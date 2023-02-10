Tech giant showcases solutions for Kingdom’s digital transformation

Riyadh: Chinese tech giant Huawei highlighted tech applications designed to meet the needs of various sectors in the Kingdom, including government, at the LEAP 2023 global conference.

The company’s end-to-end innovations, 5.5G, cloud computing, AI, digital power, cybersecurity and industry applications will help the world better manage the challenges it faces, the Riyadh forum was told.

Huawei participated as a strategic partner for the forum, which ended on Thursday.

in a speech titled “Ecopolis Now,” Safder Nazir, senior vice president for public sector at Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, addressed the triple challenge of sustainability, circularity and resilience facing the world.

A national digital twin empowers government decision-makers with predictive intelligence to better manage such challenges and create a sovereign digital nation, he said.

Huawei’s presence reflects its efforts to offer tech advances to more industries, and help governments and enterprises in the Kingdom and wider region achieve digital transformation.

Nazir said that AI could help determine the amount of green space needed to translate into carbon credits as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, for example.

“If we were to adopt some form of policy around carbon neutrality, for example, campuses greater than 10,000 square meters, that means that there is an incentive for these type of buildings, whether they’re malls or exhibitions like this, to do onsite renewable generation, and consume less electricity, which we can help through technologies like optical connectivity and then trade for their remaining carbon credits.

“Saudi Arabia already announced a carbon trading platform last year at FII,” he said.