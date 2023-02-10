PepsiCo Middle East CEO: Sustainability at the ‘core’ of its strategy

You are here

PepsiCo Middle East CEO Aamer Sheikh.
Updated 10 February 2023
Lama Al-Hamawi

  • PepsiCo aims to exchange know-how and best practices in the mission of promoting sustainable development
Updated 10 February 2023
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: PepsiCo Middle East CEO Aamer Sheikh highlighted the company’s 100 percent local and regional water replenishment initiatives as a part of its sustainability goals on the sidelines of the second edition of the LEAP tech conference in Riyadh.

“What other companies have done is talk about sustainability. What PepsiCo has done is put sustainability at the core of its strategy. To be the leading global company in beverages and convenient foods, you have to do it while taking into account all the sustainability elements that come into play,” Sheikh told Arab News.

“When we talk about water conservation, we want to give back to the communities the amount of water we take. In our Riyadh plant, we are actually replenishing 100 percent of the water. And that simply means whatever water we use, we are working with the regional growers and the farmers to bring our best practices for them to be able to save an equivalent amount of water in their practices,” Sheikh explained.

Sheikh added that through their sustainability initiatives, they also aim to exchange know-how and best practices in the mission of promoting sustainable development.

“We are investing in technologies that are more efficient in using water. Our beverage franchise partner, Aljomaih in Riyadh, invested $10 million over the last five years. That reduces water consumption by 40 percent,” he explained.

As a part of the LEAP conference, PepsiCo also discussed its future ambition to embrace the digital revolution through the use of artificial intelligence.

“We are looking across all aspects of our value chain (to find out how we can) embrace and digitalize our organization at a much faster pace than what we have done in the past,” Sheikh said.

The PepsiCo CEO expressed the company’s mission in participating in the Kingdom’s transformation in line with Vision 2030.

“Saudi Arabia is going through a very unique transformation at this point in time, and our objective is to really embed PepsiCo in the fabric of the society. So, if you notice, we are showing up in all the key events. We are participating in all the major events, whether it’s Riyadh Season, Jeddah Season or Formula E Grand Prix,” he said.

“Our objective is to make sure that PepsiCo, through the power of its brands, is participating in the transformation that is taking place in Saudi,” Sheikh added.

Through its initiatives, he said, the company aims to educate the public on what it is doing to “drive a more sustainable organization and environment” and encourage “others to join in as well.”
 

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $121.3m green finance agreements with Angola

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $121.3m green finance agreements with Angola
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $121.3m green finance agreements with Angola

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $121.3m green finance agreements with Angola
  • Agreements aim to to boost the Angolan IT sector and install sustainable street lighting systems in major cities
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Exports Office, the export-financing arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, has signed two green finance agreements with the government of Angola, worth a total value  of $121.3 million, Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.

One agreement, which is worth $90 million, pertains to the acquisition of an analytical platform, main data center, backup data center, and national cloud platform to boost the Angolan IT sector.

The second agreement, worth $31.3 million, will allow Mark Cables, a Dubai-based company specializing in manufacturing cables, lighting, water, and electrification projects, to install street lights in the cities of Luanda, Malanje, N’dalatando and Uige.

“The two agreements constitute an important starting point for a new phase of developmental cooperation with the government of Angola,” said ADFD Director General Mohamed Saif Al-Suwaidi.

“They contribute to building efficient partnerships to support the development of modern, environment-friendly infrastructure in Angola in cooperation with well-established UAE companies, as well as companies based in Angola. These activities will also contribute to the efforts to diversify the UAE’s economy.”

Vera Esperanca dos Santos Daves De Sousa, Angola’s minister of finance, lauded the UAE for its effort to expand economic cooperation with Angola, explaining that the agreements would allow her government to develop data, financial and educational services, and install sustainable street lighting systems in major cities.

De Sousa said she hoped to broaden the scope of opportunities for Angola-UAE development cooperation.

Topics: Angola Abu Dhabi

Breakbulk Middle East to host large-scale networking event in Dubai

Breakbulk Middle East to host large-scale networking event in Dubai
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

Breakbulk Middle East to host large-scale networking event in Dubai

Breakbulk Middle East to host large-scale networking event in Dubai
  • Event aims to promote face-to-face communication between key players in shipping industry
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Breakbulk Middle East will gather major decision-makers for projects throughout the Middle East for its Breakbulk Global Shippers Network on Feb 13-14 at the Dubai World Trade Center, Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the event aims to connect industry players in oil and gas, energy and renewables, mining and minerals, engineering, procurement and construction, industrial manufacturing, and aerospace from in a region where companies maintain “strong gatekeeping systems.” 

More than 240 shipper network companies are expected to participate in BBME 2023, including Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Linde, Parsons, QatarEnergy,  Samsung Engineering, and Saudi Aramco. 

“Our purpose behind hosting a networking area dedicated to shippers is to promote face-to-face communication between decision-makers across the industry,” Ben Blamire, Breakbulk Middle East events manager, said. 

“Shippers can connect with their existing and potential clients, exchange ideas, and devise solutions that can address the industry’s challenges, while forging new working relationships.”

 

Topics: Breakbulk Middle East

PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn

PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn

PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has raised $5.5 billion through its second green bond issuance, it has announced.

The sovereign wealth fund will use the money to finance its sustainable investments, in accordance with its Green Finance Framework.

The issuance follows PIF’s inaugural green bond in October 2022, the first-ever such financial instrument issued by a sovereign wealth fund and the first-ever 100 year green bond. 

Fahad AlSaif, head of Global Capital Finance Division at the fund, said: “PIF’s second green bond issuance underlines the role that PIF is playing in supporting Saudi Arabia’s green agenda, as well as diversifying the local economy and unlocking new and sustainable sectors. 

“Strong demand from international institutional investors for this second issuance is a testament to the ongoing success of PIF’s capital raising strategy, its credit profile and financial strength.”

This latest bond issuance was more than six times oversubscribed, with books exceeding  $33 billion. It was issued in three tranches, comprising $1.75 billion for seven years; $2 billion for 12 years; and $1.75 billion for 30 years.

The bond was sold to a wide range of institutional investors globally, including Asia.

The issuance reflects PIF’s role as the driver of economic transformation in Saudi Arabia and as one of the largest and most impactful investment funds in the world, in addition to demonstrating PIF’s commitment to its Green Finance Framework. 

As with its inaugural bond issuance, PIF will allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the issuance to fund eligible green projects in accordance with its Green Finance Framework, which include projects in the space of renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable water management, pollution prevention and control, green buildings and clean transportation.

The PIF plans to invest more than $10 billion by 2026 in qualified green projects, and the Saudi Green Initiative as a whole is aiming to plant 50 billion trees and restore an area equivalent to 200 million hectares of degraded land, which will in turn reduce global carbon levels by 2.5 percent.

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) green bonds

IT spending in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa will come close to $100bn in 2023: International Data Corp

IT spending in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa will come close to $100bn in 2023: International Data Corp
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

IT spending in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa will come close to $100bn in 2023: International Data Corp

IT spending in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa will come close to $100bn in 2023: International Data Corp
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Spending on information and communications technology across the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa will top $233.8 billion this year, an increase of 3.9% over 2022, according to a forecast from the International Data Corp..

The market intelligence and advisory services firm believes telecommunications services spending will increase 3.6 percent year-on-year in 2023 to reach $133.9 billion, with IT investment set to grow 4.3 percent over the same period to hit $99.9 billion. 

As the region’s digital economy increasingly takes shape, IDC forecasts that the amount put into digital transformation in the META region will top $48.8 billion in 2023 and accelerate at a compound annual growth rate of 16 percent over the coming years to cross the $74 billion mark in 2026.

Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC’s group vice president and regional managing director for the META region, said: “The region will continue to face several headwinds throughout 2023, including volatile demand, high inflation, interest rate hikes, supply chain uncertainties, and currency fluctuations. 

“In order to navigate these storms of disruption, organizations will need to invest in strengthening their digital resiliency so they are better positioned to succeed in new market environments as conditions continue to change.”

The findings were revealed at the 2023 edition of IDC Directions Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa conference, held in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Lalchandani used his address to the event to explain that the shift toward a “digital-first” approach requires enterprises to transition from traditional infrastructure that is inefficient, inflexible, and difficult to scale, to highly responsive, resilient, and adaptable infrastructure that spans edge, core, and cloud.

He also outlined IDC's predictions for the META region in 2023, including that spending on public cloud services will grow at 25 percent to surpass $10.4 billion this year, and software as a service apps will account for 43.2 percent of public cloud software spending.

Cloud managed services will grow 16.1 percent to surpass $1 billion in 2023 and $1.4 billion by 2025, while spending on artificial intelligence will increase 16.3 percent to reach $7.9 billion this year.

Topics: Information Technology Cloud technology International Data Corporation

Russia to cut oil output by around 5 percent in March

Russia to cut oil output by around 5 percent in March
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

Russia to cut oil output by around 5 percent in March

Russia to cut oil output by around 5 percent in March
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, or around 5 percent of output, in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and oil products, according to Reuters.

The price of Brent crude rose on the news of the output cut from Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, increasing by more than 2.5 percent on the day to $86.6 per barrel.

“As of today, we are fully selling the entire volume of oil produced, however, as stated earlier, we will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the principles of the ‘price cap’,” Novak said in a statement.

“In this regard, Russia will voluntarily reduce production by 500,000 barrels per day in March. This will contribute to the restoration of market relations.”

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia had held talks with some members of The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, group regarding its decision to cut output.

Novak said later that Russia had not held any formal consultations as the cuts were voluntary.

Two OPEC+ delegates told Reuters that OPEC+ plans no action after Russia announced oil output cuts.

As Russia navigates the maze of restrictions which the West has imposed in an attempt to choke off its revenue from oil, the production cut indicates that the price cap on Russian oil products has had some impact.

The G7, the EU and Australia agreed to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 per barrel from Dec. 5 as part of Western sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

The EU also imposed a ban on purchases of Russian oil products and set price caps from Feb. 5. In turn, Russia has banned deals involving any application of the price cap mechanisms.

Output Cut

The last big fall in Russian oil output was in April when it collapsed by nearly 9 percent following the introduction of Western sanctions over Ukraine. Since then, Russia has managed to set up logistic chains for its oil sales, mostly in Asia.

Russia’s decision to cut oil production was announced only nine days after an OPEC+ panel, in which Russia is a member, endorsed the oil producer group’s current output policy, leaving production cuts agreed last year in place.

“Russia believes that the ‘price cap’ mechanism in the sale of Russian oil and oil products is an interference in market relations and a continuation of the destructive energy policy of the countries of the collective West,” Novak said.

His spokesperson said later that the cuts will relate to crude oil only, without gas condensate, a type of light oil.

Russia’s oil output last year defied numerous predictions of a decline, rising by 2 percent to 535 million tons – 10.7 million barrels per day – thanks to a jump in sales to Asia, especially, to India and China.

However, following a raft of new sanctions from the West, Russia is facing more challenges in selling oil, a key source of revenue for the state budget, which posted a $25 billion deficit in January.

Lower export volumes shrank Russia’s current account surplus by 58.2 percent to $8 billion in January, squeezing Russia’s capital buffers at a time when Moscow is ramping up budget spending. 

Topics: Oil Russia russia oil

