Tech giant showcases solutions for Kingdom's digital transformation

Tech giant showcases solutions for Kingdom’s digital transformation
Chinese tech giant Huawei highlighted tech applications designed to meet the needs of various sectors in the Kingdom, including government, at the LEAP 2023 global conference. (AN)
Updated 9 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Tech giant showcases solutions for Kingdom’s digital transformation

Tech giant showcases solutions for Kingdom’s digital transformation
Updated 9 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Riyadh: Chinese tech giant Huawei highlighted tech applications designed to meet the needs of various sectors in the Kingdom, including government, at the LEAP 2023 global conference.  

The company’s end-to-end innovations, 5.5G, cloud computing, AI, digital power, cybersecurity and industry applications will help the world better manage the challenges it faces, the Riyadh forum was told.

Huawei participated as a strategic partner for the forum, which ended on Thursday.

in a speech titled “Ecopolis Now,” Safder Nazir, senior vice president for public sector at Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, addressed the triple challenge of sustainability, circularity and resilience facing the world. 

A national digital twin empowers government decision-makers with predictive intelligence to better manage such challenges and create a sovereign digital nation, he said.

Huawei’s presence reflects its efforts to offer tech advances to more industries, and help governments and enterprises in the Kingdom and wider region achieve digital transformation. 

Nazir said that AI could help determine the amount of green space needed to translate into carbon credits as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, for example.

“If we were to adopt some form of policy around carbon neutrality, for example, campuses greater than 10,000 square meters, that means that there is an incentive for these type of buildings, whether they’re malls or exhibitions like this, to do onsite renewable generation, and consume less electricity, which we can help through technologies like optical connectivity and then trade for their remaining carbon credits. 

“Saudi Arabia already announced a carbon trading platform last year at FII,” he said.

Topics: LEAP 23 LEAP 2023 Huawei Riyadh

Updated 10 February 2023
SPA

Saudi economy minister, World Customs Organization chief discuss cooperation

Saudi economy minister, World Customs Organization chief discuss cooperation
Updated 10 February 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim on Thursday met the Secretary-General of the World Customs Organization Kunio Mikuriya on the sidelines of the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Conference in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation opportunities between Saudi Arabia and the organization, in addition to other issues of mutual interest.

 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Customs Organization

Fun, creativity at Riyadh’s Costume Festival

Fun, creativity at Riyadh’s Costume Festival
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

Fun, creativity at Riyadh’s Costume Festival

Fun, creativity at Riyadh’s Costume Festival
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Costume Festival returns on Thursday and Friday at Boulevard Riyadh City, and will allow free entry for those who wear the outfits of horror and superhero characters.

The biggest festival of its kind in the Kingdom is expected to see many participants wearing innovatively designed outfits, based on their favorite movies and international novels.

Participants of all ages also play the roles of these characters in various fun and interactive activities.

The festival is part of Riyadh Season that offers a host of events throughout the year, including concerts.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Boulevard Riyadh City costumes

International conference on justice to be organized in Riyadh 

International conference on justice to be organized in Riyadh 
Updated 09 February 2023
SPA

International conference on justice to be organized in Riyadh 

International conference on justice to be organized in Riyadh 
  • The event will be held in the presence of legal experts from around the world to exchange knowledge, discuss opinions and enhance relations in the field of justice
Updated 09 February 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has announced it will hold the International Conference on Justice in Riyadh from March 5-6.

The event will be held in the presence of legal experts from around the world to exchange knowledge, discuss opinions and enhance relations in the field of justice. 

Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani extended gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its support and empowerment of the justice sector. He added that the ministry is holding the conference as part of its endeavors to develop the legal field and technologies related to it.

Titled, “We facilitate access to justice with digital technologies,” the conference will discuss challenges and solutions to improve the quality of services provided to beneficiaries and ways to render justice accessible through the use of technology.

The conference will see over 4,000 participants, over 50 speakers, 15 panel discussions and workshops, an exhibition on justice technologies, and accompanying events that will enable participants to discuss digital transformation and artificial intelligence strategies in the legal sector.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Justice International Conference on Justice

Liberia official praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to facilitate pilgrims

Liberia official praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to facilitate pilgrims
Updated 09 February 2023
SPA

Liberia official praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to facilitate pilgrims

Liberia official praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to facilitate pilgrims
Updated 09 February 2023
SPA

MAKKAH: Sheik Abdulah Kromah, chairman of the Hajj and Umrah Committee in Liberia, has commended the facilities and services offered by Saudi Arabia to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

Following a recent meeting with the Chairman of the Mutawwifin Company for pilgrims of non-Arab African countries, Ahmad Sindi, Kromah said the mega projects at the two Holy Mosques and other holy sites represent clear evidence for the attention paid by the Saudi government to care for pilgrims, which highlight the government’s keenness to offer more services every year to ensure that pilgrims and Umrah performers complete their rituals with ease.

The official also praised the services provided by Hajj companies.

 

 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Liberia hajj

Tawal signs strategic partnership with Electromin

Tawal signs strategic partnership with Electromin
Updated 09 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi 

Tawal signs strategic partnership with Electromin

Tawal signs strategic partnership with Electromin
  • Partnership aims to revolutionize e-mobility solutions in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 09 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi 

RIYADH: Tawal, an ICT infrastructure service provider, signed a strategic partnership with Electromin, a technology-driven electronic vehicle solutions and services provider, during the second edition of the LEAP tech conference with the aim of enhancing the Kingdom’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“We are pleased to launch this partnership with Electromin, a leading mobility solutions provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We seek to launch initiatives and programs that help mitigate the negative effects of environmental challenges and contribute to the Saudi Green Initiatives in achieving net zero emissions by 2060,” said TAWAL CEO Mohammed Alhakbani.

“Through this partnership, Tawal is committed to building ICT solutions for national and global development and moving to carbon neutrality. Creating future-ready infrastructure is a key element of our sustainability strategy,” he added.

The agreement was signed during the four-day conference to further expand the installation of EV charging stations in the Kingdom.

These EV charging stations will be powered by Tawal’s network of towers spread across the Kingdom.

“The collaboration between Electromin and Tawal can revolutionize e-mobility solutions in Saudi Arabia. By combining our companies’ unique capabilities — from innovative e-mobility technology to cutting-edge integrated ICT infrastructure — we can create a positive impact within the Kingdom’s constantly evolving ecosystem,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO of Electromin.

“Our joint alliance is therefore aligned with national priorities for progress and prosperity,” added Sivagnanam.

On the sidelines of the LEAP tech conference, Alhakbani said: “We are very delighted to be participating for the second year in a row. It’s a good gathering to network and to meet all stakeholders and industry leaders and to celebrate the achievement that has been done so far in the Kingdom, as well as to look at the prospect and the future of digitization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“With Tawal being the leading ICT infrastructure service provider in the region, we are here to reinforce our position and showcase several of our new and innovative products,” he said.

The CEO explained that, during LEAP, they have signed five memorandums of understanding with end customers and with technology service providers.

“We’re signing multiple MoUs and agreements with various entities, be it government entities, private sector or mega-city developers, the likes of NEOM, Saudi downtown, as well as, for example, the Dakher, where we are providing them with solutions and infrastructure that could help them in their business as well,” he said.

Alhakbani highlighted the company’s strategy, with the Kingdom moving towards 5G and smart cities: “We’re focusing on the local market for serving all operators as we signed MSA’s (Master Services Agreement) with each and every mobile operator in the Kingdom, as well as helping them in enhancing their coverage of 5G coverage through different products. 

“We are also focusing on the region as well. So we started our operation in Pakistan as well as we are prospecting for different opportunities in the region.”

Tawal has over 16,000 towers across Saudi Arabia and aims to further expand its know-how to roll out infrastructure and increase the coverage of 5G.

“So the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision is very clear. One of the important pillars is the digital economy and the digital infrastructure. And we saw that very clearly during the pandemic where having a reliable and sustainable infrastructure was extremely important for the community as well as for the economy,” Alhakbani said, adding: “We are doing it in an efficient way by also taking into consideration sustainability and trying to reduce carbon emission as much as possible.”

Topics: tawal Electromin Saudi Green Initiative Mohammed Alhakbani

