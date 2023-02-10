Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist

You are here

Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, seen here during their FIFA Club World Cup semifinal against Egypt's Al-Ahly at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, is on the shortlist for FIFA’s Best Men’s Coach award for 2022. (AFP)
  • Walid Regragui didn’t get enough votes despite leading Morocco on a stunning run to the World Cup semifinals
  • No coach from Africa or of an African team has ever been voted into a top-three shortlist
ZURICH: Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were shortlisted Thursday for a “best coach” award, while Walid Regragui didn’t get enough votes despite leading Morocco on a stunning run to the World Cup semifinals.

A worldwide selection panel of national team coaches and captains, plus selected media and fans voting online chose Scaloni of Argentina, Real Madrid’s Ancelotti and Manchester City’s Guardiola as finalists for FIFA’s Best Men’s Coach award for 2022.

Argentina won the World Cup, Madrid won the UEFA Champions League and City captured the English Premier League title.

Regragui was appointed in August less than three months before the World Cup started and led his team unbeaten through a group that included Belgium and Croatia. Morocco then eliminated Spain and Portugal before an injury-stricken team lost to defending champions France. During the run, Regragui had voiced concerns about a lack of respect for Arab coaches.

No coach from Africa or of an African team has ever been voted into a top-three shortlist since the first FIFA coaching award was made in 2010.

Only European and South American coaches have ever finished in the top-three places despite two-thirds of the voting panel members coming from outside the continents.

Scaloni is a likely favorite to get the award on Feb. 27 in Paris after World Cup-winning coaches Didier Deschamps and Joachim Low also won the FIFA votes for 2018 and 2014, respectively.

After winning the 2010 World Cup, Spain’s then-coach Vicente del Bosque was just beaten in the FIFA-organized vote by Jose Mourinho, whose Inter Milan team had won the Champions League and Serie A.

Guardiola won the FIFA coaching award for 2011 when he was with Barcelona. Ancelotti has never won; he was runner-up in 2014 to Low for winning a Champions League in his first spell with Madrid.

On the women’s coaching award shortlist Thursday, two-time winner Sarina Wiegman — who won the 2017 and 2020 votes for coaching her native Netherlands — seeks a third FIFA win for leading England to the European Championship title last year.

Another European champion, Sonia Bompastor, who guided Lyon to a sixth Women’s Champions League title in seven years, is on the list that is completed by Pia Sundhage. She led Brazil to win the 2022 Copa América Femenina.

Sundhage won the FIFA award for 2012 as coach of the United States’ Olympic champion team.

FIFA is scheduled to announce the three-candidate shortlists Friday for the men’s and women’s Best Player award.

Topics: Lionel Scaloni Carlo Ancelotti Pep Guardiola

Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress

Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress
Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress

Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi Arabia progress
  • In 2016, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled Vision 2030, a project which aims to diversify an economy dependent on oil
  • Staging major events makes up another strand of the country’s strategy to develop its sporting industry
SALE, MOROCCO: Regardless of whether Al-Hilal can beat Real Madrid in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday and become the first Asian team to win the title, these are jubilant times for sport in Saudi Arabia.

In 2016, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled Vision 2030, a project which aims to diversify an economy dependent on oil. Government figures have noted that sports and entertainment industries play a central role in the vision.

Al-Hilal beat South American champion Flamengo of Brazil 3-2 in the semifinals of the Club World Cup earlier this week in Morocco, already a famous victory for the team from Riyadh.

“Flamengo was surprised by the skill of our players,” Al-Hilal coach Ramon Diaz said. “They did not expect us to play in such an excellent way. We dominated the match, and we deserved to win and go to the final.”

Salem Al-Dawsari scored twice against the team from Brazil.

“We deserved to go to the final and we promise that we will try and bring the trophy to Saudi Arabia,” the winger said. “We did not come to Morocco just to participate. We came to play in our name and the name of Saudi Arabia.”

It was not the first time that Al-Dawsari has made international headlines. He scored the winning goal as Saudi Arabia rallied for a 2-1 comeback win over Argentina in the group stage of last year’s World Cup in Qatar, a victory that shocked the world and stunned the eventual champion.

Back in Riyadh on Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo thrilled a sellout crowd by scoring four goals in Al-Nassr’s 4-0 win over Al-Wehda in the Saudi Professional League. The Portuguese star was released from his contract by Manchester United in November and signed a deal with Al-Nassr, reportedly worth up to $200 million a year, the following month.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has lifted the international profile of the Saudi Professional League, which has signed a deal with IMG to sell broadcasting rights of its games overseas. According to reports, deals have been agreed with 36 territories.

Staging major events makes up another strand of the country’s strategy to develop its sporting industry. On Feb. 1, Saudi Arabia was confirmed as host for the 2027 Asian Cup, the continent’s biggest soccer tournament that is held every four years.

“The Kingdom is transforming before our eyes and we are filled with excitement for what it will look like in 2027,” Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said.

There have been reports that Saudi Arabia will bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

The country stages other international sports such as Formula One and is behind high-profile golf and boxing promotions and there are also bigger events on the agenda. Last August, Al-Faisal expressed interest in the 2034 Asian Games as well as the Olympics.

“Definitely, the Olympics would be an ultimate goal for us … we’re open to that and I think we can,” Al-Faisal said.

Topics: In Focus: FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022

Lens beat Lorient in shootout to reach French Cup quarterfinals

Lens beat Lorient in shootout to reach French Cup quarterfinals
Lens beat Lorient in shootout to reach French Cup quarterfinals

Lens beat Lorient in shootout to reach French Cup quarterfinals
  • Lens will visit Cup holders Nantes next month in the only quarterfinal game between two top-tier teams
LORIENT, France: Facundo Medina converted the final spot kick to send Lens to the French Cup quarterfinals in a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Lorient after the teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time Thursday.

The visitors took the lead in the 21st minute when Angelo Fulgini tapped home after goalkeeper Vito Mannone had palmed a cross from Ismael Boura into the path of the Lens midfielder.

Lorient midfielder Enzo Le Fee leveled the round-of-16 game with a dipping free kick in the 84th to force a penalty shootout.

All the Lens players converted their spot kicks while Le Fee hit the bar before Ibrahima Kone had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca.

Lens will visit Cup holders Nantes next month in the only quarterfinal game between two top-tier teams.

In the other quarterfinal games, Marseille will host Annecy, Grenoble will visit Lyon, and Toulouse will face Rodez.

Sitting in third place in the French league, Lens shuffled their starting lineup by making seven changes ahead of a tough game against Lyon this weekend.

Lens had an opportunity to double the lead on the stroke of halftime, but Mannone turned David Pereira da Costa’s low strike around the post.

Lorient, who won the French Cup in 2002, raised its game in the second half. But Leca saved Le Fee’s long-range strike in the 51st and palmed away a curling shot from Yoann Cathline in the 67th.

Topics: French Cup Lens Lorient Angelo Fulgini

Everton manager Dyche aiming to add to Liverpool’s woes

Everton manager Dyche aiming to add to Liverpool’s woes
Everton manager Dyche aiming to add to Liverpool’s woes

Everton manager Dyche aiming to add to Liverpool’s woes
  • As one of English soccer’s ultimate disrupters, Everton’s new manager can upset the odds in Monday’s Merseyside derby and heap more misery on Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp
  • While Dyche has taken over a team in a fight for Premier League survival, Liverpool have troubles of their own
MANCHESTER, England: Fresh from bringing Arsenal down to earth, Sean Dyche now has Liverpool in his sights and the chance to make himself an immediate icon among Everton fans.
As one of English soccer’s ultimate disrupters, Everton’s new manager can upset the odds in Monday’s Merseyside derby and heap more misery on Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp.
While Dyche has taken over a team in a fight for Premier League survival, Liverpool have troubles of their own.
“I have no words for it really. I’m sorry,” Klopp said after a 3-0 loss at Wolverhampton last week that left the team in 10th place.
It’s now becoming a case of damage limitation for a team that challenged for an unprecedented four trophies last season, with Champions League qualification looking increasingly unlikely unless Liverpool goes on to win the competition this year.
Such problems must sound like the stuff of dreams for an Everton team that had not won in the league since Oct. 22 before Dyche ended that run in his first game last week against leader Arsenal. Even after that morale-boosting result, the team remains in the relegation zone and only three points above last-place Southampton.
In normal circumstances, a trip to Anfield might be considered the worst possible prospect — Everton have only won one of the last 27 derbies against their biggest rival. Dyche, however, has a history of upsetting the favorites, including a 1-0 win for Burnley at then-champion Liverpool in 2021.
This is also not the same Liverpool that have dominated the Premier League — along with Manchester City — over the past four years. The loss at Wolverhampton was the seventh in the league this season and 10th in all competitions.
Nottingham Forest, Leeds, Brentford and Brighton have all beaten Klopp’s once formidable team, which have only won one game this year.
Klopp is struggling to cope after a host of injuries to key players, as well as the loss of forward Sadio Mane last year. His team are in transition and it is uncertain if he will be able to rebuild them to the point that he can continue to challenge City for major honors.
Dyche, conversely, has the stage set to capitalize and fuel belief among Everton fans that he can lead the club to safety.
Back-to-back games against Arsenal and Liverpool represented a daunting start for the new manager, while also explaining why Everton decided to fire Frank Lampard before that run. The club needed the energy and bounce that a change at the top can bring and that was evident against Arsenal.
If Dyche can avoid losing on Monday, he would consider three of the next four games to be winnable against Leeds and Aston Villa at home and at Nottingham Forest. There is also a trip to Arsenal coming.
While points are vital to Everton, so is the message that a win against Liverpool would send out.
As the red half of Merseyside has flourished in recent years, the blue half has sunk to the point that Everton’s very place in the top division of English soccer is in jeopardy.
Dyche was hired to avoid relegation and try to cut the gap between the teams. On Monday, he has the chance to make an immediate impression on one of the sport’s most historic rivalries.

Topics: everton Liverpool Premier league Sean Dyche

Super League organizers set out 80-team competition idea

Super League organizers set out 80-team competition idea
Super League organizers set out 80-team competition idea

Super League organizers set out 80-team competition idea
  • Setting out 10 principles for the project, Spain-based A22 Sports Management said it had talked to “nearly 50 European clubs” about the revived proposal
  • It is unclear if any clubs have publicly supported it
GENEVA: Organizers of the Super League project presented a long-promised new proposal Thursday for a multi-division competition involving up to 80 European soccer teams and operating outside of UEFA’s authority.
Setting out 10 principles for the project, Spain-based A22 Sports Management said it had talked to “nearly 50 European clubs” about the revived proposal. It is unclear if any clubs have publicly supported it.
The document follows an initial legal setback for A22 in December at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg in a challenge to what it claims is monopoly control by UEFA, the governing body of European soccer. Advocate General Athanasios Rantos proposed then that the court recognize UEFA’s authority over European soccer competitions.
An official ruling from the court is expected before the end of the season.
“Our objective is to present a sustainable sporting project for European club competitions, available to, at a minimum, all 27 EU member states, as soon as possible after receipt of the judgment,” A22 said Thursday.
The document provides detail on an idea first conceived by A22 leaders in 2021 that their next proposal would be a more inclusive multi-tier competition involving more countries.
“Participation should be based on annual sporting merit and there should be no permanent members,” A22 said.
Twelve clubs from Spain, Italy and England launched the original breakaway plan in April 2021. That project called for a 20-team league with 15 founders protected from relegation. It was backed by J.P. Morgan Chase bank, which later apologized for a “misjudgment.”
The project collapsed within two days amid a fierce backlash from UEFA, fans and lawmakers, who in England threatened legislation to counter it. Only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus publicly backed the case at court in Luxembourg.
English clubs are still thought to be unlikely to join a revived breakaway plan. The Premier League’s international appeal and financial power has only grown in the past two years.
The gap between England and the rest — typified by the Premier League’s domination of the January transfer window and record losses posted last year by Barcelona and Juventus — could persuade team officials across Europe to find alternative ways to compete.
For any breakaway from UEFA to succeed, it would likely need support from clubs in smaller leagues like the Netherlands, Portugal and Scotland.
“Participating clubs should remain fully committed to domestic tournaments,” A22 said, “as they do today.”

Topics: UEFA soccer European Super league

Marseille score rare home win against rivals PSG in French Cup

Marseille score rare home win against rivals PSG in French Cup
Marseille score rare home win against rivals PSG in French Cup

Marseille score rare home win against rivals PSG in French Cup
  • Marseille’s previous win at the Velodrome against PSG in all competitions dated back to November 2011
MARSEILLE: Marseille celebrated their first home win against Paris Saint-Germain in more than a decade to reach the quarterfinals of the French Cup, beating their bitter rival 2-1 on Wednesday.

Cheered on by buoyant fans at a packed Stade Velodrome, Marseille had rarely looked so dominant against PSG since the Paris club started their supremacy in France after Qatari investors took over.

Marseille’s previous win at the Velodrome against PSG in all competitions dated back to November 2011.

Alexis Sanchez put the hosts in front in the fixture known as “Le Classique” of French soccer, and Ukraine attacking midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi scored the winner after Sergio Ramos pulled one back.

“We are delighted to progress to the next round, the French Cup is one of our goals,” Marseille captain Valentin Rongier said. “Our fans had been waiting for that win, we are so happy to share it with them.”

It was PSG’s third loss this season. It came ahead of a major test as Bayern Munich travel to the French capital for the first leg of their round-of-16 match in the Champions League on Feb. 14.

Igor Tudor’s players imposed an intense pressing from the start that destabilized PSG. Second-best in all sectors, the visitors were pegged in their own half and Marseille piled up chances in the first half.

The hosts could have been awarded a penalty after Achraf Hakimi elbowed the ball in the area, but referee Francois Letexier ignored calls from Marseille players.

Marseille came close with efforts from Sead Kolasinac and Cengiz Under before Sanchez dribbled past Sergio Ramos on the right side and cut back inside the box, with the Spain defender bringing him down.

This time, Letexier pointed to the spot and Sanchez wrong-footed Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 31th minute for his 11th goal in a Marseille shirt.

On the back foot, PSG had to rely on individual talent to respond. Neymar hit the post with a long-range shot.

Marseille, however, continued their dominance and could have doubled their lead before halftime as Jonathan Clauss forced a good save from Donnarumma on the counter.

But it was PSG who pulled one back against the run of play just before the break when Ramos, left unmarked in the box, headed home a corner.

PSG, missing Kylian Mbappe through injury, played higher in the second half and the game was more balanced, progressing at a slower pace.

Marseille again went ahead in the 57th when Malinovskyi, who joined the southern side on loan during the winter transfer window, fired a superb strike from outside the box past Donnarumma after defenders failed to clear the ball. PSG pressed hard in the closing stages but could not find an edge.

PSG and Marseille are first and second in the French league, respectively. They will meet again on Feb. 26 at the Velodrome in the league.

Earlier, French Cup holder Nantes snatched a late equalizer against Angers before prevailing in a penalty shootout to advance to the quarterfinals.

After conceding an early goal, Nantes struggled to find an edge until Florent Mollet beat goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni with a powerful half-volley with three minutes left.

The match finished 1-1 and Nantes’ players were flawless during the 4-2 shootout while Amine Salama and Faouzi Ghoulam missed for the hosts.

Lyon wasted a two-goal lead but also advanced 4-2 on penalties against top-tier rival Lille after finishing 2-2.

Goals from Ryan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette had given Lyon a 2-0 advantage after 21 minutes. Jonathan David pulled one back in the 29th before Edon Zhegrova leveled soon after the hour-mark. Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes then denied Mohamed Bayo’s effort during the shootout before Timothy Weah hit the crossbar.

Second-division side Rodez beat Auxerre 3-2, with Grenoble and Annecy also advancing. Reims lost 3-1 at Toulouse.

Topics: Ligue 1 Marseille PSG French Cup

