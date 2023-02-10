Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s online campaign “Sahem” has raised more than $50m in the 48 hours since it was launched, according to the platform latest tally.
The “Sahem” (or “contribute” in English) campaign is looking to raise public funds to help the search and rescue and relief work for the people in Syria and Turkiye affected by the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake which struck on Monday.
More than 23,000 people are known to have died and tens of thousands have been injured and displaced at the time of writing the article.
According to the Supervisor-General of KSrelief Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the campaign will include the implementation of various programs, one of them is the rapid launch of an air-bridge to deliver shelters, medicines, food, and logistical aid to those who have been afflicted by the quake.
Saudi Arabia campaign “Sahem” to relief Syria and Turkey exceeds 53 m Dollars
https://arab.news/gapdh
Saudi Arabia campaign “Sahem” to relief Syria and Turkey exceeds 53 m Dollars
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s online campaign “Sahem” has raised more than $50m in the 48 hours since it was launched, according to the platform latest tally.