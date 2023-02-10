‘Moon Knight’ star May Calamawy to attend Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: “Moon Knight” star May Calamawy, who is of Egyptian and Palestinian descent, has been announced as a celebrity guest for this year’s Middle East Film and Comic Con, taking place from March 3-5 in Abu Dhabi.
“Stranger Things” actor Jamie Campbell Bower is also scheduled to attend the show, which has previously announced a celebrity line-up including American voice actors Christopher Sabat and Zach Aguilar, US actress Paige O’Hara, British actors Andy Serkis, Matt Smith, and Anthony Daniels, and Disney’s award-winning designer Mike Peraza.
Calamawy, who was born to an Egyptian father and Jordanian mother, is blazing a trail as one of Hollywood’s rising stars. Her breakthrough role came in 2019 as a series regular on Hulu’s Peabody-winning and Emmy-nominated comedy series, “Ramy.”
The actress, who was born in Bahrain, also played the role of Layla El-Faouly in Marvel’s miniseries “Moon Knight.” Her character is the wife of Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector — an archaeologist who by season’s end had transformed into the superhero Scarlet Scarab.
Calamawy previously told Arab News that acting alongside Isaac and Ethan Hawke was “intimidating, like, really intimidating at first.”
She explained: “Once I got to know them, I would be, like, ‘Guys I’m intimidated,’ and that helped. After a while you don’t care anymore and its fun because I got to have a masterclass with the best.”
Helmed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab, “Moon Knight” was the first Marvel project to have an Arab director.
Meanwhile, Bower, who played the main antagonist Vecna in the “most-watched TV series of 2022,” will make an appearance on March 4 and 5. The UK-born actor, entertainer, songwriter, and artist has appeared in a number of huge franchises, including “Harry Potter,” “Twilight,” “Mortal Instruments,” “Fantastic Beasts,” and, as of 2022, Netflix’s most popular original series “Stranger Things.”
US-Somali model Halima Aden was a judge for this year’s competition alongside Hilfiger; Katrin Ley, managing director of Fashion for Good; and Adrian Johnson, professor of entrepreneurship at INSEAD business school.
The annual program, in its fourth outing, aims to discover and accelerate the work of innovative and impactful fashion startups. Through mentoring and financial support, the company seeks to help the best ideas break through.
According to the brand’s website, the program offers opportunities to individuals from “historically underrepresented communities, including black, indigenous, people of color, people with disabilities and women.”
“I am here in Amsterdam, supporting the one and only Tommy Hilfiger with the Fashion Frontier Challenge,” Aden said in a short video shared on the brand’s Instagram Stories section. “I am so proud of our five finalists. They are making the fashion industry a more inclusive, sustainable environment and I am just so happy to be here in Amsterdam supporting their work.”
The final event took place at the Tommy Hilfiger global headquarters in Amsterdam.
TIME100 Impact Awards recognizes leaders from across the globe who, “through sustained effort, have done extraordinary work to shape the future of their industries and the world at large,” the website says.
Idris, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner, and his wife are supporting causes like fighting world hunger and climate change.
The invite-only gala dinner will also see A-list celebrities, artists and athletes from around the world.
The guest list includes will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas fame, Egyptian actors Salma Abu Deif, Amr Youssef and Shereen Reda, Turkish German actress Meryem Uzerli, Nigerian singer Omah Lay, Tunisian artist eL Seed and Lebanese basketball player Fadi Al-Khatib.
Idris is spending some time in Dubai this month. He is set to headline the Dubai edition of the global techno and house music festival Elrow XXL on Feb. 17.
Idris has performed at venues across the world, including Coachella, Sound in Los Angeles and Output in New York. His UK appearances include the Ministry of Sound in London, as well as both the Creamfields and Glastonbury festivals.
His appearance at the Elrow XXL marks his first time performing in the Middle East.
Elrow XXL will be held at Dubai Design District on Feb. 17 and 18.
The festival has previously been staged in 84 cities across 34 countries, including London, Barcelona, Ibiza, Amsterdam, Madrid, Las Vegas, Antwerp, Frankfurt and New York.
Gigi Hadid joined by sister Bella in new season of ‘Next in Fashion’
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The much-anticipated trailer for Netflix’s “Next in Fashion,” which Part-Palestinian catwalk star Gigi Hadid co-hosts alongside British TV personality Tan France, is out.
The streaming service released the official trailer for the second season of the show, set for release on March 3, on Thursday.
In the trailer, Hadid is seen alongside A-list guest stars including her supermodel sister Bella Hadid, Italian designer Donatella Versace, US model Hailey Bieber, French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing, South African model Candice Swanepoel, “Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park, Danish model Helena Christensen and US internet personality Emma Chamberlain.
“Season 2 of Next in Fashion drops on Netflix March 3rd with some MAJOR guest judges, looks, and laughs,” Hadid captioned the trailer post she shared on Instagram. “Can’t wait for you to see and fall in love with the competing designers, just as we did.”
The first season of the fashion competition show, which premiered in January 2020, featured 18 designers who faced weekly design challenges to win a $250,000 prize and a chance to have their collection sold on Net-a-Porter.
This season will feature a group of up-and-coming talents who will compete to win $200,000, a launch of their collection on Rent the Runway and “the chance to share their designs with the world,” the streaming service said.
The selection of up-and-coming designers includes Amari Carter, Bao Tranchi, Courtney Smith, Danny Godoy, Deontre Hancock, Desyrée Nicole, Eliana Batsakis, James Ford, Megan O’Cain, Nigel Xavier, Qaysean Williams and Usama Ishtay.
The streaming service released the first teaser on Jan. 27. “So excited to join Tan France,” Hadid said in an Instagram post at the time. “We had the most special and fun time with these designers and can’t wait for you to meet them!”
The supermodel first announced that she will take part in the new season in February 2022.
Filming for the show began in April 2022, according to the model.
Hadid took to Instagram to share her excitement over the upcoming episodes at the time and talk about her co-host, calling the British reality television star her “brother” and saying that shooting the new show together has been “a joy of my life.”
France also lauded his “Next in Fashion” co-host and dubbed her an “amazing mom.”
Sheikha Hoor Al-Qasimi discusses this year’s Sharjah Biennial
Postcolonial themes run throughout this year’s edition of the biennial, inspired by the work of the influential late Nigerian curator Okwui Enwezor
Updated 10 February 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: This year’s Sharjah Biennial, which began Feb. 7, marks the events 30-year anniversary — highlighting the emirate’s longstanding cultural significance, both regionally and internationally.
The biennial has, throughout its existence, challenged postcolonial artistic and curatorial discourse and this year’s edition, SB15, maintains the biennial’s signature trajectory of providing a platform to examine artistic and cultural thought through decentralized, experimental displays of contemporary art.
This year, the Sharjah Art Foundation — responsible for the staging of the biennial — has brought together more than 150 artists and collectives from around the world under the banner, “Thinking Historically in the Present.”
It is curated by Sharjah Art Foundation director Sheikha Hoor Al-Qasimi, but the theme was originally conceived by the late Nigerian curator, writer, art critic and historian Okwui Enwezor to reflect on the past 14 editions of the Sharjah Biennial and to examine the future of the art biennial model.
“Enwezor’s curation of Documenta11 (an art fair in Kassel, Germany) in 2002 had a major impact on my own curatorial consciousness, especially as it relates to the biennial model and its potential as a platform for knowledge accumulation, creative experimentation and social impact,” Al-Qasimi told Arab News.
“When I became director of the Sharjah Biennial the following year, Enwezor’s example was a formative influence on the institutional trajectory we mapped out for this platform. The 2003 edition of the biennial broke from the national pavilion model and focused instead on the liminal spaces of contemporary life along borders and in between cultures — a kind of decentralization that defined Enwezor’s curatorial intervention in Documenta11.”
Born in Calabar, Nigeria in 1963 and known for organizing large-scale exhibitions that challenged European and Western modes of representation, Enwezor was globally acclaimed for his groundbreaking approach to his work. He was Documenta’s first non-European artistic director and later curated “All The World’s Futures” — the 56th Venice International Art Biennale in 2015. He died of cancer in 2019.
In his New York Times obituary for Enwezor, art critic Jason Farago called him the “curator who remapped the art world” for his ability to challenge the status quo and give exposure to previously unheard voices — something SB15 celebrates and further examines.
“Okwui’s legacy of advocating for postcolonial perspectives — through his curation, writing and larger body of work — is arguably unparalleled,” Al-Qasimi said. “He is widely known as the most visible, influential, and respected curator to bring these perspectives into the broader global dialogue. His vision may be more relevant today than ever, as current social movements have caused renewed interest in embracing postcolonial perspectives and histories. Okwui was a key initiator of this — and put the foundations in place for all of us to carry forward this crucial discourse.”
Enwezo understood the influence of the Sharjah Art Foundation and Biennial “within the larger project of advancing a postcolonial arts ecosystem and worldview,” Al-Qasimi said.
“In 2005, he first introduced to us to the phrase ‘Thinking historically in the present,’ which eventually became this edition’s guiding principle,” she added. “He believed that the ‘dislocation of belonging’ and the ‘disjunction of time’ were feelings that the postcolonial world, across different territories, had in common.”
Al-Qasimi says she asked Enwezor to curate SB15 because it would address ideas and experiences related to postcolonialism.
“We had many conversations before he passed away in which he made it clear that he wanted me build on the groundwork he’d laid out,” she adds. “Though we’ve expanded on his initial premise, it was important to me that this edition continued to be anchored in his decolonizing methodologies.”
As you might expect, this year’s biennial has a strong African focus, due to Enwezor’s influence and the foundation’s strong links to African art and culture.
“The foundation has a long-standing history of collaborations with pan-African networks, which was formalized in 2018 with the opening of the Africa Institute, an interdisciplinary academic research institute dedicated to the study, research and documentation of Africa and the African diaspora — the only one of its kind in West Asia, a historical nexus of African-Arab cultural exchange,” Al-Qasimi explained.
“This edition builds on these longstanding relationships, while forging new ones with some of the most urgent artistic practitioners whose work engages with various facets of Africa’s past and future in relation to global dialogue.”
The biennial features more than 300 works displayed at 19 venues across the emirate, including many new commissions. Al-Qasimi mentions works by Brook Andrew and Isaac Julien reflecting upon museum objects and their restitution, and by Destiny Deacon, Robyn Kahukiwa and Tahila Mintz asserting the significance of indigenous identities and values as highlights.
Meanwhile, in the works of Gabrielle Goliath, Amar Kanwar, Wangechi Mutu and Carrie Mae Weems, “individual histories are interwoven with collective notions of memory, grief and transformation,” she said.
“Inspired by Enwezor’s curatorial model, my own approach has involved reconsidering Sharjah’s position within global discourse, speculating on what our biennial could offer as a non-Western centre for the circulation of people and ideas, and how it could grow into a critical alternative to entrenched institutional thought,” Al-Qasimi continued. “This edition more empathically embraces Enwezor’s collaborative ethos.”