malaysia and Singapore involved in facilitating the sale and shipment of oil, were hit with blocks to the US financial system.
Sanctions were imposed last July and September on a group of firms tied to the sale and shipment of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia.
US sanctions on Iran have accelerated in recent months, as President Joe Biden’s administration tries to bring Tehran back to negotiations for a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

UK cyber-chiefs warn key sectors about Russia, Iran attacks
World
UK cyber-chiefs warn key sectors about Russia, Iran attacks

Indonesia aiming to learn better governance at global UAE summit

Indonesia aiming to learn better governance at global UAE summit
Updated 09 February 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia aiming to learn better governance at global UAE summit

Indonesia aiming to learn better governance at global UAE summit
  • Titled ‘Shaping Future Governments,’ conference will take place on Feb. 13-15
  • Indonesian President Joko Widodo due to deliver keynote speech
Updated 09 February 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia will seek to learn more about good governance at next week’s World Government Summit in Dubai, its ambassador to the UAE said on Thursday.

This year’s gathering on Feb. 13 to 15 has been titled “Shaping Future Governments,” and 20 heads of state, more than 250 ministers, 80 leaders of international organizations, and thousands of government officials, are expected to attend.

The Indonesian delegation will be led by Deputy Minister for Manpower Afriansyah Noor, while President Joko Widodo is set to deliver a keynote speech in a virtual address.

“We hope that Indonesia will be able to learn more on how to govern even better, more advanced,” Husin Bagis, the Indonesian envoy to Abu Dhabi, told Arab News.

“Indonesia can learn a lot from developed countries on how they govern their country well.”

Bagis said the UAE was a good model, particularly on the issues of manpower, investment, and trade.

“Just take the example of the UAE, where it is easier to make permits, investment is easier, working here is easier, it’s all easy here in the UAE,” he added.

Indonesia has regularly participated in the annual event in Dubai, with its Finance Minister Sri Mulyani receiving the summit’s Best Minister Award in 2018.

The conference was established in 2013 as a global knowledge exchange platform for governments, to facilitate dialogues on policies focused on trends of the future, innovation, and technology.

Indonesia’s Widodo calls for ASEAN travel corridor to bolster recovery
World
Indonesia’s Widodo calls for ASEAN travel corridor to bolster recovery

UK’s king, queen visit London’s Bangladeshi community

UK’s king, queen visit London’s Bangladeshi community
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

UK’s king, queen visit London’s Bangladeshi community

UK’s king, queen visit London’s Bangladeshi community
  • They visited a local mosque and restaurant, and planted a tree in memory of a murdered Bangladeshi
  • Activist: Visit shows ‘how engaged His Majesty is ... with multiculturalism and the anti-racism movement’
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s King Charles was greeted on Wednesday by a crowd of over 1,000 people on a visit to Brick Lane in London, the heart of the city’s Bangladeshi community.

The king, accompanied by Queen Camilla, shook hands with well-wishers and the pair had flower petals scattered before them as they walked.

They visited a mosque in the area and planted a tree in memory of Bangladeshi man Altab Ali, who was murdered in a racist attack in 1978.

King Charles had been due to visit Bangladesh in October but the trip was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, said Bangladeshi High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem.

The king and queen met with figures from the local group British Bangladeshi Power and Inspiration at Graam Bangla restaurant, but the venue was so packed with onlookers that the large array of food laid out for the occasion had to be packed up for the pair to take away with them.

Ayesha Qureshi, a lawyer and co-founder of British Bangladeshi Power and Inspiration, said she invited the king to visit the community at a previous audience between the monarch and members of Britain’s South Asian community.

“My husband and I pressed on His Majesty the importance of recognizing certain elements of the community here, particularly the British Bangladeshi community, because we’ve lost so many people to COVID-19, particularly the older generation, who came here to work in the factories, in the rag trade,” Qureshi told The Times.

She added that the visit showed “how engaged His Majesty is ... with multiculturalism and the anti-racism movement.

“There is racism within British society. But what this demonstrates is the fact that the king is very attuned to the communities of this country, and wants to reign in a way which is inclusive and supportive of those communities.

“The fact that he has come here today is very demonstrative of the fact that he listens to people’s concerns, and that he supports and understands.

“If you listened to the cheers here today, to the national anthem being sung by children who are representative of the multicultural community … that is demonstrative of how well respected he is within the community here.”

Qureshi said: “I am ecstatic. The fact that we walked Brick Lane in the footsteps of our fathers with the king is unbelievable. It feels surreal.”

King Charles III, Queen Consort host members of UK’s South Asian community in recognition of contributions
World
King Charles III, Queen Consort host members of UK’s South Asian community in recognition of contributions

British Home Office faces legal action over treatment of Afghan refugees

British Home Office faces legal action over treatment of Afghan refugees
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

British Home Office faces legal action over treatment of Afghan refugees

British Home Office faces legal action over treatment of Afghan refugees
  • Plan to relocate them hundreds of kilometers from jobs, schools
  • 40 families with 150 children may litigate, as protests continue
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Home Office could face a legal battle over its plans to remove Afghan refugees from a London hotel and move them hundreds of kilometers from their jobs and children’s schools, it was reported on Wednesday.

A lawyer representing about 40 families with 150 children said the decision to relocate the refugees from Kensington in London to a hotel in Yorkshire, taking people away from jobs and children away from their schools, could be challenged.

The move comes despite the families having no guarantee of school places or jobs in their new location, according to a report in the Guardian.

Jo Underwood, head of strategic litigation at Shelter, said: “The Home Office will know that we are looking at legal action if we cannot solve this out of court.”

The families, who arrived in the UK in August 2021 after the Taliban capture of Kabul and the collapse of the internationally recognized government, were given entry into Britain because they had worked closely with authorities during British operations in Afghanistan.

Under Operation Warm Welcome, they were promised “help in establishing a new life including homes and schools,” the report said.

Some of the refugees, who include a former Afghan general and former British army interpreters, say they would refuse to go because their children would suffer again by being forced to drop out of their schools.

They are refusing to move because they say their children, already traumatized by years of war and displacement, would suffer mentally by having to uproot again.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been accused of failing to uphold promises made by Boris Johnson, the former UK prime minister, to support Afghans who worked, assisted and fought alongside the British forces in Afghanistan.

Afghan refugees have been protesting outside Downing Street since last Thursday, in which time the UK Home Office has only managed to find homes for at least one family, with one more family expected to be relocated by Wednesday.

The UK Home Office told some residents that they would still be moved to Yorkshire, despite the threat of protest at their relocation hotel and the threat of legal action, the Guardian report added.

